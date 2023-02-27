Broadband Roundup
Ending Mobile Dead Zones, 16 Million on Affordable Connectivity Program, NTIA Closes Minority Program
The proposal would allow space providers to get authorization to use licensed mobile spectrum to cover dead zones.
February 27, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission proposed Thursday to establish a framework to allow for wireless service providers on the ground and those in space to partner to provide continuous service where the former cannot reach.
The proposal would allow space broadband operators, such as Space X’s Starlink, to get commission authorization to use spectrum already licensed to agreeing ground-based service providers, such as Verizon, to fill holes in coverage not provided by the wireless carrier.
The pitch is that the FCC would authorize certain flexible spectrum bands (that can be used for either) for ground operations to include a mobile-satellite service provision. As such, the chair of the commission is proposing portions for that purpose from the 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz Cellular Radiotelephone Service, and the Wireless Communications Service (2305 to 2360 MHz) bands.
“This framework could enable innovation and investment in nascent satellite and terrestrial interoperable technologies and cross-industry stakeholder partnerships to flourish in the United States, and play a key role towards fulfilling other Commission goals in the public interest,” the proposal said.
“These goals include facilitating ubiquitous wireless coverage across the nation; expanding the availability of emergency communications to consumers and the geographic range of first responders to provide emergency services; and promoting competition in the provision of wireless services to consumers, among others,” the proposal added.
Comments on the proposal are due 30 days after its publication in the federal register.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel touted the proposal at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday. She said the FCC will need to investigate interference issues that may arise from the proposal, but added that this would be an international effort to align with global standards.
“We can make mobile dead zones a thing of the past,” Rosenworcel said in her remarks to the conference. “But even better, we have an opportunity to bring our spectrum policies into the future and think about how we move past the binary choices between mobile spectrum or satellite spectrum. In other words, we can reshape the airwave access debates of old and develop new ways to get more out of our spectrum resources.”
In August, SpaceX announced its Starlink satellites will be able to connect T-Mobile’s customers in rural areas to fill gaps in the ground network by having the space company use a portion of T-Mobile’s Personal Communications Services spectrum. The service is anticipated for later this year.
16 million households on Affordable Connectivity Program
The White House said Monday that more than 16 million households are now saving $500 million per month on broadband from the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The announcement was made from vice president Kamala Harris, who is in South Carolina on Monday to promote broadband access.
The White House said in a fact sheet that ACP enrollment is up 40 percent since the launch in May last year of GetInternet.gov, a portal to assist in enrollment in the program. The White House at the time said it partnered with internet service providers to deliver internet to low-income Americans for free.
The ACP provides broadband access subsidies of up to $30 per month – $75 per month on tribal lands – with a one-time device subsidy of $100. The Federal Communications Commission, which administers the program, has set up a number of outreach programs for the ACP because it said many more Americans are eligible for the subsidy but are not taking them up.
NTIA announces final grants from Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Monday that it is granting more than $175 million to 61 minority colleges and universities in 29 states and four territories.
The funding announcement closes out the $268 million Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program, which is dedicated to historically Black, tribal and minority colleges and universities. It was created out of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
The program has awarded 93 universities, which includes 43 HBCUs, 24 Hispanic-serving institutions, 21 minority-serving institutions, and five tribal colleges and universities.
The grants are expected to expand community technology hubs, upgrade classroom technology and improve digital literacy skills.
“Access to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service is necessary for minority students and local communities to fully access school, healthcare, and jobs,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a press release. “The Department of Commerce has made significant investment into minority-serving colleges and universities, and I am proud to say that all funding from the Connecting Minority Communities program has been distributed to help make Internet connectivity a reality for tens of thousands of students at minority-serving colleges and universities across the country.”
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
The FCC will vote on call rates of incarcerated people at its next open meeting next month.
February 23, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has started the process by which the regulator will address its new legal obligation under the Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act, which requires that the commission look into prices charged for incarcerated people to call loved ones.
Rosenworcel is inviting comment on how the commission would approach the law, passed late last year. In particular, the chairwoman is asking about the expansion of the commission’s authority to deal with interstate calls, what the meaning of “just and reasonable” is in the context of the law, the appropriate rate-making approach, the safety and security costs, and the commission’s ability of ensure communication service for people with disabilities.
The commission will vote on the proposal at its next open meeting on March 16, 2023.
“Thanks to Congress and the President, this new law gives the FCC new authority to oversee state rates,” Rosenworcel said in a statement. “I hope my colleagues will support me in taking the next steps to lowering the cost of prison phone bills so that incarcerated people can affordably stay connected with families and loved ones.”
FTC joined with DOJ to file against robocall scams
The Federal Trade Commission said Friday it has filed a lawsuit to stop an “interconnected web of operations” that are delivering tens of millions of unwanted phony debt service robocalls to consumers.
The consent order filed by the Department of Justice on the FTC’s behalf against the companies and individuals involved in the operation, if approved by the court, bar them from making further misrepresentations about debt relief services and ordering them to comply with the Telemarketing Sales Rule.
“This case targets the ecosystem of companies who perpetrate illegal telemarketing to cheat American consumers who are struggling financially,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s bureau of consumer protection. “The FTC will continue to take aggressive action to protect consumers from the scourge of illegal robocalls.”
These actions of FTC run in parallel with recent actions of the Federal Communications Commission, which has been regularly going after alleged robocall scammers.
FTC opens new technology office
The Federal Trade Commission announced Friday that it has launched a new technology office that it said will strengthen the FTC’s ability to keep pace with technological challenges in the digital marketplace by supporting the agency’s law enforcement and policy work.
The office will be headed by Chief Technology Officer Stephanie Nguyen and is intended to support law enforcement investigations and actions, advise and engage with staff and the commission on policy and research initiatives, and highlight market trends and emerging technologies that impact the FTC’s work, according to the press release by FTC.
The new office contains technologists across fields including security and software engineering, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, human-computer interaction design, and social science research relating to technology.
“Our office of technology is a natural next step in ensuring we have the in-house skills needed to fully grasp evolving technologies and market trends as we continue to tackle unlawful business practices and protect Americans,” commission chair Lina Khan.
The FTC has been working to promote competition and protect and educate consumers.
Rosenworcel Robotext Proposal, Technology Strike Force, Sugar Land’s Fiber Deal
The commission will vote on the robotext proposal in March.
February 22, 2023 –Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed new rules Wednesday to keep robotexts away from consumers, which if adopted will require providers to mobile service providers to block suspicious text messages.
The proposal will require providers to block texts from the number that the subscriber has previously identified as illegitimate. It would also extend Do-Not-Call Registry protections (prohibiting marketing texts to registered numbers) to text messaging and close the lead generator loophole, which allows companies to use a single consumer consent to deliver robocalls and text messages from multiple – perhaps thousands – of marketers on subjects that may not be what the consumer had in mind.
The commission will vote on the proposal at its next open meeting on March 16, 2023.
The FCC has already requesting comments on a proposed new rule to apply caller ID authentication standards to text messaging last September.
The agency already has in place a regime, called STIR/SHAKEN, to combat illegal robocalls.
Commerce, Justice establish ‘Disruptive Technology Strike Force’
The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce announced Friday they are launching the Disruptive Technology Strike Force, which brings together government experts to target illicit actors, strengthen supply chains and protect critical technological assets from being acquired or used by nation-state adversaries.
The Commerce Department website said the strike force will be co-led by assistant attorney general Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division and assistant secretary for export enforcement Matthew Axelrod of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security.
According to the press release, the main job for this strike force will be “investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of export laws; enhancing administrative enforcement of U.S. export controls; fostering partnerships with the private sector; leveraging international partnerships to coordinate law enforcement actions and disruption strategies; utilizing advanced data analytics and all-source intelligence to develop and build investigations; conducting regular trainings for field offices; and strengthening connectivity between the strike force and the Intelligence Community.
“The Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security remains steadfast in our coordination with our federal partners at the Department of Justice and vigilant in our enforcement of our export controls,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves. “This interagency strike force will further strengthen this shared national security priority.”
Last month, Graves addressed a concern that China has moved aggressively to establish a technological powerhouse “through massive government support for their own domestic industries, strategic use of capital to gain access to early stage, commercial tech” and allegedly through technology theft.
Sugar Land, Texas approves 30-year deal with SiFi Networks
SiFi Networks has been approved by the city of Sugar Land, Texas to build and maintain a fiber network throughout the city, according to a city press release Thursday.
The network, utilizing SiFi’s FiberCities program, will come with “affordable” speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second, some of the fastest speeds in the nation. The project, which the city said is expected to be built within 48 months, is entirely funded by private investors, it added, with SiFi paying fees for access to the city’s rights of way.
“We’ve been told that faster Internet options and choice are important to our community,” Steve Budny, director of information technology, data and security at the city, said in the release. “This is an example of how we’ve engaged the private sector to improve the quality of life for our citizens. Not only is the project funded through private investment, but there are zero costs to the city and taxpayers for the build out.”
SiFi Networks has previously started the telecom’s Saratoga Springs FiberCity project in New York in October.
Back in September 2021, SiFi Networks announced a plan to commit $2 billion, sourced from private investors, to build open-access fiber networks in cities across America. The plans target networks in 30 cities by the end of last year and to pass over 40,000 homes per month by early 2023, the company said.
FCC Investigating Map Reporting, Google Launches 5 Gigabit, FCC Targets Another Robocaller
There are ‘multiple’ investigations involving ‘several’ providers related to map data reporting.
February 21, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission said it is investigating service providers who may have been overreporting data for its broadband map.
Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a letter to senators earlier this month that it was investigating the matter.
“We have taken several steps to prevent systematic overreporting of coverage by broadband service providers,” said Rosenworcel in the letter. “We recognize also that as providers gain familiarity with this system, efforts to intentionally misstate service may be subject to enforcement action. In fact, we already have an investigation underway.”
Bloomberg confirmed in a Thursday story, citing an agency spokesperson, that the FCC has “multiple investigations involving several service providers.”
The data are going to make improvements to a map that will be integral to the disbursal of $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Research firm New Street Research said in a note it is “likely” that the “FCC is investigations allegations of inaccurate information…many carriers may be involved, though the FCC is likely only to care about material amounts of misrepresentations.”
The research note adds that if the FCC is considering penalties, it is likely to face an “optical problem” with fining entities receiving BEAD money; the alternative of withholding BEAD funds could also reduce the effectiveness of the program, it said.
Google Fiber launches 5 Gigabit service
Google Fiber announced last week it has launched its 5 Gigabit per second (Gbps) internet product in certain cities for $125 per month.
Kansas City, Kansas, West Des Moines, Iowa, and Salt Lake City, Utah will get the symmetrical high-speed internet service with a next-generation Wi-Fi 6 router.
The installation also includes a 10 Gbps Fiber connecter, “which means your home will be prepared for even more internet when the time comes,” the blog said.
The company had already announced multi-gigabit service tiers last year, after its fiber product hit download speeds of 20.2 Gbps in a home test in Kansas City.
“This means that a fiber network alone will no longer be the differentiating factor it once was for internet providers,” Google said in a previous blog post. “The unique selling points will be how that network is built to deliver symmetrical multi-gig speed at accessible pricing — all with a focus on enabling service that takes advantage of that speed not just to the home but in the home, as well.”
Google Fiber is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
FCC allows voice providers to block traffic to and from One Eye
The Federal Communications Commission has given the green light to voice service providers to cut traffic from One Eye LLC, a company the commission is accusing of transmitting robocalls.
The regulator had sent a cease-and-desist letter to One Eye, asking it to stop transmitting robocalls.
In the decision on February 15, the FCC noted that the company was a “gateway provider for substantial volumes of apparently unlawful robocalls related to various fraudulent schemes.
“We hereby notify all U.S.-based voice service providers that if One Eye fails to mitigate the identified traffic described in the cease-and-desist letter…they may block voice calls or cease to accept traffic from One Eye, without liability under the Communications Act or the Commission’s rules,” the regulator said.
The commission began enforcing in June 2021 robocall rules under its STIR/SHAKEN regime, which requires voice service providers to incorporate analytical tools to mitigate illegal robocalls that often lead to Americans being scammed.
The FCC has taken increased actions against illegal robocallers. On December 21, the commission proposed a nearly $300 million fine against an apparently fraudulent robocall and spoofing operation called Cox/Jones Enterprise.
