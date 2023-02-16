Funding
FCC Seeks Comment on Simplifying, Expanding Tribal E-Rate Eligibility
The FCC is proposing to include in E-Rate tribal colleges that separately function as public libraries.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted at its open meeting Thursday to initiate a proceeding to expand tribal eligibility for the E-Rate program, including allowing certain tribal college libraries to partake in the fund that extends connectivity to libraries that are separate from schools.
The current version of the schools and libraries fund requires that eligible entities be libraries “whose budgets are completely separate from any schools.” The initial intention was to ensure that the limited funds would not be diverted to higher education institutions.
But in identifying a lack of program participation in the tribal community, the commission is proposing to modify the definition to include tribal college libraries that “serve a dual role by servicing the Tribal community as a public library.”
“Many of these Tribal college libraries may be the only library in the community and take on the public library role in addition to being academic libraries,” the commission said in its proposal, noting that it is not proposal to expand the eligibility to tribal colleges or universities that don’t serve as public libraries.
As such, the commission is requesting comment on how to ensure that the funds will not be diverted to other higher education purposes. “Here, would limits on branches make sense or could we rely on other measures, like a requirement that the building be open and accessible to the public?” the commission asks.
Last year, the commission amended language in the program to explicitly include “tribal libraries” in its definition of “libraries” to ensure the participation of those institutions.
The change in definition came after indigenous community leaders said the E-Rate program is not effectively aiding tribal libraries, with some having said that nearly 40 percent of indigenous respondents saying they have not heard of the program. The FCC at that time held virtual listening sessions to hear about the lack of program funding requests from tribal libraries.
Another complaint the FCC heard from those participants was the program was too complicated to apply for.
Simplifying application process
As such, the commission has also proposed Thursday to simplify the application process for E-Rate funding, including potentially simplifying language, reducing the number of forms, and exempting competitive bidding for certain low-cost services. It is also considering extending or having a separate application filing window for tribal libraries.
There are two types of services for the E-Rate program: the first provides connectivity to the institutions while the second provides connectivity within them. The commission did not set a budget for the first type of service, but did set a pre-discount funding floor of $25,000 for the second type of service, with a discount opportunity of up to 85 percent – five percent lower than the 90 percent maximum allowed for the first service.
The commission is now asking if it should increase the funding floor and up the discount maximum to 90 percent for the second service.
Because the initial restrictions on the program were done partly to avoid waste, abuse and fraud, the commission is asking how it can avoid those problems with these new proposals.
The commission also asks commenters to suggest other ways it can improve tribal access to the E-Rate program and to let it know what the largest barriers for tribal libraries and other non-tribal entities are to participate in the program.
Finally, it’s also proposing that a tribal representative sit on the board of directors of the Universal Service Administrative Company, which administers the Universal Service Fund that includes the E-Rate program.
Comments on the proposals are due 45 days after its publication in the federal register.
In October, the FCC launched a pilot program targeting 20 tribal libraries intended to assist them with the E-Rate program. That included in-person training and assistance with planning, applying and invoicing.
WISPA Says BEAD Fiber Prioritization to Increase Cost and Deployment
Prioritizing fiber builds will increase cost and deployment time, says WISPA report.
WASHINGTON, February 10, 2023 – By unjustifiably prioritizing fiber deployments, the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment notice of funding opportunity unnecessarily increases the total cost of achieving broadband goals and delays its deployment across the country, claimed a report commissioned by the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association.
Congress delegated the implementation of the $42 billion BEAD program to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. The Act, however, “does not require NTIA to prioritize BEAD funds for deployment of Fiber to the Premises projects,” read the report by Bill Lehr, a telecommunications economist and consultant.
The Administration has prioritized fiber regardless of Congressional direction, said Lehr, saying that the NTIA disregarded “sound economic and policy principles” in its notice of funding.
As framed, the BEAD notice establishes “priority” broadband projects as those that will “provision service via end-to-end fiber-optic facilities to each end-user premises.” States are directed to award BEAD funds to priority projects unless the cost exceeds the cost per location threshold or for other valid reasons approved by the NTIA.
Increase in cost
Not only are these rules “inconsistent with optimal planning for U.S. essential and critical digital infrastructure,” but they will “increase the total cost of achieving broadband universal service goals,” read the report.
According to Lehr, a “number of studies” point to fixed wireless alternatives that offer high-quality connection at a fraction of the cost of fiber optic. “This is ever truer given recent and continuing advances in next-generation fixed wireless technology,” read the report.
Furthermore, the notice directs states to overbuild in locations that already offer 25 Mbps download by 3 Mbps upload or better services. This, in combination with preferential subsidization of fiber projects, could “plausibly increase the costs of addressing U.S. broadband needs by tens of billions of dollars in lost benefits.”
Costs drastically increase in rural locations where deploying fiber is much more costly than fixed wireless alternatives, said Lehr. More competition in broadband is likely to reduce prices, which contributes to the realization of consumer surplus and economic growth, he continued.
Delay of deployment
By prioritizing fiber builds and excluding broadband technologies that use unlicensed spectrum, the NTIA forces a delay on connecting the unconnected, said the report, thus harming the consumers forced to wait as well as all U.S. citizens as the economic benefits of achieving universal broadband are delayed.
It takes time to build out wired infrastructure which requires a wired distribution plant at every potential broadband service location whereas wireless technology can be deployed more quickly and scale with the growth in subscriber base, thus reducing time and money required for deployment, said Lehr.
“Because the digital economy transformation is a continuing process, delaying U.S. progress poses compounding risks for sustaining U.S. global competitiveness,” read the report. A large share of U.S. economic growth and performance is attributed to the nation’s lead in adopting digital technologies, said Lehr.
The report urged the NTIA to eliminate the fiber-first bias in the BEAD notice of funding and include fixed wireless providers for consideration. Doing so, it claimed, would restore the technological neutrality principle intended by Congress, enable the forces of competition to determine the best strategies for providing broadband services in different locations, and reduce overall deployment costs and delays.
NTIA Stands Firm on Buy America Rules, Says BEAD Projects Must Be American
The NTIA’s comments came after President Biden said fiber optics should be made in America.
WASHINGTON, February 9, 2023 – In a firm statement on Thursday, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said it will stand behind the country’s domestic production preference laws when it comes to the manufacturing of fiber optic glass or cable products using federal funds.
It also said it believes broadband projects funded from its $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program “have time” to get “made in America” products, potentially closing the door on waivers for products some in the industry have said could increase the cost or make the timely completion of projects difficult for that program. The NTIA will allocate the BEAD money to the states by June 30.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act includes a “Build America, Buy America” provision that requires at least 55 percent of the cost of products funded by the federal government for projects be made in the country. But the legislation includes an exemption opportunity from the domestic preference rule in certain cases.
“NTIA has done considerable research and does not currently see any need for waivers for fiber optic glass or cable,” the Commerce Department agency said in its Thursday statement.
The comments were in direct response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, in which he announced “new standards” requiring “all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America,” with a specific mention of fiber optic cables.
“Our expectation is that industry will be able to produce enough quantity [of fiber] to satisfy the demand from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program over the coming years,” the NTIA statement said, adding it will not be an agency that will “skirt” the BABA requirements.
The Commerce Department agency added it “believes that if it can be Made in America, it should be made in America – and it’s why we’ll strictly enforce ‘Build America, Buy America’ (BABA) requirements outlined in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Internet for All Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFOs),” it added.
Broadband Breakfast reported that the Fiber Broadband Association sent a letter to Sen. John Thune, R-SD, about the need for BABA waivers on products that exclude optical fiber and fiber cable but that include other optical connectivity products, fiber optic adapters and connectors, and fiber cable assemblies and enclosures. If those have to be made in America, the industry association says costs would increase significantly.
Wednesday’s Broadband Breakfast Live Online event included a discussion on BABA.
BEAD projects can be made in America, NTIA says
The NTIA also said that it believes bidders for the $42.5 billion BEAD money will be able to satisfy their domestic production requirements, despite some in the industry requesting some form of BABA waiver because some of the products they need for build are produced overseas.
“The BEAD Program has different requirements, and manufacturers have time to re-shore or expand their operations,” the NTIA statement said. “Moving forward, NTIA will work with these businesses to ensure that they can produce the relevant products for the BEAD program domestically.
“We are carefully monitoring administration-wide initiatives like the new proposed Made in America policies from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to ensure that we meet our obligations,” the statement added.
The NTIA is currently considering a BABA waiver opportunity for its $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program, which includes certain project components. It also has an existing waiver in place for its Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.
In State of the Union Address, Joe Biden Underlines Importance of ‘Buy America’ Rules for Broadband
President links longstanding provision of federal law, strengthened in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to ‘fiber optic cables’
WASHINGTON, February 8, 2023 – President Joe Biden underlined the importance of ”made in America” rules to the re-vitalization of the country’s physical and internet infrastructure in his State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Bringing high-tech industry and more modern infrastructure to America emerged as an early theme of the president’s annual address to Congress. Biden highlighted historic federal government investments in broadband and other infrastructure, and the CHIPS and Science Act, major bipartisan legislation passed last year that subsidized American-made semiconductors.
Join the Broadband Breakfast Live Online event, The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 12 Noon ET.
The 73-minute address, Biden’s longest, covered many topics and even included some moments of partisan back-and-forth with Republicans in the chamber, who took control of the House of Representatives last month.
The emphasis on “made in America,” domestic revitalization, and competition with China redounded throughout the speech.
“America used to make nearly 40% of the world’s chips,” Biden explained early in the address, part of a Constitutional requirement for the president to report to Congress annually.
“But in the last few decades, we lost our edge and we’re down to producing only 10%. We all saw what happened during the pandemic when chip factories overseas shut down.”
What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: Will providers be required to use equipment that is not readily available within the United States?
Biden linked the shutdown of foreign factories to inflation and other woes: Because today’s cars require up to 3,000 chips a piece, “American automakers couldn’t make enough cars because there weren’t enough chips.”
“We can never let that happen again,” Biden said. “We’re making sure the supply chain for America begins in America.”
Better broadband for America, and solving supply chain woes
As in last year’s address, in which he touted anticipated U.S.-based investment by American manufacturer Intel, Biden said Tuesday, “outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres – a literal field of dreams.”
He used these remarks about chip-production to pivot to broadband and other infrastructure.
Noting America’s decline from number 1 in the world to 13th in the world on infrastructure, Biden said that “we’re coming back because we came together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest investment in infrastructure since President Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System.”
With the $1.7 trillion funding bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed in November 2021, Biden said that the nation “will put hundreds of thousands of people to work rebuilding our highways, bridges, railroads, tunnels, ports and airports, clean water, and high-speed internet across America,” including people living in urban, suburban, rural and tribal areas.
Linking American infrastructure, including on broadband, to ‘Buy American’ rules
Biden added more details to the quest to “mak[e] sure that every community has access to affordable, high-speed internet. No parent should have to drive to a McDonald’s parking lot so their kid can do their homework online.”
In the very next line, he added: “And when we do these projects, we’re going to Buy American.
“Buy American has been the law of the land since 1933. But for too long, past administrations have found ways to get around it. Not anymore.
“Tonight, I’m also announcing new standards to require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America. American-made lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cables.”
Some observers speculated that the administration might permit a waiver of “Buy American” rules for the broadband provisions of IIJA, as the Obama administration did under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
In September, that agency proposed what it described as a “limited applicability nonavailability waiver of the Buy America domestic content procurement preference as applied to recipients of middle mle grant program awards.”
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Commerce Department put that waiver forward in the lead up to the September 30 deadline for $1 billion middle mile program funding.
The agency had been fielding complaints about the provision, stemming from concern that projects will be stalled or incomplete without adequate access to foreign supply.
Many had wondered whether the NTIA would take a similar stance over the much larger, $42.5 billion Broadband, Equity Access and Deployment program.
But Biden’s forceful denunciation of efforts to undercut the law might – particularly in a reference to “fiber optic infrastructure” – make it hard for the administration to do so.
Other topics including Big Tech, relations with China
In addition to bipartisan infrastructure and CHIPS Act legislation, competitiveness with China was another dominating theme in Biden’s speech.
“We’ve already created 800,000 manufacturing jobs even without this law,” referencing the CHIPS Act. “With this new law, we will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs across the country,” he said.
He also highlighted a growing theme of the administration regard to Big Tech, when he said, “we must finally hold social media companies accountable for the experiment they are running on our children for profit. And it’s time to pass bipartisan legislation to stop Big Tech from collecting personal data on kids and teenagers online, ban targeted advertising to children, and impose stricter limits on the personal data these companies collect on all of us.”
With regard to China, Biden said that he had told the nation’s president Xi Jinping that “we seek competition, not conflict.”
He added that the nation would “invest[] in American innovation, in industries that will define the future, and that China’s government is intent on dominating.”
The point, he said, was to be “Investing in our alliances and working with our allies to protect our advanced technologies so they’re not used against us.”
Reporting for this story was provided by Tim Su.
