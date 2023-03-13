Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony

Has the FCC succeeded in making the STIR/SHAKEN framework work?

Graphic from Adobe Stock used with permission

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony

The Federal Communications Commission calls the fight against illegal robocall traffic its “top consumer protection priority.” The agency’s March 16 meeting heard discussion of several proposed rules to strengthen STIR/SHAKEN, from requiring intermediate providers to authenticate certain calls to adopting more robust enforcement tools. Required by the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act of 2019, has the FCC succeeded in making the STIR/SHAKEN framework work? Or is voice telephony still at the mercy of robocallers?

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast.

Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans

Hear state broadband leaders talk about how they are approaching the digital equity planning process.

March 13, 2023

By

Graphic from Adobe Stock used with permission

Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 12 Noon ET – State Digital Equity Plans

Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 12 Noon ET – State Digital Equity Plans

The Digital Equity Act, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, provides $2.75 billion for three grant programs aiming to promote digital equity. The $60 million State Planning Program, $1.44 billion State Capacity Program and $1.25 Competitive Program will fund a variety of digital equity projects across the country, from planning to implementation. In this session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, state broadband leaders will talk about how their states are approaching the digital equity planning process and what they hope to accomplish with the federal funding.

Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment

How should state broadband offices approach cost-sharing and other BEAD compliance requirements?

March 13, 2023

By

Graphic from Adobe Stock used with permission

Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment

Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment

One key factor in the $42.5 Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is the matching requirement: Subgrantees must find matching funds of at least 25 percent of the total project cost. Matching funds can be provided by local governments, utility companies, nonprofit organizations and other entities. In addition, states are required to incentivize higher matches whenever possible. How should state broadband offices approach cost-sharing and other compliance requirements as they prepare for broadband deployment?

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic

What progress has been made toward universal broadband access?

March 13, 2023

By

Graphic from Adobe Stock used with permission

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic

Three years since the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically affected everything, what progress has been made toward universal broadband access? What still needs to be done? The Affordable Connectivity Program has increased the cost burden of internet access, but this program may soon run out of funding. With regard to telehealth, distance learning and digital inclusion, what lessons should we take on the occasion of the pandem-iversary?

Panelists:

  • Craig Settles, Broadband and Telehealth Expert
  • Greg Guice , Director of Government Affairs, Public Knowledge
  • Tyler Cooper, Editor-in-chief, BroadbandNow
  • Other guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast (moderator)

Panelist resources:

Saved from a stroke by telehealth, Craig Settles pays it forward by uniting community broadband teams and healthcare stakeholders through telehealth projects that transform healthcare delivery. He conducts needs analyses, planning, and grant assessments with community stakeholders who want broadband networks and telehealth to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government. These analyses opens up additional opportunities to raise money for networks, as well as increase their financial sustainability.

Greg Guice is the Director of Public Knowledge’s Government Affairs team, where he focuses on outreach on the full complement of Public Knowledge’s issues and policy recommendations to promote technological innovation. He has more than 20 years of experience working on legislative and regulatory issues affecting today’s technology market. Prior to joining Public Knowledge, Greg was Senior Counsel at McGuirewoods and Akin Gump and served 14 years with the Federal Communications Commission as Director of Legislative Affairs and Counsel on a range of issues including broadband deployment and affordability, spectrum access, competition, net neutrality, privacy and public safety.

Tyler Cooper is the Editor-in-Chief at BroadbandNow. BroadbandNow and its analytics arm, BroadbandNow Research, cover social, economic and political issues related to broadband technology such as digital inclusion, municipal broadband, telecom legislation, emerging technologies, and the impact of broadband on everyday life. Tyler has more than a decade of experience in the telecom industry, and he has been writing about broadband issues like the digital divide, net neutrality, cybersecurity and internet access since 2015.

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

 

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

