Expert Opinion
Anton Shmakov: The Problem With Internet Connectivity Today, and Where to Go From Here
ISP bonding solutions are the best option for business-grade, reliable, on-site internet connectivity.
It’s 2023 and the internet, whether we like it or not, is a crucial part of every business’s operations. So it’s a little mind-boggling that we haven’t found a better way to connect to the Internet in a reliable, affordable and secure manner. While this is a constant problem for businesses relying on on-site connectivity, it shouldn’t be.
Read on to learn more about the challenges of connectivity and discover a few ways businesses can leverage existing infrastructures to stay online no matter what.
Everyone needs to stay online
As the world becomes increasingly digital, businesses and remote workers need the internet to operate effectively. And the pandemic only accelerated the shift to hybrid and fully remote workforces. That means businesses across nearly every industry now rely on the Internet to a certain extent.
Even though the need for reliable connectivity is growing rapidly, we often see that existing telecom infrastructures sometimes have difficulty keeping up with consumer and business expectations. As a result, spotty connection continues to impact the ability of businesses and remote workers to stay online and, in turn, to remain productive on a daily basis.
The problem with internet connectivity today
So, what does today’s landscape of connectivity lack?
Transparency: As a consumer or business owner, transparency and reliability matter. However, a common trend in telecommunications is that offering simple and affordable internet access is not the standard. To gain access to the internet, consumers often need to sign up for long-term contracts and pay for expensive hardware just to get started, yet this pricing is very opaque.
Affordability: Because of the sheer size of telecom businesses, consumers pay more for internet services. Therefore, telecom companies compete with each other by providing various packages and add-on services rather than a simple and affordable option for internet connectivity. However, because there is a hyperfocus on add-on selling, organizations move further away from the core service of providing internet access.
Reliable connection: Once consumers and business owners sign on with an internet provider, it is common they’ll likely deal with a spotty connection. This is especially true in a location that isn’t within the provider’s reliable coverage zone. In rural areas, however, there might not be any other option, and there’s little incentive for an internet service provider to build additional infrastructure.
Customer service: We’ve all experienced this: your internet goes down or you have a question about your bill, but you can’t seem to get a hold of customer service. When your business has a connectivity issue, connecting with an agent can be challenging and frustrating.
A better internet connectivity approach
Because industries like telecom own large market segments, there is little incentive to improve. As long as consumers are stuck with a single ISP provider, many consumers are forced to deal with unstable and expensive connectivity. So, how can we approach connectivity differently in this day and age?
An aggregated connectivity solution bonds multiple carriers together to eliminate the reliance on a single telecom provider for Internet access. This allows customers to leverage multiple carriers simultaneously, whether AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or other local carriers. The result? A self-redundant and high-speed internet connection that leverages the best available carriers in a particular region from a single router.
In a way, ISP bonding decouples the underlying infrastructure from the performance end-users can achieve. Instead of a failover approach — where there’s a disruption as users switch from the primary connection to a backup — a bonded router can seamlessly and dynamically migrate.
A bonded router is a device that is used to combine or “bond” multiple internet connections from the same or different ISPs into a single, higher-speed connection. This high-speed connection is achieved by using link aggregation technology, which allows multiple network links to be combined into a single logical link. That means it can dynamically migrate traffic to another connection if one fails. That means businesses and remote workers can continue operating without even noticing if a connection goes down.
Aggregated connectivity also helps businesses overcome the regional nature of the big telecom companies. For example, due to dead zones, businesses that have a large geographical footprint would normally need contracts with multiple carriers to fully cover all their locations. ISP bonding offers a way to consolidate this into a single internet solution.
Choose solutions that take back control
For most businesses today, it’s crucial to stay online, no matter what. That’s why you need to prioritize solutions that ensure your business stays online no matter what. In turn, this will promote a more equitable internet where everyone has access to the most reliable and cheapest connectivity possible. ISP bonding solutions are the best way to make an affordable option for business-grade, reliable, on-site internet connectivity a reality for the majority of businesses.
Anton Shmakov is CEO of MotionRay, a next-generation internet provider for businesses. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Expert Opinion
Bret Swanson: Censors Target Internet Talkers With AI Truth Scores
Conservative podcasters were 11 times more likely than liberal podcasters to share claims fact-checked as false.
Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter may have capped the opening chapter in the Information Wars, where free speech won a small but crucial battle. Full spectrum combat across the digital landscape, however, will only intensify, as a new report from the Brookings Institution, a key player in the censorship industrial complex, demonstrates.
First, a review.
Reams of internal documents, known as the Twitter Files, show that social media censorship in recent years was far broader and more systematic than even we critics suspected. Worse, the files exposed deep cooperation – even operational integration – among Twitter and dozens of government agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, DOD, CIA, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Health and Human Services, CDC, and, of course, the White House.
Government agencies also enlisted a host of academic and non-profit organizations to do their dirty work. The Global Engagement Center, housed in the State Department, for example, was originally launched to combat international terrorism but has now been repurposed to target Americans. The U.S. State Department also funded a UK outfit called the Global Disinformation Index, which blacklists American individuals and groups and convinces advertisers and potential vendors to avoid them. Homeland Security created the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) – including the Stanford Internet Observatory, the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, and the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab – which flagged for social suppression tens of millions of messages posted by American citizens.
Even former high government U.S. officials got in on the act – appealing directly (and successfully) to Twitter to ban mischief-making truth-tellers.
With the total credibility collapse of legacy media over the last 15 years, people around the world turned to social media for news and discussion. When social media then began censoring the most pressing topics, such as Covid-19, people increasingly turned to podcasts. Physicians and analysts who’d been suppressed on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, and who were of course nowhere to be found in legacy media, delivered via podcasts much of the very best analysis on the broad array of pandemic science and policy.
Which brings us to the new report from Brookings, which concludes that one of the most prolific sources of ‘misinformation’ is now – you guessed it – podcasts. And further, that the under-regulation of podcasts is a grave danger.
In “Audible reckoning: How top political podcasters spread unsubstantiated and false claims,” Valerie Wirtschafter writes:
- Due in large part to the say-whatever-you-want perceptions of the medium, podcasting offers a critical avenue through which unsubstantiated and false claims proliferate. As the terms are used in this report, the terms “false claims,” “misleading claims,” “unsubstantiated claims” or any combination thereof are evaluations by the research team of the underlying statements and assertions grounded in the methodology laid out below in the research design section and appendices. Such claims, evidence suggests, have played a vital role in shaping public opinion and political behavior. Despite these risks, the podcasting ecosystem and its role in political debates have received little attention for a variety of reasons, including the technical difficulties in analyzing multi-hour, audio-based content and misconceptions about the medium.
To analyze the millions of hours of audio content, Brookings used natural language processing to search for key words and phrases. It then relied on self-styled fact-checking sites Politifact and Snopes – pause for uproarious laughter…exhale – to determine the truth or falsity of these statements. Next, it deployed a ‘cosine similarity’ function to detect similar false statements in other podcasts.
The result: “conservative podcasters were 11 times more likely than liberal podcasters to share claims fact-checked as false or unsubstantiated.”
One show Brookings misclassified as “conservative” is the Dark Horse science podcast hosted by Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying. Over the past three years, they meticulously explored the complex world of Covid, delivering scintillating insights and humbly correcting their infrequent missteps. Brookings, however, determined 13.8 percent of their shows contained false information.
What would the Brookings methodology, using a different set of fact checkers, spit out if applied to CNN, the Washington Post, the FDA, CDC, or hundreds of blogs, podcasts, TV doctors, and “science communicators,” who got nearly everything wrong?
Speaking on journalist Matt Taibbi’s podcast, novelist Walter Kirn skewered the new A.I. fact-checking scheme. It pretends to turn censorship into a “mathematical, not Constitutional, concern” – or, as he calls it, “sciency, sciency, sciency bullshit.”
The daisy chain of presumptuous omniscience, selection bias, and false precision employed to arrive at these supposedly quantitative conclusions about the vast, diverse, sometimes raucous, and often enlightening world of online audio is preposterous.
And yet it is deadly serious.
The collapse of support for free speech among Western pseudo-elites is the foundation of so many other problems, from medicine to war. Misinformation is the natural state of the world. Open science and vigorous debate are the tools we deploy to become less wrong over time. Individual and collective decision-making depend on them.
Bret Swanson is an analyst of technology & the economy, president of Entropy Economics, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and chairman of the Indiana Public Retirement System. This article originally appeared on Infonomena by Bret Swanson on Substack on February 22, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Expert Opinion
Todd Rigby: How to Troubleshoot Digital Infrastructure Networks Across Industries
In a mesh network, individual devices act as both clients and routers, creating a decentralized digital ecosystem that can expand.
Given the high volume of data and mobility requirements, the choice of a wireless network can make or break any technology-based solution. From automation and controlling processing machines or assembly lines to accurately tracking fulfillment of an order, it is mission critical for businesses to have a reliable, digital lifeblood. Here are a few things to bear when a company navigates the digital ecosystem looking for the optimal wireless network.
Is there value in private LTE?
Granted, private LTE is available in 4G or 5G variants. Additionally, they can be configured to have equal upload and download bandwidth, which will provide more balanced operations than carrier LTE. All wireless networks use frequency spectrum to transmit. Private LTE typically uses a semi-licensed spectrum, and regardless of what country you are based in, frequency spectrum is expensive.
Furthermore, what is available for private LTE is typically a narrower band than what carriers run networks on. As a result, throughput is limited as compared to the newer variants of 802.11, such as AC/AX (variants of the 802.11 wireless standard) and Wi-Fi 6. While private 5G may produce more throughput than private 4G, private 5G will have less throughput than modern 802.11 wireless options running in unlicensed bands. Lastly, Private LTE has a higher upfront cost and is more expensive to maintain.
Carrier LTE
In addition to having upload constraints within the network, carriers have no way of selling prioritized services. Imagine a scenario where your business is utilizing 5G for automation and control of your assembly line and order fulfillment. One afternoon there is a wreck on the adjacent highway, and traffic comes to a stop, causing every motorist to reach for their smartphone. Your business is now competing with “Joe Public” for network resources, which can result in losing control of your assembly line or records related to your fulfillment processes not being recorded. This is not a great way to impress company executives on how you saved money by not buying a private network.
Mesh networks: An emerging solution
Mesh networks have risen to prominence as a favorable solution for providing broadband connectivity in areas where traditional infrastructure is limited, at risk, or unavailable. Mesh networks use multiple devices, or nodes, to create a network that can cover a larger area than a single centralized router. In a mesh network, individual devices act as both clients and routers, creating a decentralized digital ecosystem that can easily expand and adapt to changing conditions. This makes mesh networks well-suited for rural or remote areas, as well as for disaster recovery and emergency response situations. Mesh networks are also more secure and resilient than traditional networks, as nodes can reorganize to fill gaps if one or more malfunction. Mesh networks are becoming increasingly popular to bring reliable and affordable broadband connectivity to underserved communities.
The rise of vehicle-based technology
With the aid of a mesh network, devices linked to fixed and mobile infrastructure can reliably maintain connection over long distances and in areas with many physical obstructions. This is known as vehicle-to-everything technology or V2X, where mobile platforms can send and receive signals to and from infrastructure, personal devices, and other vehicles or machines.
One of the most significant advantages of using a mesh network system is its capability to reroute signals during periods of high digital traffic or infrastructure outage. Because the network is physically dispersed through multiple network nodes, these networks can scale to cover hundreds of square miles.
These key differences make V2X increasingly more viable for an intricate workplace centered around product and information flow. The network automatically creates a more optimized wireless router to keep up with demand, meaning that even a connection experiencing a signal blockage can be upheld via self-healing and self-optimization. No connection is dropped or disrupted given the never-break design to continuously find the best path for data to travel.
Clearcut advantages on the horizon
Digital infrastructure networks play a critical role in the success of technology-based solutions across industries. Choosing the correct wireless network is essential to ensuring a reliable, high-performing digital ecosystem. While private LTE may have some advantages to carrier LTE and traditional Wi-Fi, it can also be limited in throughput and more expensive to maintain.
On the other hand, mesh networks are emerging as a promising solution for providing broadband connectivity, especially in areas where traditional infrastructure is limited or unavailable. With the rise of V2X technology, mesh networks offer a decentralized and self-healing network that can effectively reroute signals and maintain connections over long distances and in areas with many physical obstructions. Discussing the differences between wireless network options highlights the many advantages of mesh networks, given their level of versatility, security, and reliability.
Todd Rigby is director of sales at Rajant Corporation, a leading industrial wireless mesh networking company. Rigby is an expert in use cases for communication technologies in the mining, heavy construction, agriculture, material processing, manufacturing and warehousing industries. He helped to develop Rajant’s partner sales channel throughout the North and South America, Australia and Africa, and he previously ran a prominent technology integrator and was Rajant’s first reseller partner. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Europe
Helge Tiainen: Fiber Access Extension Eases Connectivity Worries for Operators, Landlords and Tenants
A new law presents an opportunity to reuse existing infrastructure for fiber broadband deployment.
Previously, tenants living in the United Kingdom’s estimated 480,000 blocks of flats and apartments had to wait for a landlord’s permission to have a broadband operator enter their building to install faster connectivity. But that is no longer the case.
At the beginning of the year, a new UK law change meant that millions of UK tenants are no longer prevented from receiving a broadband upgrade due to the silence of their landlords. The Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act allows internet service providers to access a block of flats 35 days after the ISP’s request to the landlord. It is estimated that an extra 2,100 residential buildings a year will be connected as a result.
Broadband companies have advised that currently around 40 percent of their requests for access to install connections in multi-dwelling units are delayed or blocked, due to no landlord response. Undoubtedly, tenants residing in these flats and apartment blocks are those most effected by a lack of accessibility to ultra-fast connectivity. So, how can ISPs grasp this newfound opportunity?
Harnessing the existing infrastructure
For many ISPs, MDUs pose a market that is largely untapped in the UK. Why is this? Well, for starters, typically these types of properties present logistical challenges, and are lower down in the pecking order in terms of the low hanging fruits readily available when it comes to installing fiber to the premises. The more attractive prospects are buildings in densely populated areas that can be covered easily with gigabit broadband.
Whereas, MDUs have typically been those underserved. Signing a broadband contract with a customer in a single-family unit is easier than an MDU as it involves securing permissions from building and apartment owners for construction works, as well as numerous tenants. For those ISPs tasked with upgrading tenants’ existing broadband connections, there are other challenges prevalent such as rising costs, wiring infrastructure changes and contract requirements, including minimum take-up rates.
So, there has been no better time to use the existing infrastructure readily available within the property. A fiber-only strategy can be supplemented if fiber to the extension point is employed where necessary. A multi-gigabit broadband service can be delivered at a lower cost and reach more customers over existing infrastructure for a short section of wire leading to the customer premises and inside the premises.
Bringing gigabit connectivity floor to floor
The UK government hopes that 85% of the UK will be able to access gigabit fixed broadband by 2025. However, installing fiber to every flat can be a challenge that is expensive, labor-intensive and disruptive to customers. Landlords may be hesitant to grant permissions due to the aforementioned reasons and potential cosmetic damage caused. Historically, fiber deployments in MDUs can be as much as 40% of fiber to the building deployment costs.
MDU buildings have existing coaxial networks, and reusing this infrastructure is a tangible possibility and time-saving alternative for ISPs instead of installing fiber direct to the premises. Which can be costly if the take-up rate is low for new services. The coaxial networks in MDUs can be used in an innovative way as in-building TV networks are upgraded to support higher frequency spectrums thanks to the analogue switchover to digital TV services.
ISPs can potentially opt to use fiber access extension technology for a cost-effective and less complex upgrade of broadband as it utilizes the existing in-house coax cable infrastructure. The technology provides multi-gigabit broadband services, positioning it as a clear frontrunner when optical fiber cannot be deployed due to construction limitations, a lack of ducts, building accessibility, and technical or historical preservation reasons.
Time for change
Not only does this landmark new law allow ISPs to seek rights to access a flat or an apartment if the landlord required to grant access is unresponsive, but it also prevents any situations where a tenant is unable to receive a service simply due to the silence of a landlord.
This is a crucial opportunity to reuse existing infrastructure for broadband access as TILPA enables subscribers and service providers to circumvent landlords who fail to provide access permission.
As many ISPs look to seamlessly execute their fiber deployment strategies, using cost-effective solutions can accelerate the addressable number of subscribers and allow for a major return on investment.
As head of product management, marketing and sales at InCoax, Helge Tiainen is responsible for developing sales and marketing of existing products and new business opportunities among cable, telecom and mobile operators by developing use cases and technologies within standard organizations as Broadband Forum, MoCA, Small Cell Forum and other working groups. He also manages partnerships of key technology partners suited with InCoax initiatives. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Anton Shmakov: The Problem With Internet Connectivity Today, and Where to Go From Here
Does Digital Discrimination Require Intent? In FCC Proceeding, Commenters Disagree
Supreme Court Considers Liability for Twitter Not Removing Terrorist Content
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
Large Telecoms Pitch Strike Force for Internet Traffic Security Over Global Gateway
Bret Swanson: Censors Target Internet Talkers With AI Truth Scores
Tribal Ready Wants Better Broadband Data to Benefit Indian County
Supreme Court Justices Express Caution About Entering Section 230 Debate
Rosenworcel Robotext Proposal, Technology Strike Force, Sugar Land’s Fiber Deal
Community Engagement is Key to BEAD Grant Planning Process, Experts Say
Three More States Receive $350 Million from Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund
FCC Investigating Map Reporting, Google Launches 5 Gigabit, FCC Targets Another Robocaller
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
For Sake of Accurate Broadband Map, Gigi Sohn Urges Senators Not to Delay Her Vote as FCC Commissioner
‘Significant Resources’ on FCC Map, Association Wants More Data in Map, Minority Grant
Modification for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Net Neutrality Turns 20, Dumping on Twitter
Sole FTC Republican to Resign, Faster Decisions from Meta Oversight Board, High Variance in 5G Performance
Smaller Companies Facing Cybersecurity Insurance Headwinds: Equifax Executive
General Agreement on Broadband Label, But Not on Additional Disclosure Requirements
FCC Multilingual Emergency Alerts, More Funding Sought for ‘Rip and Replace,” Healthcare and ACP
Not Enough Attention on Locations Not in Need of Broadband in FCC Map, Conference Hears
FCC Seeks Comment on Carriers Forced to Separate Domestic Violence Victim Phone Line
FCC Seeks Comment on Simplifying, Expanding Tribal E-Rate Eligibility
Todd Rigby: How to Troubleshoot Digital Infrastructure Networks Across Industries
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Meta Restores Trump’s Accounts, Alaska Uses AI for Mapping, Public Interest Model for Spectrum Policy
-
Asia4 weeks ago
Dae-Keun Cho: Demystifying Interconnection and Cost Recovery in South Korea
-
China4 weeks ago
New Leadership and Priorities for Republican-Led Energy and Commerce Committee
-
Big Tech1 week ago
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
-
Europe3 weeks ago
Helge Tiainen: Fiber Access Extension Eases Connectivity Worries for Operators, Landlords and Tenants