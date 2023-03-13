Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic

What progress has been made toward universal broadband access?

Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic

Three years since the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically affected everything, what progress has been made toward universal broadband access? What still needs to be done? The Affordable Connectivity Program has increased the cost burden of internet access, but this program may soon run out of funding. With regard to telehealth, distance learning and digital inclusion, what lessons should we take on the occasion of the pandem-iversary?

Panelists:

  • Craig Settles, Broadband and Telehealth Expert
  • Other guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast (moderator)

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast.

Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans

Hear state broadband leaders talk about how they are approaching the digital equity planning process.

March 13, 2023

By

Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 12 Noon ET – State Digital Equity Plans

The Digital Equity Act, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, provides $2.75 billion for three grant programs aiming to promote digital equity. The $60 million State Planning Program, $1.44 billion State Capacity Program and $1.25 Competitive Program will fund a variety of digital equity projects across the country, from planning to implementation. In this session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, state broadband leaders will talk about how their states are approaching the digital equity planning process and what they hope to accomplish with the federal funding.

Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment

How should state broadband offices approach cost-sharing and other BEAD compliance requirements?

March 13, 2023

By

Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment

One key factor in the $42.5 Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is the matching requirement: Subgrantees must find matching funds of at least 25 percent of the total project cost. Matching funds can be provided by local governments, utility companies, nonprofit organizations and other entities. In addition, states are required to incentivize higher matches whenever possible. How should state broadband offices approach cost-sharing and other compliance requirements as they prepare for broadband deployment?

Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony

Has the FCC succeeded in making the STIR/SHAKEN framework work?

March 13, 2023

By

Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony

The Federal Communications Commission calls the fight against illegal robocall traffic its “top consumer protection priority.” The agency’s March 16 meeting heard discussion of several proposed rules to strengthen STIR/SHAKEN, from requiring intermediate providers to authenticate certain calls to adopting more robust enforcement tools. Required by the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act of 2019, has the FCC succeeded in making the STIR/SHAKEN framework work? Or is voice telephony still at the mercy of robocallers?

