Digital Inclusion
Does Digital Discrimination Require Intent? In FCC Proceeding, Commenters Disagree
FCC laws should not include unintentional acts of discrimination, say industry voices.
WASHINGTON, February 23, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission should adopt an intent-based definition of digital discrimination, say internet service providers in comments to the FCC.
In December, the FCC issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to implement provisions of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to prevent and eliminate digital discrimination. The Infrastructure Act of 2021 requires the agency to enable “equal access” for all Americans, which is defined as the “equal opportunity to subscribe to an offered service that provides comparable speeds.”
As part of its Notice, the FCC requested comment on adopting a definition of digital discrimination that includes actions by a provider that intentionally or non-intentionally impact consumers’ access to broadband interest access without justification on grounds of technical or economic infeasibility.
Intentional discrimination
Imposing liability on broadband internet service providers by including non-intentional discrimination would harm investment and deployment in hard-to-reach areas of the country, said the Free State Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank, in its comment.
“Rules imposing unintentional disparate impact liability would result in penalizing a broadband ISP that made good faith efforts to ensure equal access for all subscribers in a given area, but came up short,” read the Free State Foundation’s comment.
Service provider AT&T added that “because no broadband provider can deploy everywhere at once, any broadband provider would inevitably engage in ‘discrimination’ under this standard.” Employing this definition would impose massive unfunded deployment mandates and regulation of broadband rates and terms, said the company.
Furthermore, new regulatory burdens would undermine incentives for broadband deployment, said AT&T. No provider would sink money to overbuild existing networks if doing so would expose it to liability for failing to do so everywhere at the same time, continued its comments.
Careful reading through the IIJA would suggest that Congress intended for the Commission to ban intentional discrimination, argued comment from service provider T-Mobile.
In fact, said T-Mobile, a disparate impact framework would put the Commission on a “collision course” with the overall structure of the IIJA which allocates billions of dollars to connect unserved and underserved locations through a competitive bidding process. The process limits a provider’s ability to control its deployment ratio, which would prove to be a liability and may deter the company from participating, said T-Mobile.
“Deployment is an incremental process that varies in pace based on a wide range of variables, none of which are related to discriminatory animus,” argued trade association USTelecom in its comment.
Internet advocacy group Public Knowledge disagrees. Service providers “urge the Commission to adopt the most toothless, least effective regulations possible,” read its comment.
“Congress does not care about motives or accept excuses,” said Public Knowledge, arguing that providers should be held accountable for discriminatory actions regardless of intent.
Adopting a definition of digital discrimination that included non-intentional grievances is appropriate, agreed advocacy group Free Press, as it fulfills Congress’ requirement to adopt rules that would facilitate equal access by preventing and identifying discriminatory actions.
Carriers who profess certainty that they do not discriminate should have nothing to fear, read Free Press’ comments.
Service providers argue that the agency should instead target its rules on digital discrimination only where it can be unmistakably proven to exist and cannot be excused by financial, geographical, technological, or other limitations.
Safe harbors and feasibility
Indeed, the Infrastructure Act urges the FCC to consider the issues of technical and economic feasibility facing providers. However, there is considerable debate regarding what constitutes an economic or technical limitation.
In its notice, the FCC asked for comment on whether technical infeasibility should “require a showing that providing service was technically impossible.”
T-Mobile in its comment answered that the FCC should not require proof of impossibility but should consider a “totality of circumstances” according for regulatory and other barriers to deployment.
Instead, service providers urged the FCC to adopt safe harbors to ensure that discrimination complaints recognize Congress’s technical and economic feasibility limitation. The safe harbors outlined in T-Mobiles’ comments would provide liability protection for providers that: met or exceeded any applicable build-out requirements in the terms of its wireless license; or is otherwise subject to an enforceable commitment to deploy service to a given population.
These suggested safe harbors, however, would be “inconsistent” with the purpose of the IIJA, read comments by Public Knowledge. The Act directs the FCC to counter digital discrimination and safe harbors could allow “broadband providers who engaged in digital discrimination to avoid having to take remedial steps,” it argued.
Furthermore, Public Knowledge continued, projects that are technologically possible should be considered both economically and technically feasible unless a provider can present evidence to the contrary.
Efforts to diminish discrimination
The FCC’s tool for eliminating digital discrimination include its Universal Service Fund programs, including the Affordable Connectivity Program established in 2021, which provides $35 per monthly discounts for broadband services to most qualifying homes.
Also, in June 2021, the commission chartered the Communications Equity and Diversity Council to present recommendations to the FCC on advancing digital equity for all Americans.
Digital Inclusion
Partnering With Existing Structures Will Support State Broadband Offices, Expert Says
By working with existing entities like utilities, states can establish more effective state offices.
WASHINGTON, February 9, 2023 – Working with existing structures in the community for data collection and planning will help establish effective state broadband offices, said Kathryn de Wit, project director for broadband access initiatives with the Pew Charitable Trusts, during an “Ask Me Anything!” event in the Broadband.money community on Friday.
The broadband world is moving from the mindset of building the cheapest solution that meets the minimum speed requirements and toward a mindset that considers long-term sustainability, said de Wit, speaking in an event hosted by Scott Woods, vice president of community engagement and strategic partnerships at Ready.net. It is important that communities work with those existing structures in local communities that can support their efforts to expand.
In particular, de Wit said, partnering with utility companies combines the intellectual capital from utilities and the expertise from broadband offices. This type of partnership blends the enforcement and rigor of utilities with programmatic strategy, she added.
Federal funding has traditionally been allocated through federal agencies, but new funding rounds are being allocated to states. Pew found that the digital divide is heavily influenced by state policy in its broadband research, said de Wit. Funds coming to states directly will have a positive impact on coordination efforts at the state offices, she said.
Effective state broadband offices balance state programs and requirements, current federal funds, and future federal funds coming down the pipeline, said de Wit. Because offices are working to simply keep their heads above water, it is important that they think “smart and strategically” when planning for funding allocations, she continued.
For these reasons, she said, states should actively work to include local stakeholders in broadband meetings by ensuring that meetings are held at convenient times for all interested parties, that the agenda is clear and easily accessible, and that the location is convenient.
In addition to coordinating with stakeholders and existing structures on planning efforts, states should work together with these entities to fill in the “missing gaps” in research and policy. Get down to the local level to measure change in economic and social impact over time, de Wit encouraged states. Research is about understanding the drivers that get people online, she said, and it’s essential that all perspectives are presented.
Furthermore, “we encourage states to set higher standards than program requirements,” said de Wit. By setting higher thresholds for service, states will naturally invest in technology with better lifespans and returns on investment for the public.
Pew’s broadband access initiative began as a research effort to determine what was effective for states in implementing broadband policy, and why. De Wit joined the program in early 2018 and has since researched how states interact with federal broadband funds.
Digital Inclusion
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Digital Equity provisions are central to state broadband offices’ plans to implement the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Digital Equity provisions are central to state broadband offices’ plans to implement the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program under the bipartisan infrastructure law.
In this interview with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, Michael Baker International Broadband Planning Consultants Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel go into detail about the role of Digital Equity Act plans in state broadband programs.
Michael Baker International, a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including geospatial, design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management, has been solving the world’s most complex challenges for over 80 years.
Its legacy of expertise, experience, innovation and integrity is proving essential in helping numerous federal, state and local navigate their broadband programs with the goal of solving the Digital Divide.
The broadband team at Michael Baker is filling a need that has existed since the internet became publicly available. Essentially, Internet Service Providers have historically made expansions to new areas based on profitability, not actual need. And pricing has been determined by market competition without real concern for those who cannot afford service.
In the video interview, Snerling and Garfinkel discuss how, with Michael Baker’s help, the federal government is encourage more equitable internet expansion through specific programs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The company guides clients to incorporate all considerations, not just profitability, into the project: Compliance with new policies, societal impact metrics and sustainability plans are baked into the Michael Baker consultant solution so that, over time, these projects will have a tremendous positive impact.
Digital Inclusion
Historically Underrepresented Communities Urged to Take Advantage of BEAD Planning
BEAD requirements a unique opportunity for underrepresented communities to be involved in broadband builds.
WASHINGTON, January 25, 2023 – Underrepresented communities are being urged to take advantage of the opportunity brought by the billions in funding coming from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by actively planning for the money being allocated by June 30.
The $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is a unique opportunity for historically underrepresented communities to be heard in critical digital equity conversations, said experts at a United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce event Tuesday.
“For once, they are being included in the implementation process,” said Mara Reardon, the NTIA’s deputy director of public engagement, adding this is a “unique opportunity.” It is essential that communities take advantage of this by approaching state broadband offices, drafting broadband expansion plans, and showing up in commenting processes, Reardon urged.
Furthermore, historically underrepresented communities can make themselves available as contractors by subscribing to state mailing lists, being aware of requests going out, and participating in the state bidding process, said Reardon.
The notice of funding outlines several requirements for inclusion of historically underrepresented groups in the planning process, Reardon reiterated. Specifically, it mandates that eligible entities include underrepresented stakeholders in the process of developing their required five-year plans. This type of requirement is unique to federal infrastructure grants, said Reardon.
Due to the nature of the grant requirements, states must take necessary affirmative steps to ensure diverse groups are used in contracting and planning, added Lynn Follansbee of telecom trade association USTelecom. This means that projects will be outsourced to various providers and suppliers and that the work will be broken into pieces to involve as many groups as possible, said Follansbee.
The NTIA is making an effort to ensure that all community members are heard in critical issues, even establishing the office of public engagement for that purpose. It also said it has awarded $304 million in planning grants for broadband infrastructure builds to all states and Washington D.C. by the end of 2022.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Does Digital Discrimination Require Intent? In FCC Proceeding, Commenters Disagree
Supreme Court Considers Liability for Twitter Not Removing Terrorist Content
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
Large Telecoms Pitch Strike Force for Internet Traffic Security Over Global Gateway
Bret Swanson: Censors Target Internet Talkers With AI Truth Scores
Tribal Ready Wants Better Broadband Data to Benefit Indian County
Supreme Court Justices Express Caution About Entering Section 230 Debate
Rosenworcel Robotext Proposal, Technology Strike Force, Sugar Land’s Fiber Deal
Community Engagement is Key to BEAD Grant Planning Process, Experts Say
Three More States Receive $350 Million from Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund
FCC Investigating Map Reporting, Google Launches 5 Gigabit, FCC Targets Another Robocaller
Starry Group Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
WISPA Says BEAD Fiber Prioritization to Increase Cost and Deployment
For Sake of Accurate Broadband Map, Gigi Sohn Urges Senators Not to Delay Her Vote as FCC Commissioner
‘Significant Resources’ on FCC Map, Association Wants More Data in Map, Minority Grant
Modification for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Net Neutrality Turns 20, Dumping on Twitter
Sole FTC Republican to Resign, Faster Decisions from Meta Oversight Board, High Variance in 5G Performance
General Agreement on Broadband Label, But Not on Additional Disclosure Requirements
Smaller Companies Facing Cybersecurity Insurance Headwinds: Equifax Executive
FCC Multilingual Emergency Alerts, More Funding Sought for ‘Rip and Replace,” Healthcare and ACP
Not Enough Attention on Locations Not in Need of Broadband in FCC Map, Conference Hears
FCC Seeks Comment on Carriers Forced to Separate Domestic Violence Victim Phone Line
FCC Seeks Comment on Simplifying, Expanding Tribal E-Rate Eligibility
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Meta Restores Trump’s Accounts, Alaska Uses AI for Mapping, Public Interest Model for Spectrum Policy
-
Asia4 weeks ago
Dae-Keun Cho: Demystifying Interconnection and Cost Recovery in South Korea
-
China4 weeks ago
New Leadership and Priorities for Republican-Led Energy and Commerce Committee
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
-
Big Tech1 week ago
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Section 2304 weeks ago
Section 230 Interpretation Debate Heats Up Ahead of Landmark Supreme Court Case