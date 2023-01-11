Infrastructure
Nearly Half of Rip-and-Replace Firms Struggling with Funding, Supply Chain Delays: FCC Report
15% of applicants said they still haven’t begun work to remove equipment as of October.
WASHINGTON, January 11, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission said in a report to Congress on Tuesday that nearly half of respondents required to submit status reports on their efforts to remove unsecure equipment from their networks complained about a lack of funding and supply chain concerns required to fulfill their obligations.
The Secure and Trusted Communications Network Act of 2019 allocated $1.9 billion for the FCC to reimburse providers to replace equipment that it deemed insecure or problematic to national security, including Chinese technology from Huawei and ZTE.
The FCC said in the report required by Congress that nearly half of applicants who were required to submit status reports by October 13 last year said that a lack of funding have contributed to problems for replacing the equipment. The commission said two percent of applicants indicated that they will not start work until they get additional funding.
The FCC had previously warned about the lack of funding in the program, saying that the total amount available for reimbursement is just 39 percent of costs outlined by approved applicants. The commission last summer approved 126 applications from 85 entities, with total estimates at $5.26 billion – a roughly $3 billion shortfall.
The omnibus spending bill did not include additional funding for the so-called “rip-and-replace” program, despite complaints from the FCC and industry participating in the program. The CEO of the Telecommunications Industry Association said last month that he was “stunned” to see a lack of money in the omnibus bill for this purpose.
The Rural Wireless Association had noted to the FCC that its members are struggling to even get loans to fund the replacement of equipment.
On supply chain delays, the FCC reported that nearly half of applicants complained about significant delays between the placement and shipment of replacement equipment or delivery of services, price increases, and increased competition for replacement equipment and services. The commission, however, noted that most companies have been able to find replacement alternatives.
In addition, the report notes that about three out of 10 applicants reported labor shortages and one-quarter said weather has hampered efforts to replace equipment.
The commission has estimated that 15 percent of applicants have said they have yet to begin work to remove the equipment, while 83 percent have made some progress.
All announced program recipients must submit a reimbursement claim by July 15, 2023, exactly one year after the FCC announced application approvals.
Broadband Mapping
FCC Broadband Challenge Data May Be Evaluated Post-Deadline by the Commerce Department
States facing difficulties collecting coverage data may have more time to present challenges.
WASHINGTON, January 10, 2023 – Challenge data for the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband availability map submitted after the January 13, 2023, deadline may still be evaluated by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said experts in a Tuesday webinar hosted by National Broadband Resource Hub.
Those challenges submitted before Friday’s looming deadline will be considered in the version of the map that will guide the Commerce Department’s NTIA in divvying funds from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program in June.
State and local officials are clamoring to meet the January 13 deadline, but experts indicate that local maps need not be entirely up to date by Friday. Instead, officials should be primarily concerned with the portion of available funds allocated to the state, said Alex Kelley, head of broadband consulting at Center on Rural Innovation. Local-level officials should work to update maps prior to the allocation of funds from the state, he continued.
Next Century Cities representative Ryan Johnston added that it is never too late to collect data to be included in the next iteration of the map. He added that there is a possibility that the Commerce Department’s NTIA will consider data added post-deadline in fund allocations.
Crowdsourcing broadband data
States official attending the event expressed concern in collecting viable challenge data within a short timeframe. The primary data collection method for states previous to the FCC’s challenge process was speed tests, which are not being accepted by the agency, said Jake Varn, principal associate at Pew Charitable Trusts.
Instead, states must turn to bulk crowdsourcing by encouraging residents to submit challenges to the state. Evidence of unsupported claims may include a service provider denying service installation, failing to schedule a repair or installation within 10 days of a request, not appearing for a scheduled service, denying service claims, requesting more than the standard installation fee to connect the location, requiring new and non-standard equipment, or having no wireless or satellite signal available.
Ohio engineered a crowdsourcing program to reach those known unserved locations through mail with information on how to file a challenge via phone number or email, said Varn. Mississippi followed suit by establishing a hot line for unconnected residents to submit their filings.
Kelley suggested that states looking to improve crowdsourcing efforts involve more people and “tap into the grassroot energies already existing” in the community. Connect crowdsourcing to broadband initiatives that already exist, he suggested, make a culture and movement around broadband access rather than a one-time initiative.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Letter Urging FCC for Extension on Map Challenge, BEAD Dates Submitted
Signatories say the FCC’s map is inaccurate and local governments don’t have the resources to challenge it in time.
WASHINGTON, January 10, 2023 – A letter signed by local governments and organizations in 19 states and Washington D.C. urging the Federal Communications Commission to delay the deadline to challenge its preliminary map and to push back the allocation of federal money reliant on that map was submitted to the commission on Monday.
The submission, confirmed by letter lead OaklandUndivided, an entity in the city’s mayor’s office, comes four days before the January 13 deadline set by the FCC to submit challenges to its preliminary map, which was released in November.
The open letter sent Monday had been circulating last month and its final version gathered more than 100 individuals in those states and D.C., OaklandUndivided representative Georgia Savage confirmed. It outlined that the states do not have the resources necessary, including the technical knowledge, to challenge the map in time by the deadline, which made even NTIA head Alan Davidson “incredibly uncomfortable.”
The letter requests the FCC revise its rules to extend the challenge submission deadline and the final map release date by at least 60 days. It also requests that the allocation of billions of federal dollars to the states – currently scheduled by June 30, 2023 – be delayed by the same number of days. It also asks that the commission provide “technical assistance and clear communication” during the process.
The FCC map, whose underlying dataset is handled by contractor CostQuest, has been flagged as inaccurate, but its accuracy will be relied on by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to deliver $42.5 billion to the states from its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
OaklandUndivided said the letter is modeled on a similar letter out of Texas.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Doug Dawson: Will the FCC Maps Get Better?
The amount of funding to each state is based upon the FCC maps — which are clearly flawed.
It is unfortunate timing that the new FCC maps were issued in the middle of the process of trying to determine the BEAD grant funding. Congress said that the amount of funding that will go to each state must be based upon the FCC maps — and the first draft of the FCC maps is clearly flawed.
The FCC maps whiffed in many cases in counting the location of homes and business, and too many ISPs have clearly exaggerated both the coverage and the broadband speeds that are available to customers. This really bollixes the BEAD grant allocations, but I don’t know anybody who thought the first version of the new maps would have any merit.
Assuming that that grant funding question gets resolved somehow, there remains the bigger issue of whether the new FCC maps will ever accurately portray broadband availability. Is there any hope for these maps to get better? Getting better maps requires improving the three basic flaws of the new FCC maps — the mapping fabric that defines the location of possible customers, the claimed coverage that defines where broadband is available and the broadband speeds available to customers.
The mapping fabric will get better over time if state and local governments decide this is something that is important to fix. Local folks understand the location of homes and businesses far better than CostQuest. But there are two reasons why the fabric might never be fixed.
First, many rural counties do not have the staff or resources to tackle trying to fix the mapping fabric. There are still a lot of counties that don’t have a GIS mapping system that shows the details of every home, business, land plot, etc. But counties with GIS systems are not easily able to count broadband passings. Questions like how to count cabins or farm buildings are always going to be vexing. One of the flaws of asking local governments to fix the maps is that local governments don’t spy on citizens to see which homes are occupied or how many months a year somebody uses a cabin.
State and local governments will quickly lose interest in the mapping fabric
My bet is that once the BEAD funding has been allocated that state and local governments will quickly lose interest in the FCC mapping fabric. I expect a lot of counties will refuse to spend the time and money needed to fix a federal database.
The FCC has held out hope that the coverage areas claimed by ISPs will become more accurate over time. One of the new aspects of the FCC maps is an individual challenge by any homeowner who disputes that a given ISP can deliver broadband to their home. If Comcast incorrectly claims a home can get broadband, the homeowner can challenge this in the FCC map — and if the homeowner is correct, Comcast must fix its mapping claim.
But I have to wonder how many homeowners will ever bother to tackle a broadband challenge. The real kicker is that there is no big benefit to a homeowner to make the challenge. Using this example, Comcast would fix the map, but that doesn’t mean that Comcast is likely to offer broadband to the homeowner who challenged the map — it just means the map gets fixed. Once folks realize that a challenge doesn’t change anything, I’m not sure how many people other than the broadband diehards will care much.
The coverage challenge is only going to get better if ISPs report honestly. Using this same example, there would not be much improvement in the FCC map if Comcast were to fix a false speed claim for a specific homeowner challenge unless Comcast was to fix the maps for neighboring homes — something that a challenge does not require.
The issue that most people care about is broadband speeds. Unfortunately, the new maps are as badly flawed on this issue as the old ones — maybe worse. ISPs are still allowed to claim marketing speeds instead of some approximation of actual speeds — and an ISP gets to define what it means by marketing speeds. For example, it’s hard to dispute a marketing speed if it’s something the ISP displays on its website.
There is another way to fix the FCC’s broadband mapping problems
Other than the challenge process, there is another possible remedy for fixing mapping problems. The Broadband Deployment, Accuracy, and Technology Availability (DATA) Act that created the new maps gives the FCC the ability to levy fines against ISPs that knowingly or recklessly submit inaccurate mapping data.
But does anybody really think that the FCC is going to fine some small local WISP that exaggerates broadband speeds? I have a hard time thinking that the FCC will ever wade into the issue of disputing claims of marketing speeds versus actual speeds. Doing so would just highlight the fact that reporting marketing speeds is acceptable under the FCC rules.
The State of Vermont reacted quickly to the new FCC maps and showed the extent of the problems. The State sent a challenge letter to the FCC saying that 11% of the locations in the FCC mapping fabric don’t exist. Worse, Vermont says that 22% of locations are missing from the FCC map.
Vermont also said the speeds portrayed in the new maps don’t align with its own local mapping effort. The new FCC map shows that over 95% of Vermont homes have access to broadband of at least 100/20 Mbps. The State’s broadband maps show that only 71% of homes in the state can receive broadband at 100 Mbps or faster at the end of 2021.
I really hate to say this, but I doubt that the new maps will ever be significantly better than the old ones. I don’t enjoy being pessimistic, and I should probably let the various challenge processes run the course before complaining too loudly. I think after the flurry associated with allocating the BEAD grant funding ends that most people and local governments will quickly lose interest in the map challenge process. I can’t think of any reason why ISPs won’t continue to misreport broadband speed and coverage if they think it somehow benefits them. And I’m doubtful that the FCC will take any meaningful steps to make the maps better.
Doug Dawson, president of CCG Consulting, has worked in the telecom industry since 1978 and has both a consulting and an operational background. He and CCG specialize in helping clients launch new broadband markets, develop new products and finance new ventures. Dawson also writes the daily blog potsandpansbyccg.com, which covers a wide range of topics for broadband and related subjects. This piece was previously posted on January 10, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
