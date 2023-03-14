Broadband Roundup
Broadband Progress Report, Reps Want More FCC Map Challenge Time, Ting’s Free Gigabit for ACP
ARPA has helped drive billions to broadband in the two years since it’s passing.
March 14, 2023 – The White House on Friday celebrated two years since the passing of the American Rescue Plan Act, which it said plowed $25 billion to universal broadband access and helped deliver connectivity to 16 million students under the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
The American Rescue Plan Act tasked the Treasury Department with writing the rules for some key programs, including the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. That program has been distributing $350 billion to local and state governments, who can use it for a variety of purposes including broadband infrastructure and digital inclusion efforts.
The FCC’s ECF is a $7.171 billion program that has helped students stay connected when they are off school or library grounds.
Last month, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it will commit another $30 million from the ECF, bringing it closer to exhausted the funds dedicated to the program.
Maryland needs more time to challenge the current FCC broadband map
Senators representing Maryland sent a letter last week to the FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel asking for more time to file challenges to the data underlying the commission’s broadband map.
“On the initial draft, Maryland’s broadband map dataset undercounts underserved and unserved households. The Office of Statewide Broadband found approximately 3,800 addresses incorrectly identified as serviceable by internet service providers compared to the state’s information on unserved locations” according to the letter,” according to the letter.
The broadband map will determine how much money each state will get from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and is expected to be allocated to the states by June 30.
“Inaccurate data will result in unfair funding allocations,” the letter added.
The letter comes after calls to extend the January 13 deadline for the initial challenge window were denied.
Meanwhile FCC has been investigating service providers who may have been overreporting data for its broadband map.
Ting providing gigabit internet for qualifying residents in Alexandria, VA
Internet Service Provider Ting Internet announced Tuesday that it is ready to deliver fiber internet in some Alexandria, Virginia, areas and will provide gigabit internet for free for those who qualify for the Federal Communications Commission Affordable Connectivity Program.
The fiber service rollout is happening gradually, Ting said in a press release, with full access to all residents expected by 2025.
Residents who qualify for the FCC’s ACP – which provides $30 and $75 per month subsidies to certain low-income and Americans living on tribal lands – will receive the symmetrical gigabit speeds for free. As part of an agreement with the city, the free internet will be provided to 4,000 affordable housing units, local nonprofit organizations, parks and farmers markets.
Residents who qualify for the ACP will also receive a router rental and can purchase a $100 Lenovo tablet for a one-time cost of $20 plus tax.
“We believe in making the Internet better, and that means improving Internet access and Internet choice for the communities in which we operate,” said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows and Ting Internet. “Offering symmetrical gigabit fiber to the home at no cost for those who qualify for the ACP can make a real tangible difference, and this is just the beginning.”
On Friday, the FCC announced a $66 million allocation for two of its four ACP outreach programs to help spread the word about the $14.2 billion program.
Lapse in FCC Spectrum Auction Authority, Biden Budget on Broadband, $66M for Affordability Outreach
Lawmakers were disappointed the Senate did not pass legislation providing the authority until May 19.
March 13, 2023 – Disappointing sentiments poured in after Congress for the first time failed to extend the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority on Thursday.
A bill, H.R. 1108, passed by the House last month that would extend the authority to May 19 stalled in the Senate over objections to the length of the extension to allow for the completion of a Department of Defense and National Telecommunications and Information Administration study on repurposing government spectrum for commercial use.
“We are disappointed that the Senate has not acted to do the same, because of the objections of one senator, and that the FCC’s authority to issue spectrum licenses will expire for the first time ever as a result,” said a joint statement from House Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, ranking member Frank Pallone Jr., and D-N.J., Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Doris Matsui, D-Calif.
“We will continue to work with our colleagues in the House and Senate to get our nation back on track to establish a strong, sustainable spectrum policy that benefits consumers and advances U.S. interests globally,” the statement added.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement on Friday that, “For three decades, the Federal Communications Commission’s authority to auction the nation’s airwaves has been an indispensable tool for harnessing the promise of new wireless technologies while also spurring economic growth, creating jobs, and strengthening our national security and global leadership.
“It is my hope that the FCC’s auction authority is restored quickly so that this important program is once again able to produce results for consumers and the economy,” she added.
Within the last six months, the FCC’s authority to auction the airwaves has been extended twice: first from September to December and then from December to March 9 through the larger congressional spending package. A bill introduced last year would have extended the authority to March 31, 2024.
The lapse comes just days after the FCC’s fifth commissioner nominee withdrew from contention over complaints Republican lawmakers tarnished her career.
Biden budget proposes $400M for USDA’s Reconnect program
President Joe Biden’s proposed budget for fiscal 2024, released Thursday, would allocate $400 million to the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect broadband loan and grant program.
“Installing high-speed internet creates high-paying union jobs and strengthens rural economies, which leads to higher property values, increased job and population growth, lower unemployment rates, and new business formation,” the budget document said.
The amount would build on the department’s more than $2 billion fund for broadband. Last year’s budget proposal, which must get through Congress, included $600 million for the fund.
If approved, the money would add to the billions going toward broadband from other programs to connect underserved and unserved areas of the country. That includes the $42.5 billion in the NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, slated for allocation to the states by June 30, and money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Biden’s budget proposal also includes more than $2.3 billion to the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development to “support an open, secure, and connected Indo-Pacific and implement the Indo-Pacific Strategy to strengthen and modernize America’s alliances” to effectively “out-compete China.”
The budget also puts $400 million for the Countering PRC Influence Fund, to “assert U.S. leadership in strategic competition” with the People’s Republic of China.
FCC announces $66M for Affordable Connectivity Program outreach
The FCC announced Friday that $66 million will go toward applicants in two of the four outreach programs intended to spread the word about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidizes connectivity for low-income Americans and those living on tribal lands.
The money will go toward applicants of the National Competitive Outreach Program and the Tribal Competition Outreach Program. The full $60 million allocated to the former is being allocated while $6 million of the $10 million allocated to the latter has been targeted. The programs were announced by the commission in November.
The commission selected 197 applicants representing 50 states and territories from 350 applications. The intent is to partner with “trusted messengers” about the program and “equipping them with funding to pursue innovative outreach strategies to reach historically underserved and unserved communities,” the FCC said in a statement Friday.
“Our partner organizations will now be able to use grant funds to conduct digital campaigns, door-to-door canvassing, operate phone banks, distribute direct mail, host ACP application enrollment and outreach events,” the FCC added.
The commission added that is planning to release “enhancements” to the online consumer application intended to make enrollment easier “in the next few weeks.”
The $14 billion program, which provides broadband subsidies of $30 per month and $75 per month for households on tribal lands, has had issues getting qualified people to subscribe. Currently about 16 million are on the program, according to the White House.
Calling the 16-million-person target “progress,” Rosenworcel added, “but we want to do more to get out the word about this powerful program and reach families that may not know about this benefit. These outreach grants will help us expand awareness in more communities, so we can continue the work to close the digital divide.”
Bill to Address National Security Threats, Reactions to Sohn Withdrawal, Need for 5G Spectrum
The new legislation would give the Commerce Department the power to identify and intercept national security threats.
March 8, 2023 – Senators introduced Tuesday legislation that would empower the Commerce Department to create procedures to identify and intercept “transactions involving information and communications technology products” involving a foreign adversary that poses a national security threat, according to a press release Tuesday.
Under the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology Act (RESTRICT Act), the department will need to examine critical infrastructure products, including those that go toward telecommunications networks, and to ensure “comprehensive actions to address risks of untrusted foreign information communications and technology products by requiring the Secretary to take up consideration of concerning activity identified by other government entities,” the release added.
The legislation, introduced by Mark Warner, D-VA, and John Thune, R-SD, and supported by a dozen bipartisan senators, is the latest effort by Washington to choke off any possible foreign interference in the U.S.’s critical infrastructure.
“Protecting national security is one of our top priorities at the Department of Commerce, and I commend Senator Warner, Senator Thune, and the bipartisan group of senators who announced the RESTRICT Act today for working together and proposing a mechanism to address technology-based threats to our country from certain foreign adversaries,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “Commerce welcomes this legislative framework for addressing these threats and protecting Americans’ safety and national security. I look forward to working with these senators and their colleagues on both sides of the aisle to advance this legislation through Congress and to the President’s desk.”
Last month, the White House’s Office of Management and Budget required agencies to identify a banned application, such as TikTok, remove it and disallow installation on devices, and prohibit internet traffic within 30 days, as part of the governments’ efforts to rid security threats on government devices.
Sohn withdrawal draws responses
The news Tuesday that Gigi Sohn was withdrawing her nomination for the fifth commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission drew disappointing reactions from industry.
“We at Public Knowledge are obviously disappointed with this result. Gigi Sohn has been a tireless advocate and is a well-recognized expert in telecommunications policy. To not be able to find a path forward for her to serve at the Commission is a great loss,” Chris Lewis, president and CEO of Public Knowledge, an advocacy organization co-founded by Sohn, said in a statement. “The hard work of the Commission to prevent digital discrimination, to curb media consolidation, and to reinstate the FCC as the agency with authority over broadband is lost by this failure.”
The Rural Wireless Association added in its own statement that, “the FCC will now continue to remain deadlocked for an indefinite time period while our country is on the cusp of implementing various broadband programs that will serve as the foundation of our broadband infrastructure for several decades. Rural Americans will also continue to wait for broadband as the FCC sits gridlocked in attempting to fix its maps and Universal Service Programs.”
Paloma Perez, the press secretary of the FCC, told Broadband Breakfast in a statement: “Gigi Sohn is a talented and public-spirited lawyer and while she is not joining the Federal Communications Commission, she will continue to be a strong voice in communications policy.”
FCC commissioner emphasizes need for more 5G spectrum
FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington said at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit on Tuesday that there needs to be more 5G-suitable spectrum released to the private sector to keep up with advances in technology.
“The federal government must remain amenable to a changing landscape in the face of a spectrum shortage and evolving technology uses, and we must continue to engage with the private sector to make sure that we aren’t irrelevant,” said Simington.
Simington noted that 5G fixed wireless for industrial use, such as for agriculture and mining, is something that is “just over the horizon” where spectrum sharing is the only feasible option.
Spectrum sharing is one way FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed some gaps in coverage could be filled. Last month, the chairwoman proposed that a process by which satellite and ground wireless service providers could share spectrum to cover the latter’s dead zones.
App and Semiconductor Bills to Be Studied, Think Tank Wants Republicans on FTC, WISPAMERICA Opens
Legislation to be considered include revealing Chinese backers of apps and getting investment for semiconductor manufacturers.
March 7, 2023 – The House Energy and Commerce Committee announced Tuesday that it will hold a mark-up on 20 pieces of legislations on Thursday.
Among the relevant legislation to be studied are The Internet Application I.D Act and The Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act of 2023.
The former was introduced by Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-ID, and Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH., and would require operators of internet websites and mobile applications that are partially or wholly owned by the Chinese Communist Party to disclose this information to consumers who use their product.
The latter was introduced by Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-CA, and Rep. Greg Pence, R-IN., would direct the Commerce Department’s SelectUSA program – in collaboration with federal agencies and state economic development organizations – to develop strategies to attract investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturers and supply chains.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration last week opened for bidders money from the Chips and Science Act, which is intended to boost the domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.
Senate minority leader urged to fill FTC vacancy with Republicans
Conservative think tank leaders sent a letter on Tuesday to the Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell to fill the Federal Trade Commission vacancies with two Republican commissioners.
“No reasonable person can deny that Big Tech companies have put their thumbs on the scale to prop up the Democratic Party,” said the letter, “but the sad truth is that despite Big Tech’s lawless suppression of conservatives, previous FTC actions have enabled tech oligarchs’ monopolistic practices.”
The letter said this is an opportunity to nominate conservatives take to task Big Tech, which has peeved the Republicans over the years for banning accounts of conservative voices.
Following the departure of Noah Phillips in October, Christine Wilson also announced her resignation in February while accusing FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan of taking the commission past its congressionally-imposed limits.
The resignations of the Republican commissioners leave the FTC with just three Democratic commissioners.
WISPAMERICA opens to discuss the future broadband funding
The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association’s annual WISPAMERICA event opened on Monday with its Broadband Billions Bootcamp in Louisville Kentucky.
The first day of the conference featured updates on the NTIA’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access Deployment program. In particular, the panel presentations will bring to light newly emerging details of the funding opportunity to assist WISPs with varying operational models, according to press release on Monday.
The WISPA has approximately 1000 members providing fixed broadband connectivity, and include equipment suppliers, support services, and other industry partners and stakeholders. Their members provide broadband access to millions of residential and business customers in rural, urban, and Tribal areas across America.
The event will run from March 6 through March 9.
