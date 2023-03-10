Connect with us

Creating Institutions for Resolving Content Moderation Disputes Out-of-Court

Private institutions may become primary method for content moderation disputes, says expert.

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo of John Samples, member of Meta's Oversight Board

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 – A member of Meta’s oversight board, John Samples, suggested that out-of-court dispute institutions for content moderation may become the preferred method of settlement in Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit Thursday. 

Meta’s oversight board was created by the company to support free speech by upholding or reversing Facebook’s content moderation decisions. It works independently of the company and hosts 40 members around the world.  

The European Union’s Digital Services Act, which came into force in November of 2022, requires platforms to remove illegal content and ensure that users can contest removal of their content. It clarifies that platforms are only liable for users’ unlawful behavior if they are aware of it and fail to remove it. 

The Act specifies illegal speech to include speech that does harm to the electoral system, hate speech, and speech that harms fundamental rights. The appeals process allows citizens to go directly to the company, the national courts, or out-of-court dispute resolution institutions, none of which currently exist in Europe. 

According to Samples, the Act opens the way for private organizations like the oversight board to play a part in moderation disputes. “Meta has a tremendous advantage here as a first mover,” said Samples, “and the model of the oversight board may well spread to Europe and perhaps other places.” 

The United States may adopt European processes in the future as it takes the lead in moderating big tech, claimed Samples. “It would largely be a private system,” he said, and could unify and centralize social media moderation across platforms and around the world.  

The private option of self-regulation has worked well, said Samples. “It may well be expanding throughout much of the world. If it goes to Europe, it could go throughout.” 

Currently, of the media that Meta reviews for moderation, only one percent is restricted, either by taking down the content or reducing the size of the audience exposed to it, said Samples. The oversight board primarily rules against Meta’s decisions and accepts comments from independent interests.  

Reporter Teralyn Whipple studied business at Brigham Young University. She has a love for the people in the Washington area, and hopes to share her love for people through her writing.

Section 230

Congress Should Amend Section 230, Senate Subcommittee Hears

Experts urged Congress to amend tech protection law to limit protection for the promotion of harmful information.

Published

1 day ago

on

March 8, 2023

By

Photo of Hany Farid, professor at University of California, Berkley

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 – Law professionals at a Senate Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law hearing on Wednesday urged Congress to amend Section 230 to specify that it applies only to free speech, rather than the promotion of misinformation.

Section 230 protects platforms from being treated as a publisher or speaker of information originating from a third party, thus shielding it from liability for the posts of the latter. Mary Anne Franks, professor of law at the University of Miami School of Law, argued that there is a difference between protecting free speech and protecting information and the harmful dissemination of that information.

Hany Farid, professor at University of California, Berkley, argued that there should be a distinction between a negligently designed product feature and a core component to the platform’s business. For example, YouTube’s video recommendations is a product feature rather than an essential function as it is designed solely to maximize advertising revenue by keeping users on the platform, he said.

YouTube claims that the algorithm to recommend videos is unable to distinguish between two different videos. This, argued Farid, should be considered a negligently designed feature as YouTube knew or should have reasonably known that the feature could lead to harm.

Section 230, said Farid, was written to immunize tech companies from defamation litigation, not to immunize tech companies from any wrongdoing, including negligible design of its features.

“At a minimum,” said Franks, returning the statue to its original intention “would require amending the statute to make clear that the law’s protections only apply to speech and to make clear that platforms that knowingly promote harmful content are ineligible for immunity.”

In an State of the Net conference earlier this month, Frank emphasized the “good Samaritan” aspect of the law, claiming that it is supposed to “provide incentives at platforms to actually do the right thing.” Instead, the law does not incentivize platforms to moderate its content, she argued.

Jennifer Bennett of national litigation boutique Gupta Wessler suggested that Congress uphold what is known as the Henderson framework, which would hold a company liable if it materially contributes to what makes content unlawful, including the recommendation and dissemination of the content.

Unfortunately, lamented Eric Schnapper, professor of law at University of Washington School of Law, Section 230 has barred the right of Americans to get redress if they’ve been harmed by big tech. “Absolute immunity breeds absolute irresponsibility,” he said.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, R-Connecticut, warned tech companies that “reform is coming” at the onset of the hearing.

This comes weeks after the Supreme Court decision to provide immunity to Google for recommending terrorist videos on its video platform YouTube. The case saw industry dissention on whether section 230 protects algorithmic recommendations. Justice Brett Kavanaugh claimed that YouTube forfeited its protection by using recommendation algorithms but was overturned in the court ruling.

Content Moderation, Section 230 and the Future of Online Speech

Our comprehensive report examines the extremely timely issue of content moderation and Section 230 from multiple angles.

Published

1 day ago

on

March 8, 2023

By

In the 27 years since the so-called “26 words that created the internet” became law, rapid technological developments and sharp partisan divides have fueled increasingly complex content moderation dilemmas.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court tackled Section 230 for the first time through a pair of cases regarding platform liability for hosting and promoting terrorist content. In addition to the court’s ongoing deliberations, Section 230—which protects online intermediaries from liability for third-party content—has recently come under attack from Congress, the White House and multiple state legislatures.

Many Democrats want the ability to hold online platforms liable for any content they carry, arguing that Section 230 enables disinformation, hate speech and extremism to proliferate unchecked. Many Republicans want the ability to sue online platforms for any content they take down, claiming that Section 230 facilitates widespread censorship of conservative content. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have both called for the repeal of Section 230.

Meanwhile, tech companies have made dramatic claims that “gutting Section 230 would upend the internet and perversely encourage both wide-ranging suppression of speech and the proliferation of more offensive speech,” as Google argued in January. And support for Section 230 extends far beyond Silicon Valley’s tech titans to traditional civil libertarians: The American Civil Liberties Union lamented, “Is this the end of the internet as we know it?”

Section 230

Industry Experts Caution Against Extreme Politicization in Section 230 Debate

Reforming Section 230 may not ‘break the internet,’ but experts recommended that changes be targeted and incremental.

Published

2 days ago

on

March 7, 2023

By

Photo of Billy Easley, senior public policy lead at Reddit, courtesy of Jess Miers

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 — Congress should reject the heavily politicized rhetoric surrounding Section 230 and instead consider incremental reforms that are narrowly targeted at specific problems, according to industry experts at State of the Net on Monday.

“What I really wish Congress would do, since 230 has become this political football, is put the football down for a second,” said Billy Easley, senior public policy lead at Reddit.

Instead of starting from Section 230, Easley suggested that Congress methodically identify specific problems and consider how each could best be addressed. With many issues, he claimed that there are “a slew of policy options” more effective than changing Section 230.

Much of the discussion about Section 230 is “intentionally being pitted into binaries,” said Yaël Eisenstat, head of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Technology and Society. In reality, she continued, many proposals exist somewhere between keeping Section 230 exactly as it is and throwing it out altogether.

Eisenstat expressed skepticism about the often-repeated claim that changing Section 230 will “break the internet.”

“Let’s be frank — the tobacco industry, the automobile industry, the oil and gas industry, the food industry also did not want to be regulated and claimed it would completely destroy them,” she said. “And guess what? They all still exist.”

Joel Thayer, president of the Digital Progress Institute, claimed that many arguments against Section 230 reform are “harkening back to a more libertarian view, which is ‘let’s not touch it because bad things can happen.”

“I think that’s absurd,” he said. “I think even from a political standpoint, that’s just not the reality.”

Potential reforms should be targeted and consider unintended consequences

While Section 230 has performed “unbelievably well” for a law dating back to 1996, it should at least be “tweaked” to better reflect the present day, said Matt Perault, director of the Center on Technology Policy at the University of North Carolina.

But Perault acknowledged that certain proposed changes would create a significant compliance burden for smaller platforms, unlike large companies with “huge legal teams, huge policy teams, huge communications teams.”

Concerns about the impact of Section 230 reform on small businesses can be addressed by drawing distinct guidelines about which types of companies are included in any given measure, Thayer said.

Easley warned that certain proposals could lead to major unintended consequences. While acknowledging Republican concerns about “censorship” of conservative content on social media platforms, he argued that removing Section 230 protections was not the best way to address the issue — and might completely backfire.

“There’s going to be less speech in other areas,” Easley said. “We saw this with SESTA/FOSTA, we’ve seen this in other sorts of proposals as well, and I just really wish that Congress would keep that in mind.”

Thayer suggested that future legislative efforts start with increasing tech companies’ transparency, building off of the bipartisan momentum from the previous session of Congress.

Easley agreed, adding that increased access to data will allow lawmakers to more effectively target other areas of concern.

