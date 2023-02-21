Broadband Roundup
FCC Investigating Map Reporting, Google Launches 5 Gigabit, FCC Targets Another Robocaller
There are ‘multiple’ investigations involving ‘several’ providers related to map data reporting.
February 21, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission said it is investigating service providers who may have been overreporting data for its broadband map.
Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a letter to senators earlier this month that it was investigating the matter.
“We have taken several steps to prevent systematic overreporting of coverage by broadband service providers,” said Rosenworcel in the letter. “We recognize also that as providers gain familiarity with this system, efforts to intentionally misstate service may be subject to enforcement action. In fact, we already have an investigation underway.”
Bloomberg confirmed in a Thursday story, citing an agency spokesperson, that the FCC has “multiple investigations involving several service providers.”
The data are going to make improvements to a map that will be integral to the disbursal of $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Research firm New Street Research said in a note it is “likely” that the “FCC is investigations allegations of inaccurate information…many carriers may be involved, though the FCC is likely only to care about material amounts of misrepresentations.”
The research note adds that if the FCC is considering penalties, it is likely to face an “optical problem” with fining entities receiving BEAD money; the alternative of withholding BEAD funds could also reduce the effectiveness of the program, it said.
Google Fiber launches 5 Gigabit service
Google Fiber announced last week it has launched its 5 Gigabit per second (Gbps) internet product in certain cities for $125 per month.
Kansas City, Kansas, West Des Moines, Iowa, and Salt Lake City, Utah will get the symmetrical high-speed internet service with a next-generation Wi-Fi 6 router.
The installation also includes a 10 Gbps Fiber connecter, “which means your home will be prepared for even more internet when the time comes,” the blog said.
The company had already announced multi-gigabit service tiers last year, after its fiber product hit download speeds of 20.2 Gbps in a home test in Kansas City.
“This means that a fiber network alone will no longer be the differentiating factor it once was for internet providers,” Google said in a previous blog post. “The unique selling points will be how that network is built to deliver symmetrical multi-gig speed at accessible pricing — all with a focus on enabling service that takes advantage of that speed not just to the home but in the home, as well.”
Google Fiber is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
FCC allows voice providers to block traffic to and from One Eye
The Federal Communications Commission has given the green light to voice service providers to cut traffic from One Eye LLC, a company the commission is accusing of transmitting robocalls.
The regulator had sent a cease-and-desist letter to One Eye, asking it to stop transmitting robocalls.
In the decision on February 15, the FCC noted that the company was a “gateway provider for substantial volumes of apparently unlawful robocalls related to various fraudulent schemes.
“We hereby notify all U.S.-based voice service providers that if One Eye fails to mitigate the identified traffic described in the cease-and-desist letter…they may block voice calls or cease to accept traffic from One Eye, without liability under the Communications Act or the Commission’s rules,” the regulator said.
The commission began enforcing in June 2021 robocall rules under its STIR/SHAKEN regime, which requires voice service providers to incorporate analytical tools to mitigate illegal robocalls that often lead to Americans being scammed.
The FCC has taken increased actions against illegal robocallers. On December 21, the commission proposed a nearly $300 million fine against an apparently fraudulent robocall and spoofing operation called Cox/Jones Enterprise.
Sole FTC Republican to Resign, Faster Decisions from Meta Oversight Board, High Variance in 5G Performance
Wilson accused Chairwoman Lina Khan of defying legal precedent and abusing her power.
February 15, 2023 — Federal Trade Commissioner Christine Wilson on Tuesday announced her intention to resign from the agency, protesting Chairwoman Lina Khan’s progressive antitrust agenda.
“My fundamental concern with her leadership of the commission pertains to her willful disregard of congressionally-imposed limits on agency jurisdiction, her defiance of legal precedent, and her abuse of power to achieve desired outcomes,” Wilson wrote in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal.
Wilson’s departure will leave the FTC with a second Republican vacancy, following the October exit of Noah Phillips, who cited a lack of discussion and compromise as one of the reasons for his resignation.
To illustrate her concerns, Wilson highlighted the FTC’s recent challenge to Meta’s acquisition of Within. Although the challenge proved unsuccessful, Wilson argued that Khan should have recused herself, noting that she authored a report as a Congressional staffer saying Meta should be blocked from future acquisitions.
Wilson also objected to an antitrust enforcement policy statement issued by the FTC in November, claiming that it gave the agency a vague and overly-broad scope by failing to clearly define terms such as “coercive,” “exploitative,” “abusive” and “restrictive.”
The three remaining Democratic commissioners — Khan, Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya — acknowledged Wilson’s announcement in a brief statement that did not respond to her critiques. “While we often disagreed with Commissioner Wilson, we respect her devotion to her beliefs and are grateful for her public service,” they wrote.
Wilson has not yet given a date for her departure.
Meta’s Oversight Board to review more cases and issue expedited decisions
Meta’s Oversight Board on Tuesday announced a new expedited review process that will enable the body to review more cases, marking a shift from its standard 90-day decision time frame.
The Oversight Board — an independent entity that reviews a small number of Facebook’s and Instagram’s most significant content moderation decisions — wrote in a blog post that increasing the quantity and speed of its decisions will allow it to “tackle more of the big challenges of content moderation, and respond more quickly in situations with urgent real-world consequences.”
Expedited decisions will be published in as little as 48 hours, with a maximum target time frame of 30 days. The decisions will be binding, and will forgo the 14-day public comment period typically included in the standard review process.
The Oversight Board also announced that it would begin to publish “summary decisions” examining cases in which Meta reverses its original verdict, usually resulting in the restoration of previously removed content.
In addition to helping Meta avoid similar mistakes in the future, publishing details about the original errors may benefit researchers and civil society groups, the board wrote.
Ookla data shows significant variance in 5G network performance
Despite heavily promoted maximum speeds, in-market 5G performance varies widely and in many areas is actually declining, according to data published Wednesday by Ookla.
Of the 16 countries included in the report, all but three displayed a decrease in median 5G download speeds over the past year. The most significant outlier was the United States, which Ookla attributed to the successes of T-Mobile and Verizon.
However, the U.S. was near the bottom of the list in terms of overall 5G performance, with the lowest 10 percent of sample data falling below 20 Megabits per second download.
“Based on many of the marketing messages around 5G, consumers are led to expect a big bang change in performance,” wrote Mark Giles, Ookla’s lead industry analyst. “However, with 5G operating over a greater range of spectrum bands than previous generations, including high frequency spectrum which has relatively poorer propagation, it’s understandable that 5G performance will vary more than previous generations of mobile network technology.”
The report also noted that many 5G network operators are facing new coverage challenges as they expand beyond a predominantly urban user base to include more suburban and rural areas.
Ookla is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
FCC Multilingual Emergency Alerts, More Funding Sought for ‘Rip and Replace,” Healthcare and ACP
Another new proposed regulation from the FCC is aimed at tweaking the Wireless Emergency Alerts system.
February 14, 2023 – Federal Communication Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Monday sent letters to the nine largest providers of Wireless Emergency Alerts to explore the possibility of adding languages besides English and Spanish.
Begun in 2012, the alert program has been used more than 70,000 times to warn the general public about extreme situations such as natural disasters, missing persons, and other critical events, according to the agency.
Rosenworcel expressed concern that those do not speak English risk become victims during public safety emergencies.
“Language should not be a barrier to getting critical information that could save lives,” Rosenworcel said in a press release.
Within the past year, the FCC had toughened the requirements associated with wireless alerts. The commission proposed bolstering the operational readiness and security of both the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts, in an October proposal.
In August, the commission entered into a partnership with state and local governments to assess the geographic accuracy of emergency alerts. And in April, the agency proposed requiring wireless providers to publicly report on the reliability, speed, and accuracy of messages.
Not enough funding is available for rural providers swapping out Chinese equipment
The attention focused on the Chinese balloon shot down by the United States should prompt Americans to be even more cautious about its telecommunications networks, argued former Federal Communications Commissioner Michael O’Rielly in an article in DC Journal.
But O’Rielly also expressed concern that Congress had not properly funded small and mid-size wireless providers to implement the country’s “Rip and Replace” program.
Formally known as Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program passed by Congress in 2019, the program funds broadband providers to change out equipment manufactured by Chinese-based companies.
But Congress hasn’t been keeping its promise, he said: The body has “appropriated less than 40 percent of the overall expected costs, ignoring more than $3 billion in legitimate and verified provider expenses.”
“Those concerns over the balloon are nearly identical to those that led Congress to identify the threat of Chinese-supplied wireless network equipment in the past,” O’Rielly said in the article. Yet “small providers who work to expand internet access in rural America are paralyzed. Most of those carriers do not have the financial ability to self-fund the rip-and-replace project. And while they wait for the funding, they can’t upgrade the service of their networks.”
The Competitive Carriers Association last month pressed the FCC on the need for more funding. And, in a January report to Congress, the FCC said that nearly half of respondents required to submit status reports on their efforts to remove unsecure equipment from their networks complained about a lack of funding, and about supply chain concerns.
Health provider partners with ISP to advance Affordable Connectivity Program
Health care provider Equiva Health is seeking to enter the communications marketplace in partnership with wireless internet service provider Infiniti Mobil to launch a new program focused on low-income customers.
The health company is working to create a framework for hospitals, nursing homes, insurers and other healthcare organizations to advance enrollment in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
“Our goal is to bridge gaps in the digital divide and to improve outcomes by helping individuals manage their health more effectively,” said Equiva CEO Nir Altman.
FCC data shows 15.4 million households had subscribed as of January 2023, and less than 15% of eligible Medicaid patients had enrolled, even though 48 million households eligible for the ACP program.
“To truly tip the scales of health equity, digital health solutions must be readily accessible, extremely easy to use, and affordable — for patients, loved ones, clinicians, and healthcare organizations” Altman said.
‘Significant Resources’ on FCC Map, Association Wants More Data in Map, Minority Grant
FCC chairwoman said challenges to map data only a tiny fraction of locations identified.
February 13, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission said in a letter to lawmakers earlier this month that the agency has spent “significant resources” since it released the first version of the dataset underlying its broadband map.
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in the February 3 letter that those resources included “manual review above and beyond the baseline methodology used to identify additional [broadband serviceable locations],” after the agency found “few discrete instances” where the data did not meet its expectations, including outdated or unavailable information.
The chairwoman also added more detail into the number of challenges it received to its first version of the dataset, called the “fabric.” She said internet service providers and more than 20 states submitted bulk challenges to that version, with 22 states “or other government entities” submitting 1,114,100 individual challenges to the data before a second version of the fabric was released earlier this year. Those challenges were “predominately” to add missing locations, she said.
But Rosenworcel added that these challenges sought corrections for records “corresponding to less than 1% of the total number of locations identified” in the first version. And the resources invested since have substantially increased locations in states including Alaska and Nevada.
“Of these 1.11 million challenges, more than half were for locations that were either already included in Version 1 of the Fabric or that CostQuest, the vendor selected to develop the Fabric in accord with the Broadband DATA Act, had independently identified through its own efforts for inclusion in Version 2 of the Fabric,” she noted.
The letter was in response to another from 26 senators that noted their constituents, including state and local governments and internet service providers, have complained about the accuracy of the map.
“We encourage you to make sure that providers are accountable for their reports – not just after the fact if they are found to have overreported coverage, but on the front end even prior to the map being finalized,” the lawmaker letter said.
“We therefore ask, for example, that you not allow a provider to claim coverage at locations where challengers can demonstrate they have tried to request service and been told the service is unavailable or cannot be delivered within 10 business days,” the letter added. “Likewise, if a challenger submits robust testing data or publicly available coverage data indicating that a provider’s signals cannot in fact be received at a given location as promised, this should disqualify the provider from claiming to serve that location.”
The agency released its first version of the map in November and subsequently opened up a second round of data collection on January 3.
Industry association wants data on other federal broadband programs in FCC maps
Industry association INCOMPAS wants the FCC to incorporate in its broadband map an “overlay of information” that includes where money from federal and state broadband programs is allocated.
The organization noted in a letter to the commission Friday that the infrastructure law that created the newest federal broadband initiatives requires the regulator to coordinate with other agencies on deployment funding.
“As such, adding information about the areas funded to the map will provide more transparency to the public, allow for improved coordination between the agencies to avoid duplicative efforts, and ensure that the funding is used efficiently and effectively to provide as much connectivity to solve the digital divide in the U.S.,” said the association, which met with agency officials on Wednesday.
The FCC is currently working on making fixes to the data underlying the broadband map, which will be used by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to allocate money from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program by June 30.
NTIA announced $3M grant to Puerto Rico university
The NTIA announced Thursday that the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, a university in Puerto Rico, will receive a roughly $3 million grant from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.
The money will help the university fund its Accessing Broadband Connectivity program, which is intended to “expand educational instruction and remote learning opportunities, spur economic development, and create opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship by building the high-speed Internet and digital capacity at Sagrado,” an NTIA release said.
“La Universidad del Sagrado Corazón plays a critical role in getting affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service – and the tools to use it – to its students and the surrounding community,” said NTIA head Alan Davidson. “With this grant, the university will increase Internet service speeds and provide digital skills training to its students so they can fully access the benefits Internet service brings.”
Gilberto Marxuach-Torrós, the university’s president, said in the release that this is a “transformational” grant that will enable the university to make a “quantum leap to the highest industry standards.”
The CMCP program was infused with $268 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for expanding internet access to eligible historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges or universities, and minority-serving institutions.
The NTIA expects to allocate the remaining funds of the program in the first quarter of this year.
