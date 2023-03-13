Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic

Three years since the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically affected everything, what progress has been made toward universal broadband access? What still needs to be done? The Affordable Connectivity Program has increased the cost burden of internet access, but this program may soon run out of funding. With regard to telehealth, distance learning and digital inclusion, what lessons should we take on the occasion of the pandem-iversary?

Panelists:

Craig Settles , Broadband and Telehealth Expert

Other guests have been invited

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast (moderator)

