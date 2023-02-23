Social Media
Supreme Court Considers Liability for Twitter Not Removing Terrorist Content
Many of the arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh hinged on specific interpretations of the Anti-Terrorism Act.
WASHINGTON, February 22, 2023 — In the second of two back-to-back cases considering online intermediary liability, Supreme Court justices on Wednesday sought the precise definitions of two words — “substantial” and “knowingly” — in order to draw lines that could have major implications for the internet as a whole.
The oral arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh closely examined the text of the Anti-Terrorism Act, considering whether the social media platform contributed to a 2017 terrorist attack by hosting terrorist content and failing to remove ISIS-affiliated accounts — despite the absence of a direct link to the attack. The hearing followed Tuesday’s arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, a case stemming from similar facts but primarily focused on Section 230.
Many of Wednesday’s arguments hinged on specific interpretations of the ATA, which states that liability for injuries caused by international terrorism “may be asserted as to any person who aids and abets, by knowingly providing substantial assistance, or who conspires with the person who committed such an act of international terrorism.”
Seth Waxman, the attorney representing Twitter, argued that Twitter should not be held liable unless it knew that it was substantially assisting the act of terrorism that injured the plaintiff.
“But [it’s] not enough to know that you’re providing substantial assistance to a group that does this kind of thing?” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked.
“Of course not,” Waxman said.
Jackson was unconvinced, saying that she did not see a clear distinction.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned whether the means of communication to individuals planning a terrorist attack would be considered “substantial assistance.” Waxman replied that it would depend on how significant and explicit the communications were.
Clashing interpretations of Anti-Terrorism Act left unresolved
At one point, Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested that Waxman was misreading the law by taking the act of terrorism as the object of the “aiding and abetting” clause, rather than the person who committed the act.
The latter reading would help Twitter, the justice said, because the plaintiff would then have to prove that the company aided a specific person, rather than an abstract occurrence.
However, Waxman doubled down on his original reading.
“Are you sure you want to do that?” Gorsuch asked, drawing laughs from the gallery.
Waxman also pushed back against assertions that he claimed were “combining silence or inaction with affirmative assistance.” If Twitter said that its platform should not be used to support terrorist groups or acts, Waxman argued, the company should not be held liable for any potential terrorist content, even if it did nothing at all to enforce that rule.
Justice Elena Kagan disagreed. “You’re helping by providing your service to those people with the explicit knowledge that those people are using it to advance terrorism,” she said.
Justices expressed concern over broad scope of potential liability
Unlike in the Gonzalez arguments, where the government largely supported increasing platform liability, Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler defended Twitter, saying that holding the company liable could result in hindering “legitimate and important activities by businesses, charities and others.”
Several justices raised similar concerns about the decision’s potentially far-reaching impacts.
“If we’re not pinpointing cause and effect or proximate cause for specific things, and you’re focused on infrastructure or just the availability of these platforms, then it would seem that every terrorist act that uses this platform would also mean that Twitter is an aider and abettor in those instances,” Justice Clarence Thomas told Eric Schnapper, the attorney representing the plaintiffs.
Schnapper agreed that this would be the case, but proposed setting reasonable boundaries around liability by using a standard of “remoteness in time, weighed together with the volume of activity.”
Justice Samuel Alito proposed a scenario in which a police officer tells phone companies, gas stations, restaurants and other businesses to stop serving individuals who are broadly suspected of committing a crime. Would the businesses have to comply, Alito questioned, to avoid liability for aiding and abetting?
Schnapper did not answer directly. “That’s a difficult question,” he said. “But clearly, at one end of the spectrum… If you provide a gun to someone who you know is a murderer, I think you could be held liable for aiding and abetting.”
Expert Opinion
Bret Swanson: Censors Target Internet Talkers With AI Truth Scores
Conservative podcasters were 11 times more likely than liberal podcasters to share claims fact-checked as false.
Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter may have capped the opening chapter in the Information Wars, where free speech won a small but crucial battle. Full spectrum combat across the digital landscape, however, will only intensify, as a new report from the Brookings Institution, a key player in the censorship industrial complex, demonstrates.
First, a review.
Reams of internal documents, known as the Twitter Files, show that social media censorship in recent years was far broader and more systematic than even we critics suspected. Worse, the files exposed deep cooperation – even operational integration – among Twitter and dozens of government agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, DOD, CIA, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Health and Human Services, CDC, and, of course, the White House.
Government agencies also enlisted a host of academic and non-profit organizations to do their dirty work. The Global Engagement Center, housed in the State Department, for example, was originally launched to combat international terrorism but has now been repurposed to target Americans. The U.S. State Department also funded a UK outfit called the Global Disinformation Index, which blacklists American individuals and groups and convinces advertisers and potential vendors to avoid them. Homeland Security created the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) – including the Stanford Internet Observatory, the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, and the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab – which flagged for social suppression tens of millions of messages posted by American citizens.
Even former high government U.S. officials got in on the act – appealing directly (and successfully) to Twitter to ban mischief-making truth-tellers.
With the total credibility collapse of legacy media over the last 15 years, people around the world turned to social media for news and discussion. When social media then began censoring the most pressing topics, such as Covid-19, people increasingly turned to podcasts. Physicians and analysts who’d been suppressed on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, and who were of course nowhere to be found in legacy media, delivered via podcasts much of the very best analysis on the broad array of pandemic science and policy.
Which brings us to the new report from Brookings, which concludes that one of the most prolific sources of ‘misinformation’ is now – you guessed it – podcasts. And further, that the under-regulation of podcasts is a grave danger.
In “Audible reckoning: How top political podcasters spread unsubstantiated and false claims,” Valerie Wirtschafter writes:
- Due in large part to the say-whatever-you-want perceptions of the medium, podcasting offers a critical avenue through which unsubstantiated and false claims proliferate. As the terms are used in this report, the terms “false claims,” “misleading claims,” “unsubstantiated claims” or any combination thereof are evaluations by the research team of the underlying statements and assertions grounded in the methodology laid out below in the research design section and appendices. Such claims, evidence suggests, have played a vital role in shaping public opinion and political behavior. Despite these risks, the podcasting ecosystem and its role in political debates have received little attention for a variety of reasons, including the technical difficulties in analyzing multi-hour, audio-based content and misconceptions about the medium.
To analyze the millions of hours of audio content, Brookings used natural language processing to search for key words and phrases. It then relied on self-styled fact-checking sites Politifact and Snopes – pause for uproarious laughter…exhale – to determine the truth or falsity of these statements. Next, it deployed a ‘cosine similarity’ function to detect similar false statements in other podcasts.
The result: “conservative podcasters were 11 times more likely than liberal podcasters to share claims fact-checked as false or unsubstantiated.”
One show Brookings misclassified as “conservative” is the Dark Horse science podcast hosted by Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying. Over the past three years, they meticulously explored the complex world of Covid, delivering scintillating insights and humbly correcting their infrequent missteps. Brookings, however, determined 13.8 percent of their shows contained false information.
What would the Brookings methodology, using a different set of fact checkers, spit out if applied to CNN, the Washington Post, the FDA, CDC, or hundreds of blogs, podcasts, TV doctors, and “science communicators,” who got nearly everything wrong?
Speaking on journalist Matt Taibbi’s podcast, novelist Walter Kirn skewered the new A.I. fact-checking scheme. It pretends to turn censorship into a “mathematical, not Constitutional, concern” – or, as he calls it, “sciency, sciency, sciency bullshit.”
The daisy chain of presumptuous omniscience, selection bias, and false precision employed to arrive at these supposedly quantitative conclusions about the vast, diverse, sometimes raucous, and often enlightening world of online audio is preposterous.
And yet it is deadly serious.
The collapse of support for free speech among Western pseudo-elites is the foundation of so many other problems, from medicine to war. Misinformation is the natural state of the world. Open science and vigorous debate are the tools we deploy to become less wrong over time. Individual and collective decision-making depend on them.
Bret Swanson is an analyst of technology & the economy, president of Entropy Economics, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and chairman of the Indiana Public Retirement System. This article originally appeared on Infonomena by Bret Swanson on Substack on February 22, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Section 230
Supreme Court Justices Express Caution About Entering Section 230 Debate
During oral arguments for Gonzalez v. Google, justices repeatedly voiced concerns about potential unintended consequences.
WASHINGTON, February 22, 2023 — Supreme Court justices expressed broad skepticism about removing liability protections for websites that automatically recommend user-generated content, marking a cautious start to a pair of long-awaited cases involving platform liability for terrorist content.
Gonzalez v. Google, argued on Tuesday, hinges on whether YouTube’s use of recommendation algorithms puts it outside the scope of Section 230, which generally provides platforms with immunity for third-party content.
A separate case involving terrorism and social media, Twitter v. Taamneh, was argued on Wednesday. Although the basic circumstances of the cases are similar — both brought against tech companies by the families of terrorist attack victims — the latter focuses on what constitutes “aiding and abetting” under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Section 230 arguments central to Gonzalez
Section 230 protections are at the heart of Gonzalez. The provision, one of the few surviving components of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, is credited by many experts with facilitating the internet’s development and enabling its daily workings.
But the plaintiffs in Gonzalez argued that online platforms such as YouTube should be held accountable for actively promoting harmful content.
As oral arguments commenced, Justice Elena Kagan repeatedly raised concerns that weakening Section 230 protections could have a wider impact than intended. “Every time anybody looks at anything on the internet, there is an algorithm involved… everything involves ways of organizing and prioritizing material,” she said.
These organization methods are essential for making platforms user-friendly, argued Lisa Blatt, the attorney representing Google. “There are a billion hours of videos watched each day on YouTube, and 500 hours uploaded every minute,” she said.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed to the inclusion of platforms that “pick, choose, analyze or digest content” in the statutory definition of covered entities. Claiming that YouTube forfeited Section 230 protections by using recommendation algorithms, Kavanaugh said, “would mean that the very thing that makes the website an interactive computer service also means that it loses the protection of 230.”
Eric Schnapper, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, argued that the provision in question was only applicable to software providers and YouTube did not qualify.
Justices concerned about unintended impacts of weakening Section 230
Despite Schnapper’s interpretation of the statute’s intent, Kavanaugh maintained his concerns about altering it. “It seems that you continually want to focus on the precise issue that was going on in 1996, but… to pull back now from the interpretation that’s been in place would create a lot of economic dislocation, would really crash the digital economy,” he said.
Weakening Section 230 could also open the door to “a world of lawsuits,” Kagan predicted. “Really, anytime you have content, you also have these presentational and prioritization choices that can be subject to suit,” she said, pointing to search engines and social media platforms as other services that could be impacted.
Deputy Solicitor General Malcolm Stewart, who primarily sided with the plaintiff, argued that even if such lawsuits were attempted, “they would not be suits that have much likelihood of prevailing.”
Justice Amy Coney Barrett noted that the text of Section 230 explicitly includes users of online platforms in addition to the platforms themselves. If the statute was changed, Barrett questioned, could individual users be held liable for any content that they liked, reposted or otherwise engaged with?
“That’s content you’ve created,” Schnapper replied.
‘Confusion’ about the case and the court’s proper role
Throughout the hearing, several justices expressed confusion at the complexities of the case.
During an extended definition of YouTube “thumbnails” — which Schnapper described as a “joint creation” because of the platform-provided URLs accompanying user-generated media — Justice Samuel Alito told Schnapper that the justice was “completely confused by whatever argument you’re making at the present time.”
At another point, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she was “thoroughly confused” by the way that two different questions — whether Google could claim immunity under Section 230 and whether the company aided terrorism — were seemingly being conflated.
Just minutes later, after Stewart presented his argument on behalf of the Justice Department, Justice Clarence Thomas began his line of questioning with, “Well, I’m still confused.”
In addition to frequent references to confusion, multiple justices suggested that some aspects of the case might be better left to Congress.
“I don’t have to accept all of [Google’s] ‘the sky is falling’ stuff to accept… there is a lot of uncertainty about going the way you would have us go, in part just because of the difficulty of drawing lines in this area,” Kagan said. “Isn’t that something for Congress to do, not the court?”
Kavanaugh echoed those concerns, saying that the case would require “a very precise predictive judgment” and expressing uncertainty about whether the court could adequately consider the implications.
But Chief Justice John Roberts seemed equally hesitant to hand off the decision. “The amici suggest that if we wait for Congress to make that choice, the internet will be sunk,” he said.
Social Media
Bipartisan Alarm Over Social Media’s Harms to Children Prompts Slew of Proposed Legislation
Bills ranged from addressing intermediary liability to limiting personal data collection.
WASHINGTON, February 20, 2023 — Senators from both sides of the aisle came together on Tuesday to condemn social media platforms’ failure to protect underage users, demonstrating bipartisan collaboration and underscoring a trend of increased government scrutiny toward tech companies.
The Judiciary Committee hearing included discussion of several bills aimed at protecting children online, such as the Kids Online Safety Act, a measure that would create a “duty of care” requirement for platforms to shield children from harmful content. KOSA gained significant bipartisan traction during the previous session of Congress but ultimately failed to pass.
The bill’s co-sponsors — Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. — emphasized the urgency of congressional action, pointing to research published Feb. 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed a sharp increase in youth mental health challenges, particularly among girls and LGBTQ teens.
“It’s a public health emergency egregiously and knowingly exacerbated by Big Tech, aggravated by toxic content on eating disorders, bullying, even suicide — driven by Big Tech’s black box algorithms leading children down dark rabbit holes,” Blumenthal said.
In addition to social media’s impact on mental health, several senators focused on the issue of digital child sexual exploitation. Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill, announced that he would be circulating the draft of a bill aimed at stopping the spread of online child sex abuse material by strengthening victim protection measures and platform reporting requirements. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he was working with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a bill that would create a regulatory commission with the power to shut down digital platforms that failed to implement “best business practices to protect children from sexual exploitation online.”
Graham, the top Republican on the committee, added that he and Warren “have pretty divergent opinions except here — we have to do something, and the sooner the better.”
Bipartisan collaboration was a theme throughout the discussion. “I don’t know if any or all of you realize what you witnessed today, but this Judiciary Committee crosses the political spectrum — not just from Democrats to Republicans, but from real progressives to real conservatives — and what you heard was the unanimity of purpose,” Durbin said toward the end of the hearing.
Broad agreement for repealing Section 230, but not on its replacement
Some of the proposed social media bills discussed Tuesday would directly address the question of online platform immunity for third-party content. Several senators advocated for the EARN IT Act, which would assign platforms more responsibility for finding and removing child sexual abuse material — taking “a meaningful step toward reforming this unconscionably excessive Section 230 shield to Big Tech accountability,” Blumenthal argued.
The senators and witnesses who spoke at Tuesday’s hearing were largely united against Section 230. Witness Kristen Bride — whose son died by suicide after becoming the target of anonymous cyberbullying — said that her lawsuit against the anonymous messaging apps was dismissed based on Section 230 immunity.
“I think it is just absolutely vital that we change the law to allow suits like yours to go forward,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Bride. “And if that means we have to repeal all of Section 230, I’m fine with it.
However, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., noted that the primary barrier to Section 230 reform is disagreement over what should take its place. “I would be prepared to make a bet that if we took a vote on a plain Section 230 repeal, it would clear this committee with virtually every vote,” he said.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a Section 230 case — Gonzalez v. Google — on Tuesday.
Other bills aim to protect kids online through age limits, privacy measures
Beyond the bills discussed at the hearing, several senators have recently proposed legislation aimed at protecting children’s online safety from several different angles.
On Tuesday, Hawley introduced a bill that would enforce a minimum age requirement of 16 for all users of social media platforms, as well as a bill that would commission a report on social media’s effects on underage users.
The former proposal, known as the MATURE Act, would require that users upload an image of government-issued identification in order to make an account on a social media platform, which has raised concerns among digital privacy advocates about the extent of personal data collection required.
Personal data collection was the subject of a different bill introduced the same week by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D- Hawaii, alongside Durbin and Blumenthal. The proposed Clean Slate for Kids Online Act would update the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 by giving individuals the right to demand that internet companies delete all personal information collected about them before the age of 13.
Discussion on the matter comes against the backdrop of a number of developments over the past year and a half, including state attorneys general investigating the impact of TikTok on kids and whistleblower testimony that alleged Facebook knew about the negative mental health impact its photo sharing app Instagram had on kids but didn’t take action on it.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Supreme Court Considers Liability for Twitter Not Removing Terrorist Content
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
Large Telecoms Pitch Strike Force for Internet Traffic Security Over Global Gateway
Bret Swanson: Censors Target Internet Talkers With AI Truth Scores
Tribal Ready Wants Better Broadband Data to Benefit Indian County
Supreme Court Justices Express Caution About Entering Section 230 Debate
Rosenworcel Robotext Proposal, Technology Strike Force, Sugar Land’s Fiber Deal
Community Engagement is Key to BEAD Grant Planning Process, Experts Say
Three More States Receive $350 Million from Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund
FCC Investigating Map Reporting, Google Launches 5 Gigabit, FCC Targets Another Robocaller
Starry Group Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Bipartisan Alarm Over Social Media’s Harms to Children Prompts Slew of Proposed Legislation
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
WISPA Says BEAD Fiber Prioritization to Increase Cost and Deployment
For Sake of Accurate Broadband Map, Gigi Sohn Urges Senators Not to Delay Her Vote as FCC Commissioner
‘Significant Resources’ on FCC Map, Association Wants More Data in Map, Minority Grant
Modification for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Net Neutrality Turns 20, Dumping on Twitter
Sole FTC Republican to Resign, Faster Decisions from Meta Oversight Board, High Variance in 5G Performance
General Agreement on Broadband Label, But Not on Additional Disclosure Requirements
FCC Multilingual Emergency Alerts, More Funding Sought for ‘Rip and Replace,” Healthcare and ACP
Smaller Companies Facing Cybersecurity Insurance Headwinds: Equifax Executive
Not Enough Attention on Locations Not in Need of Broadband in FCC Map, Conference Hears
FCC Seeks Comment on Carriers Forced to Separate Domestic Violence Victim Phone Line
FCC Seeks Comment on Simplifying, Expanding Tribal E-Rate Eligibility
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Infrastructure2 weeks ago
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Meta Restores Trump’s Accounts, Alaska Uses AI for Mapping, Public Interest Model for Spectrum Policy
-
Asia4 weeks ago
Dae-Keun Cho: Demystifying Interconnection and Cost Recovery in South Korea
-
China4 weeks ago
New Leadership and Priorities for Republican-Led Energy and Commerce Committee
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
-
Section 2304 weeks ago
Section 230 Interpretation Debate Heats Up Ahead of Landmark Supreme Court Case
-
Big Tech1 week ago
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit