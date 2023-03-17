Privacy
Children’s Online Safety Bills Criticized for Compliance Burden, Plus Speech and Privacy Risks
States are considering measures ranging from age verification to a “duty of care.”
WASHINGTON, March 17, 2023 — As an increasing number of states start to consider and implement their own laws aimed at protecting children’s online safety, some experts are highlighting concerns about the practical implications of the resulting legislative “patchwork” — as well as concerns that some proposals might actually harm consumers’ digital privacy.
“States have realized that the federal government is going to be very slow in acting in this area,” said James Czerniawski, senior policy analyst at Americans for Prosperity. “So they’re going to try to take the lead here.”
Speaking at a Cato Institute forum on Wednesday, Czerniawski described the two competing approaches that have emerged among the various state laws and proposals.
The first is typified by California’s Age Appropriate Design Code Act, passed in August 2022, which requires that online platforms proactively prioritize the privacy of underage users by default and by design. Many aspects of the law are modeled after the United Kingdom’s Online Safety Bill, a controversial proposal that would establish some of the world’s most stringent internet regulations.
The second approach focuses on age verification, such as Utah legislation that will require social media companies to verify the age of Utah residents before allowing them to create or keep accounts.
In addition to those two core directions, many of the state proposals have their own unique twists, Czerniawski said. For example, the Utah legislation prohibits any design choice that “causes a minor to have an addiction to the company’s social media platform.” While the bill has not yet been signed, Gov. Spencer Cox has previously indicated his intent to do so.
For online platforms that operate nationally or internationally, complying with a growing range of disparate state privacy laws will only become more complicated, Czerniawski said. “This patchwork doesn’t work.”
Potential unintended consequences for free speech, competition and privacy
Some experts have raised concerns that legislation intended to protect children online could have unintended consequences for the privacy and speech rights of adult users.
Matthew Feeney, head of technology and innovation at the Centre for Policy Studies, argued that a heavy compliance burden could incentivize online platforms to over-moderate content. “Given the punitive fines attached to the Online Safety Bill, I think they will engage in an abundance of caution and remove a lot of legal and valuable speech.”
The task of determining which users are underage and then figuring out how to prevent them from seeing any harmful content presents a significant challenge for platforms that host a massive amount of user-generated content, Feeney said.
“Something that’s very crucial to understand is that if you require firms to treat children differently, then you’re asking them to find out which of their users are children — and that is not free; that is a cost,” he added. “And for many firms, I think it will just be cheaper to err on the side of caution and assume all users are children.”
In addition to the implications for online speech, Feeney expressed concern that the regulatory burden adds a “very worrying anti-competitive element” to the legislation. “Most of the companies that will be in scope do not have the army of lawyers and engineers that Meta and Google have,” he said.
While the age verification measures might be easier in terms of compliance, Feeney said, they might ironically create their own risk to children’s online privacy by mandating the collection of highly identifying data.
Czerniawski agreed, specifically pointing to TikTok. “From a privacy standpoint, it seems a little odd that we want to have a company that currently has some security concerns collecting more information on kids in order to continue operating in the country,” he said.
Despite agreeing that there may be legitimate concerns about TikTok’s privacy practices, Czerniawski again argued that many of the proposed solutions — such as a complete national ban — fail to address the actual problem.
“If you’re truly concerned about the privacy issues that TikTok has raised, that’s why… we need a federal data privacy law passed, right? I think that that can go a long way towards solving a lot of those issues,” he said.
In terms of child-specific legislation, Czerniawski called for a more narrowly targeted approach to address problems such as the proliferation of online child sexual abuse material without risking the privacy and free speech rights of all other internet users. “We have to be very serious when we’re looking at trade-offs that are involved here,” he said.
Robocall
FCC Expands Robocall Regime to Intermediaries, Establishes Robotext Protections
FCC approved first rules on robotexts, more on robocalls, and opened comments on dead zone satellite coverage and prison call rates.
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted in its meeting Thursday to require providers that receive and deliver phone traffic to implement call authentication standards mandated under its STIR/SHAKEN robocall regime and to implement basic protections from problematic robotexts.
Under the previous rules, only voice service providers that originate and terminate calls were required to implement analytical tools that are intended to ensure, among other things, that the phone numbers appearing on caller I.D. are actually from the holder of the number to stop scam calls. But the STIR/SHAKEN robocall regime, which the commission began to enforce in June 2021, did not extend to the middlemen, or intermediary, providers.
That changed Thursday when the commission voted unanimously to broaden the regime to first intermediaries. The commission said that there are still some initiating call providers who are not capable of using the STIR/SHAKEN framework and still others who deliberately fail to authenticate the calls, hence why authentication should be implemented along the call traffic route, the commission said.
“By requiring the next provider in the call path to authenticate those calls, the FCC closes a gap in the caller ID authentication regime and facilitates government and industry efforts to identify and block illegal robocalls,” the commission said in a news release.
As such, intermediary service providers that fail to comply with the new rules will now also be subject to removal from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which would mean other providers would not be able to receive their call traffic.
The FCC noted that the new rules, which require the intermediaries to comply with by December 31, would “maximize” the number of authenticated calls.
In addition, the new FCC rules require all voice service providers to take “reasonable steps” to mitigate illegal robocall traffic and submit to the commission a certification and mitigation plan that would also include details about the provider’s role in the call chain, STIR/SHAKEN implementation obligations, and any law enforcement, regulatory or investigation into such illegal calls.
The commission has taken aggressive action in recent months against providers who have allegedly been non-complaint with the regime, including proposing record fines and forcing other providers to halt driving to and receiving traffic from offenders.
The rules impose fines on a per call basis and establish enforcement consequences for repeat offenders.
Illegal robocalls are number one complaint the FCC hears about from consumers, according to the commission.
FCC adopts first rules on robotexts and asks about further regulatory measures
The commission also unanimously adopted rules against scam text messages sent to consumers and is asking the public about further regulator actions it should take to protect against the texts.
The order adopted Thursday would require mobile service providers to block text messages that are “highly likely to be illegal,” including from phone numbers that are “invalid, unallocated, or unused.” The rules will also apply to numbers whom the subscriber said it never used to send text messages and to those of government agencies that identify the numbers as not being used for texting. It also requires the providers establish a point of contact for text senders, which senders “can use to inquire about blocked texts.”
The commission is also seeking comment on a proposal to clarify that Do-Not-Call Registry protections, which blocks marketing messages to the registered numbers in the database, apply to text messages. The commission said this would close the “lead generator loophole,” in which companies can use a texted point of consent to “deliver robocalls and text messages from multiple – perhaps thousands – of marketers on subjects that may not be what the consumer had in mind.”
Comments are due 30 days after the proposal’s publication in the federal register.
Text message scams have increased 500 percent in recent years, according to the commission, with complaints rising from roughly 3,300 to 18,900 per year from 2015 to 2022. The commission noted that unlike robocalls, text messages are “hard to ignore or hang-up on and are nearly always read by the recipient.” They can also include links that leads to websites that can install malicious software on the consumer’s phone, the agency said.
Agency chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed the rules last month.
“Robocalls and robotexts are a huge annoyance for everyone,” said a statement from Nick Garcia, policy counsel to advocacy group Public Knowledge. “We’re frequently bombarded with illegal scams and shady spammers – and many consumers don’t know how to protect themselves or where to turn for help. It’s clear that we need strong rules to cut down on this growing problem.
“The FCC has made great strides in combating robocalls, and it is encouraging to see that work continue while the FCC now takes steps to ensure consumers are protected from illegal and unwanted text messages,” Garcia added. “Today’s rules are a win for consumers, providing a common-sense baseline of protection from the kinds of illegal robotexts that are most obvious to identify—those that spoof invalid, unallocated, unused, or inbound-only numbers.”
Satellite to ground mobile coverage and prison call rates proposals
The commission also unanimously voted in favor of initiating a proceeding on a proposal from the chairwoman last month to allow for satellite broadband providers to get authorization to use the flexible spectrum already licensed to agreeing ground-based mobile wireless providers to fill in dead zones not covered by the latter.
The supplemental coverage proposal, part of the commission’s “single network future” vision, is for non-geostationary orbit satellite operators, such as low-earth orbit satellite providers like SpaceX’s Starlink, focused on portions spectrum in the 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz Cellular Radiotelephone Service, and the Wireless Communications Service (2305 to 2360 MHz) bands.
“Connecting consumers to essential wireless services where no terrestrial mobile service is available can be life-saving in remote locations and can open up innovative opportunities for consumers and businesses,” the FCC said.
The commission is also asking how this framework could support access to emergency services like 9-1-1 and wireless emergency alerts.
There have been a number of partnerships between satellite broadband providers and mobile wireless providers for this purpose. In August, SpaceX announced its Starlink satellites will be able to connect T-Mobile’s customers in rural areas to fill gaps in the ground network by having the space company use a portion of T-Mobile’s Personal Communications Services spectrum. The service is anticipated for later this year.
The commission also unanimously voted to initiate a proceeding into implementing a new law requiring the agency to look into the prices charged to incarcerated people to call loved ones.
Passed late last year and enacted in January, the Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act requires the FCC to review those rates by expanding its authority over those communications services. Previously, the commission only had authority between states and foreign locations; now, it’s being handed authority to tackle rates and charges for voice and video calls within states. The law requires the regulator to adopt “just and reasonable rates” no earlier than 18 months and no later than 24 months since enactment.
As such, the commission is asking commenters about the expansion of the regulator’s authority to deal with interstate calls, what “just and reasonable” means in the context of the law, how to approach setting rates, and the commission’s ability to ensure communication service for people with disabilities.
The FCC cited studies that it said show incarcerated people “who have regular contact with family members are more likely to succeed after release and have lower recidivism rates.”
Public Knowledge, in a separate statement, also applauded the proposed rulemaking to address “unconscionable phone rates” that “impose undue hardship on families.”
Comments on both matters are due 30 days after their publication in the federal register.
Big Tech
Experts Clash Over Federal Preemption and State Laws on Privacy
Should a federal privacy law pre-empt state laws?
WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 – After a panel of experts recommended Thursday that Congress focus on passing federal privacy legislation, another group of experts wrangled with whether it is feasible for there to be a coexistence of federal and state privacy laws.
A number of states have already passed or are in the midst of passing their own privacy laws, with versions in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, and Virginia having already come into – or are coming into effect – this year. Simultaneously, Congress is seized with pushing forth one blanket law for the entire country, with commitments from members of an innovation subcommittee to resurrect such a law. All laws address the collection, use, storage and sharing of data.
The last federal privacy proposal, called the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, did not pass both chambers before legislative turnover. One sticking point for lawmakers on that law was the possibility of pre-empting state laws, including California’s, whose members were vocal about their opposition on that front. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., proposed her own amendment that would make the federal law a baseline and states could add provisions on top.
On Thursday at the Big Tech & Speech Summit, panelists grappled with the implications of that. On one side was the Electronic Frontier Foundation, represented by director of federal affairs India McKinney, who argued for more state consumer protection laws. McKinney suggested that a layering of privacy laws would actually increase consumer protections. The EFF has argued for a floor, not a ceiling, for any version of a federal privacy law.
The organizations has argued that some provisions in the aforementioned state laws are stronger than the ADPPA. Part of the argument is that states are knowledgeable of their own problems and should be able to fix them themselves.
Differing perspectives from ‘pro-privacy’ panelists
On the other side were Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel for free speech and enterprise trade association NetChoice, and Shane Tews, nonresident senior fellow at the think tank American Enterprise Institute. Szabo pressed for a federal privacy law with pre-emption because of what he argued was a problematic patchwork of various laws that create regulatory and financial burdens on businesses.
Szabo piggybacked off a point made by Cathy Gellis, a lawyer and moderator for another panel, who argued that having different state laws would put her clients in a difficult spot because she wouldn’t be able to advise them in different jurisdictions in which she isn’t licensed to practice. In other words, the client would have to see more lawyers to ensure compliance.
Dane Snowden, senior advisor at telecom-focused law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer, argued in an earlier panel that it is unfeasible for a product traveling through multiple jurisdictions to have to comply with various different privacy laws.
Szabo said having lots of privacy laws in the country is good for lining the pockets of lawyers, but bad for businesses.
Tews, who also argued for a federal privacy law, touched on the issue from a consumer perspective.
“Consistency, I think, is one thing that’s very important,” Tews said. “From a consumer’s perspective…it is that the information is consistent…we need to have a consistent national perspective on this.”
Tews also touched on this being an international trade issue.
Years ago, for example, the European Union made a fuss about its trading partners not having sufficient data privacy protections for its citizens. Its data protection law, the General Data Protection Regulation, was leveraged as a trade issue to ensure its citizens had data privacy protections for goods and services transacting across borders.
“We need to think about where this information is flowing and where this is actually ending at the end of the day,” Tews said.
To watch the full videos join the Broadband Breakfast Club below. We are currently offering a Free 30-Day Trial: No credit card required!
Big Tech
Panelists Recommend More Concentrated Focus on Federal Privacy Legislation
The federal parties have opposite aims as to what to do about Section 230.
WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 – The party stalemate on addressing Section 230 concerns in Washington gives lawmakers an opportunity to focus on crafting federal privacy legislation, according to panelists at Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech and Speech Summit on Thursday.
The Democrats and the Republicans have taken opposite positions on what to do with the liability provision under the Communications Decency Act, which shields technology platforms from the legal consequences of what their users post. That division – to allow more or less content moderation on platforms – coupled with the Republicans taking back the House, means the issue may not be resolved in a timely manner – if ever.
That’s why a focus on federal privacy legislation should grip lawmakers to avoid the negative effects of a patchwork of different state laws with different interpretations of privacy, according to panelists at the event Thursday.
“You cannot have 50 different regimes to manage the privacy and data breach regulations of the companies,” said Steve DelBianco, president and CEO of NetChoice, a trade association for free speech and enterprise. “I am not so worried about Section 230 because the two parties that run this country have completely opposite aims in mind for 230.” NetChoice has been one of the main opponents to social media laws in Florida and Texas that would restrict certain moderation practices by tech platforms.
Dane Snowden, senior advisor at telecom law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer, also noted that there’s no common definition of the Section 230 problem. “The challenge that we have right now is there’s not a common definition of the problem that you’re trying to fix…until you have that, you’re going to have both parties going in opposite directions on 230.
“I think privacy is the number one thing we should focus on – we need to have a national privacy framework.” Snowden illustrated the problem by using the example of a product that must go through multiple jurisdictions to get to its destination. He said this is unfeasible when those jurisdictions have different laws.
But Eli Noam, the director of Columbia University’s Institute for Tele-Information – who gave a keynote speech on the use of artificial intelligence for the metaverse – said there may be some upside with state privacy laws because it would allow them to explore and experiment on privacy rules.
On Section 230, Amy Peikoff, head of policy and legal of social media company Parler, noted she’s glad there’s a stalemate because she said “any amendment that would come forth right now would make it worse.”
Earlier this month, members of the House Innovation, Data and Commerce subcommittee reiterated their support for a federal privacy legislation and discussed how to build on the previously introduced American Data Privacy and Protection Act before the midterm-induced turnover in Congress.
The ADPPA addressed algorithmic bias testing, limits on targeted advertising to kids and a pre-emption provision that would allow the federal law to usurp state law.
Subcommittee Chair Gus Bilirakis opened the summit with remarks about the need to amend Section 230 to address problems associated with kids’ use of social media, including suicidal ideations.
To watch the full videos join the Broadband Breakfast Club below. We are currently offering a Free 30-Day Trial: No credit card required!
