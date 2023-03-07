Section 230
Industry Experts Caution Against Extreme Politicization in Section 230 Debate
Reforming Section 230 may not ‘break the internet,’ but experts recommended that changes be targeted and incremental.
WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 — Congress should reject the heavily politicized rhetoric surrounding Section 230 and instead consider incremental reforms that are narrowly targeted at specific problems, according to industry experts at State of the Net on Monday.
“What I really wish Congress would do, since 230 has become this political football, is put the football down for a second,” said Billy Easley, senior public policy lead at Reddit.
Instead of starting from Section 230, Easley suggested that Congress methodically identify specific problems and consider how each could best be addressed. With many issues, he claimed that there are “a slew of policy options” more effective than changing Section 230.
Much of the discussion about Section 230 is “intentionally being pitted into binaries,” said Yaël Eisenstat, head of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Technology and Society. In reality, she continued, many proposals exist somewhere between keeping Section 230 exactly as it is and throwing it out altogether.
Eisenstat expressed skepticism about the often-repeated claim that changing Section 230 will “break the internet.”
“Let’s be frank — the tobacco industry, the automobile industry, the oil and gas industry, the food industry also did not want to be regulated and claimed it would completely destroy them,” she said. “And guess what? They all still exist.”
Joel Thayer, president of the Digital Progress Institute, claimed that many arguments against Section 230 reform are “harkening back to a more libertarian view, which is ‘let’s not touch it because bad things can happen.”
“I think that’s absurd,” he said. “I think even from a political standpoint, that’s just not the reality.”
Potential reforms should be targeted and consider unintended consequences
While Section 230 has performed “unbelievably well” for a law dating back to 1996, it should at least be “tweaked” to better reflect the present day, said Matt Perault, director of the Center on Technology Policy at the University of North Carolina.
But Perault acknowledged that certain proposed changes would create a significant compliance burden for smaller platforms, unlike large companies with “huge legal teams, huge policy teams, huge communications teams.”
Concerns about the impact of Section 230 reform on small businesses can be addressed by drawing distinct guidelines about which types of companies are included in any given measure, Thayer said.
Easley warned that certain proposals could lead to major unintended consequences. While acknowledging Republican concerns about “censorship” of conservative content on social media platforms, he argued that removing Section 230 protections was not the best way to address the issue — and might completely backfire.
“There’s going to be less speech in other areas,” Easley said. “We saw this with SESTA/FOSTA, we’ve seen this in other sorts of proposals as well, and I just really wish that Congress would keep that in mind.”
Thayer suggested that future legislative efforts start with increasing tech companies’ transparency, building off of the bipartisan momentum from the previous session of Congress.
Easley agreed, adding that increased access to data will allow lawmakers to more effectively target other areas of concern.
Section 230
Congress Should Amend Section 230, Senate Subcommittee Hears
Experts urged Congress to amend tech protection law to limit protection for the promotion of harmful information.
WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 – Law professionals at a Senate Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law hearing on Wednesday urged Congress to amend Section 230 to specify that it applies only to free speech, rather than the promotion of misinformation.
Section 230 protects platforms from being treated as a publisher or speaker of information originating from a third party, thus shielding it from liability for the posts of the latter. Mary Anne Franks, professor of law at the University of Miami School of Law, argued that there is a difference between protecting free speech and protecting information and the harmful dissemination of that information.
Hany Farid, professor at University of California, Berkley, argued that there should be a distinction between a negligently designed product feature and a core component to the platform’s business. For example, YouTube’s video recommendations is a product feature rather than an essential function as it is designed solely to maximize advertising revenue by keeping users on the platform, he said.
YouTube claims that the algorithm to recommend videos is unable to distinguish between two different videos. This, argued Farid, should be considered a negligently designed feature as YouTube knew or should have reasonably known that the feature could lead to harm.
Section 230, said Farid, was written to immunize tech companies from defamation litigation, not to immunize tech companies from any wrongdoing, including negligible design of its features.
“At a minimum,” said Franks, returning the statue to its original intention “would require amending the statute to make clear that the law’s protections only apply to speech and to make clear that platforms that knowingly promote harmful content are ineligible for immunity.”
In an State of the Net conference earlier this month, Frank emphasized the “good Samaritan” aspect of the law, claiming that it is supposed to “provide incentives at platforms to actually do the right thing.” Instead, the law does not incentivize platforms to moderate its content, she argued.
Jennifer Bennett of national litigation boutique Gupta Wessler suggested that Congress uphold what is known as the Henderson framework, which would hold a company liable if it materially contributes to what makes content unlawful, including the recommendation and dissemination of the content.
Unfortunately, lamented Eric Schnapper, professor of law at University of Washington School of Law, Section 230 has barred the right of Americans to get redress if they’ve been harmed by big tech. “Absolute immunity breeds absolute irresponsibility,” he said.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, R-Connecticut, warned tech companies that “reform is coming” at the onset of the hearing.
This comes weeks after the Supreme Court decision to provide immunity to Google for recommending terrorist videos on its video platform YouTube. The case saw industry dissention on whether section 230 protects algorithmic recommendations. Justice Brett Kavanaugh claimed that YouTube forfeited its protection by using recommendation algorithms but was overturned in the court ruling.
Content Moderation, Section 230 and the Future of Online Speech
Our comprehensive report examines the extremely timely issue of content moderation and Section 230 from multiple angles.
Section 230
State of the Net Panelists Clash Over Section 230 Interpretations
Panelists discussed the recent oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google.
WASHINGTON, March 6, 2023 — Experts at the State of the Net conference on Monday expressed a wide range of viewpoints about how Section 230 should be interpreted in the context of Gonzalez v. Google, an intermediary liability case recently argued before the Supreme Court.
If the justices want to understand Section 230’s original intent, NetChoice CEO Steve DelBianco said, they should turn to the law’s original co-authors — Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and former Rep. Chris Cox, now on the NetChoice board of directors. In January, Wyden and Cox filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
But Mary Anne Franks, professor at the University of Miami School of Law, argued that a modern-day interpretation of the law should be based on several factors other than the author’s explanation, such as the statute’s actual wording and its legislative history. “The law does not have to be subject to revisionist or self-serving interests of interpretations after the fact,” she said.
Franks emphasized the “Good Samaritan” aspect of Section 230, claiming that the law is supposed to “provide incentives for platforms to actually do the right thing.”
Alex Abdo, litigation director at Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, said he was sympathetic to Franks’ concerns and agreed that tech companies are generally governed by financial motivations, rather than a dedication to free speech or the public interest. Not only can online platforms be exploited to cause harm, he said, they often amplify sensationalized and provocative speech by design.
However, Abdo maintained that Section 230 played a key role in protecting unpopular online speech — including content posted by human rights activists, government whistleblowers and dissidents — by making it less likely that social media platforms would feel the need to remove it.
DelBianco expressed measured optimism about the justices’ approach to Section 230, noting that Justice Clarence Thomas seemed to reject some of the algorithmic harm claims despite his previously expressed interest in altering Section 230. DelBianco also highlighted Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s line of questioning about whether an individual can be held liable for simply liking or retweeting content, calling it “one of the most surprising questions” of the oral arguments.
But despite their appreciation for certain aspects of the justices’ approach, multiple panelists agreed that changing Section 230 should be a careful and deliberate process, better suited to Congress than the courts. “I would much prefer a scalpel to a sledgehammer,” said Matt Wood, vice president of policy and general counsel at Free Press.
The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law will hold a hearing on Wednesday to examine platform liability, focusing on Gonzalez.
