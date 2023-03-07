Funding
Moneyless ACP Could Mean Small Providers Not Building Out in Remote Areas: Treasury Official
The Affordable Connectivity Program running out of money could potentially put smaller providers in a difficult spot.
WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 – The director of the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund said an Affordable Connectivity Program that runs out of money means smaller internet service providers lose a revenue source that could put toward building out networks in rural and remote communities.
Joseph Wender, director of the broadband infrastructure fund, said at an America’s Communications Association Connects event last week that the $14.2 billion fund provides subscribers to ISPs with an opportunity to subscribe with a $30 per month discount and $75 per month discount on tribal lands.
That extra revenue, which may otherwise not be obtained without the discounts provided by the ACP, could be used to build networks in areas that are financially difficult to do so, Wender said.
“Obviously the first concern is that low-income families will lose their connections,” said Wender. “The subsequent results is that it will dry up a revenue stream that you are counting on as you’re going to these areas that you previously thought were not profitable.”
While there have been calls for Congress to extend the ACP, the Federal Communications Commission, which administers the program, has had a bit of an issue getting the money out. That’s because many millions of eligible Americans are not subscribing. The result of that is the commission has launched four outreach programs to help get the word out.
Last week, vice president Kamala Harris announced that more than 16 million households are now saving $500 million per month on broadband from the program.
Funding
Third-Party Consultants Can Coordinate Broadband Deployment, Say Panelists
Awardees of NTIA’s BIP recommend hiring third-party technical consultants.
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 – Third-party technical consultants can help coordinate between state entities and providers in implementing federal grant funds, say awardees of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Infrastructure Program.
In February 2022, the NTIA awarded 13 grants totaling over $277 million as per its Broadband Infrastructure Program. The program is funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which was designed to support broadband deployment in unserved areas, particularly in rural areas.
Awardees shared advice to states applying for future Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funds at an Internet for All webinar celebrating the one-year anniversary of the program on Wednesday.
“Hire a third-party consultant early in the process,” advised Rebecca Mincey, executive director of development authority in Lumpkin County, Georgia. A third-party technical consultant can help verify engineering plans to make sure the plans meet grant and construction requirements and will provide additional accountability with providers, she said.
Having a consultant as a technical advisor right alongside the state and the provider has ensured that the deployment is a team effort, agreed Judge Joe Pat Covington of Scott County, Kentucky.
For these county governments, grant funds have “opened up the floodgates” for partnering with providers, continued Covington. Previously reluctant providers are now willing to partner with Scott County, he said.
Relationships are the key to success in all areas of broadband development, agreed the panelists.
Pole attachments are a common area of conflict and delay in broadband development. States can reduce delays by establishing a direct line of communication with utility partners and ensuring that utilities have what they need to process requests quickly, said Mincey.
Share specifics about the grant program and project requirements with pole owners, urged Covington. States should consider how they can streamline the process for utilities, he added.
Funding
Three More States Receive $350 Million from Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema praised the program for ‘delivering real solutions to Arizonans.’
WASHINGTON, February 21, 2023 – The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced $350 million in broadband funding to the states of Arizona, Wyoming and Tennessee under America Rescue Plan’s Capital Project Fund.
Tennessee is approved to receive $185 million through the state’s Last Mile Connection program and its Middle Mile Buildout Program, both of which will participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program. The state anticipates it will connect 50,000 households and businesses.
Arizona is approved to receive $99.4 million for the internet infrastructure through two state-wide programs, the Arizona Broadband Development Rural Infrastructure Grant program and the Arizona Broadband Development Urban Infrastructure Grant program. Through these programs, the state plans to connect 127,807 households and businesses to high-speed internet.
“Today’s investment in Arizona increases connectivity across our state, ensuring everyday Arizonans have access to high-speed internet no matter where they live,” said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. “By closing the digital divide, we’re delivering real solutions to Arizonans as they gain meaningful careers, access needed health care services, continue their educations, and connect with loved ones they hold dear.”
Wyoming is approved to receive $70.5 million to fund the Connect Wyoming grant program for last-mile infrastructure projects in areas that lack access to 100 Megabit per second (Mbps) * 20 Mbps. It is expected that it will serve 11,700 households and businesses.
Many other states have received funds from Capital Projects Fund, including Arkansas, Connecticiut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota.
Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund provides $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and Tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency. In addition to the $10 billion provided by the Treasury Department, many governments are using a portion of their State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds toward connecting to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.
Funding
FCC Seeks Comment on Simplifying, Expanding Tribal E-Rate Eligibility
The FCC is proposing to include in E-Rate tribal colleges that separately function as public libraries.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted at its open meeting Thursday to initiate a proceeding to expand tribal eligibility for the E-Rate program, including allowing certain tribal college libraries to partake in the fund that extends connectivity to libraries that are separate from schools.
The current version of the schools and libraries fund requires that eligible entities be libraries “whose budgets are completely separate from any schools.” The initial intention was to ensure that the limited funds would not be diverted to higher education institutions.
But in identifying a lack of program participation in the tribal community, the commission is proposing to modify the definition to include tribal college libraries that “serve a dual role by servicing the Tribal community as a public library.”
“Many of these Tribal college libraries may be the only library in the community and take on the public library role in addition to being academic libraries,” the commission said in its proposal, noting that it is not proposal to expand the eligibility to tribal colleges or universities that don’t serve as public libraries.
As such, the commission is requesting comment on how to ensure that the funds will not be diverted to other higher education purposes. “Here, would limits on branches make sense or could we rely on other measures, like a requirement that the building be open and accessible to the public?” the commission asks.
Last year, the commission amended language in the program to explicitly include “tribal libraries” in its definition of “libraries” to ensure the participation of those institutions.
The change in definition came after indigenous community leaders said the E-Rate program is not effectively aiding tribal libraries, with some having said that nearly 40 percent of indigenous respondents saying they have not heard of the program. The FCC at that time held virtual listening sessions to hear about the lack of program funding requests from tribal libraries.
Another complaint the FCC heard from those participants was the program was too complicated to apply for.
Simplifying application process
As such, the commission has also proposed Thursday to simplify the application process for E-Rate funding, including potentially simplifying language, reducing the number of forms, and exempting competitive bidding for certain low-cost services. It is also considering extending or having a separate application filing window for tribal libraries.
There are two types of services for the E-Rate program: the first provides connectivity to the institutions while the second provides connectivity within them. The commission did not set a budget for the first type of service, but did set a pre-discount funding floor of $25,000 for the second type of service, with a discount opportunity of up to 85 percent – five percent lower than the 90 percent maximum allowed for the first service.
The commission is now asking if it should increase the funding floor and up the discount maximum to 90 percent for the second service.
Because the initial restrictions on the program were done partly to avoid waste, abuse and fraud, the commission is asking how it can avoid those problems with these new proposals.
The commission also asks commenters to suggest other ways it can improve tribal access to the E-Rate program and to let it know what the largest barriers for tribal libraries and other non-tribal entities are to participate in the program.
Finally, it’s also proposing that a tribal representative sit on the board of directors of the Universal Service Administrative Company, which administers the Universal Service Fund that includes the E-Rate program.
Comments on the proposals are due 45 days after its publication in the federal register.
In October, the FCC launched a pilot program targeting 20 tribal libraries intended to assist them with the E-Rate program. That included in-person training and assistance with planning, applying and invoicing.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Industry Experts Caution Against Extreme Politicization in Section 230 Debate
App and Semiconductor Bills to Be Studied, Think Tank Wants Republicans on FTC, WISPAMERICA Opens
FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn Withdraws from Consideration
TikTok Security Officer Touts New Oversight Framework as Congress Pushes for Ban
Moneyless ACP Could Mean Small Providers Not Building Out in Remote Areas: Treasury Official
State of the Net Panelists Clash Over Section 230 Interpretations
AT&T Floats BEAD in USF Areas, Counties Concerned About FCC Map, Alabama’s $25M for Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
Josephine Bernson: The Customer Experience is About More Than Fiber
Alex Kerai: The Rise of Digital Nomads Highlights Fast Broadband Needs
Next Century Cities Presses FCC for ‘Average’ Speed on Broadband Label
A Foundation for Digital Equity, Biden on Cybersecurity, $750 Million Proposal in Wisconsin
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
Tribal Ready Wants Better Broadband Data to Benefit Indian Country
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
Supreme Court Justices Express Caution About Entering Section 230 Debate
House Innovation, Data, and Commerce Chairman Gus Bilirakis to Keynote Big Tech & Speech Summit
Does Digital Discrimination Require Intent? In FCC Proceeding, Commenters Disagree
Anton Shmakov: The Problem With Internet Connectivity Today, and Where to Go From Here
Large Telecoms Pitch Strike Force for Internet Traffic Security Over Global Gateway
Supreme Court Considers Liability for Twitter Not Removing Terrorist Content
Rosenworcel Robotext Proposal, Technology Strike Force, Sugar Land’s Fiber Deal
Bret Swanson: Censors Target Internet Talkers With AI Truth Scores
Garland McCoy: On Maps, States Need a Digital Sheriff to Fend for Themselves
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Trending
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
-
Big Tech3 weeks ago
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Fiber1 week ago
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
-
Congress4 weeks ago
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
-
Funding4 weeks ago
NTIA Stands Firm on Buy America Rules, Says BEAD Projects Must Be American
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
For Sake of Accurate Broadband Map, Gigi Sohn Urges Senators Not to Delay Her Vote as FCC Commissioner
-
Funding4 weeks ago
WISPA Says BEAD Fiber Prioritization to Increase Cost and Deployment