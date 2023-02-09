Funding
NTIA Stands Firm on Buy America Rules, Says BEAD Projects Must Be American
The NTIA’s comments came after President Biden said fiber optics should be made in America.
WASHINGTON, February 9, 2023 – In a firm statement on Thursday, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said it will stand behind the country’s domestic production preference laws when it comes to the manufacturing of fiber optic glass or cable products using federal funds.
It also said it believes broadband projects funded from its $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program “have time” to get “made in America” products, potentially closing the door on waivers for products some in the industry have said could increase the cost or make the timely completion of projects difficult for that program. The NTIA will allocate the BEAD money to the states by June 30.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act includes a “Build America, Buy America” provision that requires at least 55 percent of the cost of products funded by the federal government for projects be made in the country. But the legislation includes an exemption opportunity from the domestic preference rule in certain cases.
“NTIA has done considerable research and does not currently see any need for waivers for fiber optic glass or cable,” the Commerce Department agency said in its Thursday statement.
The comments were in direct response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, in which he announced “new standards” requiring “all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America,” with a specific mention of fiber optic cables.
“Our expectation is that industry will be able to produce enough quantity [of fiber] to satisfy the demand from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program over the coming years,” the NTIA statement said, adding it will not be an agency that will “skirt” the BABA requirements.
The Commerce Department agency added it “believes that if it can be Made in America, it should be made in America – and it’s why we’ll strictly enforce ‘Build America, Buy America’ (BABA) requirements outlined in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Internet for All Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFOs),” it added.
Broadband Breakfast reported that the Fiber Broadband Association sent a letter to Sen. John Thune, R-SD, about the need for BABA waivers on products that exclude optical fiber and fiber cable but that include other optical connectivity products, fiber optic adapters and connectors, and fiber cable assemblies and enclosures. If those have to be made in America, the industry association says costs would increase significantly.
Wednesday's Broadband Breakfast Live Online event included a discussion on BABA.
BEAD projects can be made in America, NTIA says
The NTIA also said that it believes bidders for the $42.5 billion BEAD money will be able to satisfy their domestic production requirements, despite some in the industry requesting some form of BABA waiver because some of the products they need for build are produced overseas.
“The BEAD Program has different requirements, and manufacturers have time to re-shore or expand their operations,” the NTIA statement said. “Moving forward, NTIA will work with these businesses to ensure that they can produce the relevant products for the BEAD program domestically.
“We are carefully monitoring administration-wide initiatives like the new proposed Made in America policies from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to ensure that we meet our obligations,” the statement added.
The NTIA is currently considering a BABA waiver opportunity for its $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program, which includes certain project components. It also has an existing waiver in place for its Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.
In State of the Union Address, Joe Biden Underlines Importance of ‘Buy America’ Rules for Broadband
President links longstanding provision of federal law, strengthened in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to ‘fiber optic cables’
WASHINGTON, February 8, 2023 – President Joe Biden underlined the importance of ”made in America” rules to the re-vitalization of the country’s physical and internet infrastructure in his State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Bringing high-tech industry and more modern infrastructure to America emerged as an early theme of the president’s annual address to Congress. Biden highlighted historic federal government investments in broadband and other infrastructure, and the CHIPS and Science Act, major bipartisan legislation passed last year that subsidized American-made semiconductors.

The 73-minute address, Biden’s longest, covered many topics and even included some moments of partisan back-and-forth with Republicans in the chamber, who took control of the House of Representatives last month.
The emphasis on “made in America,” domestic revitalization, and competition with China redounded throughout the speech.
“America used to make nearly 40% of the world’s chips,” Biden explained early in the address, part of a Constitutional requirement for the president to report to Congress annually.
“But in the last few decades, we lost our edge and we’re down to producing only 10%. We all saw what happened during the pandemic when chip factories overseas shut down.”

Biden linked the shutdown of foreign factories to inflation and other woes: Because today’s cars require up to 3,000 chips a piece, “American automakers couldn’t make enough cars because there weren’t enough chips.”
“We can never let that happen again,” Biden said. “We’re making sure the supply chain for America begins in America.”
Better broadband for America, and solving supply chain woes
As in last year’s address, in which he touted anticipated U.S.-based investment by American manufacturer Intel, Biden said Tuesday, “outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres – a literal field of dreams.”
He used these remarks about chip-production to pivot to broadband and other infrastructure.
Noting America’s decline from number 1 in the world to 13th in the world on infrastructure, Biden said that “we’re coming back because we came together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest investment in infrastructure since President Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System.”
With the $1.7 trillion funding bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed in November 2021, Biden said that the nation “will put hundreds of thousands of people to work rebuilding our highways, bridges, railroads, tunnels, ports and airports, clean water, and high-speed internet across America,” including people living in urban, suburban, rural and tribal areas.
Linking American infrastructure, including on broadband, to ‘Buy American’ rules
Biden added more details to the quest to “mak[e] sure that every community has access to affordable, high-speed internet. No parent should have to drive to a McDonald’s parking lot so their kid can do their homework online.”
In the very next line, he added: “And when we do these projects, we’re going to Buy American.
“Buy American has been the law of the land since 1933. But for too long, past administrations have found ways to get around it. Not anymore.
“Tonight, I’m also announcing new standards to require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America. American-made lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cables.”
Some observers speculated that the administration might permit a waiver of “Buy American” rules for the broadband provisions of IIJA, as the Obama administration did under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
In September, that agency proposed what it described as a “limited applicability nonavailability waiver of the Buy America domestic content procurement preference as applied to recipients of middle mle grant program awards.”
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Commerce Department put that waiver forward in the lead up to the September 30 deadline for $1 billion middle mile program funding.
The agency had been fielding complaints about the provision, stemming from concern that projects will be stalled or incomplete without adequate access to foreign supply.
Many had wondered whether the NTIA would take a similar stance over the much larger, $42.5 billion Broadband, Equity Access and Deployment program.
But Biden’s forceful denunciation of efforts to undercut the law might – particularly in a reference to “fiber optic infrastructure” – make it hard for the administration to do so.
Other topics including Big Tech, relations with China
In addition to bipartisan infrastructure and CHIPS Act legislation, competitiveness with China was another dominating theme in Biden’s speech.
“We’ve already created 800,000 manufacturing jobs even without this law,” referencing the CHIPS Act. “With this new law, we will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs across the country,” he said.
He also highlighted a growing theme of the administration regard to Big Tech, when he said, “we must finally hold social media companies accountable for the experiment they are running on our children for profit. And it’s time to pass bipartisan legislation to stop Big Tech from collecting personal data on kids and teenagers online, ban targeted advertising to children, and impose stricter limits on the personal data these companies collect on all of us.”
With regard to China, Biden said that he had told the nation’s president Xi Jinping that “we seek competition, not conflict.”
He added that the nation would “invest[] in American innovation, in industries that will define the future, and that China’s government is intent on dominating.”
The point, he said, was to be “Investing in our alliances and working with our allies to protect our advanced technologies so they’re not used against us.”
Reporting for this story was provided by Tim Su.
NTIA Officials Urge Use of Agency Resources for Digital Equity Planning
Agency officials outlined helpful material for states looking to develop digital equity plans.
WASHINGTON, January 31, 2023 – National Telecommunications and Information Administration officials are urging states to take advantage of available resources when developing digital equity plans.
The NTIA provides general technical assistance resources that the Commerce Department agency said both stakeholders and states will find helpful, including a list of best practices for digital inclusion activities, recommendations for preparing planning requirements, and a plan template.
Accessing federal resources will set states on a “great path forward” to promote digital equity, said Richelle Crotty, technical assistance advisor for digital equity at an NTIA event Wednesday.
Because stakeholder involvement is a crucial element to the program, the NTIA provides specific guidance on how to conduct accessible meetings and discuss keys to successful coalition operations.
Stakeholder involvement cannot be overemphasized, stressed Katarina Smiley, digital equity advisor at NTIA. Communicate what the divide looks like in your community, share digital inclusion models and advocate for community research, she urged state leaders.
The BEAD-DE Alignment Guide can help states align program requirements and coordinate activities across the NTIA’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program and the Digital Equity Program.
As part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, the $2.5 billion Digital Equity Program created three sub-programs to “ensure that all communities can access and use affordable, reliable high-speed Internet.”
The first program, which is currently underway, provides $60 million for states to develop digital equity plans. The subsequent steps include $1.44 billion for implementing plans and $1.25 billion toward digital equity and inclusion activities.
Currently, all 50 states have been awarded Digital Equity Planning Grants upwards of $4 million. Plans are required to identify the key barriers to digital equity faced by its population, measurable objectives for promoting broadband technology, steps to collaborate with key stakeholders, and a digital equity needs assessment.
Mayors Urged to Get Moving on State Conversations for Federal Broadband Funding
Time is running out to have cities’ voices heard at state broadband roundtables.
WASHINGTON, January 18, 2023 – Representatives from a company that helps internet service providers and local governments get federal broadband money urged mayors of cities across the country Wednesday to quickly get involved in the process by actively engaging their state broadband offices or get left behind.
Scott Woods and Jase Wilson, vice president for community engagement and strategic partnerships and CEO, respectively, at Ready.net told the 91st United States Conference of Mayors in Washington that time was running out to have their voices heard at state roundtables.
Woods noted that the current version of the Federal Communications Commission’s maps are “overstated,” meaning there are inaccuracies in it. But if cities don’t have a plan or don’t come to the state broadband offices and plead their case for better connectivity, they will be left out.
The pair asked the packed conference hall at the Capitol Hilton whether they had conversations with their state broadband offices, but the vast majority did not raise their hands.
The pair asked the packed conference hall at the Capitol Hilton whether they had conversations with their state broadband offices, but the vast majority did not raise their hands.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which administers the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, has said that the accurate delivery of the money to connect the underconnected will be contingent on the readiness of the FCC map, which had a deadline to challenge its contents on January 13, 2023.
Each states is expected to be allocated at least $100 million by June 30, with many states receiving much, much more. After the June 30 kickoff, entities, including cities, can apply for a piece of the pie.
