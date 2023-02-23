Broadband Roundup
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
The FCC will vote on call rates of incarcerated people at its next open meeting next month.
February 23, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has started the process by which the regulator will address its new legal obligation under the Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act, which requires that the commission look into prices charged for incarcerated people to call loved ones.
Rosenworcel is inviting comment on how the commission would approach the law, passed late last year. In particular, the chairwoman is asking about the expansion of the commission’s authority to deal with interstate calls, what the meaning of “just and reasonable” is in the context of the law, the appropriate rate-making approach, the safety and security costs, and the commission’s ability of ensure communication service for people with disabilities.
The commission will vote on the proposal at its next open meeting on March 16, 2023.
“Thanks to Congress and the President, this new law gives the FCC new authority to oversee state rates,” Rosenworcel said in a statement. “I hope my colleagues will support me in taking the next steps to lowering the cost of prison phone bills so that incarcerated people can affordably stay connected with families and loved ones.”
FTC joined with DOJ to file against robocall scams
The Federal Trade Commission said Friday it has filed a lawsuit to stop an “interconnected web of operations” that are delivering tens of millions of unwanted phony debt service robocalls to consumers.
The consent order filed by the Department of Justice on the FTC’s behalf against the companies and individuals involved in the operation, if approved by the court, bar them from making further misrepresentations about debt relief services and ordering them to comply with the Telemarketing Sales Rule.
“This case targets the ecosystem of companies who perpetrate illegal telemarketing to cheat American consumers who are struggling financially,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s bureau of consumer protection. “The FTC will continue to take aggressive action to protect consumers from the scourge of illegal robocalls.”
These actions of FTC run in parallel with recent actions of the Federal Communications Commission, which has been regularly going after alleged robocall scammers.
FTC opens new technology office
The Federal Trade Commission announced Friday that it has launched a new technology office that it said will strengthen the FTC’s ability to keep pace with technological challenges in the digital marketplace by supporting the agency’s law enforcement and policy work.
The office will be headed by Chief Technology Officer Stephanie Nguyen and is intended to support law enforcement investigations and actions, advise and engage with staff and the commission on policy and research initiatives, and highlight market trends and emerging technologies that impact the FTC’s work, according to the press release by FTC.
The new office contains technologists across fields including security and software engineering, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, human-computer interaction design, and social science research relating to technology.
“Our office of technology is a natural next step in ensuring we have the in-house skills needed to fully grasp evolving technologies and market trends as we continue to tackle unlawful business practices and protect Americans,” commission chair Lina Khan.
The FTC has been working to promote competition and protect and educate consumers.
Broadband Roundup
Rosenworcel Robotext Proposal, Technology Strike Force, Sugar Land’s Fiber Deal
The commission will vote on the robotext proposal in March.
February 22, 2023 –Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed new rules Wednesday to keep robotexts away from consumers, which if adopted will require providers to mobile service providers to block suspicious text messages.
The proposal will require providers to block texts from the number that the subscriber has previously identified as illegitimate. It would also extend Do-Not-Call Registry protections (prohibiting marketing texts to registered numbers) to text messaging and close the lead generator loophole, which allows companies to use a single consumer consent to deliver robocalls and text messages from multiple – perhaps thousands – of marketers on subjects that may not be what the consumer had in mind.
The commission will vote on the proposal at its next open meeting on March 16, 2023.
The FCC has already requesting comments on a proposed new rule to apply caller ID authentication standards to text messaging last September.
The agency already has in place a regime, called STIR/SHAKEN, to combat illegal robocalls.
Commerce, Justice establish ‘Disruptive Technology Strike Force’
The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce announced Friday they are launching the Disruptive Technology Strike Force, which brings together government experts to target illicit actors, strengthen supply chains and protect critical technological assets from being acquired or used by nation-state adversaries.
The Commerce Department website said the strike force will be co-led by assistant attorney general Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division and assistant secretary for export enforcement Matthew Axelrod of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security.
According to the press release, the main job for this strike force will be “investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of export laws; enhancing administrative enforcement of U.S. export controls; fostering partnerships with the private sector; leveraging international partnerships to coordinate law enforcement actions and disruption strategies; utilizing advanced data analytics and all-source intelligence to develop and build investigations; conducting regular trainings for field offices; and strengthening connectivity between the strike force and the Intelligence Community.
“The Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security remains steadfast in our coordination with our federal partners at the Department of Justice and vigilant in our enforcement of our export controls,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves. “This interagency strike force will further strengthen this shared national security priority.”
Last month, Graves addressed a concern that China has moved aggressively to establish a technological powerhouse “through massive government support for their own domestic industries, strategic use of capital to gain access to early stage, commercial tech” and allegedly through technology theft.
Sugar Land, Texas approves 30-year deal with SiFi Networks
SiFi Networks has been approved by the city of Sugar Land, Texas to build and maintain a fiber network throughout the city, according to a city press release Thursday.
The network, utilizing SiFi’s FiberCities program, will come with “affordable” speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second, some of the fastest speeds in the nation. The project, which the city said is expected to be built within 48 months, is entirely funded by private investors, it added, with SiFi paying fees for access to the city’s rights of way.
“We’ve been told that faster Internet options and choice are important to our community,” Steve Budny, director of information technology, data and security at the city, said in the release. “This is an example of how we’ve engaged the private sector to improve the quality of life for our citizens. Not only is the project funded through private investment, but there are zero costs to the city and taxpayers for the build out.”
SiFi Networks has previously started the telecom’s Saratoga Springs FiberCity project in New York in October.
Back in September 2021, SiFi Networks announced a plan to commit $2 billion, sourced from private investors, to build open-access fiber networks in cities across America. The plans target networks in 30 cities by the end of last year and to pass over 40,000 homes per month by early 2023, the company said.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Investigating Map Reporting, Google Launches 5 Gigabit, FCC Targets Another Robocaller
There are ‘multiple’ investigations involving ‘several’ providers related to map data reporting.
February 21, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission said it is investigating service providers who may have been overreporting data for its broadband map.
Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a letter to senators earlier this month that it was investigating the matter.
“We have taken several steps to prevent systematic overreporting of coverage by broadband service providers,” said Rosenworcel in the letter. “We recognize also that as providers gain familiarity with this system, efforts to intentionally misstate service may be subject to enforcement action. In fact, we already have an investigation underway.”
Bloomberg confirmed in a Thursday story, citing an agency spokesperson, that the FCC has “multiple investigations involving several service providers.”
The data are going to make improvements to a map that will be integral to the disbursal of $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Research firm New Street Research said in a note it is “likely” that the “FCC is investigations allegations of inaccurate information…many carriers may be involved, though the FCC is likely only to care about material amounts of misrepresentations.”
The research note adds that if the FCC is considering penalties, it is likely to face an “optical problem” with fining entities receiving BEAD money; the alternative of withholding BEAD funds could also reduce the effectiveness of the program, it said.
Google Fiber launches 5 Gigabit service
Google Fiber announced last week it has launched its 5 Gigabit per second (Gbps) internet product in certain cities for $125 per month.
Kansas City, Kansas, West Des Moines, Iowa, and Salt Lake City, Utah will get the symmetrical high-speed internet service with a next-generation Wi-Fi 6 router.
The installation also includes a 10 Gbps Fiber connecter, “which means your home will be prepared for even more internet when the time comes,” the blog said.
The company had already announced multi-gigabit service tiers last year, after its fiber product hit download speeds of 20.2 Gbps in a home test in Kansas City.
“This means that a fiber network alone will no longer be the differentiating factor it once was for internet providers,” Google said in a previous blog post. “The unique selling points will be how that network is built to deliver symmetrical multi-gig speed at accessible pricing — all with a focus on enabling service that takes advantage of that speed not just to the home but in the home, as well.”
Google Fiber is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
FCC allows voice providers to block traffic to and from One Eye
The Federal Communications Commission has given the green light to voice service providers to cut traffic from One Eye LLC, a company the commission is accusing of transmitting robocalls.
The regulator had sent a cease-and-desist letter to One Eye, asking it to stop transmitting robocalls.
In the decision on February 15, the FCC noted that the company was a “gateway provider for substantial volumes of apparently unlawful robocalls related to various fraudulent schemes.
“We hereby notify all U.S.-based voice service providers that if One Eye fails to mitigate the identified traffic described in the cease-and-desist letter…they may block voice calls or cease to accept traffic from One Eye, without liability under the Communications Act or the Commission’s rules,” the regulator said.
The commission began enforcing in June 2021 robocall rules under its STIR/SHAKEN regime, which requires voice service providers to incorporate analytical tools to mitigate illegal robocalls that often lead to Americans being scammed.
The FCC has taken increased actions against illegal robocallers. On December 21, the commission proposed a nearly $300 million fine against an apparently fraudulent robocall and spoofing operation called Cox/Jones Enterprise.
Broadband Roundup
Sole FTC Republican to Resign, Faster Decisions from Meta Oversight Board, High Variance in 5G Performance
Wilson accused Chairwoman Lina Khan of defying legal precedent and abusing her power.
February 15, 2023 — Federal Trade Commissioner Christine Wilson on Tuesday announced her intention to resign from the agency, protesting Chairwoman Lina Khan’s progressive antitrust agenda.
“My fundamental concern with her leadership of the commission pertains to her willful disregard of congressionally-imposed limits on agency jurisdiction, her defiance of legal precedent, and her abuse of power to achieve desired outcomes,” Wilson wrote in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal.
Wilson’s departure will leave the FTC with a second Republican vacancy, following the October exit of Noah Phillips, who cited a lack of discussion and compromise as one of the reasons for his resignation.
To illustrate her concerns, Wilson highlighted the FTC’s recent challenge to Meta’s acquisition of Within. Although the challenge proved unsuccessful, Wilson argued that Khan should have recused herself, noting that she authored a report as a Congressional staffer saying Meta should be blocked from future acquisitions.
Wilson also objected to an antitrust enforcement policy statement issued by the FTC in November, claiming that it gave the agency a vague and overly-broad scope by failing to clearly define terms such as “coercive,” “exploitative,” “abusive” and “restrictive.”
The three remaining Democratic commissioners — Khan, Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya — acknowledged Wilson’s announcement in a brief statement that did not respond to her critiques. “While we often disagreed with Commissioner Wilson, we respect her devotion to her beliefs and are grateful for her public service,” they wrote.
Wilson has not yet given a date for her departure.
Meta’s Oversight Board to review more cases and issue expedited decisions
Meta’s Oversight Board on Tuesday announced a new expedited review process that will enable the body to review more cases, marking a shift from its standard 90-day decision time frame.
The Oversight Board — an independent entity that reviews a small number of Facebook’s and Instagram’s most significant content moderation decisions — wrote in a blog post that increasing the quantity and speed of its decisions will allow it to “tackle more of the big challenges of content moderation, and respond more quickly in situations with urgent real-world consequences.”
Expedited decisions will be published in as little as 48 hours, with a maximum target time frame of 30 days. The decisions will be binding, and will forgo the 14-day public comment period typically included in the standard review process.
The Oversight Board also announced that it would begin to publish “summary decisions” examining cases in which Meta reverses its original verdict, usually resulting in the restoration of previously removed content.
In addition to helping Meta avoid similar mistakes in the future, publishing details about the original errors may benefit researchers and civil society groups, the board wrote.
Ookla data shows significant variance in 5G network performance
Despite heavily promoted maximum speeds, in-market 5G performance varies widely and in many areas is actually declining, according to data published Wednesday by Ookla.
Of the 16 countries included in the report, all but three displayed a decrease in median 5G download speeds over the past year. The most significant outlier was the United States, which Ookla attributed to the successes of T-Mobile and Verizon.
However, the U.S. was near the bottom of the list in terms of overall 5G performance, with the lowest 10 percent of sample data falling below 20 Megabits per second download.
“Based on many of the marketing messages around 5G, consumers are led to expect a big bang change in performance,” wrote Mark Giles, Ookla’s lead industry analyst. “However, with 5G operating over a greater range of spectrum bands than previous generations, including high frequency spectrum which has relatively poorer propagation, it’s understandable that 5G performance will vary more than previous generations of mobile network technology.”
The report also noted that many 5G network operators are facing new coverage challenges as they expand beyond a predominantly urban user base to include more suburban and rural areas.
Ookla is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
Large Telecoms Pitch Strike Force for Internet Traffic Security Over Global Gateway
Bret Swanson: Censors Target Internet Talkers With AI Truth Scores
Tribal Ready Wants Better Broadband Data to Benefit Indian County
Supreme Court Justices Express Caution About Entering Section 230 Debate
Rosenworcel Robotext Proposal, Technology Strike Force, Sugar Land’s Fiber Deal
Community Engagement is Key to BEAD Grant Planning Process, Experts Say
Three More States Receive $350 Million from Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund
FCC Investigating Map Reporting, Google Launches 5 Gigabit, FCC Targets Another Robocaller
Starry Group Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Bipartisan Alarm Over Social Media’s Harms to Children Prompts Slew of Proposed Legislation
Todd Rigby: How to Troubleshoot Digital Infrastructure Networks Across Industries
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
WISPA Says BEAD Fiber Prioritization to Increase Cost and Deployment
For Sake of Accurate Broadband Map, Gigi Sohn Urges Senators Not to Delay Her Vote as FCC Commissioner
‘Significant Resources’ on FCC Map, Association Wants More Data in Map, Minority Grant
Modification for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Net Neutrality Turns 20, Dumping on Twitter
Sole FTC Republican to Resign, Faster Decisions from Meta Oversight Board, High Variance in 5G Performance
General Agreement on Broadband Label, But Not on Additional Disclosure Requirements
FCC Multilingual Emergency Alerts, More Funding Sought for ‘Rip and Replace,” Healthcare and ACP
Smaller Companies Facing Cybersecurity Insurance Headwinds: Equifax Executive
Not Enough Attention on Locations Not in Need of Broadband in FCC Map, Conference Hears
FCC Seeks Comment on Carriers Forced to Separate Domestic Violence Victim Phone Line
FCC Seeks Comment on Simplifying, Expanding Tribal E-Rate Eligibility
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Infrastructure2 weeks ago
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Meta Restores Trump’s Accounts, Alaska Uses AI for Mapping, Public Interest Model for Spectrum Policy
-
Asia4 weeks ago
Dae-Keun Cho: Demystifying Interconnection and Cost Recovery in South Korea
-
China4 weeks ago
New Leadership and Priorities for Republican-Led Energy and Commerce Committee
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
-
Section 2304 weeks ago
Section 230 Interpretation Debate Heats Up Ahead of Landmark Supreme Court Case
-
Big Tech1 week ago
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit