Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
Tribal leaders say they need to gather data to ensure that Tribal nations receive funding necessary for broadband.
Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 12 Noon ET – A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
Now is the perfect time to revisit the status of Tribal broadband, as awards come out from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, and as state broadband officers consider the unique needs of Tribal broadband through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program. This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will consider the perspective of Tribal leaders regarding the federal government’s ongoing and incipient broadband programs.
Panelists
- Joseph Valandra, President and CEO, Tribal Ready
- Denise May, Tribal Administrator, Native Village of Port Lions
- Dr. James (Jim) Trumbly, Osage Nation and Director of Wahzhazhe Connect
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast (moderator)
Panelist resources:
- Tribal Ready Wants Better Broadband Data to Benefit Indian Country, Broadband Breakfast, February 23, 2023
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Visits Tribal Nations to see Impact of American Rescue Plan Funding and Economic Development Support, March 2, 2023
Tribal Ready Wants Better Broadband Data to Benefit Indian Country
Joseph Valandra, president and CEO of Tribal Ready, Inc., is a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota. He has more than 25 years of experience in executive-level leadership roles in the public, private, government, and non-profit sectors, including an extensive background in Tribal economic development. Using his collective experiences in government, business, and gaming, Valandra has launched various ventures uniquely focused on the technological development, marketing, and deployment of products and services designed to benefit Native nations. He is deeply committed to hard work and determination, leading to expanding opportunities for all Natives.
Dr. James Trumbly leads Wahzhazhe Connect, who brings more than 40 years of experience in the Information Technology field as a Project Manager and Systems Analyst. He has served on the faculty at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at El Paso, and he also worked as the Senior Project Manager for the Program Management Office while with Electronic Data Systems, now Hewlett Packard on the MCI/WorldCom Account overseeing the PMO for the entire Network Infrastructure organization. He is a Certified Project Management Professional from the Project Management Institute, has worked with the Federal Government as a defense contractor for Air Force Research Laboratory, and served in Afghanistan as a system designer and trainer.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
Broadband Breakfast Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
Summit moderators will set the stage for timely discussions on content moderation, privacy and competition.
Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
With one week left to go before Broadband Breakfast’s live in-person Big Tech & Speech Summit, the conference moderators will present a preview of what to expect at the event. We’ll go over the newest developments in the world of Big Tech — including the recent opening arguments in Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh — and set the stage for timely discussions on content moderation, privacy and competition. Attendees will have the chance to shape the discussion at the summit by letting moderators know in advance what burning questions are on their minds.
Panelists
- Cathy Gellis, Attorney
- John Verdi, Senior Vice President of Policy, Future of Privacy Forum
- Sara Morrison, Senior Reporter, Recode by Vox
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast (moderator)
Frustrated that people were making the law without asking for her opinion, Cathy Gellis gave up a career in web development to become a lawyer to help them not make it badly, especially regarding technology. A former aspiring journalist and longtime fan of civil liberties, her legal work includes defending the rights of Internet users and advocating for policy that protects speech and innovation. When not advising clients on platform liability, copyright, trademark, privacy or cybersecurity, she frequently writes about these subjects and more for a variety of outlets.
John Verdi is senior vice president of policy at the Future of Privacy Forum, a global think tank based in Washington D.C. John supervises FPF’s policy portfolio, which includes data protection issues ranging from ad tech and AI to legislative analysis and youth privacy. John was previously director of privacy initiatives at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and general counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
Sara Morrison is a senior reporter at Vox’s Recode, where she covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. Also, TikTok. She previously wrote about technology’s impact on the world for Vocativ, and her work has also appeared in the Atlantic, Jezebel, Nieman Reports, and Columbia Journalism Review, among others.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Preview the March 9 Big Tech & Speech Summit Program
- Drew Clark, Editor & Publisher, Broadband Breakfast (moderator)
- Ellery Roberts Biddle, Senior Editor, Coda Media
- Steve DelBianco, President & CEO, NetChoice
- Willmary Escoto, U.S. Policy Analyst, Access Now
- Amy Peikoff, Head of Policy and Legal, Parler
- Dane Snowden, Senior Advisor, Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP
- Adam Conner, Vice President for Technology Policy, American Progress
- Eli Noam, Director, Columbia Institute for Tele-Information
- John Samples, Vice President, Cato Institute
- Others have been invited
- Cathy Gellis, Attorney (moderator)
- Matthew Bergman, Founding Attorney, Social Media Victims Law Center
- Ashley Johnson, Senior Policy Analyst, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation
- Emma Llansó, Director, Free Expression Project, Center for Democracy & Technology
- Chris Marchese, Counsel, NetChoice
- Ron Yokubaitis, Founder, Texas.net, Inc.
- John Verdi, Senior Vice President of Policy, Future of Privacy Forum (moderator)
- Alan Butler, Executive Director and President, Electronic Privacy Information Center
- Sara Collins, Senior Policy Counsel, Public Knowledge
- India McKinney, Director of Federal Affairs, Electronic Frontier Foundation
- Shane Tews, Nonresident Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
- Alisa Valentin, Senior Director of Technology & Telecommunications Policy, National Urban League
- Sara Morrison, Senior Reporter, Recode by Vox (moderator)
- Christine Bannan, U.S. Public Policy Manager, Proton
- Cheyenne Hunt-Majer, Big Tech Accountability Advocate, Public Citizen
- Adam Kovacevich, CEO, Chamber of Progress
- Berin Szóka, President, TechFreedom Foundation
Learn more about the Big Tech & Speech Summit, or REGISTER HERE.
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Discuss the state of the broadband workforce, what is being done to develop it and what challenges still lie ahead.
Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Workforce Development Issues
Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Workforce Development Issues
Several states are using funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to implement new broadband curriculums and apprenticeship programs in order to grow the dwindling telecom workforce. These programs are key for ensuring a future workforce that is robust, resilient, and has the training and experience required to support the future of broadband. But will these measures be enough to fend off the approaching labor shortage that some experts have warned will risk states’ ability to maintain adequate internet coverage? Join industry leaders at this live online event to check in with the state of the broadband workforce, what is being done to develop it and what challenges still lie ahead.
Panelists
- Shane Matthews, Director of Training and Development, ElectriCom
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- New Broadband Workers Can Be Enticed By High Wages, Career Advancement: Experts, Broadband Breakfast, November 3, 2022
- Creating & Expanding a Diverse Broadband Workforce with Good Jobs & Career Pathways, Report by America Achieves
- Telecom Interagency Working Group Report on Workforce Needs, Federal Communications Commission
- Telecommunications Workforce: Additional Workers Will Be Needed to Deploy Broadband, but Concerns Exist About Availability, Government Accountability Office Report
- How state and local leaders can harness new infrastructure funding to build a stronger, more inclusive workforce, Brookings Institution
- Seizing the U.S. infrastructure opportunity: Investing in current and future workers, Bookings Institution, December 2022
Shane Matthews is the Director of Training and Development at ElectriCom LLC. He brings with him a background in education and experience in both construction and lean manufacturing. At ElectriCom, he oversees the ongoing training of their current workforce, their NEO program, their apprenticeship programs, and the professional development of their leadership.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
What are states focusing on in order to maximize the amount and impact of their federal broadband funding?
Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12 Noon ET – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12 Noon ET – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
For the past year, state broadband offices have been hard at work to prepare for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Now that a key map challenge deadline has passed — for better or for worse — what are states focusing on in order to maximize the amount and impact of their federal broadband funding? Which states have come out ahead in BEAD funding allocation, and which are struggling? What other IIJA programs and projects are states working on, and what are the biggest hurdles to their completion?
Panelists
- Thomas Tyler, Deputy Director of ConnectLA
- Andrew Butcher, President, Maine Connectivity Authority
- Rebecca Dilg, Director, Utah Broadband Center
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources
- States must not succumb to defeatism on broadband data and mapping, Broadband.Money, February 10, 2023
Thomas Tyler, deputy director of ConnectLA, has experience in technology strategy, cybersecurity concerns, economic development and public policy disciplines. Throughout the past 13 years, he has operated in a variety of roles supporting public and private entities. Most recently, he served as a consultant and adviser for one of the nation’s leading cybersecurity and technology advisory practices. Thomas’ experience includes providing information security and technology strategy, consulting and training services to a variety of clients.
Andrew Butcher is the inaugural president of The Maine Connectivity Authority a new quasi-governmental agency serving as the primary entity charged with achieving universal access of affordable high-speed broadband in the state of Maine. By balancing investments in projects, places and people MCA is advancing digital equity for all. Butcher has over 15 years in community and economic development, social entrepreneurship and connected infrastructure. Prior to his role at MCA he founded an internationally recognized non-profit, served as director of the Maine Broadband Coalition and helped advance numerous innovation and resilience initiatives in Maine.
Rebecca Dilg is the director of the Utah Broadband Center within the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. Her role is to facilitate connecting households and businesses across the state to high-speed internet. She works with key stakeholders across the state to convene resources, educate, and administer funds in a joint effort to ensure every Utahn has access to the digital world.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
