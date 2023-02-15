Broadband Roundup
Sole FTC Republican to Resign, Faster Decisions from Meta Oversight Board, High Variance in 5G Performance
Wilson accused Chairwoman Lina Khan of defying legal precedent and abusing her power.
February 15, 2023 — Federal Trade Commissioner Christine Wilson on Tuesday announced her intention to resign from the agency, protesting Chairwoman Lina Khan’s progressive antitrust agenda.
“My fundamental concern with her leadership of the commission pertains to her willful disregard of congressionally-imposed limits on agency jurisdiction, her defiance of legal precedent, and her abuse of power to achieve desired outcomes,” Wilson wrote in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal.
Wilson’s departure will leave the FTC with a second Republican vacancy, following the October exit of Noah Phillips, who cited a lack of discussion and compromise as one of the reasons for his resignation.
To illustrate her concerns, Wilson highlighted the FTC’s recent challenge to Meta’s acquisition of Within. Although the challenge proved unsuccessful, Wilson argued that Khan should have recused herself, noting that she authored a report as a Congressional staffer saying Meta should be blocked from future acquisitions.
Wilson also objected to an antitrust enforcement policy statement issued by the FTC in November, claiming that it gave the agency a vague and overly-broad scope by failing to clearly define terms such as “coercive,” “exploitative,” “abusive” and “restrictive.”
The three remaining Democratic commissioners — Khan, Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya — acknowledged Wilson’s announcement in a brief statement that did not respond to her critiques. “While we often disagreed with Commissioner Wilson, we respect her devotion to her beliefs and are grateful for her public service,” they wrote.
Wilson has not yet given a date for her departure.
Meta’s Oversight Board to review more cases and issue expedited decisions
Meta’s Oversight Board on Tuesday announced a new expedited review process that will enable the body to review more cases, marking a shift from its standard 90-day decision time frame.
The Oversight Board — an independent entity that reviews a small number of Facebook’s and Instagram’s most significant content moderation decisions — wrote in a blog post that increasing the quantity and speed of its decisions will allow it to “tackle more of the big challenges of content moderation, and respond more quickly in situations with urgent real-world consequences.”
Expedited decisions will be published in as little as 48 hours, with a maximum target time frame of 30 days. The decisions will be binding, and will forgo the 14-day public comment period typically included in the standard review process.
The Oversight Board also announced that it would begin to publish “summary decisions” examining cases in which Meta reverses its original verdict, usually resulting in the restoration of previously removed content.
In addition to helping Meta avoid similar mistakes in the future, publishing details about the original errors may benefit researchers and civil society groups, the board wrote.
Ookla data shows significant variance in 5G network performance
Despite heavily promoted maximum speeds, in-market 5G performance varies widely and in many areas is actually declining, according to data published Wednesday by Ookla.
Of the 16 countries included in the report, all but three displayed a decrease in median 5G download speeds over the past year. The most significant outlier was the United States, which Ookla attributed to the successes of T-Mobile and Verizon.
However, the U.S. was near the bottom of the list in terms of overall 5G performance, with the lowest 10 percent of sample data falling below 20 Megabits per second download.
“Based on many of the marketing messages around 5G, consumers are led to expect a big bang change in performance,” wrote Mark Giles, Ookla’s lead industry analyst. “However, with 5G operating over a greater range of spectrum bands than previous generations, including high frequency spectrum which has relatively poorer propagation, it’s understandable that 5G performance will vary more than previous generations of mobile network technology.”
The report also noted that many 5G network operators are facing new coverage challenges as they expand beyond a predominantly urban user base to include more suburban and rural areas.
Ookla is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
FCC Multilingual Emergency Alerts, More Funding Sought for ‘Rip and Replace,” Healthcare and ACP
Another new proposed regulation from the FCC is aimed at tweaking the Wireless Emergency Alerts system.
February 14, 2023 – Federal Communication Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Monday sent letters to the nine largest providers of Wireless Emergency Alerts to explore the possibility of adding languages besides English and Spanish.
Begun in 2012, the alert program has been used more than 70,000 times to warn the general public about extreme situations such as natural disasters, missing persons, and other critical events, according to the agency.
Rosenworcel expressed concern that those do not speak English risk become victims during public safety emergencies.
“Language should not be a barrier to getting critical information that could save lives,” Rosenworcel said in a press release.
Within the past year, the FCC had toughened the requirements associated with wireless alerts. The commission proposed bolstering the operational readiness and security of both the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts, in an October proposal.
In August, the commission entered into a partnership with state and local governments to assess the geographic accuracy of emergency alerts. And in April, the agency proposed requiring wireless providers to publicly report on the reliability, speed, and accuracy of messages.
Not enough funding is available for rural providers swapping out Chinese equipment
The attention focused on the Chinese balloon shot down by the United States should prompt Americans to be even more cautious about its telecommunications networks, argued former Federal Communications Commissioner Michael O’Rielly in an article in DC Journal.
But O’Rielly also expressed concern that Congress had not properly funded small and mid-size wireless providers to implement the country’s “Rip and Replace” program.
Formally known as Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program passed by Congress in 2019, the program funds broadband providers to change out equipment manufactured by Chinese-based companies.
But Congress hasn’t been keeping its promise, he said: The body has “appropriated less than 40 percent of the overall expected costs, ignoring more than $3 billion in legitimate and verified provider expenses.”
“Those concerns over the balloon are nearly identical to those that led Congress to identify the threat of Chinese-supplied wireless network equipment in the past,” O’Rielly said in the article. Yet “small providers who work to expand internet access in rural America are paralyzed. Most of those carriers do not have the financial ability to self-fund the rip-and-replace project. And while they wait for the funding, they can’t upgrade the service of their networks.”
The Competitive Carriers Association last month pressed the FCC on the need for more funding. And, in a January report to Congress, the FCC said that nearly half of respondents required to submit status reports on their efforts to remove unsecure equipment from their networks complained about a lack of funding, and about supply chain concerns.
Health provider partners with ISP to advance Affordable Connectivity Program
Health care provider Equiva Health is seeking to enter the communications marketplace in partnership with wireless internet service provider Infiniti Mobil to launch a new program focused on low-income customers.
The health company is working to create a framework for hospitals, nursing homes, insurers and other healthcare organizations to advance enrollment in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
“Our goal is to bridge gaps in the digital divide and to improve outcomes by helping individuals manage their health more effectively,” said Equiva CEO Nir Altman.
FCC data shows 15.4 million households had subscribed as of January 2023, and less than 15% of eligible Medicaid patients had enrolled, even though 48 million households eligible for the ACP program.
“To truly tip the scales of health equity, digital health solutions must be readily accessible, extremely easy to use, and affordable — for patients, loved ones, clinicians, and healthcare organizations” Altman said.
‘Significant Resources’ on FCC Map, Association Wants More Data in Map, Minority Grant
FCC chairwoman said challenges to map data only a tiny fraction of locations identified.
February 13, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission said in a letter to lawmakers earlier this month that the agency has spent “significant resources” since it released the first version of the dataset underlying its broadband map.
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in the February 3 letter that those resources included “manual review above and beyond the baseline methodology used to identify additional [broadband serviceable locations],” after the agency found “few discrete instances” where the data did not meet its expectations, including outdated or unavailable information.
The chairwoman also added more detail into the number of challenges it received to its first version of the dataset, called the “fabric.” It said internet service providers and more than 20 states submitted bulk challenges to that version, with 22 states “or other government entities” submitting 1,114,100 individual challenges to the data before a second version of the fabric was released earlier this year. Those challenges were “predominately” to add missing locations, she said.
But Rosenworcel added that these challenges sought corrections for records “corresponding to less than 1% of the total number of locations identified” in the first version. And the resources invested since have substantially increased locations in states including Alaska and Nevada.
“Of these 1.11 million challenges, more than half were for locations that were either already included in Version 1 of the Fabric or that CostQuest, the vendor selected to develop the Fabric in accord with the Broadband DATA Act, had independently identified through its own efforts for inclusion in Version 2 of the Fabric,” she noted.
The letter was in response to another from 26 senators that noted their constituents, including state and local governments and internet service providers, have complained about the accuracy of the map.
“We encourage you to make sure that providers are accountable for their reports – not just after the fact if they are found to have overreported coverage, but on the front end even prior to the map being finalized,” the lawmaker letter said.
“We therefore ask, for example, that you not allow a provider to claim coverage at locations where challengers can demonstrate they have tried to request service and been told the service is unavailable or cannot be delivered within 10 business days,” the letter added. “Likewise, if a challenger submits robust testing data or publicly available coverage data indicating that a provider’s signals cannot in fact be received at a given location as promised, this should disqualify the provider from claiming to serve that location.”
The agency released its first version of the map in November and subsequently opened up a second round of data collection on January 3.
Industry association wants data on other federal broadband programs in FCC maps
Industry association INCOMPAS wants the FCC to incorporate in its broadband map an “overlay of information” that includes where money from federal and state broadband programs is allocated.
The organization noted in a letter to the commission Friday that the infrastructure law that created the newest federal broadband initiatives requires the regulatory to coordinate with other agencies on deployment funding.
“As such, adding information about the areas funded to the map will provide more transparency to the public, allow for improved coordination between the agencies to avoid duplicative efforts, and ensure that the funding is used efficiently and effectively to provide as much connectivity to solve the digital divide in the U.S.,” said the association, which met with agency officials on Wednesday.
The FCC is currently working on making fixes to the data underlying the broadband map, which will be used by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to allocate money from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program by June 30.
NTIA announced $3M grant to Puerto Rico university
The NTIA announced Thursday that the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, a university in Puerto Rico, will receive a roughly $3 million grant from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.
The money will help the university fund its Accessing Broadband Connectivity program, which is intended to “expand educational instruction and remote learning opportunities, spur economic development, and create opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship by building the high-speed Internet and digital capacity at Sagrado,” an NTIA release said.
“La Universidad del Sagrado Corazón plays a critical role in getting affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service – and the tools to use it – to its students and the surrounding community,” said NTIA head Alan Davidson. “With this grant, the university will increase Internet service speeds and provide digital skills training to its students so they can fully access the benefits Internet service brings.”
Gilberto Marxuach-Torrós, the university’s president, said in the release that this is a “transformational” grant that will enable the university to make a “quantum leap to the highest industry standards.”
The CMCP program was infused with $268 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for expanding internet access to eligible historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges or universities, and minority-serving institutions.
The NTIA expects to allocate the remaining funds of the program in the first quarter of this year.
Modification for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Net Neutrality Turns 20, Dumping on Twitter
The approve plan for orbital debris mitigation allows Amazon to begin its deployment of its constellation.
February 12, 2023 – The Federal Communication Commission granted a request by Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Systems LLC to modify its satellite communications license.
The Kuiper Systems initiative to launch a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites aims to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the globe. The FCC approved this project in 2020.
A multitude of other companies, includes Elon Musk’s SpaceX and aircraft manufacturer Boeing are deploying LEO satellite projects to provide broadband connectivity.
This new authorization grants Project Kuiper a modification of its license for a “non-geostationary orbit satellite constellation providing fixed-satellite service and Mobile Satellite Service using Ka-band radio frequencies.” This approved new orbital debris mitigation plan allows the project to begin its deployment of their constellation which can bring high-speed broadband connectivity to customers around world.
Net neutrality turns 20
This year marks the 20-year anniversary of Columbia Law School Professor Tim Wu’s article coining the term “network neutrality.” The term refers to the effort to keep internet service providers from privileging other companies’ content as it travels across the internet. Wu recently left the Biden administration as a senior advisor for technology and competition .
In a blog post on the anniversary, the American Enterprise Institute said, “the catchy phrase has come to mean many things to many people—especially politicians, regulators, and anyone with an axe to grind with broadband network operators.
“Wu’s initial concern was that innovation in the internet economy would be suppressed by ISPs who were either protecting their own turf or just being silly,” wrote Bronwyn Howell and Petrus Potgieter for AEI.
In the view of Howell and Potgieter, the term net neutrality has come to embrace precluding network operators from discriminating among applications when throttling traffic on their networks; prohibitions on charging content providers for carrying traffic to end users; and precluding “zero-rating” of charges against end users’ data caps for selected applications or discounting the data charges for specific applications.
Advertisers aren’t liking the new Twitter
The Center for Countering Digital Hate released a research report on Thursday claiming that Twitter CEO Elon Musk has failed to protect the brand safety of Twitter’s remaining major advertisers, such as companies with advertising and sponsorship deals for the upcoming Super Bowl, according to an article published by Free Press.
Free Press said that many advertisers have left Twitter due to supposedly toxic content. The group and other championing the hashtag #StopToxicTwitter and object to what they characterize as hate, racism, misogyny and misinformation.
Many former blocked accounts have been reinstated under Musk, including Andrew Tate, Robert Malone, Andrew Anglin, former President Donald Trump.
According to Standard Media Index, the advertiser exodus is a major contributor to the 70-percent drop in Twitter’s December revenue over the previous year.
