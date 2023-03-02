Broadband Roundup
A Foundation for Digital Equity, Biden on Cybersecurity, $750 Million Proposal in Wisconsin
Without investments in digital adoption, investments in infrastructure won’t close the digital divide, say advocates.
March 2, 2023 – Legislation that would create a nonprofit foundation dedicated to digital equity and inclusion was introduced in both the House and the Senate on Wednesday.
The Digital Equity Foundation Act was initially introduced in May, but did not pass before legislative turnover brought by the midterm elections. Now it has been reintroduced by Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M. and Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif.
The foundation is intended to provide digital literacy training, connect residents to affordable service, leverage private sector resources, convene government and private stakeholders to find digital equity solutions, collect data on existing digital inequities, among other things, said New America, a non-profit think tank.
“We commend Senator Lujan and Representative Matsui for recognizing that without sustained investments in digital adoption and inclusion efforts at the community level, the huge new federal investments in broadband infrastructure and affordability won’t close the digital divide,” Michael Calabrese, director of the Wireless Future Project at New America’s Open Technology Institute, said in a press release.
“A Digital Equity Foundation dedicated to this work, and funded by future spectrum auctions, will provide a sustainable way to tackle this part of the digital divide,” he said.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration also announced Wednesday that it is seeking comment on how to structure the $2.5 billion that the Digital Equity Act that is intended to promote digital equity and inclusion.
White House releases national cybersecurity agenda
The White House on Thursday proposed a new approach to protect against cybersecurity threats.
The statement included government targets of importance, including protecting critical infrastructure, expanding the minimum cybersecurity requirements, disrupting all malicious cyber actors, shaping market forces to drive security and resilience including promoting privacy of personal data, and working with other countries to pursue similar goals such as making secure, reliable, and trustworthy global supply chains for information and communications technology.
“This strategy reflects the vital role that the Department of Commerce plays in cybersecurity and leverages many of the Department’s best-in-class resources, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s guidelines, and many other initiatives,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said about the new strategy on Thursday. “We look forward to implementing this across the administration and in collaboration with the private sector.”
Cybersecurity experts and government officials have been recommending the administration take a more offensive approach on clearing the digital threats.
“The U.S. absolutely needs to bolster its response to malicious cyberactivity,” Nazak Nikakhtar, a former assistant secretary for industry and analysis in the Commerce Department and current partner at law firm Wiley, said at an Internet Governance Forum event in July. “The United States is so far behind in addressing these threats.”
Wisconsin governor pledges millions in long-term broadband plan
Wisconsin governor Tony Evers has proposed a budget including $750 million for broadband expansion over the next decade in the state, according to the governor’s budget.
The accuracy of the map released by the Federal Communications Commission has been challenged more than once in Wisconsin. The state’s Public Service Commission challenged 7,000 locations in Wisconsin that the state believes the FCC got wrong, according to a report by Wisconsin Public Radio.
“If the funding is allocated on faulty maps, then by definition, we’re going to receive less than we should,” said PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq, according to the story.
The story also reported that the FCC accepted around 3,000 challenges from the Wisconsin, according to the state broadband and digital equity director Alyssa Kenney. At the same time, the state also submitted 269,000 challenges to providers’ service claims, only 20,000 are accepted by FCC.
In the meantime, the FCC has launched an investigation into service providers’ delivery of broadband.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a letter to senators earlier this month that the commission is investigating service providers who may have been overreporting data for its broadband map.
“We have taken several steps to prevent systematic overreporting of coverage by broadband service providers,” said Rosenworcel in the letter. “We recognize also that as providers gain familiarity with this system, efforts to intentionally misstate service may be subject to enforcement action. In fact, we already have an investigation underway.”
Broadband Roundup
Congress Prepares to Reintroduce Privacy Law, GOP Introduces Hatch Act Expansion, $20 Million ECF Round
Lawmakers from both parties highlighted concerns about targeted advertising practices.
March 1, 2023 — At a Wednesday hearing of the House Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee, lawmakers from both parties reiterated their support for federal privacy legislation and discussed how to build on the momentum gained by the American Data Privacy and Protection Act in the previous session of Congress.
“That was the first time this committee reached such a milestone, and no other committee has come close on a national privacy and data security standard with the bipartisan support necessary to clear the House and make the Senate take notice,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., chair of the full Energy and Commerce Committee.
Subcommittee Chair Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., drew attention to the increasing prevalence of targeted advertising, calling for more individual consumer choice.
“To some, these practices may be viewed as more convenient for their shopping or useful for how they digest information, but others may find this practice invasive and unsolicited,” he said.
Alexandra Reeve Givens, president of the Center for Democracy & Technology, testified about the harms of targeted advertising, noting that the practices extend far beyond shopping recommendations.
“It might not seem that important if a person is targeted with particular clothing ads,” she said. “But it matters when predatory lenders can hyper-target an audience that is vulnerable to payday loans and exploitative interest rates, as has happened with veterans and families navigating medical crises… It matters when inferences about people are used to unfairly target ads for jobs, housing or credit.”
Subcommittee Ranking Member Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., voiced concerns about worsening youth mental health, saying that the problem was exacerbated by the “harmful targeting of advertising on social media… particularly among our young people.”
Although much of the hearing was focused on strengthening privacy protections, Bilirakis cautioned against placing an undue burden on businesses.
“Companies, especially small startups, shouldn’t be subject to random or punitive letters in the mail notifying them that certain practices could be unfair or deceptive,” he said. “It is essential that the [Federal Trade Commission] enforce the laws that we as a Congress enact and specifically authorize, but not go rogue beyond the rules of the road we provide.”
GOP lawmakers aim to restrict government interaction with social media companies
The Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Tuesday passed two bills that would place new restrictions on government interactions with private companies, with GOP lawmakers claiming the measures would limit alleged government censorship of right-wing viewpoints on social media.
The Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act, introduced by Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., would expand the Hatch Act — the law restricting the political activities of federal employees — to explicitly bar government officials from advocating for an online platform to remove, suppress, or add a disclaimer or alert to third party content.
Comer claimed that President Joe Biden’s administration “has eroded Americans’ First Amendment rights by bullying social media companies to censor certain views and news on their platforms.”
But Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., argued that the bill was based on a “false premise,” pointing to a previous hearing in which Twitter executives testified they did not receive pressure from government officials to remove links to an October 2020 New York Post article about Hunter Biden.
“Compelling social media to carry the propaganda of big liars cannot be the meaning of free speech in the 21st century,” Raskin said.
The committee also passed the Accountability for Government Censorship Act, which would require federal agencies to submit a report to Congress detailing every instance from the past five years when an employee communicated with an interactive computer service for the purpose of restricting or adding disclaimers to lawful speech.
FCC announces $20 million ECF round, as program approaches completion
The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday announced a new $20 million funding round through the Emergency Connectivity Fund program, as part of the agency’s continued push to close the “homework gap” for students who lack the necessary internet access and devices to engage in remote learning.
The funding will support more than 100 schools and libraries across six different states — benefiting approximately 190,000 students, the agency said. While the majority of the funding will go to applications from the third and final filing window, nearly $375,000 will support applications from the two previous windows.
“Today’s funding round is another important step in our ongoing work to connect all our students to digital tools for communicating with teachers and schools,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said.
Since the launch of the $7.171 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund in 2021, the FCC has approved a total of $6.6 billion in funding commitments. The program is set to end this year, with the service delivery deadline for the first two rounds approaching on June 30, but some organizations have called on Congress to allocate additional funding for its extension.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Auction Authority, Calls for Tax-Free Broadband Grants, TikTok Ban Details
A bill that would extend the auction authority of the FCC passed the House.
February 28, 2023 – A House bill introduced last week that would extend the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority to May 19, 2023 passed the House on Monday.
The commission’s ability to hold auctions for the radiowaves that are key to wireless communications was extended briefly to March 9 in the omnibus bill passed in December.
Bill H.R 1108, which was sponsored by Cathy Rodgers, R-WA., and Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., would extend it by at least two months.
“Spectrum policy is national security policy,” said a joint statement by the representatives. “Extending the FCC’s spectrum auction authority is critical for strengthening American leadership in innovation and our global competitive edge against China, making it all the more important to get the job done. We applaud the passage of H.R. 1108, which will help ensure we have the time necessary to work with our Senate colleagues to adopt a strong spectrum policy for America to win the future of wireless technology.”
Industry trade group INCOMPAS applauded the extension, according press release this Monday.
“With the looming March 9 deadline, I’m pleased to see the House act to extend the Commission’s auction authority to May 19,” said INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering. “While this is a necessary step, I encourage all sides to reach a long-term agreement as soon as possible. Any package that is passed needs to empower the FCC to leverage the nation’s spectrum resources for more licensed and unlicensed broadband use cases, including 5G service. This authority is critical to ensuring we are at the forefront of innovation and remain a global leader in the telecommunications marketplace.”
New guidelines for federal agencies to remove TikTok
Federal agencies will be pressed to complete measures related to the ban on Chinese-owned social media TikTok and other problematic software on government devices within 30 days.
A new memorandum by the White House’s Office of Management and Budget published Monday requires agencies to identify a banned application, such as TikTok, remove it and disallow installation on devices, and prohibit internet traffic within 30 days.
December’s omnibus bill included a ban on video sharing app TikTok and others on government devices. The Chinese-owned company has been flagged as a possible national security threat because of its ties to the Chinese Communist government.
In addition, the guidance requires that agencies within 90 days “ensure that any new contracts issued do not contain requirements that may include the use of a covered application in the performance of the contract, except in cases of approved exceptions; Cease use of contracts that contain requirements that may include use of a covered application in performance of the contract or modify those contracts to conform with the prohibition on covered applications.”
Industry group presses passing of reintroduced broadband tax bill
The Telecommunications Industry Association is calling for support for the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, which would prevent the federal government from clawing back via taxes portions of the billions of dollars in funding it is expected to deliver in the coming months.
Dualling bills in both the Senate and House reintroduced the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act earlier this month, after a previous version that was introduced in early December did not pass before the new Congress.
Melissa Newman, vice president of government affairs at TIA, said in a statement earlier this month that, “Bridging the digital divide and delivering reliable, high-speed broadband is what the BEAD Program is designed to do, and taxing the grant funds would be counterproductive to the objective of this investment in America’s infrastructure.
“TIA remains committed to working with the Federal Government, State Governments, and our industry to help prepare for the BEAD Program by hosting the BEAD Success Summit this April in Arlington, Virginia.”
The bill’s supporters say it will increase the impact of Washington’s broadband funding initiatives, the largest of which is the IIJA’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The IIJA allocated a total of $65 billion toward broadband-related projects.
Broadband Roundup
Ending Mobile Dead Zones, 16 Million on Affordable Connectivity Program, NTIA Closes Minority Program
The proposal would allow space providers to get authorization to use licensed mobile spectrum to cover dead zones.
February 27, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission proposed Thursday to establish a framework to allow for wireless service providers on the ground and those in space to partner to provide continuous service where the former cannot reach.
The proposal would allow space broadband operators, such as Space X’s Starlink, to get commission authorization to use spectrum already licensed to agreeing ground-based service providers, such as Verizon, to fill holes in coverage not provided by the wireless carrier.
The pitch is that the FCC would authorize certain flexible spectrum bands (that can be used for either) for ground operations to include a mobile-satellite service provision. As such, the chair of the commission is proposing portions for that purpose from the 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz Cellular Radiotelephone Service, and the Wireless Communications Service (2305 to 2360 MHz) bands.
“This framework could enable innovation and investment in nascent satellite and terrestrial interoperable technologies and cross-industry stakeholder partnerships to flourish in the United States, and play a key role towards fulfilling other Commission goals in the public interest,” the proposal said.
“These goals include facilitating ubiquitous wireless coverage across the nation; expanding the availability of emergency communications to consumers and the geographic range of first responders to provide emergency services; and promoting competition in the provision of wireless services to consumers, among others,” the proposal added.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel touted the proposal at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday. She said the FCC will need to investigate interference issues that may arise from the proposal, but added that this would be an international effort to align with global standards.
“We can make mobile dead zones a thing of the past,” Rosenworcel said in her remarks to the conference. “But even better, we have an opportunity to bring our spectrum policies into the future and think about how we move past the binary choices between mobile spectrum or satellite spectrum. In other words, we can reshape the airwave access debates of old and develop new ways to get more out of our spectrum resources.”
In August, SpaceX announced its Starlink satellites will be able to connect T-Mobile’s customers in rural areas to fill gaps in the ground network by having the space company use a portion of T-Mobile’s Personal Communications Services spectrum. The service is anticipated for later this year.
16 million households on Affordable Connectivity Program
The White House said Monday that more than 16 million households are now saving $500 million per month on broadband from the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The announcement was made from vice president Kamala Harris, who is in South Carolina on Monday to promote broadband access.
The White House said in a fact sheet that ACP enrollment is up 40 percent since the launch in May last year of GetInternet.gov, a portal to assist in enrollment in the program. The White House at the time said it partnered with internet service providers to deliver internet to low-income Americans for free.
The ACP provides broadband access subsidies of up to $30 per month – $75 per month on tribal lands – with a one-time device subsidy of $100. The Federal Communications Commission, which administers the program, has set up a number of outreach programs for the ACP because it said many more Americans are eligible for the subsidy but are not taking them up.
NTIA announces final grants from Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Monday that it is granting more than $175 million to 61 minority colleges and universities in 29 states and four territories.
The funding announcement closes out the $268 million Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program, which is dedicated to historically Black, tribal and minority colleges and universities. It was created out of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
The program has awarded 93 universities, which includes 43 HBCUs, 24 Hispanic-serving institutions, 21 minority-serving institutions, and five tribal colleges and universities.
The grants are expected to expand community technology hubs, upgrade classroom technology and improve digital literacy skills.
“Access to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service is necessary for minority students and local communities to fully access school, healthcare, and jobs,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a press release. “The Department of Commerce has made significant investment into minority-serving colleges and universities, and I am proud to say that all funding from the Connecting Minority Communities program has been distributed to help make Internet connectivity a reality for tens of thousands of students at minority-serving colleges and universities across the country.”
