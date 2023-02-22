Broadband's Impact
Community Engagement is Key to BEAD Grant Planning Process, Experts Say
The current surge of broadband funding presents opportunities as well as challenges.
WASHINGTON, February 21, 2023 — As state broadband offices enter the planning phase of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, industry leaders say that community engagement is key to ensuring affordability and long-term sustainability.
Speaking at a webinar hosted Thursday by the National Broadband Resource Hub, experts discussed the current surge of broadband funding opportunities — such as the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program — and noted the many challenges facing state broadband offices, particularly those that are still young and understaffed.
Now that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has awarded initial BEAD planning funds, the next step is for state broadband offices is to develop a five-year action plan. “We’re looking at late spring into the summer and early fall for the vast majority of states,” said Jake Varn, associate manager at The Pew Charitable Trusts.
As states develop these plans and prepare for the allocation of the majority of BEAD funds by the end of June, officials must make an effort to meet and engage with local communities, Varn said.
One of the most important topics for community discussion is that of realistic affordability, said Peggy Schaffer, a board member for the American Association for Public Broadband and the former director of Maine’s broadband office.
“How do we make sure that when we build this network, people in the community are going to be able to use it, are going to use it, have devices to use it and know how to access it?” she asked.
Schaffer also highlighted the importance of considering ongoing service rates in addition to any initial promotional rates. “That really is the is the key to whether service is going to be affordable long term,” she said.
Other considerations include speed thresholds and preventing ISP ’cherry-picking’
Another critical aspect of community engagement is identifying underserved areas, in addition to the more easily defined unserved areas.
“There will be lots of locations that get funded that are that currently have broadband at the current minimum threshold but don’t have the high-speed, high-quality service that they need,” said Corian Zacher, senior policy counsel at Next Century Cities.
Schaffer noted that the Federal Communications Commission’s current definition of served — at least 25 Megabits per second (Mpbs) for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads — does not take cost into account. Certain remote and rural areas are considered served by that definition because those speeds are technically available, but the costs can be prohibitively expensive, Schaffer said.
And many have argued that the FCC’s speed threshold is far too low, with many advocating for it to be raised to 100 Mbps for downloads and 20 Mbps for uploads.
“Overwhelmingly, there was a lot of support for that,” said Ryan Johnston, senior policy counsel at Next Century Cities. “Unfortunately, with the way that the commission is currently deadlocked, it’s very difficult for the chairwoman to get something like that through.”
“None of that will change until we get a fifth commissioner,” Schaffer agreed.
As the planning process moves further, communities and state broadband offices will need find ways of preventing internet service providers from “cherry-picking the most desirable un- and underserved areas,” said Alex Kelley, head of broadband consulting for the Center on Rural Innovation.
Kelley recommended incorporating a variety of mechanisms for assessing the efficiency of grant requests. Only relying on the per-passing cost, he said, can incentivize providers to “pick out or gerrymander… the densest of the un- and underserved areas, and that can lead to perpetuating this phenomenon of kicking the can down the road for the hardest-to-serve areas.”
Health
FCC Proposes Notification Rules for 988 Suicide Hotline Lifeline Outages
The proposal would ensure providers give ‘timely and actionable information’ on 988 outages.
WASHINGTON, January 26, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission unanimously adopted a proposal to require operators of the 988 mental health crisis line to report outages, which would “hasten service restoration and enable officials to inform the public of alternate ways to contact the 988 Lifeline.”
The proposal would ensure providers give “timely and actionable information” on 988 outages that last at least 30 minutes to the Health and Human Services’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, the Department of Veteran Affairs, the 988 Lifeline administrator, and the FCC.
The commission is also asking for comment on whether cable, satellite, wireless, wireline and interconnected voice-over-internet protocol providers should also be subject to reporting and notification obligations for 988 outages.
Other questions from the commission include costs and benefits of the proposal and timelines for compliance, it said.
The proposal would align with similar outage protocols that potentially affect 911, the commission said.
The notice comes after a nationwide outage last month affected the three-digit line for hours. The line received over two million calls, texts, and chat messages since it was instituted six months ago, the FCC said.
The new line was established as part of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, signed into law in 2020.
Health
FCC Eliminates Use of Urban-Rural Database for Healthcare Telecom Subsidies
The commission said the database that determined healthcare subsidies had cost ‘anomalies.’
WASHINGTON, January 26, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission adopted a measure Thursday to eliminate the use of a database that determined the differences in telecommunications service rates in urban and rural areas that was used to provide funding to health care facilities for connectivity.
The idea behind the database, which was adopted by the commission in 2019, was to figure out the cost difference between similar broadband services in urban and rural areas in a given state so the commission’s Telecom Program can subsidize the difference to ensure connectivity in those areas, especially as the need for telehealth technology grows.
But the commission has had to temporarily provide waivers to the rules due to inconsistencies with how the database calculated cost differences. The database included rural tiers that the commission said were “too broad and did not accurately represent the cost of serving dissimilar communities.”
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel gave an example at Thursday’s open meeting of the database calculating certain rural services being cheaper than in urban areas, when the denser latter areas are generally less expensive.
As such, the commission Thursday decided to revert the methods used to determine Telecom Program support to before the 2019 database order until it can determine a more sustainable method. The database rescission also applies to urban cost determinations.
“Because the Rates Database was deficient in its ability to set adequate rates, we find that restoration of the previous rural rate determination rules, which health care providers have continued to use to determine rural rates in recent funding years under the applicable Rates Database waivers, is the best available option pending further examination in the Second Further Notice, to ensure that healthcare providers have adequate, predictable support,” the commission said in the decision.
Healthcare providers are now permitted to reuse one of three rural rates calculations before the 2019 order: averaging the rates that the carrier charges to other non-health care provider commercial customers for the same or similar services in rural areas; average rates of another service provider for similar services over the same distance in the health care provider’s area; or a cost-based rate approved by the commission.
These calculations are effective for the funding year 2024, the commission said. “Reinstating these rules promotes administrative efficiency and protects the Fund while we consider long-term solutions,” the commission said.
The new rules are in response to petitions from a number of organizations, including Alaska Communications; the North Carolina Telehealth Network Association and Southern Ohio Health Care Network; trade association USTelecom; and the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition.
“The FCC listened to many of our suggestions, and we are especially pleased that the Commission extended the use of existing rates for an additional year to provide applicants more certainty,” John Windhausen Jr., executive director of the SHLB Coalition, said in a statement.
Comment on automating rate calculation
The commission is launching a comment period to develop an automated process to calculate those rural rates by having the website of the Universal Service Administrative Company – which manages programs of the FCC – “auto-generate the rural rate after the health care and/or service provider selects sites that are in the same rural area” as the health care provider.
The commission is asking questions including whether this new system would alleviate administrative burdens, whether there are disadvantages to automating the rate, and whether there should be a challenge process outside of the normal appeals process.
The Telecom Program is part of the FCC’s Rural Health Care program that is intended to reduce the cost of telehealth broadband and telecom services to eligible healthcare providers.
Support for satellite services
The commission is also proposing that a cap on Telecom Program funding for satellite services be reinstated. In the 2019 order, a spending cap on satellite services was lifted because the commission determined that costs for satellite services were decreasing as there were on-the-ground services to be determined by the database.
But the FCC said costs for satellite services to health care service providers has progressively increased from 2020 to last year.
“This steady growth in demand for satellite services appears to demonstrate the need to reinstitute the satellite funding cap,” the commission said. “Without the constraints on support for satellite services imposed by the Rates Database, it appears that commitments for satellite services could increase to an unsustainable level.”
Soon-to-be health care providers funding eligibility
The FCC also responded to a SHLB request that future health care provider be eligible for Rural Health Care subsidies even though they aren’t established yet.
The commission is asking for comment on a proposal to amend the RHC program to conditionally approve “entities that are not yet but will become eligible health care providers in the near future to begin receiving” such program funding “shortly after they become eligible.”
Comments on the proposals are due 30 days after it is put in the Federal Register.
Digital Inclusion
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Digital Equity provisions are central to state broadband offices’ plans to implement the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Digital Equity provisions are central to state broadband offices’ plans to implement the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program under the bipartisan infrastructure law.
In this interview with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, Michael Baker International Broadband Planning Consultants Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel go into detail about the role of Digital Equity Act plans in state broadband programs.
Michael Baker International, a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including geospatial, design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management, has been solving the world’s most complex challenges for over 80 years.
Its legacy of expertise, experience, innovation and integrity is proving essential in helping numerous federal, state and local navigate their broadband programs with the goal of solving the Digital Divide.
The broadband team at Michael Baker is filling a need that has existed since the internet became publicly available. Essentially, Internet Service Providers have historically made expansions to new areas based on profitability, not actual need. And pricing has been determined by market competition without real concern for those who cannot afford service.
In the video interview, Snerling and Garfinkel discuss how, with Michael Baker’s help, the federal government is encourage more equitable internet expansion through specific programs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The company guides clients to incorporate all considerations, not just profitability, into the project: Compliance with new policies, societal impact metrics and sustainability plans are baked into the Michael Baker consultant solution so that, over time, these projects will have a tremendous positive impact.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Community Engagement is Key to BEAD Grant Planning Process, Experts Say
Three More States Receive $350 Million from Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund
FCC Investigating Map Reporting, Google Launches 5 Gigabit, FCC Targets Another Robocaller
Starry Group Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Bipartisan Alarm Over Social Media’s Harms to Children Prompts Slew of Proposed Legislation
Todd Rigby: How to Troubleshoot Digital Infrastructure Networks Across Industries
FCC Seeks Comment on Carriers Forced to Separate Domestic Violence Victim Phone Line
FCC Seeks Comment on Simplifying, Expanding Tribal E-Rate Eligibility
Not Enough Attention on Locations Not in Need of Broadband in FCC Map, Conference Hears
General Agreement on Broadband Label, But Not on Additional Disclosure Requirements
Smaller Companies Facing Cybersecurity Insurance Headwinds: Equifax Executive
Sole FTC Republican to Resign, Faster Decisions from Meta Oversight Board, High Variance in 5G Performance
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
NTIA Stands Firm on Buy America Rules, Says BEAD Projects Must Be American
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
WISPA Says BEAD Fiber Prioritization to Increase Cost and Deployment
In State of the Union Address, Joe Biden Underlines Importance of ‘Buy America’ Rules for Broadband
Partnering With Existing Structures Will Support State Broadband Offices, Expert Says
Reactions Pour In After State of Union Address, Apple’s 6 GHz Pitch, Digital Skills Necessary
Jim Jordan Demands Social Media Documents from Biden Administration
Legal Experts Expect Data Security Litigation to Face Challenges of Standing
For Sake of Accurate Broadband Map, Gigi Sohn Urges Senators Not to Delay Her Vote as FCC Commissioner
‘Significant Resources’ on FCC Map, Association Wants More Data in Map, Minority Grant
Modification for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Net Neutrality Turns 20, Dumping on Twitter
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Infrastructure2 weeks ago
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Meta Restores Trump’s Accounts, Alaska Uses AI for Mapping, Public Interest Model for Spectrum Policy
-
China4 weeks ago
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
-
China4 weeks ago
New Leadership and Priorities for Republican-Led Energy and Commerce Committee
-
Asia4 weeks ago
Dae-Keun Cho: Demystifying Interconnection and Cost Recovery in South Korea
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
-
Section 2304 weeks ago
Section 230 Interpretation Debate Heats Up Ahead of Landmark Supreme Court Case