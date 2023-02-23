Broadband Mapping & Data
Tribal Ready Wants Better Broadband Data to Benefit Indian County
Tribal leaders and citizens must gather data ‘on a scale large enough to ensure that Tribal nations receive’ funding.
WASHINGTON, February 23, 2023 – Tribal Ready, a Native American-owned company, on Tuesday announced its launch – together with a new effort to encourage Indian county to be accurately mapped for broadband access and deployment through a “Virtual Tribal Broadband Office.”
“It is incumbent on Tribal leaders, citizens and allies to gather data on a scale large enough to ensure that Tribal nations receive the billions of dollars that are available and necessary to complete broadband expansion projects,” said Joe Valandra, CEO of the new entity.
Valandra, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota, said that Tribal entities should receive at least $5 billion of the $42.5 billion of federal funds available under the bipartisan infrastructure law’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
The $5 billion number, he said in an interview, is “a very rough calculation that I did based upon the priority being unserved” individuals, and based open the gaping lack of available broadband in Indian County.
Valandra has more than 25 years of experience in executive-level leadership roles in the public, private, government, and non-profit sectors, including an extensive background in Tribal economic development.
Virtual broadband office aims to speak for Tribes
Valandra was highly critical of the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband serviceable location fabric, which he said dramatically undercounted locations and availability for broadband in rural and Tribal areas.
“If the FCC’s fabric were the only tool that were used to allocate these funds, Indian country would be left out,” he said. He cited the broadband map’s representation that the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota was served, which he said wasn’t accurate.
In the view of Tribal Ready, the solution is for Tribal Nations to sign up for the Virtual Tribal Broadband Office at TribalReady.com. The new entity works in close partnership with Ready.net, he said, which gives Tribal Ready access to data and other broadband tools.
Just as every state and territory has a state-wide broadband office, Tribes need to be represented through a voice in Washington focused on their needs, said Valandra.
“We hope to become or to acquire a number of ISPs so that we can partner with Tribes to give them the type of knowledge and expertise and regulatory framework to really run those networks and to preserve ownership and control for Tribes,” he said.
Others on the team emphasize the crucial role of broadband data, and other broadband resources, to ensuring maximum funds for Indian country.
“High-speed broadband is a resource – a means to an end,” said Scott Dinsmore, vice president of external affairs at Tribal Ready. “It takes resources to achieve sustainable high-speed networks and the world-class access to economic, education, healthcare and other benefits that come with it.”
Tribal Ready said that it believes the best way to achieve this is to create data and guidelines that help states design fair and inclusive challenge processes. Tribal Ready also emphasized ensuring that Tribal data sovereignty is secure and protected.
Before launching Tribal Ready, Valandra worked in the Indian gaming industry for more than the decade of the 1990s, before coming to Washington. In 2005, he became chief of staff for the National Indian Gaming Commission, a position he occupied until 2007. He subsequently worked extensively in the field of in the Tribal communications.
Not Enough Attention on Locations Not in Need of Broadband in FCC Map, Conference Hears
More focus needs to be one removing unserviceable locations, says an observer.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2023 – There are too many locations on the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map that don’t need broadband, a virtual conference of the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors heard Monday.
The FCC released its first broadband draft map on November 18, 2022, which strives to represent location-by-location broadband availability and makes individual points available for location and service challenges. The commission said it has received over a million challenges, with those challenges “predominately” being to add missing locations.
But according to some observers, there is too much attention being given to locations that are missing from the fabric. Mike Conlow, director of network strategy at web hosting platform Cloudflare, said Monday there needs to be more attention given to removing locations that are not in need of broadband. Conlow is a knowledgeable expert on mapping, and participated in a panel on “Broadband Mapping: Are We on the Right Track or the Wrong Track?” at Digital Infrastructure Investment–Washington event.
Almost all counties on the map have more listed locations than the United States census depicts, said Conlow, even when accounting for business addresses. The problem only grows starker in rural counties, he continued.
This phenomenon occurs when buildings that are not residential addresses or businesses appear on the map as serviceable locations. This causes confusion in allocating funds from programs that have certain service requirements, such as the $42.5 billion Broadband Access, Equity and Deployment program of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
The FCC previously faced a conundrum when it turned out that part of the data – provided by internet service providers – on which it distributed money from its $9.2 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in December 2020 was based on submissions that overrepresented areas that needed coverage. Some bidders were inadvertently committing to connect areas that didn’t need connecting. The dilemma forced a new-look commission to clawback awards and start anew with better data.
Since the debut of the FCC’s map, there have been four million challenges of provider-reported availability information and one million new locations picked up between the first and second versions of the map, said Eduard Bartholme of the FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.
Despite the map’s shortcomings, Conlow urged states to continue working to improve the map through the challenging process. The map will be useful when it is time for states to allocate funds to subgrantees of the BEAD fund, he said. The NTIA has said BEAD money will be allocated to the states based on the map by June 30.
The FCC is very “hands-on” with the broadband map, said Bartholme at the webinar. The map requires a cursory check to make sure challenges align with the right location and are filed correctly, said Bartholme, at which point the commission moves challenges to providers. Furthermore, the commission is required to adjudicate service disputes that are not resolved within 60 days of filing.
Challenges can be filed for individual locations directly through the map’s interface or through the bulk challenge process. The primary data collection method for states previous to the FCC’s challenge process was speed tests, which are not being accepted by the agency for the new broadband map.
Instead, states must turn to bulk crowdsourcing by encouraging residents to submit challenges through the map’s interface. Evidence of unsupported service claims include a service provider denying service installation, failing to schedule a repair or installation within 10 days of a request, or denying service claims.
Providers are required to concede or dispute challenges with 60 days of filing, after which the two parties have an additional 60 days to come to a consensus regarding the service received at that location, said Bartholme.
General Agreement on Broadband Label, But Not on Additional Disclosure Requirements
The FCC is considering additional requirements, but that could be burdensome for small providers.
WASHINGTON, February 15, 2023 — As the comment deadline approaches for the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband “nutrition label” rule, industry experts are largely supportive of the measure, although some disagree over whether the requirements go too far or not far enough.
The FCC is currently considering whether to add additional requirements — such as cybersecurity data and more comprehensive pricing information about bundled plans — to the labels, which were mandated in November and require that providers list performance metrics, cost and other facts to inform purchasers at all points of sale. Other proposed measures aim to improve accessibility by requiring non-English translations, as well as Braille or a QR code with a tactile indicator. The comment deadline is Thursday.
Further requirements could have negative impacts on both consumers and providers, argued Farhan Chughtai, senior policy counsel at broadband consulting company JSI, at a Feb. 6 Federal Communications Bar Association event.
“You don’t want to make the labels too difficult—that’s going to lead to more consumer confusion,” Chughtai said. He pointed to metrics such as network management, network reliability and cybersecurity as topics that might be “too nuanced” for the labels.
Overly complicated labels risk being treated like terms of service agreements, where many users just skip through them, Chughtai said. “Let’s focus on speed, latency, monthly usage.”
Additional requirements would place a disproportionate burden on smaller, rural providers, he added.
Chughtai also pointed to the “point of sale” disclosure requirements as a potential barrier for small providers.
“For some of the larger providers, that documentation can be automated,” he said. “But when you’re talking about a small carrier in Kentucky that has two or three people that are working, that type of communication… could be troublesome. So again, I think that the commission did strike a good balance, but when it comes to implementation, I think there’s ways to continue to refine this.”
Diana Eisner, vice president of policy and advocacy at industry association USTelecom, agreed with Chughtai, adding that both small and large providers “agree that this point of sale documentation is problematic.”
The FCC should work with industry and consumer groups to continuously fine-tune the label requirements, Chughtai said.
Debate on current version of label
“I think the commission really struck the right balance largely of making sure that consumers can see the information in a snapshot—they’re not overloaded with irrelevant information,” Eisner said.
Consumer advocates are generally excited about the label, said Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel at Consumer Reports. “I think the commission gets it mostly right,” he said.
However, Schwantes voiced concerns about the label’s scope, saying that they were intended to educate consumers in addition to serving as a comparison shopping tool.
“I’m concerned that existing consumers may never see the label unless you’re moving or you decide to change or maybe if you’re lucky enough to have a competing provider,” he said. “Based on the [FCC’s Communications Marketplace] report that came out right at the end of last year, there are still many millions of Americans who only have one choice of broadband provider.”
Schwantes noted that he and several other consumer groups attempted to address this issue by advocating for the labels’ inclusion on monthly service bills, but such a requirement failed to make it into the FCC’s mandate.
For Sake of Accurate Broadband Map, Gigi Sohn Urges Senators Not to Delay Her Vote as FCC Commissioner
Sohn added the Supreme Court decision in West Virginia could challenge net neutrality rules.
WASHINGTON, February 14, 2023 – The first thing that she will do as the fifth commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission is to get involved in improving the agency’s map on which billions in federal broadband infrastructure funds are dependent, Gigi Sohn said during her third Senate committee hearing Tuesday.
But a delay in her vote in the chamber that confirms presidential nominations may also prove too late for the assistance she said she could provide before the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which relies on the map to deliver billions in federal dollars for broadband infrastructure, begins delivering the money to states.
That’s because the Commerce Department agency has targeted by June 30 the delivery of the $42.5 billion from its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which was created out of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
“That June 30th date is a really, really critical date, and that’s why time is really of the essence to get me confirmed because if I don’t get confirmed at all, there’s not going to be a fifth person on the FCC in time to do anything about those maps,” Sohn told the commerce committee, elaborating that the FCC is doing the best it can with the current four-person makeup of the commission.
“Now I can’t fix it myself,” Sohn added, “but I have unbelievable relationships with the states, including many of the states of folks that sit on this dais and I would love to help improve that broadband map.”
Sohn, who was nominated for the FCC for a second time by President Joe Biden, noted that she worked hard to sell the infrastructure bill to the public interest community because of its bipartisan support it received and the amount of money involved.
Since the first draft of the FCC map was released in November, there have been over 20 states involved in over a million challenges to the data underlying it. Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a February letter to senators concerned about accuracy that the challenges amounted to less than one percent of total number of locations identified, but added the agency has spilled “significant resources” since the first version to improve its accuracy.
Republican senators drill in on net neutrality
Near the top of the hearing, committee chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., accused opposing Republicans of using controversies surrounding Sohn – such as what they called her partisan retweets related to views on policing and race – as a “proxy fight” for their concern about the nominee’s position on net neutrality.
Republicans on the committee – who attacked Sohn throughout the over-two-and-a-half-hour hearing on alleged conflict of interest issues related to things including financial donations to senators on the committee – have been concerned about Sohn’s clear support for the principle, which dictates that internet traffic should not be manipulated, slowed or sped up by the provider under any circumstances. The FCC under the leadership of Ajit Pai in 2017 reversed the Barack Obama era net neutrality rules established in 2015.
Republican senators on the committee wanted to know whether Sohn believes it should be Congress’s call to provide the authority to the FCC to make net neutrality rules or if the agency can go it alone.
While Sohn said she believes the FCC has the authority to unilaterally imposed such rules, she said she is in favor of deferring to Congress to give the commission explicit authority.
“I would love for Congress to give the FCC proper authority and specific authority to adopt net neutrality rules,” Sohn said.
“Congress has had two decades now to decide that authority and it’s refused to do so,” she added. “However, I still believe Congress should do so and I beg Congress to do so, but until then, until it does so, the agency has got to have authority.” Others have agreed that the FCC already has unilateral authority to reinstitute those rules.
This time, however, the Republicans have promised to increase oversight of the agency, empowered by a West Virginia v. EPA decision of the Supreme Court that determined administrative bodies must derive authority explicitly from Congress on major questions, including of economic- and policy-related matters.
“I think the FCC can and has the authority to act,” Sohn said in response to a question about whether she thinks the FCC can act on net neutrality unilaterally in light of the Supreme Court decision. “It doesn’t mean it won’t be challenged and the West Virginia case is going to be a challenge for net neutrality rules.”
Before the midterm elections, legislation was introduced that would have codified net neutrality in the law. Democratic senators Doris Matsui, Ca., Edward Markey, Mass., and Ron Wyden, Ore., introduced the Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act. Meanwhile, some states, including California, have already instituted net neutrality rules.
The FCC, for perspective, has previously deferred to Congress on a separate issue, asking the lawmaking body to determine the administrative body’s authority over expanding the funding base of the Universal Service Fund, which includes programs that provide basic telecommunications services to rural and remote areas.
Other FCC-related matters
Sohn also showed support to requests, currently being raised to the FCC, for the commission to expand the USF’s E-Rate program to cybersecurity tools. The E-Rate program helps schools and libraries obtain affordable internet.
“I think that’s something that the FCC should definitely look at,” Sohn said, noting the commission would need to do a proceeding on it. “I’ve hear about this in Arizona and other states and I think this is something where E-Rate funding — if we’re talking about making sure that K through 12 students have the best networks, the most secure networks — it seems to me, logical…to extend E-Rate funding to cybersecurity tools.”
The co-founder of internet advocacy group Public Knowledge was pushed through the same committee a year ago next month with a party-line vote, but never got a vote on the Senate floor, which is again in Democratic hands after the midterms.
“The Commerce Committee and then the full Senate should advance this nomination without further delays, which only benefit those big companies orchestrating this impasse,” said advocacy group Free Press in a statement. “If the Senate genuinely wants to improve the lives of internet users, cellphone customers, TV watchers and radio listeners — aka, everyone — it can start by confirming this excellent public servant to the FCC immediately.”
If voted in, she would represent the party tie-breaking vote on a commission that consists of two Democrats and two Republicans.
