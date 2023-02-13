Broadband Roundup
‘Significant Resources’ on FCC Map, Association Wants More Data in Map, Minority Grant
FCC chairwoman said challenges to map data only a tiny fraction of locations identified.
February 13, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission said in a letter to lawmakers earlier this month that the agency has spent “significant resources” since it released the first version of the dataset underlying its broadband map.
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in the February 3 letter that those resources included “manual review above and beyond the baseline methodology used to identify additional [broadband serviceable locations],” after the agency found “few discrete instances” where the data did not meet its expectations, including outdated or unavailable information.
The chairwoman also added more detail into the number of challenges it received to its first version of the dataset, called the “fabric.” It said internet service providers and more than 20 states submitted bulk challenges to that version, with 22 states “or other government entities” submitting 1,114,100 individual challenges to the data before a second version of the fabric was released earlier this year. Those challenges were “predominately” to add missing locations, she said.
But Rosenworcel added that these challenges sought corrections for records “corresponding to less than 1% of the total number of locations identified” in the first version. And the resources invested since have substantially increased locations in states including Alaska and Nevada.
“Of these 1.11 million challenges, more than half were for locations that were either already included in Version 1 of the Fabric or that CostQuest, the vendor selected to develop the Fabric in accord with the Broadband DATA Act, had independently identified through its own efforts for inclusion in Version 2 of the Fabric,” she noted.
The letter was in response to another from 26 senators that noted their constituents, including state and local governments and internet service providers, have complained about the accuracy of the map.
“We encourage you to make sure that providers are accountable for their reports – not just after the fact if they are found to have overreported coverage, but on the front end even prior to the map being finalized,” the lawmaker letter said.
“We therefore ask, for example, that you not allow a provider to claim coverage at locations where challengers can demonstrate they have tried to request service and been told the service is unavailable or cannot be delivered within 10 business days,” the letter added. “Likewise, if a challenger submits robust testing data or publicly available coverage data indicating that a provider’s signals cannot in fact be received at a given location as promised, this should disqualify the provider from claiming to serve that location.”
The agency released its first version of the map in November and subsequently opened up a second round of data collection on January 3.
Industry association wants data on other federal broadband programs in FCC maps
Industry association INCOMPAS wants the FCC to incorporate in its broadband map an “overlay of information” that includes where money from federal and state broadband programs is allocated.
The organization noted in a letter to the commission Friday that the infrastructure law that created the newest federal broadband initiatives requires the regulatory to coordinate with other agencies on deployment funding.
“As such, adding information about the areas funded to the map will provide more transparency to the public, allow for improved coordination between the agencies to avoid duplicative efforts, and ensure that the funding is used efficiently and effectively to provide as much connectivity to solve the digital divide in the U.S.,” said the association, which met with agency officials on Wednesday.
The FCC is currently working on making fixes to the data underlying the broadband map, which will be used by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to allocate money from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program by June 30.
NTIA announced $3M grant to Puerto Rico university
The NTIA announced Thursday that the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, a university in Puerto Rico, will receive a roughly $3 million grant from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.
The money will help the university fund its Accessing Broadband Connectivity program, which is intended to “expand educational instruction and remote learning opportunities, spur economic development, and create opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship by building the high-speed Internet and digital capacity at Sagrado,” an NTIA release said.
“La Universidad del Sagrado Corazón plays a critical role in getting affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service – and the tools to use it – to its students and the surrounding community,” said NTIA head Alan Davidson. “With this grant, the university will increase Internet service speeds and provide digital skills training to its students so they can fully access the benefits Internet service brings.”
Gilberto Marxuach-Torrós, the university’s president, said in the release that this is a “transformational” grant that will enable the university to make a “quantum leap to the highest industry standards.”
The CMCP program was infused with $268 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for expanding internet access to eligible historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges or universities, and minority-serving institutions.
The NTIA expects to allocate the remaining funds of the program in the first quarter of this year.
Broadband Roundup
Modification for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Net Neutrality Turns 20, Dumping on Twitter
The approve plan for orbital debris mitigation allows Amazon to begin its deployment of its constellation.
February 12, 2023 – The Federal Communication Commission granted a request by Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Systems LLC to modify its satellite communications license.
The Kuiper Systems initiative to launch a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites aims to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the globe. The FCC approved this project in 2020.
A multitude of other companies, includes Elon Musk’s SpaceX and aircraft manufacturer Boeing are deploying LEO satellite projects to provide broadband connectivity.
This new authorization grants Project Kuiper a modification of its license for a “non-geostationary orbit satellite constellation providing fixed-satellite service and Mobile Satellite Service using Ka-band radio frequencies.” This approved new orbital debris mitigation plan allows the project to begin its deployment of their constellation which can bring high-speed broadband connectivity to customers around world.
Net neutrality turns 20
This year marks the 20-year anniversary of Columbia Law School Professor Tim Wu’s article coining the term “network neutrality.” The term refers to the effort to keep internet service providers from privileging other companies’ content as it travels across the internet. Wu recently left the Biden administration as a senior advisor for technology and competition .
In a blog post on the anniversary, the American Enterprise Institute said, “the catchy phrase has come to mean many things to many people—especially politicians, regulators, and anyone with an axe to grind with broadband network operators.
“Wu’s initial concern was that innovation in the internet economy would be suppressed by ISPs who were either protecting their own turf or just being silly,” wrote Bronwyn Howell and Petrus Potgieter for AEI.
In the view of Howell and Potgieter, the term net neutrality has come to embrace precluding network operators from discriminating among applications when throttling traffic on their networks; prohibitions on charging content providers for carrying traffic to end users; and precluding “zero-rating” of charges against end users’ data caps for selected applications or discounting the data charges for specific applications.
Advertisers aren’t liking the new Twitter
The Center for Countering Digital Hate released a research report on Thursday claiming that Twitter CEO Elon Musk has failed to protect the brand safety of Twitter’s remaining major advertisers, such as companies with advertising and sponsorship deals for the upcoming Super Bowl, according to an article published by Free Press.
Free Press said that many advertisers have left Twitter due to supposedly toxic content. The group and other championing the hashtag #StopToxicTwitter and object to what they characterize as hate, racism, misogyny and misinformation.
Many former blocked accounts have been reinstated under Musk, including Andrew Tate, Robert Malone, Andrew Anglin, former President Donald Trump.
According to Standard Media Index, the advertiser exodus is a major contributor to the 70-percent drop in Twitter’s December revenue over the previous year.
Broadband Roundup
Reactions Pour In After State of Union Address, Apple’s 6 GHz Pitch, Digital Skills Necessary
Associations agreed on the need for baseline federal privacy legislation.
February 8, 2023 – President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday elicited mixed reactions from industry, with some applauding the address toward American economic progress while others viewing his hardline against homegrown technology companies as a step too far.
The speech touched on a range of issues Broadband Breakfast covers, including the need to further regulate Big Tech and the need to make the country more reliant on itself to build critical infrastructure components, including fiber cables.
The Fiber Broadband Association said Wednesday that the president’s specific mention of jobs created by broadband projects using funds from the landmark infrastructure law “is an incredible moment for our industry; we should be proud that we are creating these jobs.
“The President underscored the importance of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements associated with federal funding, including mentioning that fiber optic cables should be made in the USA,” the FBA statement said. “FBA will be closely engaged with the Administration on this issue to advocate for the diverse interests of our members. We will provide all members with an opportunity to respond and engage on this issue.”
The association has outlined the need for BABA waivers previously, including for components like fiber optic adapters and fiber optic connectors, which it said would cost up to four times more if they were made in America.
The president also encouraged legislation that would stop Big Tech from collecting the personal data on kids and teenagers online, ban targeted advertising to those children, and have stricter limits on data collection on all users.
The Computer and Communications Industry Association said it takes issue with Biden touting the country’s economic success but criticizing the companies that contribute to that success.
“Digital services in the connected economy help combat inflation with lower prices, and U.S. tech leadership produced $684 billion in digitally-enabled exports in 2021 alone,” said the association, which counts Big Tech companies as members. It added that it has been advocating for “baseline federal privacy rules online for two decades.”
The president and CEO of the association, Matt Schruers, said American companies compete on a global scale, and previously failed legislation would have made it harder for them to do so, while also weakening national security.
“CCIA agrees with President Biden that children deserve an enhanced level of security and privacy online,” Schruers said. “The digital sector is incorporating protective design features into websites and apps, leading the way in raising the standard for teen safety and privacy with new features, settings, parental tools, and protections that are age-appropriate and tailored to the differing developmental needs of young people.
“CCIA also reiterates its call for baseline federal privacy legislation that would make the internet safer for all users, particularly children,” he added. “We urge Congress to act to give consumers greater protection and businesses greater certainty for how data is to be used and collected, enabling regulators to focus on those particular bad actors, both at home and abroad.”
Hours before his speech, advocacy group Public Knowledge urged the Biden administration to send the message to Congress that federal privacy legislation must move forward, that the Federal Communications Commission needs its fifth member – the Senate has yet to vote on nominee Gigi Sohn – and for Congress to implement anti-preference laws, including those that “prevent dominant platforms from discriminating against smaller competitors on their own platforms.”
Apple urges FCC to open 6 GHz band for mobile devices
Apple has urged the Federal Communications Commission to open up the 6 GHz band to “very low power” mobile applications, according to a letter to the commission Monday.
The FCC is already in the midst of conducting interference testing of fixed devices, such as next generation Wi-Fi technologies, in the band, after it authorized in 2020 that the radiofrequencies be opened up to those applications.
But Apple is pressing for more applications in the band, including for smartphones, watches and headphones. At 16 times lower power than the standard Wi-Fi, VLP “greatly reduces the risk of harmful interference,” the company said in a presentation to the commission.
The company, which conducted testing of those devices in Houston, added that this means these low power devices will not inference with incumbent microwave links.
Some, including the National Spectrum Management Association, are concerned about the flood of unlicensed devices coming into the band and causing interference.
Report finds “overwhelming” demand for digital skills in labor market
A report Monday from the National Skills Coalition has found that 92 percent of all job ads require some digital skills.
“This demand is robust across all industries, and small businesses are just as likely as their larger peers to seek workers with technology skills,” said the report, which received data assistance from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
Despite this, many workers in the country do not have the digital skills necessary, the report added.
It recommends that policymakers support the universal goal of digital skills for all, implementing policies and practices supporting digital skills and partnering with industry to collaborate with community colleges and other training providers.
The report notes that public investments in closing the digital divide can help close this gap and help “generate economic benefits for individual workers and the broader economy.”
“Equipping workers with necessary skills requires action by both private employers and public policy[1]makers,” the report said. “Notably, public investments in workforce development and education are especially vital given the unevenness of private investments and the prevalence of digital skill demands among smaller businesses, which depend on publicly funded work[1]force and education partners to upskill employees.”
The labor issue in broadband has been a focus as billions in federal dollars are expected to be allocated to states by this summer.
Broadband Roundup
New Anti-China Bill in Congress, Outreach Program on Affordable Connectivity, Robocalls Decline
The Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act was introduced and is sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats.
February 7, 2023 – Three members of Congress have introduced legislation that would require the Federal Communications Commission to publish a list of licensed entities in the U.S. with ties to authoritarian regimes.
The Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act also known as FACT Act was introduced by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconson, last week.
“I applaud Congresswoman Stefanik’s, Congressman Khanna, and Congressman Gallagher’s strong leadership and thoughtful work to counter the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party and other authoritarian state actors,” said FCC commissioner Brendan Carr in a statement. “This bipartisan legislation would strengthen American’s national security, and I encourage Congress to move quickly in passing this commonsense bill.
“Increasing visibility into entities with FCC authorizations that have relationships with authoritarian regimes would bring much needed transparency and help strengthen America’s communications networks against threats from malign actors,” Carr added.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel had previously supported legislation that would have identified licensees with foreign ties.
“Consumers deserve to trust that public airwaves aren’t being leased without their knowledge to foreign governments,” she said last year about a bill that would require television and radio broadcasters to reveal who is sponsoring foreign programming.
Nonprofit to launch course on increasing Affordable Connectivity Program signups
EducationSuperHighway, a national non-profit organization working to close the digital divide, will release a new learning course called LearnACP on Wednesday to help communities increase the adoption of the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The $14.2 billion subsidy program, which provides a connectivity discount of $30 per month and $75 per month on tribal lands, still has millions of eligible Americans that are not signed up. EducationSuperHighway estimates that only about 30 percent of eligible households have signed up.
“By training up trusted enrollment advocates, the course addresses the trust and enrollment barriers that keep 18 million Americans who have access to the internet offline,” Jessalyn Santos-Hall, director of marketing of EducationSuperHighway, said in a press release.
Santos-Hall said in a press release that there’s a 45 percent application rejection rate, and many people can’t even finish the 30 to 45-minute enrollment process.
Robocall scams slowed, report claims
Robocall scams have been decreasing significantly due to government and regulatory action since early 2022, according to a report from Robokiller.
The company that created an app to block spam calls and texts said it has observed a drop in the most malicious robocall categories: compared to December, January calls about car warranties decreased 35 percent, student loan calls went down 33 percent and home mortgage calls declined by 54 percent.
“Americans got a bit of a reprieve from robo texts in January, as they returned to normal levels — 14 billion, compared to the 47 billion and 55 billion they received in November and December, respectively,” said Robokiller in a press release. “The change marks a 73% month-over-month decrease.
“In addition, with tax season coming up, Americans should watch out for IRS and social security-related scams as these tend to spike around this time of year,” Robokiller also said.
The FCC has taken increased actions against robocalls. On December 21, the commission has proposed a nearly $300 million fine against an apparently fraudulent robocall and spoofing operation called “Cox/Jones Enterprise.”
“So our message is clear to those who would follow in the footsteps of the auto warranty scammers – we are watching, we are working with our state counterparts, and we will find you, block you, and hold you accountable,” FCC chairman Rosenworcel said at the time.
