Bill to Address National Security Threats, Reactions to Sohn Withdrawal, Need for 5G Spectrum
The new legislation would give the Commerce Department the power to identify and intercept national security threats.
March 8, 2023 – Senators introduced Tuesday legislation that would empower the Commerce Department to create procedures to identify and intercept “transactions involving information and communications technology products” involving a foreign adversary that poses a national security threat, according to a press release Tuesday.
Under the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology Act (RESTRICT Act), the department will need to examine critical infrastructure products, including those that go toward telecommunications networks, and to ensure “comprehensive actions to address risks of untrusted foreign information communications and technology products by requiring the Secretary to take up consideration of concerning activity identified by other government entities,” the release added.
The legislation, introduced by Mark Warner, D-VA, and John Thune, R-SD, and supported by a dozen bipartisan senators, is the latest effort by Washington to choke off any possible foreign interference in the U.S.’s critical infrastructure.
“Protecting national security is one of our top priorities at the Department of Commerce, and I commend Senator Warner, Senator Thune, and the bipartisan group of senators who announced the RESTRICT Act today for working together and proposing a mechanism to address technology-based threats to our country from certain foreign adversaries,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “Commerce welcomes this legislative framework for addressing these threats and protecting Americans’ safety and national security. I look forward to working with these senators and their colleagues on both sides of the aisle to advance this legislation through Congress and to the President’s desk.”
Last month, the White House’s Office of Management and Budget required agencies to identify a banned application, such as TikTok, remove it and disallow installation on devices, and prohibit internet traffic within 30 days, as part of the governments’ efforts to rid security threats on government devices.
Sohn withdrawal draws responses
The news Tuesday that Gigi Sohn was withdrawing her nomination for the fifth commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission drew disappointing reactions from industry.
“We at Public Knowledge are obviously disappointed with this result. Gigi Sohn has been a tireless advocate and is a well-recognized expert in telecommunications policy. To not be able to find a path forward for her to serve at the Commission is a great loss,” Chris Lewis, president and CEO of Public Knowledge, an advocacy organization co-founded by Sohn, said in a statement. “The hard work of the Commission to prevent digital discrimination, to curb media consolidation, and to reinstate the FCC as the agency with authority over broadband is lost by this failure.”
The Rural Wireless Association added in its own statement that, “the FCC will now continue to remain deadlocked for an indefinite time period while our country is on the cusp of implementing various broadband programs that will serve as the foundation of our broadband infrastructure for several decades. Rural Americans will also continue to wait for broadband as the FCC sits gridlocked in attempting to fix its maps and Universal Service Programs.”
Paloma Perez, the press secretary of the FCC, told Broadband Breakfast in a statement: “Gigi Sohn is a talented and public-spirited lawyer and while she is not joining the Federal Communications Commission, she will continue to be a strong voice in communications policy.”
FCC commissioner emphasizes need for more 5G spectrum
FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington said at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit on Tuesday that there needs to be more 5G-suitable spectrum released to the private sector to keep up with advances in technology.
“The federal government must remain amenable to a changing landscape in the face of a spectrum shortage and evolving technology uses, and we must continue to engage with the private sector to make sure that we aren’t irrelevant,” said Simington.
Simington noted that 5G fixed wireless for industrial use, such as for agriculture and mining, is something that is “just over the horizon” where spectrum sharing is the only feasible option.
Spectrum sharing is one way FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed some gaps in coverage could be filled. Last month, the chairwoman proposed that a process by which satellite and ground wireless service providers could share spectrum to cover the latter’s dead zones.
App and Semiconductor Bills to Be Studied, Think Tank Wants Republicans on FTC, WISPAMERICA Opens
Legislation to be considered include revealing Chinese backers of apps and getting investment for semiconductor manufacturers.
March 7, 2023 – The House Energy and Commerce Committee announced Tuesday that it will hold a mark-up on 20 pieces of legislations on Thursday.
Among the relevant legislation to be studied are The Internet Application I.D Act and The Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act of 2023.
The former was introduced by Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-ID, and Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH., and would require operators of internet websites and mobile applications that are partially or wholly owned by the Chinese Communist Party to disclose this information to consumers who use their product.
The latter was introduced by Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-CA, and Rep. Greg Pence, R-IN., would direct the Commerce Department’s SelectUSA program – in collaboration with federal agencies and state economic development organizations – to develop strategies to attract investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturers and supply chains.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration last week opened for bidders money from the Chips and Science Act, which is intended to boost the domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.
Senate minority leader urged to fill FTC vacancy with Republicans
Conservative think tank leaders sent a letter on Tuesday to the Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell to fill the Federal Trade Commission vacancies with two Republican commissioners.
“No reasonable person can deny that Big Tech companies have put their thumbs on the scale to prop up the Democratic Party,” said the letter, “but the sad truth is that despite Big Tech’s lawless suppression of conservatives, previous FTC actions have enabled tech oligarchs’ monopolistic practices.”
The letter said this is an opportunity to nominate conservatives take to task Big Tech, which has peeved the Republicans over the years for banning accounts of conservative voices.
Following the departure of Noah Phillips in October, Christine Wilson also announced her resignation in February while accusing FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan of taking the commission past its congressionally-imposed limits.
The resignations of the Republican commissioners leave the FTC with just three Democratic commissioners.
WISPAMERICA opens to discuss the future broadband funding
The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association’s annual WISPAMERICA event opened on Monday with its Broadband Billions Bootcamp in Louisville Kentucky.
The first day of the conference featured updates on the NTIA’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access Deployment program. In particular, the panel presentations will bring to light newly emerging details of the funding opportunity to assist WISPs with varying operational models, according to press release on Monday.
The WISPA has approximately 1000 members providing fixed broadband connectivity, and include equipment suppliers, support services, and other industry partners and stakeholders. Their members provide broadband access to millions of residential and business customers in rural, urban, and Tribal areas across America.
The event will run from March 6 through March 9.
AT&T Floats BEAD in USF Areas, Counties Concerned About FCC Map, Alabama’s $25M for Broadband
AT&T suggested the FCC look into relieving USF by considering other public funding in ACAM areas.
March 6, 2023 – AT&T is proposing that the Federal Communications Commission consider exploring whether locations funded by a Universal Service Fund program should also be considered eligible for other public funds, including the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
The subject of the comments, outlined in a meeting summary Thursday, was the Alternative Connect America Cost Model program, a fund of the USF for building out broadband to rural and high-cost areas. The FCC is proposing to modify the program to potentially increase its funding support in exchange for higher internet service provider commitments to expand in new locations and increase internet speeds, including 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload – the new federal standard.
But because the USF is being funded by a revenue base made up of voice service providers with dwindling revenues, AT&T has said that adding to ACAM’s funding would put a further strain on the other programs under the USF.
To rectify that, the telecom has recommended in a meeting in late February that the FCC consider whether some ACAM locations should be eligible for funding from federal and state programs, including the $42.5 billion BEAD program of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Because there is limited funding in these programs, federal officials are seeking to avoid putting scarce money into areas with existing infrastructure.
At the same time, the provider also recommended that the commission consider eliminating areas from being eligible for ACAM funding “where states, localities, or other federal agencies [Treasury and Agriculture] have awarded funds to broadband providers to support build-out at 100/20 or greater and where competitive providers have risked private capital to enter the marketplace.”
AT&T also suggested the commission look to its own broadband data, which it is using to formulate its enhanced broadband location map, to “target ACAM funding only to the specific locations where additional investment is necessary.”
The provider is also recommending that the commission consider avoiding committing to a long funding term so that it can see how other federal programs are doing with infrastructure builds, as others have suggested.
Counties concerned about role in data collection for broadband map
In another meeting in late February, the FCC fielded concerns from the National Association of Counties regarding its members’ role in the data collection process for the commission’s new and enhanced broadband map.
In a brief summary of notes dated Thursday, the NACo discussed with commission officials “issues of concern” about the “current role of local governments” in the broadband data collection process and the “need for financial resources to support consumer and local government data collection processes, and how counties are contributing to improvements” in relation to the dataset underpinning the map.
The NACo represents all 3,069 counties in the country.
The concerns come after letters were sent to the commission and the NTIA in early January urging them to consider pushing back the deadline for challenges to the data submitted on the basis that local governments did not have sufficient resources for that purpose. The broadband map will determine how much money each state will get from the $42.5 billion BEAD program, which is expected to be allocated to the states by June 30.
Alabama plows $25M for broadband
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday the state is putting $25 million in grants toward projects to expand broadband infrastructure to unserved and underserved areas.
The money will go to nine projects to provide access to high-speed internet to nearly 20,000 households, businesses and community anchor institutions, according to a press release.
The affected counties are Cullman, Morgan, Winston, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Shelby, Baldwin, Escambia, and Mobile, with providers being Mediacom, Spectrum Southeast, and Cullman Electric Cooperative.
“Broadband continues to be a top priority of my administration, and as we continue to move into these next four years, we’re taking our broadband journey with us,” Ivey said in the release.
“The projects underway reach across the state and will allow better access to opportunities in education, health care, business and other normalcies of life,” she added. “Broadband is vital infrastructure, and our map continues to light up. I am pleased to support these transformative projects as we work toward achieving high-speed internet availability for every Alabamian.”
The state has awarded $88.6 million supporting 109 projects since the Broadband Accessibility Fund’s start in 2018, the release noted.
A Foundation for Digital Equity, Biden on Cybersecurity, $750 Million Proposal in Wisconsin
Without investments in digital adoption, investments in infrastructure won’t close the digital divide, say advocates.
March 2, 2023 – Legislation that would create a nonprofit foundation dedicated to digital equity and inclusion was introduced in both the House and the Senate on Wednesday.
The Digital Equity Foundation Act was initially introduced in May, but did not pass before legislative turnover brought by the midterm elections. Now it has been reintroduced by Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M. and Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif.
The foundation is intended to provide digital literacy training, connect residents to affordable service, leverage private sector resources, convene government and private stakeholders to find digital equity solutions, collect data on existing digital inequities, among other things, said New America, a non-profit think tank.
“We commend Senator Lujan and Representative Matsui for recognizing that without sustained investments in digital adoption and inclusion efforts at the community level, the huge new federal investments in broadband infrastructure and affordability won’t close the digital divide,” Michael Calabrese, director of the Wireless Future Project at New America’s Open Technology Institute, said in a press release.
“A Digital Equity Foundation dedicated to this work, and funded by future spectrum auctions, will provide a sustainable way to tackle this part of the digital divide,” he said.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration also announced Wednesday that it is seeking comment on how to structure the $2.5 billion that the Digital Equity Act that is intended to promote digital equity and inclusion.
White House releases national cybersecurity agenda
The White House on Thursday proposed a new approach to protect against cybersecurity threats.
The statement included government targets of importance, including protecting critical infrastructure, expanding the minimum cybersecurity requirements, disrupting all malicious cyber actors, shaping market forces to drive security and resilience including promoting privacy of personal data, and working with other countries to pursue similar goals such as making secure, reliable, and trustworthy global supply chains for information and communications technology.
“This strategy reflects the vital role that the Department of Commerce plays in cybersecurity and leverages many of the Department’s best-in-class resources, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s guidelines, and many other initiatives,” U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said about the new strategy on Thursday. “We look forward to implementing this across the administration and in collaboration with the private sector.”
Cybersecurity experts and government officials have been recommending the administration take a more offensive approach on clearing the digital threats.
“The U.S. absolutely needs to bolster its response to malicious cyberactivity,” Nazak Nikakhtar, a former assistant secretary for industry and analysis in the Commerce Department and current partner at law firm Wiley, said at an Internet Governance Forum event in July. “The United States is so far behind in addressing these threats.”
Wisconsin governor pledges millions in long-term broadband plan
Wisconsin governor Tony Evers has proposed a budget including $750 million for broadband expansion over the next decade in the state, according to the governor’s budget.
The accuracy of the map released by the Federal Communications Commission has been challenged more than once in Wisconsin. The state’s Public Service Commission challenged 7,000 locations in Wisconsin that the state believes the FCC got wrong, according to a report by Wisconsin Public Radio.
“If the funding is allocated on faulty maps, then by definition, we’re going to receive less than we should,” said PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq, according to the story.
The story also reported that the FCC accepted around 3,000 challenges from the Wisconsin, according to the state broadband and digital equity director Alyssa Kenney. At the same time, the state also submitted 269,000 challenges to providers’ service claims, only 20,000 are accepted by FCC.
In the meantime, the FCC has launched an investigation into service providers’ delivery of broadband.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a letter to senators earlier this month that the commission is investigating service providers who may have been overreporting data for its broadband map.
“We have taken several steps to prevent systematic overreporting of coverage by broadband service providers,” said Rosenworcel in the letter. “We recognize also that as providers gain familiarity with this system, efforts to intentionally misstate service may be subject to enforcement action. In fact, we already have an investigation underway.”
