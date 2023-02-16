Broadband Mapping & Data
Not Enough Attention on Locations Not in Need of Broadband in FCC Map, Conference Hears
More focus needs to be one removing unserviceable locations, says an observer.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2023 – There are too many locations on the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map that don’t need broadband, a virtual conference of the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors heard Monday.
The FCC released its first broadband draft map on November 18, 2022, which strives to represent location-by-location broadband availability and makes individual points available for location and service challenges. The commission said it has received over a million challenges, with those challenges “predominately” being to add missing locations.
But according to some observers, there is too much attention being given to locations that are missing from the fabric. Mike Conlow, director of network strategy at web hosting platform Cloudflare, said Monday there needs to be more attention given to removing locations that are not in need of broadband. Conlow is a knowledgeable expert on mapping, and participated in a panel on “Broadband Mapping: Are We on the Right Track or the Wrong Track?” at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington event.
Almost all counties on the map have more listed locations than the United States census depicts, said Conlow, even when accounting for business addresses. The problem only grows starker in rural counties, he continued.
This phenomenon occurs when buildings that are not residential addresses or businesses appear on the map as serviceable locations. This causes confusion in allocating funds from programs that have certain service requirements, such as the $42.5 billion Broadband Access, Equity and Deployment program of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
The FCC previously faced a conundrum when it turned out that part of the data – provided by internet service providers – on which it distributed money from its $9.2 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in December 2020 was based on submissions that overrepresented areas that needed coverage. Some bidders were inadvertently committing to connect areas that didn’t need connecting. The dilemma forced a new-look commission to clawback awards and start anew with better data.
Since the debut of the FCC’s map, there have been four million challenges of provider-reported availability information and one million new locations picked up between the first and second versions of the map, said Eduard Bartholme of the FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.
Despite the map’s shortcomings, Conlow urged states to continue working to improve the map through the challenging process. The map will be useful when it is time for states to allocate funds to subgrantees of the BEAD fund, he said. The NTIA has said BEAD money will be allocated to the states based on the map by June 30.
The FCC is very “hands-on” with the broadband map, said Bartholme at the webinar. The map requires a cursory check to make sure challenges align with the right location and are filed correctly, said Bartholme, at which point the commission moves challenges to providers. Furthermore, the commission is required to adjudicate service disputes that are not resolved within 60 days of filing.
Challenges can be filed for individual locations directly through the map’s interface or through the bulk challenge process. The primary data collection method for states previous to the FCC’s challenge process was speed tests, which are not being accepted by the agency for the new broadband map.
Instead, states must turn to bulk crowdsourcing by encouraging residents to submit challenges through the map’s interface. Evidence of unsupported service claims include a service provider denying service installation, failing to schedule a repair or installation within 10 days of a request, or denying service claims.
Providers are required to concede or dispute challenges with 60 days of filing, after which the two parties have an additional 60 days to come to a consensus regarding the service received at that location, said Bartholme.
For Sake of Accurate Broadband Map, Gigi Sohn Urges Senators Not to Delay Her Vote as FCC Commissioner
Sohn added the Supreme Court decision in West Virginia could challenge net neutrality rules.
WASHINGTON, February 14, 2023 – The first thing that she will do as the fifth commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission is to get involved in improving the agency’s map on which billions in federal broadband infrastructure funds are dependent, Gigi Sohn said during her third Senate committee hearing Tuesday.
But a delay in her vote in the chamber that confirms presidential nominations may also prove too late for the assistance she said she could provide before the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which relies on the map to deliver billions in federal dollars for broadband infrastructure, begins delivering the money to states.
That’s because the Commerce Department agency has targeted by June 30 the delivery of the $42.5 billion from its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which was created out of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
“That June 30th date is a really, really critical date, and that’s why time is really of the essence to get me confirmed because if I don’t get confirmed at all, there’s not going to be a fifth person on the FCC in time to do anything about those maps,” Sohn told the commerce committee, elaborating that the FCC is doing the best it can with the current four-person makeup of the commission.
“Now I can’t fix it myself,” Sohn added, “but I have unbelievable relationships with the states, including many of the states of folks that sit on this dais and I would love to help improve that broadband map.”
Sohn, who was nominated for the FCC for a second time by President Joe Biden, noted that she worked hard to sell the infrastructure bill to the public interest community because of its bipartisan support it received and the amount of money involved.
Since the first draft of the FCC map was released in November, there have been over 20 states involved in over a million challenges to the data underlying it. Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a February letter to senators concerned about accuracy that the challenges amounted to less than one percent of total number of locations identified, but added the agency has spilled “significant resources” since the first version to improve its accuracy.
Republican senators drill in on net neutrality
Near the top of the hearing, committee chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., accused opposing Republicans of using controversies surrounding Sohn – such as what they called her partisan retweets related to views on policing and race – as a “proxy fight” for their concern about the nominee’s position on net neutrality.
Republicans on the committee – who attacked Sohn throughout the over-two-and-a-half-hour hearing on alleged conflict of interest issues related to things including financial donations to senators on the committee – have been concerned about Sohn’s clear support for the principle, which dictates that internet traffic should not be manipulated, slowed or sped up by the provider under any circumstances. The FCC under the leadership of Ajit Pai in 2017 reversed the Barack Obama era net neutrality rules established in 2015.
Republican senators on the committee wanted to know whether Sohn believes it should be Congress’s call to provide the authority to the FCC to make net neutrality rules or if the agency can go it alone.
While Sohn said she believes the FCC has the authority to unilaterally imposed such rules, she said she is in favor of deferring to Congress to give the commission explicit authority.
“I would love for Congress to give the FCC proper authority and specific authority to adopt net neutrality rules,” Sohn said.
“Congress has had two decades now to decide that authority and it’s refused to do so,” she added. “However, I still believe Congress should do so and I beg Congress to do so, but until then, until it does so, the agency has got to have authority.” Others have agreed that the FCC already has unilateral authority to reinstitute those rules.
This time, however, the Republicans have promised to increase oversight of the agency, empowered by a West Virginia v. EPA decision of the Supreme Court that determined administrative bodies must derive authority explicitly from Congress on major questions, including of economic- and policy-related matters.
“I think the FCC can and has the authority to act,” Sohn said in response to a question about whether she thinks the FCC can act on net neutrality unilaterally in light of the Supreme Court decision. “It doesn’t mean it won’t be challenged and the West Virginia case is going to be a challenge for net neutrality rules.”
Before the midterm elections, legislation was introduced that would have codified net neutrality in the law. Democratic senators Doris Matsui, Ca., Edward Markey, Mass., and Ron Wyden, Ore., introduced the Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act. Meanwhile, some states, including California, have already instituted net neutrality rules.
The FCC, for perspective, has previously deferred to Congress on a separate issue, asking the lawmaking body to determine the administrative body’s authority over expanding the funding base of the Universal Service Fund, which includes programs that provide basic telecommunications services to rural and remote areas.
Other FCC-related matters
Sohn also showed support to requests, currently being raised to the FCC, for the commission to expand the USF’s E-Rate program to cybersecurity tools. The E-Rate program helps schools and libraries obtain affordable internet.
“I think that’s something that the FCC should definitely look at,” Sohn said, noting the commission would need to do a proceeding on it. “I’ve hear about this in Arizona and other states and I think this is something where E-Rate funding — if we’re talking about making sure that K through 12 students have the best networks, the most secure networks — it seems to me, logical…to extend E-Rate funding to cybersecurity tools.”
The co-founder of internet advocacy group Public Knowledge was pushed through the same committee a year ago next month with a party-line vote, but never got a vote on the Senate floor, which is again in Democratic hands after the midterms.
“The Commerce Committee and then the full Senate should advance this nomination without further delays, which only benefit those big companies orchestrating this impasse,” said advocacy group Free Press in a statement. “If the Senate genuinely wants to improve the lives of internet users, cellphone customers, TV watchers and radio listeners — aka, everyone — it can start by confirming this excellent public servant to the FCC immediately.”
If voted in, she would represent the party tie-breaking vote on a commission that consists of two Democrats and two Republicans.
Panel Suggests Need for Tracking Mechanism for Broadband Infrastructure Funding
Panelists are concerned that states may not have had the prescriptive guidance needed to maximize funding.
WASHINGTON, January 31, 2023 – There needs to be a way to consistently track the billions in broadband infrastructure money coming from the federal government, panelists said at an Information Technology and Innovation Foundation event Tuesday.
With $42.5 billion coming to the states from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, experts floated the idea of having mandated ongoing reporting requirements on what that money is doing.
“Money goes out from the government in broadband stimulus, but we don’t track where it’s going very well,” said Sarah Oh Lam, senior fellow at the Technology Policy Institute, a federal funded research and development center. “We really don’t know outcomes…and I don’t see many efforts in mandating that we collect data from this [stimulus] round from the grantees that receive money.
“After it’s out the door, not as much attention is paid to evaluation, tracking, really measuring: Did the ways that the money was distributed – was it effective? How could it be improved?” Oh Lam added. “So I really recommend that people working on this round of IIJA and BEAD funding put in that requirement to collect data from the grantees and to really report results five years out, 10 years out.”
The unprecedented $65 billion made available to broadband infrastructure by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act is being seen as a once in a generation opportunity to provide access to high-speed internet to all Americans.
Piggybacking off that point, Brookings Institution senior fellow Nicol Turner-Lee said her research group is discussing their own version of a tracking mechanism, noting the number of broadband programs from BEAD to the Agriculture Department’s ReConnect.
“We are talking about a broadband dashboard, so something that is in real time because we have a lot of urgency” about this, Turner-Lee said.
“I think one way to increase public transparency about this spending is through some type of dashboard, that begins to show you where those investments are being made, what localities, what regions, what states, and the extent to which…just the improvement of data infrastructure — who’s involved with some of these decisions,” she added. “I think many of us are seeing states put together councils, but on the back-end we’re also hearing, ‘I didn’t know this was going on in my state.’
“Perhaps some of these dashboards can indicate that participatory process in addition to how the money is being spent, particularly as we lean in to where we are going to have to have some accountability on larger allotments of spending.”
However, Rob Rubinovitz, senior vice president and chief economist at trade association NCTA, said that’s all very difficult to do, adding the NCTA has tried that. He noted that the jurisdictions down to the county level do things differently, which means different ways of collecting data.
He suggested perhaps a more uniform way of collecting the data for all recipients of funding would help resolve the issue.
Concern about how states utilize funds
Along those lines, there was also some lingering concern on the panel about the NTIA’s guidelines for broadband funding being less prescriptive than it should have been.
Jonathan Chaplin, managing partner at New Street Research, said the guidance was vague in some areas – for example, in the case of a preference for open access networks, which allow other service providers to piggyback off of the same infrastructure – with the concern being “we’re going to end up with variability with how the funds are deployed across states.
Chaplin noted that $42.5 billion — $100 million for each state as a baseline — is not enough on its own to close the digital divide for the 14 million unserved homes in America, recommending that states maximize the draw of private capital to get the funding required to do that.
“Some states are going to do it much better than others,” Chaplin said, “and we could end up with some states missing this historic opportunity to close the digital divide once and for all.”
The NTIA is expected to allocate the rest of the BEAD money to states by June 30.
NTIA Working on State Guidance for Further Map Challenges After BEAD Allocation: Official
An agency official said states have asked for guidance on how to handle local challenges.
WASHINGTON, January 19, 2023 — A senior advisor to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Thursday that the Commerce Department agency is working on crafting guidance for states about how to approach local map challenges after it allocates the $42.5 billion from its flagship broadband program.
The NTIA is preparing to allocate money to the states from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, following the closing of the deadline Friday to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s maps on which that funding is dependent. The agency, which has already decided on a base of $100 million for each state, has said it expects to allocate all remaining funds by June 30.
Sarah Morris, a senior advisor to NTIA head Alan Davidson – who was expected to appear at the Conference of Mayors Thursday but could not – said the agency has fielded questions from state officials about how to handle local challenges to the underlying data – including areas that are served and unserved – that props up the FCC’s map.
“The states have had a lot of questions about how to do this and we are working on guidance for them,” Morris said to a conference room containing mayors from cities across the country. “So we appreciate your [mayors] input as well as we’re thinking through how much guidance and what type of guidance…as states come up with their own state challenge process.”
Morris added that the NTIA knows there are a lot of other data sources that determine served and unserved areas and that the states will have “more flexibility” in the challenge process, as the FCC is generally constrained by legislation for mapping data.
What cities can do now for BEAD preparation
Morris also advised cities on what to do now to prepare for when the BEAD allocations are made.
“Document the connectivity challenges in your communities…we want to make sure those needs are reflected in the five-year plan,” she said, alluding to the applications for BEAD funding.
She also urged, as many before her have, for the mayors to meet with their state broadband offices, which she called the “center of gravity” for federal broadband funding.
Finally, she also asked for the mayors help “spread the word. It’s not easy reaching the unconnected and we want to make sure that folks understand the good work that is possible within these programs and that people feel connected, not just the leaders and politicians in the state, but really the folks on the ground in communities, that they understand what’s happening and feel connected to these programs.”
