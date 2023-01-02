12 Days of Broadband
State Broadband Offices Face Major Challenges With Limited Resources
State officials are responsible for the disbursal of federal broadband infrastructure funds, but many offices are understaffed.
12 Days of Broadband
Legislators Discuss Banning TikTok Over Growing Security Concerns
The Senate recently passed a measure banning the app from government devices.
12 Days of Broadband
Will Congress Permanently Extend the Affordable Connectivity Program?
The program is helping low-income households afford internet access, but some experts warn that the fund will soon be depleted.
12 Days of Broadband
How Long Will it Take Congress to Revamp the Universal Service Fund?
Critics urged the FCC to expand the fund’s contribution sources, but the agency chose to punt the decision to Congress.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
CES 2023: Smell and Touch Coming Soon to Digital World
A Broadband Breakfast Preview of the Consumer Electronics Show 2023
More Big Tech Regulation, Tim Wu Leaving White House, Microsoft Antitrust Hearing
State Broadband Offices Face Major Challenges With Limited Resources
Legislators Discuss Banning TikTok Over Growing Security Concerns
Circulating Open Letter Urges BEAD Delays Due to Inaccurate Maps and Lack of Challenge Resources
Will Congress Permanently Extend the Affordable Connectivity Program?
Map Challenge Concerns, Satellite Players Ask for Spectrum, Multi-Gig in Huber Heights
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
Report Finds Fiber Expansion Driving Gigabit Access to Nearly 98% of Fiber Consumers
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds
NTIA’s Alan Davidson Touts FCC Map, Expresses Worry About Challenge Deadline
Surveying the Affordable Connectivity Fund, New Tribal Funding, Another Chinese Company Banned
Anchor Institutions Spreading Connectivity, SHLB Web Audience Hears
Bill to Ban TikTok, Microsoft-Viasat Broadband Plan, NY Fiber for 5G
FCC Commissioners Tout 5G, Spectrum and Permitting Reform
GOP Senator Pushes Back Against Crypto Skeptics, Calls for Consumer Protections
Utility Companies and Pole Attachers Debate Responsibility for Pole Replacement Costs
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
Municipal Networks and Incumbent Providers Will Compete for Grant Funding in 2023
MDU Broadband Deployment Can be Expedited Through Existing Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on January 4, 2023 – Live from Las Vegas for CES
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
Broadband Breakfast on November 30, 2022 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Small ISPs Face Economic, Incumbent Bundling Headwinds: CoBank Economist
Venture Capital, Private Equity and Institutional Investors on Digital Infrastructure Investment
Financing Mechanisms for Community Broadband, Panel 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Right Track or Wrong Track on Mapping? Panel 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
What’s the State of the IIJA? Panel 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment
Trending
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Patrick Halley: States Must Be Smart When Defining ‘Extremely High-Cost Locations’
-
Privacy4 weeks ago
As States Take Action Against TikTok, Major Privacy Legislation Seems Unlikely
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Maryland Bans TikTok on State Network, New Head of Open Technology Institute, UScellular Expands 5G
-
Wireless4 weeks ago
NTIA Launching $1.5B Innovation Fund to Explore Alternative Wireless Equipment
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
NTIA Awards More Planning Grants, 10 GHz Band for Fixed Wireless, WISPA Warning on Digital Discrimination Inquiry
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
New AT&T Fiber Venture, Mixed Outcomes for Big Tech Bills, Capping Predatory Prison Phone Rates
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
Fiber Finds Its Footing, Offering Future-Proof High Speeds
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Pierre Trudeau: Life in the Trenches, or Lessons Learned Deploying Broadband in MDUs