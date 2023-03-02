Big Tech
House Innovation, Data, and Commerce Chairman Gus Bilirakis to Keynote Big Tech & Speech Summit
Bilirakis has long been an advocate for holding Big Tech accountable.
WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 – House Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee Chairman Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., will provide the keynote address at Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9, Breakfast Media LLC announced Thursday.
Bilirakis, who represents the 12th Congressional District of Florida, has served in Congress since 2007, and has been a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee for the past 10 years. He became chairman of the subcommittee in January after Republicans took the majority of the chamber.
The Congressman will speak at 8:45 a.m. at the summit, taking place at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW in Washington. He joins an impressive list of speakers and panelists, including Cato Institute Vice President John Samples and NetChoice CEO Steve DelBianco as well as experts from the Center for Democracy & Technology, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, Future of Privacy Forum, American Enterprise Institute and more.
See the complete lineup at the Big Tech & Speech Summit.
Register now for the Big Tech & Speech Summit.
Bilirakis has long been an advocate for holding Big Tech accountable. “Make no mistake about it, Big Tech has been given far too much leeway… They have proven themselves incapable or unwilling to act appropriately, especially when it comes to protecting children, and it is obvious that Congressional action is necessary,” he said in July 2021, after sending a series of letters warning social media platforms to better prevent underage users.
In 2022, Bilirakis helped lead the Big Tech Task Force in unveiling a legislative package aimed at combatting social media platforms’ alleged negative impact on youth mental health. He also worked to strengthen coordination between tech companies and law enforcement entities in order to better combat illegal online activities.
Now leading the Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee, Bilirakis continues to be a leading voice in tech policy issues. “It is imperative that this committee establishes foundational frameworks for deploying emerging technologies,” he said at a February hearing. “We came close last Congress when we passed the bipartisan and bicameral American Data Privacy and Protection Act, but this Congress we need to ensure it gets across the finish line.”
Speaking at another hearing on Wednesday, Bilirakis emphasized the importance of consumer choice when it comes to online privacy, pointing to the increasing prevalence of targeted advertising. “To some, these practices may be viewed as more convenient for their shopping or useful for how they digest information, but others may find this practice invasive and unsolicited,” he said.
At the same time, Bilirakis cautioned against placing an undue burden on businesses. “Companies, especially small startups, shouldn’t be subject to random or punitive letters in the mail notifying them that certain practices could be unfair or deceptive,” he said. “It is essential that the [Federal Trade Commission] enforce the laws that we as a Congress enact and specifically authorize, but not go rogue beyond the rules of the road we provide.”
Social Media
Supreme Court Considers Liability for Twitter Not Removing Terrorist Content
Many of the arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh hinged on specific interpretations of the Anti-Terrorism Act.
WASHINGTON, February 22, 2023 — In the second of two back-to-back cases considering online intermediary liability, Supreme Court justices on Wednesday sought the precise definitions of two words — “substantial” and “knowingly” — in order to draw lines that could have major implications for the internet as a whole.
The oral arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh closely examined the text of the Anti-Terrorism Act, considering whether the social media platform contributed to a 2017 terrorist attack by hosting terrorist content and failing to remove ISIS-affiliated accounts — despite the absence of a direct link to the attack. The hearing followed Tuesday’s arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, a case stemming from similar facts but primarily focused on Section 230.
Many of Wednesday’s arguments hinged on specific interpretations of the ATA, which states that liability for injuries caused by international terrorism “may be asserted as to any person who aids and abets, by knowingly providing substantial assistance, or who conspires with the person who committed such an act of international terrorism.”
Seth Waxman, the attorney representing Twitter, argued that Twitter should not be held liable unless it knew that it was substantially assisting the act of terrorism that injured the plaintiff.
“But [it’s] not enough to know that you’re providing substantial assistance to a group that does this kind of thing?” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked.
“Of course not,” Waxman said.
Jackson was unconvinced, saying that she did not see a clear distinction.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned whether the means of communication to individuals planning a terrorist attack would be considered “substantial assistance.” Waxman replied that it would depend on how significant and explicit the communications were.
Clashing interpretations of Anti-Terrorism Act left unresolved
At one point, Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested that Waxman was misreading the law by taking the act of terrorism as the object of the “aiding and abetting” clause, rather than the person who committed the act.
The latter reading would help Twitter, the justice said, because the plaintiff would then have to prove that the company aided a specific person, rather than an abstract occurrence.
However, Waxman doubled down on his original reading.
“Are you sure you want to do that?” Gorsuch asked, drawing laughs from the gallery.
Waxman also pushed back against assertions that he claimed were “combining silence or inaction with affirmative assistance.” If Twitter said that its platform should not be used to support terrorist groups or acts, Waxman argued, the company should not be held liable for any potential terrorist content, even if it did nothing at all to enforce that rule.
Justice Elena Kagan disagreed. “You’re helping by providing your service to those people with the explicit knowledge that those people are using it to advance terrorism,” she said.
Justices expressed concern over broad scope of potential liability
Unlike in the Gonzalez arguments, where the government largely supported increasing platform liability, Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler defended Twitter, saying that holding the company liable could result in hindering “legitimate and important activities by businesses, charities and others.”
Several justices raised similar concerns about the decision’s potentially far-reaching impacts.
“If we’re not pinpointing cause and effect or proximate cause for specific things, and you’re focused on infrastructure or just the availability of these platforms, then it would seem that every terrorist act that uses this platform would also mean that Twitter is an aider and abettor in those instances,” Justice Clarence Thomas told Eric Schnapper, the attorney representing the plaintiffs.
Schnapper agreed that this would be the case, but proposed setting reasonable boundaries around liability by using a standard of “remoteness in time, weighed together with the volume of activity.”
Justice Samuel Alito proposed a scenario in which a police officer tells phone companies, gas stations, restaurants and other businesses to stop serving individuals who are broadly suspected of committing a crime. Would the businesses have to comply, Alito questioned, to avoid liability for aiding and abetting?
Schnapper did not answer directly. “That’s a difficult question,” he said. “But clearly, at one end of the spectrum… If you provide a gun to someone who you know is a murderer, I think you could be held liable for aiding and abetting.”
Expert Opinion
Bret Swanson: Censors Target Internet Talkers With AI Truth Scores
Conservative podcasters were 11 times more likely than liberal podcasters to share claims fact-checked as false.
Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter may have capped the opening chapter in the Information Wars, where free speech won a small but crucial battle. Full spectrum combat across the digital landscape, however, will only intensify, as a new report from the Brookings Institution, a key player in the censorship industrial complex, demonstrates.
First, a review.
Reams of internal documents, known as the Twitter Files, show that social media censorship in recent years was far broader and more systematic than even we critics suspected. Worse, the files exposed deep cooperation – even operational integration – among Twitter and dozens of government agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, DOD, CIA, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Health and Human Services, CDC, and, of course, the White House.
Government agencies also enlisted a host of academic and non-profit organizations to do their dirty work. The Global Engagement Center, housed in the State Department, for example, was originally launched to combat international terrorism but has now been repurposed to target Americans. The U.S. State Department also funded a UK outfit called the Global Disinformation Index, which blacklists American individuals and groups and convinces advertisers and potential vendors to avoid them. Homeland Security created the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) – including the Stanford Internet Observatory, the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, and the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab – which flagged for social suppression tens of millions of messages posted by American citizens.
Even former high government U.S. officials got in on the act – appealing directly (and successfully) to Twitter to ban mischief-making truth-tellers.
With the total credibility collapse of legacy media over the last 15 years, people around the world turned to social media for news and discussion. When social media then began censoring the most pressing topics, such as Covid-19, people increasingly turned to podcasts. Physicians and analysts who’d been suppressed on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, and who were of course nowhere to be found in legacy media, delivered via podcasts much of the very best analysis on the broad array of pandemic science and policy.
Which brings us to the new report from Brookings, which concludes that one of the most prolific sources of ‘misinformation’ is now – you guessed it – podcasts. And further, that the under-regulation of podcasts is a grave danger.
In “Audible reckoning: How top political podcasters spread unsubstantiated and false claims,” Valerie Wirtschafter writes:
- Due in large part to the say-whatever-you-want perceptions of the medium, podcasting offers a critical avenue through which unsubstantiated and false claims proliferate. As the terms are used in this report, the terms “false claims,” “misleading claims,” “unsubstantiated claims” or any combination thereof are evaluations by the research team of the underlying statements and assertions grounded in the methodology laid out below in the research design section and appendices. Such claims, evidence suggests, have played a vital role in shaping public opinion and political behavior. Despite these risks, the podcasting ecosystem and its role in political debates have received little attention for a variety of reasons, including the technical difficulties in analyzing multi-hour, audio-based content and misconceptions about the medium.
To analyze the millions of hours of audio content, Brookings used natural language processing to search for key words and phrases. It then relied on self-styled fact-checking sites Politifact and Snopes – pause for uproarious laughter…exhale – to determine the truth or falsity of these statements. Next, it deployed a ‘cosine similarity’ function to detect similar false statements in other podcasts.
The result: “conservative podcasters were 11 times more likely than liberal podcasters to share claims fact-checked as false or unsubstantiated.”
One show Brookings misclassified as “conservative” is the Dark Horse science podcast hosted by Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying. Over the past three years, they meticulously explored the complex world of Covid, delivering scintillating insights and humbly correcting their infrequent missteps. Brookings, however, determined 13.8 percent of their shows contained false information.
What would the Brookings methodology, using a different set of fact checkers, spit out if applied to CNN, the Washington Post, the FDA, CDC, or hundreds of blogs, podcasts, TV doctors, and “science communicators,” who got nearly everything wrong?
Speaking on journalist Matt Taibbi’s podcast, novelist Walter Kirn skewered the new A.I. fact-checking scheme. It pretends to turn censorship into a “mathematical, not Constitutional, concern” – or, as he calls it, “sciency, sciency, sciency bullshit.”
The daisy chain of presumptuous omniscience, selection bias, and false precision employed to arrive at these supposedly quantitative conclusions about the vast, diverse, sometimes raucous, and often enlightening world of online audio is preposterous.
And yet it is deadly serious.
The collapse of support for free speech among Western pseudo-elites is the foundation of so many other problems, from medicine to war. Misinformation is the natural state of the world. Open science and vigorous debate are the tools we deploy to become less wrong over time. Individual and collective decision-making depend on them.
Bret Swanson is an analyst of technology & the economy, president of Entropy Economics, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and chairman of the Indiana Public Retirement System. This article originally appeared on Infonomena by Bret Swanson on Substack on February 22, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Section 230
Supreme Court Justices Express Caution About Entering Section 230 Debate
During oral arguments for Gonzalez v. Google, justices repeatedly voiced concerns about potential unintended consequences.
WASHINGTON, February 22, 2023 — Supreme Court justices expressed broad skepticism about removing liability protections for websites that automatically recommend user-generated content, marking a cautious start to a pair of long-awaited cases involving platform liability for terrorist content.
Gonzalez v. Google, argued on Tuesday, hinges on whether YouTube’s use of recommendation algorithms puts it outside the scope of Section 230, which generally provides platforms with immunity for third-party content.
A separate case involving terrorism and social media, Twitter v. Taamneh, was argued on Wednesday. Although the basic circumstances of the cases are similar — both brought against tech companies by the families of terrorist attack victims — the latter focuses on what constitutes “aiding and abetting” under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Section 230 arguments central to Gonzalez
Section 230 protections are at the heart of Gonzalez. The provision, one of the few surviving components of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, is credited by many experts with facilitating the internet’s development and enabling its daily workings.
But the plaintiffs in Gonzalez argued that online platforms such as YouTube should be held accountable for actively promoting harmful content.
As oral arguments commenced, Justice Elena Kagan repeatedly raised concerns that weakening Section 230 protections could have a wider impact than intended. “Every time anybody looks at anything on the internet, there is an algorithm involved… everything involves ways of organizing and prioritizing material,” she said.
These organization methods are essential for making platforms user-friendly, argued Lisa Blatt, the attorney representing Google. “There are a billion hours of videos watched each day on YouTube, and 500 hours uploaded every minute,” she said.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed to the inclusion of platforms that “pick, choose, analyze or digest content” in the statutory definition of covered entities. Claiming that YouTube forfeited Section 230 protections by using recommendation algorithms, Kavanaugh said, “would mean that the very thing that makes the website an interactive computer service also means that it loses the protection of 230.”
Eric Schnapper, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, argued that the provision in question was only applicable to software providers and YouTube did not qualify.
Justices concerned about unintended impacts of weakening Section 230
Despite Schnapper’s interpretation of the statute’s intent, Kavanaugh maintained his concerns about altering it. “It seems that you continually want to focus on the precise issue that was going on in 1996, but… to pull back now from the interpretation that’s been in place would create a lot of economic dislocation, would really crash the digital economy,” he said.
Weakening Section 230 could also open the door to “a world of lawsuits,” Kagan predicted. “Really, anytime you have content, you also have these presentational and prioritization choices that can be subject to suit,” she said, pointing to search engines and social media platforms as other services that could be impacted.
Deputy Solicitor General Malcolm Stewart, who primarily sided with the plaintiff, argued that even if such lawsuits were attempted, “they would not be suits that have much likelihood of prevailing.”
Justice Amy Coney Barrett noted that the text of Section 230 explicitly includes users of online platforms in addition to the platforms themselves. If the statute was changed, Barrett questioned, could individual users be held liable for any content that they liked, reposted or otherwise engaged with?
“That’s content you’ve created,” Schnapper replied.
‘Confusion’ about the case and the court’s proper role
Throughout the hearing, several justices expressed confusion at the complexities of the case.
During an extended definition of YouTube “thumbnails” — which Schnapper described as a “joint creation” because of the platform-provided URLs accompanying user-generated media — Justice Samuel Alito told Schnapper that the justice was “completely confused by whatever argument you’re making at the present time.”
At another point, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she was “thoroughly confused” by the way that two different questions — whether Google could claim immunity under Section 230 and whether the company aided terrorism — were seemingly being conflated.
Just minutes later, after Stewart presented his argument on behalf of the Justice Department, Justice Clarence Thomas began his line of questioning with, “Well, I’m still confused.”
In addition to frequent references to confusion, multiple justices suggested that some aspects of the case might be better left to Congress.
“I don’t have to accept all of [Google’s] ‘the sky is falling’ stuff to accept… there is a lot of uncertainty about going the way you would have us go, in part just because of the difficulty of drawing lines in this area,” Kagan said. “Isn’t that something for Congress to do, not the court?”
Kavanaugh echoed those concerns, saying that the case would require “a very precise predictive judgment” and expressing uncertainty about whether the court could adequately consider the implications.
But Chief Justice John Roberts seemed equally hesitant to hand off the decision. “The amici suggest that if we wait for Congress to make that choice, the internet will be sunk,” he said.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Next Century Cities Presses FCC for ‘Average’ Speed on Broadband Label
A Foundation for Digital Equity, Biden on Cybersecurity, $750 Million Proposal in Wisconsin
House Innovation, Data, and Commerce Chairman Gus Bilirakis to Keynote Big Tech & Speech Summit
Sean Gonsalves: National Digital Inclusion Alliance Hosts Largest Net Inclusion Gathering
Third-Party Consultants Can Coordinate Broadband Deployment, Say Panelists
NTIA Seeks Comment on How to Spend $2.5 Billion in Digital Equity Act
Congress Prepares to Reintroduce Privacy Law, GOP Introduces Hatch Act Expansion, $20 Million ECF Round
Nearly 80 Service Providers Engaged Equipment in Secure Networks Blacklist: FCC Report
FCC Auction Authority, Calls for Tax-Free Broadband Grants, TikTok Ban Details
In Call for Chips Incentives, U.S. Sets Sights on Taking Back Manufacturing Share of Key Technologies
China Not Retaliating on U.S. Export Policy Out of Fear of Further Restrictions: Experts
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
Todd Rigby: How to Troubleshoot Digital Infrastructure Networks Across Industries
Community Engagement is Key to BEAD Grant Planning Process, Experts Say
Bipartisan Alarm Over Social Media’s Harms to Children Prompts Slew of Proposed Legislation
FCC Investigating Map Reporting, Google Launches 5 Gigabit, FCC Targets Another Robocaller
Starry Group Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
Supreme Court Justices Express Caution About Entering Section 230 Debate
Three More States Receive $350 Million from Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund
Tribal Ready Wants Better Broadband Data to Benefit Indian County
Does Digital Discrimination Require Intent? In FCC Proceeding, Commenters Disagree
Large Telecoms Pitch Strike Force for Internet Traffic Security Over Global Gateway
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Trending
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
-
Big Tech2 weeks ago
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
-
Europe4 weeks ago
Helge Tiainen: Fiber Access Extension Eases Connectivity Worries for Operators, Landlords and Tenants
-
Congress3 weeks ago
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Apple and Google Called ‘Gatekeepers,’ Huawei Trade Restrictions, Meta’s Antitrust Win
-
Funding3 weeks ago
NTIA Stands Firm on Buy America Rules, Says BEAD Projects Must Be American
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
As ChatGPT’s Popularity Skyrockets, Some Experts Call for AI Regulation