Robocall
Legal Experts Expect Data Security Litigation to Face Challenges of Standing
Current precedent is unclear in data security litigation, say experts.
WASHINGTON, February 9, 2023 – Data security litigation, such as in robocall cases, is facing an increasingly steep burden to establish standing, the capacity to bring a lawsuit to court, said a panel of law experts on Wednesday.
Article III, which grants power to the judiciary branch, states that federal courts can only hear “cases or controversies,” which requires the plaintiff to have a legal right to sue. Standing requires that the plaintiff have a “concrete and particularized” injury.
For those lawsuits that represent the interests of a large number of people, standing becomes more complicated and data security is right at the forefront, said Aaron Weiss of Carlton Fields law firm at the Federal Communications Bar Association event.
Recent court decisions have relied heavily on an appeal to historical antecedent, said Heather Elliott, professor at the University of Alabama School of Law.
A 2016 Supreme Court decision – in which the plaintiff, Thomas Robins, accused “people search engine,” Spokeo, of sharing incorrect information about him – overruled the Ninth Circuit decision on the basis that the plaintiff could not prove that the injury was concrete.
Telephone Consumer Protection Act
The Federal Communications Commission has regulatory authority under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act to prohibit using automatic telephone dialing systems to call residential or cellular telephone lines without consent.
In 2018, John Salcedo brought a class action lawsuit against Alex Hanna, alleging that Hanna had violated TCPA by sending an unconsented automized text. The Eleventh Circuit determined that there was no concrete injury. Its verdict stated that “on text messaging generally… the judgement of Congress is ambivalent at best.”
On a similar case in 2021, however, the Fifth Circuit held that a single text message was the invasion of privacy that Congress intended to ban under the TCPA and delegated authority to the FCC to implement the law.
To further complicate the matter, state courts are under different jurisdiction and may rule separately from its circuit, said Weiss.
“It is very clear that the lower courts are super confused,” added Elliott.
The FCC is currently taking steps to combat telephone scammers. It ruled in November that straight-to-voicemail robocalls are calls under the TCPA and will be subject to the law’s consumer protections. According to the TCPA, read the commission’s ruling, the recipient of an automatic dialing system, artificial voice, or prerecorded message must provide affirmative consent prior to receiving it.
Major questions doctrine
The FCC, however, is itself facing uncertain regulatory authority. In June, the Supreme Court held that in “extraordinary cases” a federal agency, such as the FCC, must point to “clear congressional authorization” for the authority it claims.
Under the major questions doctrine, the Supreme Court can reject federal agency claims of regulatory authority when the issue is of “vast economic and political significance” and when Congress has not clearly endowed the agency with authority over the issue.
Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., is concerned with the legislative power that federal agencies have. “Our founders provided Congress with legislative authority to ensure lawmaking is done by elected officials, not unaccountable bureaucrats,” she wrote in a letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in October.
Robocall
FCC Proposes ‘Record-Breaking’ Fine on Robocall Scammer
The FCC alleges that the Cox/Jones Enterprise conduct violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday proposed a near $300 million fine on an apparently fraudulent robocall and spoofing operation, the largest fine of its type to date, according to the agency.
Claiming to have information about recipients’ auto warranties, the so-called “Cox/Jones Enterprise” placed more than five billion scam robocalls in early 2021, the FCC alleges. The agency says these calls were made to more than a half a million phones and used over a million unique caller ID numbers. The operation made these calls from various American and foreign entities, including entities located in Panama and Hungary, the commission says.
The FCC alleges that the Cox/Jones Enterprise conduct violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s provisions that robocallers must obtain express consent from the recipient before calling a mobile phone and that they must identify themselves at the beginning of the call. The enterprise is also illegally used phony caller IDs to appear near to call recipients, the agency says.
The fine was unanimously proposed at the commission’s December open meeting, at which Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel committed to continued action against phone scammers.
“Earlier this month, we ordered phone companies to block the company responsible for up to 40 percent of scam calls involving student loans. Plus, we now have agreements with 43 State Attorney Generals (sic), the District of Columbia, and Guam to go after illegal robocalls – just like we did here with the Ohio Attorney General,” Rosenworcel said in a prepared statement. “So our message is clear to those who would follow in the footsteps of the auto warranty scammers – we are watching, we are working with our state counterparts, and we will find you, block you, and hold you accountable.”
On Tuesday, the FCC announced a new online portal for entities to report robocall and spoofing violations. The agency in November took action to crack down on straight-to-voicemail robocalls and in October launched an inquiry into combatting calls on non-internet-protocol networks.
The FCC moves to streamline space authorizations
At Wednesday’s meeting, the FCC unanimously approved a notice of proposed rulemaking that would expedite satellite and earth station applications, following Rosenworcel’s November announcement of a new space bureau. Commissioners touted the American space industry’s accelerating rate of satellite deployments and called for updated regulation to facilitate the sector’s further growth.
In their comments, Rosenworcel and Commissioner Brendan Carr praised the Satellite and Telecommunications Streamlining Act, a recently introduced bipartisan bill from Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., and Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., that would facilitate satellite permitting. Commissioner Nathan Simington endorsed the bill earlier this month.
The FCC sought comment on measures to combat digital discrimination, including via proposals to define the term, update the agency’s consumer complaint mechanism, and provide “model policies” and “best practices” to states and localities. The agency also proposed rules to improve emergency responses by requiring wireless and some text providers to facilitate location-based routing on their internet protocol-based networks. Lastly, the FCC proposed a new compensation structure for certain providers to improve captioned phone calls for the deaf and hard of hearing.
Robocall
FCC Opens Robocall Reporting Portal
The portal provides private entities the ability to notify the FCC about robocall violations.
WASHINGTON, December 20, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission Enforcement Bureau on Thursday announced a new web portal that allows private entities to report robocall and spoofing violations.
“Uses of this form might include a corporation or association experiencing a deluge of robocalls overwhelming their internal phone network, voice service providers that found evidence of illegal robocalls traversing their networks, or private entities that have had their number(s) spoofed,” the FCC’s portal says.
The category “private entities” does not include individuals.
“This new tool will help us support companies and businesses that see their phone lines jammed with robocalls or their valuable and hard-won brand awareness undercut by scammers spoofing their numbers,” said Loyaan Egal, chief of the Enforcement Bureau. “While we will always rely on consumer complaints about massive robocall campaigns and have existing lines of communications with many public institutions, we now also have a direct line of communications with private entities that sometimes seem under siege by robocalls and now have an avenue to reach out for help.”
The elimination of illegal robocalls has of late been a priority for the FCC, and the agency has taken several actions to squash them in recent months. A recent report by Truecaller found that in the twelve months preceding May 2022, scam callers pried $39.5 billion from 68.4 million Americans. These year-over-year figures rose sharply from $29.8 billion lost and 59.4 million victims in 2021.
Robocall
Experts Discuss Enforcement Against Imposter Fraud, Other Consumer Protection Issues
Imposter fraud is a particularly predatory offshoot of robocalling, often involving extremely sophisticated scams.
WASHINGTON, December 6, 2022 — Consumer protection efforts from telecommunications companies and federal agencies need to tackle imposter fraud in addition to robocalling, said experts at a Federal Communications Bar Association event Monday.
Imposter fraud is a particularly predatory offshoot of robocalling, involving real individuals instead of or in addition to automated messages. These scams can be very sophisticated and tailored toward individual consumers, panelists said.
By pretending to be associated with the IRS or government aid programs, imposter fraud primarily targets vulnerable communities, including non-native English speakers, low-income individuals and the elderly.
State and federal enforcement agencies should take more aggressive action to stop these bad actors, panelists said.
Another important step toward consumer protection is updating education efforts to reflect the increasing sophistication and complexity of scams. Many consumers rely on security advice that is now outdated, said Harold Feld, senior vice president at Public Knowledge.
“The idea of, ‘Don’t click the link, you should call someone”—well, now they fake numbers,” he said. “So if you call rather than click the link, you’re still talking to a to a criminal.”
While many consumers know to not give out their bank information or social security number, newer scams frequently ask for information that may seem less important, such as utility account numbers. Scammers can then use that information to perpetrate various forms of identity theft.
With scamming tactics changing every few months, telecommunications companies should provide continued consumer education beyond their initial onboarding, said Stuart Drobny, president of Stumar Investigations.
Panelists discussed a variety of actions being taken to combat robocalls, generally describing them as positive steps but not full solutions.
Although STIR/SHAKEN implementation – the Federal Communications Commission’s framework to combat illegal robocalls – has made progress, bad actors have found a workaround by purchasing thousands of legitimate phone numbers, said Diana Eisner, vice president of policy and advocacy at USTelecom.
The FCC’s actions against voice over internet protocol providers are “very promising and so far have been proven to be very effective,” said Len Briley, senior legal counsel for DIRECTV.
Other consumer protection issues involve the ACP and provider disclosures
Panelists also discussed the benefits and weaknesses of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidizes internet services for low-income households.
The ACP has been life-changing for many of the program’s participants, Feld said, citing a digital equity report released by Cox on Friday. About half of the survey participants reported that they had been unable to afford home internet prior to the ACP. Nearly all participants reported significant benefits from home internet, particularly for participating in remote learning, accessing educational resources and completing schoolwork from home.
Despite the program’s value, it has also been the subject of multiple fraud controversies. Some of these problems have emerged when consumers are not fully informed about the requirements, Feld said.
“You have lifeline recipients who get a contact from their phone lifeline provider and they say, ‘Hey, we’d like to upgrade you to a new contract,’ and they don’t tell them that it’s an ACP program… and then when [consumers] try to apply their ACP benefit, which is a one per household for a wireline connection, they discover that they can’t because they have used their ACP benefit for wireless.”
In October, Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., raised concerns about several internet service providers engaging in potential “abusive, misleading, fraudulent, or otherwise predatory behaviors” related to the ACP.
Another FCC consumer protection initiative is the new broadband “nutrition label” requirement, mandating that internet providers display standardized performance metrics, monthly rates and other relevant information at points of sale.
Eisner praised the initiative, saying that the FCC had reached a good balance of ensuring that the labels would present important information without becoming unwieldy or overly complicated.
Although consumer groups called for a requirement that these labels be included on monthly internet bills, this requirement did not make it into the final order. In failing to include it, the FCC “missed something that would be a very significant benefit to consumers,” Feld said.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
NTIA Stands Firm on Buy America Rules, Says BEAD Projects Must Be American
Partnering With Existing Structures Will Support State Broadband Offices, Expert Says
Legal Experts Expect Data Security Litigation to Face Challenges of Standing
Jim Jordan Demands Social Media Documents from Biden Administration
Reactions Pour In After State of Union Address, Apple’s 6 GHz Pitch, Digital Skills Necessary
In State of the Union Address, Joe Biden Underlines Importance of ‘Buy America’ Rules for Broadband
New Anti-China Bill in Congress, Outreach Program on Affordable Connectivity, Robocalls Decline
Commerce Official Calls for Partnerships with Global Allies in Tech Race with China
What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
CCA Wants Rip and Replace Funding, Executive Movements at Lumen, Rise Closes Buy of GI Partners
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
New Leadership and Priorities for Republican-Led Energy and Commerce Committee
FCC Eliminates Use of Urban-Rural Database for Healthcare Telecom Subsidies
Industry Leaders Urge Biden to Tread Lightly With Federal Privacy Legislation
FCC Proposes Notification Rules for 988 Suicide Hotline Lifeline Outages
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
TikTok to Testify Before House Committee, Tech Association Warns on Antitrust, US Telecom Board Adds
Panel Suggests Need for Tracking Mechanism for Broadband Infrastructure Funding
Apple and Google Called ‘Gatekeepers,’ Huawei Trade Restrictions, Meta’s Antitrust Win
NTIA Officials Urge Use of Agency Resources for Digital Equity Planning
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Trending
-
Big Tech3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Announces Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Meta Restores Trump’s Accounts, Alaska Uses AI for Mapping, Public Interest Model for Spectrum Policy
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Jessica Dine: Broadband Networks Are Doing Well, Time to Shift to Adoption Gap
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Biden Calls for Anti-Big Tech Action, CCIA Shows State Privacy ‘Patchwork,’ FCC Continues Robocall Fight
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Committee on China, Dish Exec Leaving, New Fiber Broadband Board
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
FCC Proposes $62 Million Fine, SCOTUS Urged to Keep Section 230, TikTok Bans Extending
-
#broadbandlive1 week ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court