Wireless
FCC Seeks Comment on Carriers Forced to Separate Domestic Violence Victim Phone Line
The proposal is part of the commission’s obligation under the Safe Connections Act.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted in its open meeting Thursday to approve proposed rules that would force carriers to separate from an abuser the phone line of a victim of domestic violence.
The proposal is part of the commission’s obligations under the Safe Connections Act, which was enacted in December and that amends the Communications Act of 1934 to require the carriers to separate the lines that is otherwise shared within two business days after receiving the request from the victim.
A large chunk of the American population is on phone packages that often require the account holder to approve changes to the account.
The law also requires the commission to select the Lifeline program or the Affordable Connectivity Program to dedicate to victims for a low-cost way to stay connected with loved ones and to find help for up to six months. Both programs provide connectivity subsidies generally.
To identify victims, the FCC is proposing that “survivor” be an individual who is 18 years or older and has either suffered a crime against or who cares for another individual who has suffered said crime. Those crimes could include child abuse and neglect, economic abuse and forced marriage. It is also proposing that a criminal conviction or any other determination made by a court not be necessary to trigger the phone line separation.
The proposal is targeting both facilities-based mobile network operators as well as resellers and mobile virtual network operators – those providers that don’t have their own facilities. The FCC is asking for comment on whether Congress intended the line separation rule to apply to all providers of commercial mobile service or private mobile service, regardless of technology.
Comments on the proposals are due 30 days after its publication in the federal register.
5G
Innovation Fund’s Global Approach May Improve O-RAN Deployment: Commenters
The $1.5 billion Innovation Fund should be used to promote global adoption, say commenters.
WASHINGTON, February 2, 2023 – A global approach to funding open radio access networks will improve its success in the United States, say commenters to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
The NTIA is seeking comment on how to implement the $1.5 billion appropriated to the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund as directed by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. The grant program is primarily responsible for supporting the promotion and deployment of open, interoperable, and standards-based radio access networks.
Radio access networks provide critical technology to connect users to the mobile network over radio waves. O-RAN would create a more open ecosystem of network equipment that would otherwise be reliant on proprietary technology from a handful of companies.
Global RAN
Commenters to the NTIA argue that in order for O-RAN to be successful, it must be global. The Administration must take a “global approach” when funding projects by awarding money to those companies that are non-U.S.-based, said mobile provider Verizon in its comments.
To date, new entrants into the RAN market have been the center for O-RAN development, claimed wireless service provider, US Cellular. The company encouraged the NTIA to “invest in proven RAN vendors from allied nations, rather than focusing its efforts on new entrants and smaller players that lack operational expertise and experience.”
Korean-based Samsung Electrontics added that by allowing trusted entities with a significant U.S. presence to compete for project funding and partner on those projects, the NTIA will support standardizing interoperability “evolution by advancing a diverse global market of trusted suppliers in the U.S.”
O-RAN must be globally standardized and globally interoperable, Verizon said. Funding from the Public Wireless Innovation Fund will help the RAN ecosystem mature as it desperately needs, it added.
Research and development
O-RAN continues to lack the maturity that is needed for commercial deployment, agreed US Cellular in its comments. The company indicated that the complexity and costliness of system integration results from there being multiple vendors that would need to integrate but are not ready for full integration.
Additionally, interoperability with existing RAN infrastructure requires bi-lateral agreements, customized integration, and significant testing prior to deployment, the comment read. The complicated process would result in O-RAN increasing the cost of vendor and infrastructure deployment, claimed US Cellular, directly contrary to the goals of O-RAN.
Several commenters urged the NTIA to focus funding projects on research and development rather than subsidizing commercial deployments.
The NTIA is already fully engaged in broadband deployment in unserved and underserved areas through its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, said Verizon. The Innovation Fund will better advance its goals by funding projects that accelerate the solving of remaining O-RAN technical challenges that continue to delay its deployment, it continued.
US Cellular argued that the NTIA should “spur deployment of additional independent testing and certification lab facilities… where an independent third party can perform end to end testing, conformance, and certification.”
The Innovation Fund should be used to focus on technology development and solving practical challenges, added wireless trade association, CTIA. Research can focus on interoperability, promotion of equipment that meets O-RAN specifications, and projects that support hardware design and energy efficiency, it said.
Furthermore, CTIA recommended that the Administration avoid interfering in how providers design their networks to encourage providers to adopt O-RAN in an appropriate manner for their company. Allowing a flexible, risk-based approach to O-RAN deployments will “help ensure network security and stability,” it wrote.
5G
CES 2023: Commissioner Starks Highlights Environmental Benefits of 5G Connectivity
Starks also said federal housing support should be linked to the Affordable Connectivity Program.
LAS VEGAS, January 7, 2023 – Commissioner Geoffrey Starks of the Federal Communications Commission spoke at the Consumer Electronics Show Saturday, touting connectivity assistance for individuals who benefit from housing assistance as well as the potential environmental benefits of 5G.
The FCC-administered Affordable Connectivity Program subsidizes monthly internet bills and one-time devices purchases for low-income Americans. Although many groups are eligible – e.g., Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program enrollees – Starks said his attention is primarily on those who rely on housing support.
“If you are having trouble putting food on your table, you should not have to worry about connectivity as well,” Starks said. “If we are helping you to get housed, we should be able to connect that house,” he added.
Environmental benefits of 5G
In addition to economic benefits, 5G-enabled technologies will offer many environmental benefits, Starks argued. He said the FCC should consider how to “ensure folks do more while using less,” particularly in the spheres of spectral and energy efficiency.
“This is going to take a whole-of-nation (approach),” Starks said. “When you talk to your local folks – mayors – state and other federal partners, making sure that they know smart cities (and) smart grid technology…making sure that we’re all unified on thinking about this is exactly where we need to go to in order to drive down the carbon emissions.”
5G
CES 2023: 5G Will Drive Safer Transportation
More comprehensive data-sharing is made possible by the reduced latency of 5G, CES hears.
LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2023 – Panelists at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 on Thursday touted the potential for 5G to make transportation safer by enabling information sharing between vehicles and with infrastructure.
5G is expected to expand connectivity by attaching small cell connectivity equipment on various city infrastructure, including traffic lights and bus shelters.
More comprehensive data-sharing is made possible by the reduced latency of 5G, said Aruna Anand, president and CEO of Continental Automotive Systems Inc., referring to connectivity communications times. Anand argued that making relevant information available to multiple vehicles is key to improving safety.
“We give more information about the surroundings of the vehicle to the car to enable [it] to make better decisions,” Anand said.
Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager for cellular modems and infrastructure at chip maker Qualcomm, described a 5G-enabled “true ubiquitous data space solution” in which vehicles and smart infrastructure – e.g., traffic lights and stop signs – communicate with one another.
Asked for predictions, Malladi forecasted an increased “blend” of communications and artificial intelligence technologies. Anand said 6G is expected to emerge by 2028 and make its way to vehicle technology by 2031.
Both realized and predicted innovations in 5G-enabled technologies have driven calls for expanded spectrum access, from private and public sectors alike. The Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the respective overseers of non-federally and federally-used spectrum, in August agreed to an updated memorandum of understanding on spectrum management
Although relatively new, this agreement has already been touted by officials.
The FCC, whose spectrum auction authority Congress extended in December, made several moves last year to expand spectrum access.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
FCC Seeks Comment on Carriers Forced to Separate Domestic Violence Victim Phone Line
FCC Seeks Comment on Simplifying, Expanding Tribal E-Rate Eligibility
Not Enough Attention on Locations Not in Need of Broadband in FCC Map, Conference Hears
General Agreement on Broadband Label, But Not on Additional Disclosure Requirements
Smaller Companies Facing Cybersecurity Insurance Headwinds: Equifax Executive
Sole FTC Republican to Resign, Faster Decisions from Meta Oversight Board, High Variance in 5G Performance
FCC Multilingual Emergency Alerts, More Funding Sought for ‘Rip and Replace,” Healthcare and ACP
For Sake of Accurate Broadband Map, Gigi Sohn Urges Senators Not to Delay Her Vote as FCC Commissioner
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
‘Significant Resources’ on FCC Map, Association Wants More Data in Map, Minority Grant
Modification for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Net Neutrality Turns 20, Dumping on Twitter
WISPA Says BEAD Fiber Prioritization to Increase Cost and Deployment
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
As ChatGPT’s Popularity Skyrockets, Some Experts Call for AI Regulation
Satellites Expected to Increase, $30 Million From Emergency Connectivity Fund, NTIA 5G Challenge
Innovation Fund’s Global Approach May Improve O-RAN Deployment: Commenters
CCA Wants Rip and Replace Funding, Executive Movements at Lumen, Rise Closes Buy of GI Partners
NTIA Stands Firm on Buy America Rules, Says BEAD Projects Must Be American
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
New Anti-China Bill in Congress, Outreach Program on Affordable Connectivity, Robocalls Decline
In State of the Union Address, Joe Biden Underlines Importance of ‘Buy America’ Rules for Broadband
WISPA Says BEAD Fiber Prioritization to Increase Cost and Deployment
Partnering With Existing Structures Will Support State Broadband Offices, Expert Says
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Trending
-
Big Tech4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Announces Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
-
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Meta Restores Trump’s Accounts, Alaska Uses AI for Mapping, Public Interest Model for Spectrum Policy
-
Infrastructure1 week ago
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Jessica Dine: Broadband Networks Are Doing Well, Time to Shift to Adoption Gap
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Proposes $62 Million Fine, SCOTUS Urged to Keep Section 230, TikTok Bans Extending
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
-
Privacy4 weeks ago
Metaverse Technologies Could Present Unprecedented Risk to Children’s Digital Privacy