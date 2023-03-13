Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic

Three years since the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically affected everything, what progress has been made toward universal broadband access? What still needs to be done? The Affordable Connectivity Program has increased the cost burden of internet access, but this program may soon run out of funding. With regard to telehealth, distance learning and digital inclusion, what lessons should we take on the occasion of the pandem-iversary?

Panelists:

Craig Settles , Broadband and Telehealth Expert

, Broadband and Telehealth Expert Greg Guice , Director of Government Affairs, Public Knowledge

, Director of Government Affairs, Public Knowledge Tyler Cooper , Editor-in-chief, BroadbandNow

, Editor-in-chief, BroadbandNow Other guests have been invited

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast (moderator)

Panelist resources:

Saved from a stroke by telehealth, Craig Settles pays it forward by uniting community broadband teams and healthcare stakeholders through telehealth projects that transform healthcare delivery. He conducts needs analyses, planning, and grant assessments with community stakeholders who want broadband networks and telehealth to improve economic development, healthcare, education and local government. These analyses opens up additional opportunities to raise money for networks, as well as increase their financial sustainability.

Greg Guice is the Director of Public Knowledge’s Government Affairs team, where he focuses on outreach on the full complement of Public Knowledge’s issues and policy recommendations to promote technological innovation. He has more than 20 years of experience working on legislative and regulatory issues affecting today’s technology market. Prior to joining Public Knowledge, Greg was Senior Counsel at McGuirewoods and Akin Gump and served 14 years with the Federal Communications Commission as Director of Legislative Affairs and Counsel on a range of issues including broadband deployment and affordability, spectrum access, competition, net neutrality, privacy and public safety.

Tyler Cooper is the Editor-in-Chief at BroadbandNow. BroadbandNow and its analytics arm, BroadbandNow Research, cover social, economic and political issues related to broadband technology such as digital inclusion, municipal broadband, telecom legislation, emerging technologies, and the impact of broadband on everyday life. Tyler has more than a decade of experience in the telecom industry, and he has been writing about broadband issues like the digital divide, net neutrality, cybersecurity and internet access since 2015.

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

