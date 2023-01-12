Infrastructure
Industry Associations Join Call for Delay on Mandatory Emergency Agreements
NTCA and the Rural Wireless Association are backing a petition to double time to enter emergency agreements.
WASHINGTON, January 12, 2023 – Two industry associations have joined a call for the Federal Communications Commission to delay deadlines for carriers to reach mandatory agreements to support each other during emergency network outages.
Last fall, the FCC adopted rules requiring wireless service providers assist other carriers in the event of emergencies, as the agency was grappling with the impact of hurricanes Fiona and Ian on communications networks.
The commission effectively codified terms in a previously voluntary program called the Mandatory Disaster Response Initiative, which has been in use since 2016, and extended it all facilities-based providers, including smaller ones, requiring them to negotiate and enter into bilateral roaming-under-disaster deals with all wireless providers and perform testing of roaming capabilities within nine months – July 31, 2023 – of the ruling.
In separate filings to the FCC on Tuesday, the NTCA Rural Broadband Association and the Rural Wireless Association backed a petition by the wireless industry association formerly known as the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association and the Competitive Carriers Association in asking for at least double the time to 18 months to enter into those agreements. (The Blooston Rural Carriers also supported the petition in a filing last month.)
“Small providers face unique challenges and require additional time to comply,” the NTCA said in its submission. “Affording providers a more reasonable amount of time to address the new MDRI obligations will further network reliability and resiliency while alleviating the hardships that an arbitrarily short deadline would create.”
The NTCA, like Blooston and the RWA, argued that the mutual-aid arrangements with multiple service providers is likely to exceed the 200-hour estimate the FCC thinks it would take.
“History has demonstrated that bilateral roaming agreements are not easily negotiated and testing of systems does not always go smoothly,” the NTCA added. “Two hundred hours to negotiate and test – especially with multiple providers – is unrealistic. This misestimation of time required for rule compliance may have influenced the Commission’s determination that small providers must comply with the MDRI rules in only 9 months.”
The RWA added that its members and other small wireless carriers “currently live on the fiscal edge, and rely on federal universal service support in order to continue to serve their rural customers,” arguing that such an initiative within that time would require a diversion of important resources.
The NTCA and the RWA further requested that the FCC publish a list of facilities-based mobile wireless providers with regularly updated contact information to streamline the process and more easily comply with the MDRI.
The new MDRI requires providers arrange mutual aid, improve public awareness of restoration efforts, and mandate roaming agreements so that any carrier with network outage may get voice roaming on a carrier that is still operational during natural disasters.
Nearly Half of Rip-and-Replace Firms Struggling with Funding, Supply Chain Delays: FCC Report
15% of applicants said they still haven’t begun work to remove equipment as of October.
WASHINGTON, January 11, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission said in a report to Congress on Tuesday that nearly half of respondents required to submit status reports on their efforts to remove unsecure equipment from their networks complained about a lack of funding and supply chain concerns required to fulfill their obligations.
The Secure and Trusted Communications Network Act of 2019 allocated $1.9 billion for the FCC to reimburse providers to replace equipment that it deemed insecure or problematic to national security, including Chinese technology from Huawei and ZTE.
The FCC said in the report required by Congress that nearly half of applicants who were required to submit status reports by October 13 last year said that a lack of funding have contributed to problems for replacing the equipment. The commission said two percent of applicants indicated that they will not start work until they get additional funding.
The FCC had previously warned about the lack of funding in the program, saying that the total amount available for reimbursement is just 39 percent of costs outlined by approved applicants. The commission last summer approved 126 applications from 85 entities, with total estimates at $5.26 billion – a roughly $3 billion shortfall.
The omnibus spending bill did not include additional funding for the so-called “rip-and-replace” program, despite complaints from the FCC and industry participating in the program. The CEO of the Telecommunications Industry Association said last month that he was “stunned” to see a lack of money in the omnibus bill for this purpose.
The Rural Wireless Association had noted to the FCC that its members are struggling to even get loans to fund the replacement of equipment.
On supply chain delays, the FCC reported that nearly half of applicants complained about significant delays between the placement and shipment of replacement equipment or delivery of services, price increases, and increased competition for replacement equipment and services. The commission, however, noted that most companies have been able to find replacement alternatives.
In addition, the report notes that about three out of 10 applicants reported labor shortages and one-quarter said weather has hampered efforts to replace equipment.
The commission has estimated that 15 percent of applicants have said they have yet to begin work to remove the equipment, while 83 percent have made some progress.
All announced program recipients must submit a reimbursement claim by July 15, 2023, exactly one year after the FCC announced application approvals.
FCC Broadband Challenge Data May Be Evaluated Post-Deadline by the Commerce Department
States facing difficulties collecting coverage data may have more time to present challenges.
WASHINGTON, January 10, 2023 – Challenge data for the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband availability map submitted after the January 13, 2023, deadline may still be evaluated by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said experts in a Tuesday webinar hosted by National Broadband Resource Hub.
Those challenges submitted before Friday’s looming deadline will be considered in the version of the map that will guide the Commerce Department’s NTIA in divvying funds from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program in June.
State and local officials are clamoring to meet the January 13 deadline, but experts indicate that local maps need not be entirely up to date by Friday. Instead, officials should be primarily concerned with the portion of available funds allocated to the state, said Alex Kelley, head of broadband consulting at Center on Rural Innovation. Local-level officials should work to update maps prior to the allocation of funds from the state, he continued.
Next Century Cities representative Ryan Johnston added that it is never too late to collect data to be included in the next iteration of the map. He added that there is a possibility that the Commerce Department’s NTIA will consider data added post-deadline in fund allocations.
Crowdsourcing broadband data
States official attending the event expressed concern in collecting viable challenge data within a short timeframe. The primary data collection method for states previous to the FCC’s challenge process was speed tests, which are not being accepted by the agency, said Jake Varn, principal associate at Pew Charitable Trusts.
Instead, states must turn to bulk crowdsourcing by encouraging residents to submit challenges to the state. Evidence of unsupported claims may include a service provider denying service installation, failing to schedule a repair or installation within 10 days of a request, not appearing for a scheduled service, denying service claims, requesting more than the standard installation fee to connect the location, requiring new and non-standard equipment, or having no wireless or satellite signal available.
Ohio engineered a crowdsourcing program to reach those known unserved locations through mail with information on how to file a challenge via phone number or email, said Varn. Mississippi followed suit by establishing a hot line for unconnected residents to submit their filings.
Kelley suggested that states looking to improve crowdsourcing efforts involve more people and “tap into the grassroot energies already existing” in the community. Connect crowdsourcing to broadband initiatives that already exist, he suggested, make a culture and movement around broadband access rather than a one-time initiative.
Letter Urging FCC for Extension on Map Challenge, BEAD Dates Submitted
Signatories say the FCC’s map is inaccurate and local governments don’t have the resources to challenge it in time.
WASHINGTON, January 10, 2023 – A letter signed by local governments and organizations in 19 states and Washington D.C. urging the Federal Communications Commission to delay the deadline to challenge its preliminary map and to push back the allocation of federal money reliant on that map was submitted to the commission on Monday.
The submission, confirmed by letter lead OaklandUndivided, an entity in the city’s mayor’s office, comes four days before the January 13 deadline set by the FCC to submit challenges to its preliminary map, which was released in November.
The open letter sent Monday had been circulating last month and its final version gathered more than 100 individuals in those states and D.C., OaklandUndivided representative Georgia Savage confirmed. It outlined that the states do not have the resources necessary, including the technical knowledge, to challenge the map in time by the deadline, which made even NTIA head Alan Davidson “incredibly uncomfortable.”
The letter requests the FCC revise its rules to extend the challenge submission deadline and the final map release date by at least 60 days. It also requests that the allocation of billions of federal dollars to the states – currently scheduled by June 30, 2023 – be delayed by the same number of days. It also asks that the commission provide “technical assistance and clear communication” during the process.
The FCC map, whose underlying dataset is handled by contractor CostQuest, has been flagged as inaccurate, but its accuracy will be relied on by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to deliver $42.5 billion to the states from its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
OaklandUndivided said the letter is modeled on a similar letter out of Texas.
