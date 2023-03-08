Content Moderation, Section 230 and the Future of Online Speech

In the 27 years since the so-called “26 words that created the internet” became law, rapid technological developments and sharp partisan divides have fueled increasingly complex content moderation dilemmas.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court tackled Section 230 for the first time through a pair of cases regarding platform liability for hosting and promoting terrorist content. In addition to the court’s ongoing deliberations, Section 230—which protects online intermediaries from liability for third-party content—has recently come under attack from Congress, the White House and multiple state legislatures.

Many Democrats want the ability to hold online platforms liable for any content they carry, arguing that Section 230 enables disinformation, hate speech and extremism to proliferate unchecked. Many Republicans want the ability to sue online platforms for any content they take down, claiming that Section 230 facilitates widespread censorship of conservative content. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have both called for the repeal of Section 230.

Meanwhile, tech companies have made dramatic claims that “gutting Section 230 would upend the internet and perversely encourage both wide-ranging suppression of speech and the proliferation of more offensive speech,” as Google argued in January. And support for Section 230 extends far beyond Silicon Valley’s tech titans to traditional civil libertarians: The American Civil Liberties Union lamented, “Is this the end of the internet as we know it?”