Infrastructure
BEAD Build Timelines in Jeopardy if ‘Buy America’ Waivers Not Granted, White House Budget Office Told
Broadband Breakfast evaluated 14 submissions to the White House’s proposal on Build America, Buy America rules.
WASHINGTON, March 20, 2023 – Industry associations are pressing the White House’s budget office to clarify proposed language requiring a threshold for the domestic manufacturing of fiber cables and are warning that requirements that are too strict for federal funds will hinder the timeline to deploy money from the federal government’s largest broadband infrastructure fund.
The White House Office of Management and Budget published a proposal in February to provide consistency across the government with Build America, Buy America requirements, which mandate a minimum threshold of components for infrastructure builds be made in the United States. The Made in America Office under the OMB was created in January 2021 to create uniform rules and enforce compliance.
The relevant proposals, which came on the heels of President Joe Biden’s pitch for American-made components, relate to categorizing fiber optic and optical cables as “construction materials,” as opposed to a manufactured product consisting of many components; factoring into the American-made threshold the purchase costs – such as transportation and duties – of components toward the making of the final product; avoiding disqualifying materials that have no significant impact on projects; and waiving from obligations certain projects under $250,000. Under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, infrastructure projects must comply with a rule that at least 55 percent of the cost of components in builds be made domestically.
Broadband Breakfast analyzed 14 submissions to the OMB proposals, dated last week, the majority of which are from broadband and wireless industry associations. The consensus is that change is needed, but not necessarily how the budget office lays it out. The problems with the proposals include a problematic categorization of the fiber optics cables as construction materials and a lack of a carve out for information and communications technology products that consist of many different components tied up in a global supply chain.
While all submitters recognize and commend the budget office for its goal of bringing more “American” infrastructure builds, they are also concerned the current proposal will jeopardize the timeline to complete broadband builds using the $42.5 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program within the four-year requirement of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
NTIA head Alan Davidson said last week that the bar to get BABA waivers for BEAD is “set high: Not impossibly high, but it is high.” The NTIA is expecting to allocate the money to the states by June 30.
Read the Broadband Breakfast special report: What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The report is available for Breakfast Club members.
Fiber optics, optical cables and construction materials
The Fiber Broadband Association has already expressed concern about the NTIA’s proposed BABA waiver for the $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program in that it categorizes certain assembled fiber components as “construction materials” as opposed to manufacturing products.
“If OMB designates fiber optic cable as a construction material and requires that all the inputs at the more granular levels be manufactured domestically as well, no domestic manufacturer will be able to provide cable for recipients of federal funding for broadband deployment,” the FBA said in a submission to the budget office.
The association is suggesting clarified language that would strip from the requirement the production of certain polymers or yarns that make up certain parts of the fiber cabling – or else “experienced broadband providers would less likely to participate in federal funding programs, which will lead to more expensive builds with infrastructure that may be less capable and reliable.”
It is requesting that if fiber cables are deemed construction materials, then the OMB should provide for a limited four-year waiver for plastics and polymer-based products.
Similarly, industry association USTelecom said in its submission that designating fiber cables and optical fibers as construction materials and not manufactured products is “inconsistent with the language” of BABA because those products are made of “many” components. “OMB’s proposed categorical change would make significantly less fiber available for BEAD deployments (absent a waiver), undermining the success of the program,” the association said.
USTelecom also agrees that the cost of acquiring components by the manufacturer be factored into the 55 percent threshold, which it said would aid in making more manufactured products BABA-compliant.
IT elements and products from allied countries as BABA-compliant
In a joint submission, the National Cable and Telecommunications Association and INCOMPAS said “there is currently no combination of network elements that could create a broadband network that meets the BABA requirements,” adding the problem is particularly problematic because of the short four-year timeframe to complete builds.
They added that providers may be discouraged from applying for BEAD funding, minding an increase in costs associated with getting American-made components in builds and supply chain issues that have disrupted builds since the pandemic began.
The IIJA provides for a waiver opportunity if it is in the public interest or if costs exceed 25 percent of the build cost. The NTCA Rural Broadband Association said “it is likely” that costs for supplies and deployment “will increase because of such transitions to onshore production even if waivers are allowed on a case-by-case basis.”
In 2009, the NTIA provided for a waiver to BABA requirements under its Broadband Technology Opportunities Program because it would require applicants to have knowledge of each component in information technology products that would make it too burdensome and deter participation in the program.
A number of submitters have relayed this information to the OMB, with the NTCA saying the 2009 guidance came during a period when U.S. production capabilities in IT products “were stronger than they are now,” alluding to the need to extend those waivers for the upcoming program.
“Many types of routers, switches, and other electronic components of broadband deployment are not available from U.S. manufacturers at all,” added the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation said in its submission. “It is no hyperbole to say that cutting off U.S. broadband providers from foreign manufacturers of these components will preclude the construction of broadband networks at all.”
ITIF said it constructed a model to estimate the additional annual costs of bringing IT manufacturing to American shores and found it would raise IT costs by between 23.7 and 29.9 percent over seven years, the latter exceeding the IIJA’s 25 percent cost threshold for a waiver opportunity. If the cost is raised, ITIF said states that will receive BEAD funding “will” have to cut back on funding for ‘digital navigators’ to help disadvantaged groups get access and learn to use the internet.
The research institute also recommended that the OMB encourage the NTIA to do an analysis to “rapidly identify components that are not available domestically and streamline the waiver process.”
The Telecommunications Industry Association said in its submission that the biggest challenge with BABA compliance will come from electronics that light up fiber service, not the fiber cable itself. “Without a waiver of or changes to BABA requirements for electronics – there will be no effective broadband deployment using federal funds, whether through Fiber to the Premise or any other technology,” it said, adding there isn’t a combination of products that meet the BABA requirements and connect Americans to the internet from end-to-end.”
The industry association added that it recommends maintaining fiber optic cable as a construction material but to treat specialty cable, such as submarine cable and some last mile cable to the home, as a manufactured product.
The TIA is also recommending the OMB include language that products procured from designated countries listed under the Federal Acquisition Regulation system, a portal from which government entities procure products, to ensure the U.S. meets its obligations under international agreements.
On the last point, the Cellular Telephone Industries Association said in its own submission that the OMB should consider a general public interest BABA waiver treating products and components from those friendly trade countries as being produced in the U.S.
The Korea Electrical Manufacturers Association also pleaded with the OMB to not apply BABA to imports of transformers and optical fiber cables from Korea – which is a designated country under FAR – because it has “little direct competition” with the American electrical industry.
The CTIA added that it is generally concerned about electronic equipment that lights up a broadband network becoming entangled in rigid made-in-America rules, it said in its submission.
“Broadband networks are reliant on complicated global supply chains where products and materials are sourced and assembled in a variety of countries,” the CTIA said. “Critical products and/or their components, for example antennas, routers, and hardware, are not manufactured domestically today.
“Because these products and components are not currently manufactured in the United States, companies cannot simply ramp up existing operations, particularly in time to meet the BEAD program’s timeline,” it added.
Ensuring products are compliant is time consuming and could delay builds
One problem some submitters identified is the additional responsibility of ensuring products from new BABA-compliant manufacturers are ready for the field.
“Each component of an ICT product must go through rigorous testing and field trials with service providers before they can be deployed,” said internet service provider Mediacom in its submission, which advocated for excluding information and communication technology products from BABA or providing “clear guidance” on BABA-compliant vendors while allowing for waivers.
“These processes can take several months to years, even when service providers are working with trusted vendors and have established relationships,” Mediacom added. “Requiring a service provider to use a new vendor to satisfy the Buy American Act requirements would result in even longer testing and deployment times.”
In citing the 2009 waivers and recommending the government grant waivers for network equipment, Nokia similarly noted that changing components for a product would require an ICT vendor to “re-assemble and re-test its final product to ensure that the new component and/or associated manufacturing process did not compromise quality or performance parameters,” which would “introduce significant delay in delivering equipment to customers” and delaying deployment.
The Finnish company, a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, also noted its reliance on contract manufacturers overseas, with cards and chips that make up Nokia routers and modules passing through an assembly line of multiple manufacturing services.
Recommendation to provide flexibility with American threshold
The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association noted in its submission that there is too much rigidity related to product definitions surrounding fiber, glass and optical fiber and recommended that a gradual increase of the American-made threshold to allow for the flexibility needed for all manufacturing processes to occur in the country.
“It might, for example, establish as an interim requirement that 55% U.S. manufactured materials is sufficient to meet the requirement until December 31, 2025,” WISPA said. “OMB could then revisit this benchmark on an annual or biennial basis to adjust the ‘substantially all’ standard as appropriate based on the evolving state of the broadband equipment marketplace.” It added that if there isn’t such a compromise, there may be a “deluge of waiver requests” that could “easily overwhelm already over-burdened agency decisionmakers.”
The association added that it supports the OMB’s proposal to waive BABA requirements for BEAD projects of less than $250,000 to assist small broadband providers to “focus their limited resources on the primary goal of connecting more Americans to vital broadband service.”
Funding
Treasury Feels Obligated to Inform Federal Agencies about Capital Projects Fund Projects Locations
Department of Treasury is working to provide guidance for providers on how to grow their business.
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 – The Treasury Department is focusing on keeping afloat other federal agencies about completed broadband builds using its Capital Projects Fund to ensure federal money is not wasted, according to the program’s director on Wednesday.
Joseph Wender said on a Fiber for Breakfast web event that the department requires recipients of money from the fund to provide the coordinates of “every location that’s been served.
“Because we do feel an obligation to our federal partners, particularly the [Federal Communications Commission] and the [National Telecommunications and Information Administration] to ensure that our federally funded locations are fit into the larger map,” Wender added.
“We need to have a global awareness of where all of our funds are,” he added. “That is a reporting requirement that we take very seriously.”
The FCC released its first version of the broadband map in November and subsequently opened up a second round of data collection on January 3.
Since then there have been challenges sent to the agency on the accuracy of the map, including where areas are reported to have builds but don’t.
The map will be used by the NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program to deliver $42.5 billion to the states by June 30.
Industry associations and experts have requested that the FCC map add more information, including up-to-date information on where other federal and state funds are being allocated.
In January, experts agreed at an event that the federal funds should be better tracked in order to maximize its benefits.
“Money goes out from the government in broadband stimulus, but we don’t track where it’s going very well,” said Sarah Oh Lam, senior fellow at the Technology Policy Institute, a federal funded research and development center. “We really don’t know outcomes…and I don’t see many efforts in mandating that we collect data from this [stimulus] round from the grantees that receive money.
Expert Opinion
Raul Katz: Can Investments in Robust Broadband Help States Limit the Downside of Recession?
If managed effectively, the BEAD program could play a key role in allowing our economy to weather the storms ahead.
The United States economy is still undergoing persistent inflation rates, high interest rates, and stock market volatility. According to a Wall Street Journal survey conducted in January, economists put the probability of a recession at 61 percent.
Simultaneously, we are also on the eve of the largest federal broadband funding distribution in American history. All 50 U.S. states have begun formulating plans to help connect their communities through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, and its funds are expected to be distributed within months. That, coupled with the Affordable Connectivity Program and other initiatives designed to subsidize broadband access, will play a critical role in connecting every American to the internet. This once-in-a-generation investment in building more robust and resilient broadband networks can help states weather the coming economic storm. To learn how, we simply need to look back to March 2020.
When the COVID-19 pandemic initially cratered the economy, states that had a higher rate of fixed broadband penetration were more insulated from its disruptive effects. Simply put, better-connected states had more resilient economies according to a study I authored for Network:On. In a separate study, by using an economic growth model that accounts for the role fixed broadband plays in mitigating the societal losses resulting from the pandemic, I also found that more connected societies exhibit higher economic resiliency during a pandemic-induced disruption.
In the study conducted for Network:On, we documented that U.S. states with higher broadband adoption rates were able to counteract a larger portion of the economic losses caused by the pandemic than states with lower broadband adoption rates. The states most adversely affected by the pandemic, such as Arkansas and Mississippi, were those exhibiting lower broadband penetration rates. Conversely, states with higher broadband penetration, such as Delaware and New Jersey, were able to mitigate a large portion of losses, as connectivity levels allowed for important parts of the economy to continue functioning during lockdowns.
Nationally, if the entire U.S. had penetration figures equal to those of the more connected states during the pandemic, the GDP would have contracted only one percent— a much softer recession than the actual 2.2 percent. These findings show that investments in closing the digital divide and ensuring everyone can access a high-speed Internet connection are critical to building economic resilience.
Today, wide penetration rate disparities exist between states — such as Delaware’s rate of 91.4 percent compared to Arkansas’ rate of 39.7 percent. Because of this, public authorities should focus on creating policy frameworks that allow operators to spur infrastructure deployments and find the optimal technological mixes to deliver the highest performance to users.
Broadband access matters. It doesn’t exist in a vacuum and is crucial to an area’s economic health. As state broadband offices around the country prepare to deploy BEAD funding, they must remember that broadband access and adoption are imperative to building economic resiliency.
Beyond my own study, a review of the research examining the economic impact of digital technologies over the past two decades confirms that telecommunications and broadband positively impact economic growth, employment, and productivity. This reinforces how consequential these government investments in broadband infrastructure and adoption are to protecting America’s economic health.
The BEAD program still has its challenges, but if managed effectively, it could play a key role in allowing our economy to weather the storms ahead.
Dr. Raul Katz is the president at Telecom Advisory Services LLC and author of the study: The Role of Robust Broadband Infrastructure in Building Economic Resiliency During the COVID-19 Pandemic. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Funding
‘Buy America’ Waivers Possible, But Very Difficult to Obtain, Says NTIA Chief
The bar ‘is not impossibly high, but it is high,’ Alan Davidson said.
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 – The bipartisan infrastructure law is a broadband connectivity program as well as “an opportunity for us to be promoting U.S. jobs and promoting manufacturing capability,” said the head of the federal agency charged with implementation.
Although “there will be instances” where “Buy America” rules will be waived, “we will be looking very carefully for where” such waivers are allowed, said Alan Davidson, head of the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Speaking at a Verizon-hosted event here on Wednesday, Davidson cited President Biden’s inclusion of reference to the Buy America regulations in the State of the Union Address on February 7, a marquee forum signaling the importance of the rules to the administration.
“The bar has been set high: Not impossibly high, but it is high,” Davidson said.
Read the Broadband Breakfast special report: What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The report is available for Breakfast Club members.
In a statement by NTIA on February 9, two days after the State of the Union, the agency said that broadband projects funded from its $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will “have time” to get “made in America” products
There is widespread concern, raised during in a Broadband Breakfast event on February 8 and in other forums, that the electronic components in fiber-optic equipment are simply not available from American-made manufacturers. The fiber cables themselves, by contrast, are increasingly being manufactured in America.
President Biden, Davidson continued, “fully expects that we will source all of our materials and all of our work in the U.S. Fiber-optic cables are a good example of this.” He cited fiber manufacturer Corning as an example of announcing a new manufacturing facility in Arizona.
“We are hoping and expecting other announcements like that in the near future,” he said.
‘A startup in government’
In a conversation with Kathleen Grillo, Verizon’s senior vice president of public policy, Davidson said that $1.7 billion had already been awarded to state broadband offices, who are working to prepare broadband plans as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s $42.5 billion BEAD program.
He highlighted the significance of the June 30, 2023, deadline by which the agency will announce funding awards to states.
“Some states are very sophisticated; others are just standing up their broadband offices now,” he said.
Asked to define the missions and values that NTIA is bringing to its broadband implementation, Davidson cited excellence, integrity and kindness.
The program, he said, “is like a startup in government.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
BEAD Build Timelines in Jeopardy if ‘Buy America’ Waivers Not Granted, White House Budget Office Told
Children’s Online Safety Bills Criticized for Compliance Burden, Plus Speech and Privacy Risks
TikTok U.S. Must Sell or Get Banned, T-Mobile’s New Buy, 5 More States Receive ECF Money
FCC Expands Robocall Regime to Intermediaries, Establishes Robotext Protections
Treasury Feels Obligated to Inform Federal Agencies about Capital Projects Fund Projects Locations
Raul Katz: Can Investments in Robust Broadband Help States Limit the Downside of Recession?
‘Buy America’ Waivers Possible, But Very Difficult to Obtain, Says NTIA Chief
Lewis County Public Utility District Pushes Forward with Open Access Fiber Plan
Stakeholders Urge Higher Speed Standard, NTIA’s Spectrum Strategy, ACP Outreach Funding, Yellowstone Awarded $65 Million
Oversight Committee Members Concerned About New AI, As Witnesses Propose Some Solutions
Broadband Progress Report, Reps Want More FCC Map Challenge Time, Ting’s Free Gigabit for ACP
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Watch the Webinar of Big Tech & Speech Summit for $9 and Receive Our Breakfast Club Report
Preview the Start of Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit
Content Moderation, Section 230 and the Future of Online Speech
FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn Withdraws from Consideration
State of the Net Panelists Clash Over Section 230 Interpretations
Moneyless ACP Could Mean Small Providers Not Building Out in Remote Areas: Treasury Official
TikTok Security Officer Touts New Oversight Framework as Congress Pushes for Ban
Industry Experts Caution Against Extreme Politicization in Section 230 Debate
Bill to Address National Security Threats, Reactions to Sohn Withdrawal, Need for 5G Spectrum
Section 230 Shuts Down Conversation on First Amendment, Panel Hears
Panelists Recommend More Concentrated Focus on Federal Privacy Legislation
Experts Clash Over Federal Preemption and State Laws on Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Trending
-
Fiber3 weeks ago
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Floats BEAD in USF Areas, Counties Concerned About FCC Map, Alabama’s $25M for Broadband
-
Big Tech3 weeks ago
House Innovation, Data, and Commerce Chairman Gus Bilirakis to Keynote Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Big Tech2 weeks ago
Watch the Webinar of Big Tech & Speech Summit for $9 and Receive Our Breakfast Club Report
-
Big Tech1 week ago
Preview the Start of Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
-
WISP4 weeks ago
Starry Group Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Community Engagement is Key to BEAD Grant Planning Process, Experts Say