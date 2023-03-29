Community Broadband
Amid Flawed Federal Maps and Programs, Local Action is Key: Connected America Conference
Communities should take initiative in building out networks without waiting for federal funding, panelists said.
DALLAS, March 28, 2023 — Industry experts at Connected America on Tuesday noted the shortcomings of federal broadband funding programs and the ongoing mapping process, emphasizing the importance of local community efforts to improve connectivity.
Although some of the initial deadlines have passed, the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map is still a major topic of discussion, said Will Mitchell, CEO of mapping software company VETRO. “How that’s getting deployed, challenged, updated, corrected, perfected and utilized is really the thing that’s on everyone’s minds right now.”
The initial version of the broadband fabric, constructed by CostQuest Associates, was accused of broad inaccuracies by several state broadband officials. However, Will Mitchell defended the FCC contractor.
“I think they’re doing the best job anyone can with the challenge at hand,” he said. “It’s an imperfect science and there’s a lot of work ahead still.”
Other panelists were more critical of the mapping process, noting the heavy administrative burden that the challenge process places on offices that are already stretched thin. In particular, Tribal nations have a definitive need for connectivity but little capacity to pursue location challenges, said Chris Mitchell, director of community broadband at the Institute for Local Self Reliance.
Forcing entities such as the Navajo Nation to “go over aerial imagery to try and prove that their [broadband serviceable locations] are out there is ridiculous, and it is a total failure,” he said.
Other initiatives, such as the Affordable Connectivity Program, have a similar administrative cost, Chris Mitchell added. But although he termed the program “financially irresponsible,” he emphasized that it currently plays an “essential” role in furthering connectivity.
“It’s something that isn’t the long-term solution, but we need it in the short term,” he said.
The “short term” might be quickly approaching its end, with many experts predicting that ACP funding will run out by mid-2024.
Ultimately, local communities should take initiative in building out networks — without necessarily waiting for federal funding, panelists said.
Chris Mitchell predicted that funds from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program would be largely directed at 10 to 20 million families that are currently unserved. While this is a valuable step, he said, another 100 million families are also waiting for better service.
“I keep hearing cities that will sometimes say, ‘We’re waiting to really do anything until we find out what we’re getting from BEAD,’ and… the answer is zero,” he said. “The areas where most people live are not going to be improved.”
Community Broadband
Municipal and Co-Op ISPs Raise ‘Anti-Competitive Concerns,’ Says Duke Professor
The average probability of new entrants dropped when one of two ISPs is owned by the municipality, a paper claims.
WASHINGTON, December 8, 2022 – The presence of municipal and cooperative internet service providers discourages prospective entrants to the markets in which they operate, argued Michelle Connolly, professor of the practice of economics at Duke University, at web panel hosted Wednesday by the American Enterprise Institute.
Many industry experts say such providers benefit consumers by vesting network control in local communities, through either a government-owned – municipal – or member-owned – cooperative model. Local control shields consumers from potential fickleness from profit-driven commercial providers, those experts argue. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, in the guidelines its landmark $42.45 billion fund for broadband deployment, encourage states – the middlemen in the funding process – to “ensure the participation of non-traditional providers,” citing as examples local governments and cooperatives.
However, such providers raise “anti-competitive concerns,” Connolly argued, referencing a paper she published earlier this year that examined the competitive effects of municipalities and cooperatives in Illinois broadband markets. In census blocks with two competing providers, if one is a municipal provider, the average probability of a new entry decreased from 46 to 32 percent, according to the paper. There is a higher likelihood of market disturbance in census blocks with up to four private firms, it found.
The paper says the presence of a cooperative reduces the probability of a new entry to a census block with two providers by about two percentage points.
At the AEI panel, Connolly explained that municipals and cooperatives enjoy extra-market advantages. “Both municipalities and cooperative internet service providers are insulated from regular market forces,” she said. “They may have access to income from other areas and aren’t going to necessarily respond in terms of entering based on market forces nor exiting based on market forces.”
Municipal providers have “a regulatory conflict of interest,” Connolly argued: “If a municipality is providing internet service, they are also regulating any other internet service providers in their footprint.”
Some experts have argued that municipally-owned, open-access networks — which allow multiple ISPs to ride on the same network — stimulate competition while providing the benefits of local control. In September, Christopher Mitchell, director of the community broadband networks Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, argued that open access is critical to broadband innovation: “We need to have millions – ideally tens of million – of Americans in thriving areas that have open access to kind of see what we can do with networks,” he said.
Internet service providers pay federally regulated rates to attach to utility poles. Municipalities and cooperatives that own utility poles are exempt these regulations, Connolly said, which, if they are also service providers, allows them to raise rates on their competition.
“In Illinois, we observe that the average pole attachment rate charged by Munis and Coops are respectively 8 percent and 27 percent higher than those charged by privately owned poles,” Connolly’s paper reads. “While, this is significant, it is much smaller than the average national ‘premium’ charged by Muni and Coop pole owners of 217 percent and 225 percent, respectively, compared to privately owned poles”
