Infrastructure
Nearly 80 Service Providers Engaged Equipment in Secure Networks Blacklist: FCC Report
These communications providers reported engaging equipment on the agency’s blacklist.
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission’s Office of Economics and Analytics said Wednesday that 79 communications providers reported last year purchasing, renting, leasing or getting equipment from a blacklist of companies that the federal government says poses a national security threat.
In a 2020 ruling, the FCC required that advanced communications providers report to the commission if they use any of the equipment from a blacklist of companies established in March 2021, including Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hangzhou Hikvision, and Dahua. The OEA established an online portal in February last year to aid in the reporting.
In a publicly released report on Wednesday, the OEA identified 79 companies, listed below, in its 2022 Supply Chain Annual Report that have engaged equipment on the list. The order emanates from the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019.
The providers must report equipment that has been obtained on or after August 14, 2018, with subsequent additions to the blacklist requiring reporting if the equipment was obtained 60 days or more after the date they were added to the list.
The commission, by way of funding from Congress, has established a $1.9 billion reimbursement program for providers to rid their networks of the equipment from the blacklist. But the FCC has noted and the providers have complained of a shortfall in funding, with a commission report in January finding that nearly half of rip-and-replace firms are struggling with funding. Some rural providers said they can’t even get loans to cover the cost.
One industry association expressed dismay that the funding shortfall was not addressed in the omnibus spending bill.
The providers that reported covered equipment are:
Amherst Telephone Company
Blue Mountain Networks LLC
Board of Trustees, Northern Michigan University
Bristol Bay Cellular Partnership
Bulloch County Rural Telephone Cooperative Inc.
Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD
Cellco Partnership
Central Louisiana Cellular LLC
China Telecom (Americas) Corporation
Commnet Wireless LLC
Computer 5 Inc., DBA LocalTel Communications
Copper Valley Telephone Cooperative
Country Wireless LLC
Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc.
Futurum Communications Corp
Gallatin Wireless Internet, LLC
Gogo Business Aviation LLC
Hargray Communications Group, Inc.
Hillsboro Telephone Co Inc
Horry Telephone Cooperative, Inc
Hotwire Communications, Ltd.
Hunter Communications & Technologies LLC
Inland Cellular LLC
i-wireless, LLC
James Valley Cooperative Telephone Company
Kennebec Telephone Company, Inc.
Kerman Telephone Co
LakeNet LLC
Latam Telecommunications, L.L.C.
Leaco Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
Level 3 Communications, LLC
Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico LLC
Liberty Mobile Puerto Rico Inc.
Ligtel Communications Inc.
Manhattan Telecommunications Corporation LLC
Mark Twain Communications Company
Mediacom Communications Corporation
Metro Fibernet, LLC
MHG Telco, LLC
NE Colorado Cellular Inc
NTInet, Inc.
Oneida County Rural Telephone Co.
Orange Business Services U.S., Inc.
Panhandle Telecommunication Systems Inc
Piedmont Communications Services, Inc
Pine Belt Cellular, Inc.
Pine Telephone Company Plant Telephone Company
Plateau Telecommunications Incorporated
Point Broadband Fiber Holding, LLC
PS Lightwave, Inc.
Puerto Rico Telephone Company
Red River Communications
S & T Communications LLC
S&T Telephone Cooperative Association, Inc.
Sagebrush Cellular, Inc.
Santa Rosa Telephone Coop., Inc.
Santel Communications Cooperative, Inc.
Skybeam, LLC
South Canaan Telephone Company
South Central Telephone Coop Inc
Spruce Knob Seneca Rocks Telephone, Inc.
Star Telephone Membership Corp
Stealth Communications
Texas 10, LLC
Transtelco, Inc.
Union Telephone Company
United Wireless Communications, Inc.
Utah Broadband
Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency
Velocity Telephone, Inc.
Vernon Communications Cooperative
Virginia Everywhere, LLC
Webformix Internet Company
Windstream Communications LLC
Xiber, LLC
Xtreme Enterprises LLC
Yelcot Telephone Company
Zito West Holding, LLC
Fiber
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
The company’s CFO compared fixed wireless to ‘empty calories.’
February 27, 2023 – The chief financial officer of AT&T said Monday that the company doesn’t see fixed wireless as a great long-term solution as the company focuses on plowing fiber at a record pace.
“Fixed wireless in certain cases is kind of nice, it’s a nice catch product where we have a copper customer that we’re going to get to in the next 12 to 24 months,” said Pascal Desroches during Deutsche Bank’s annual media, internet and telecom conference.
“But long term, it’s not a solution we want to put a lot of resources behind. Why? It’s because it’s not a great product and the customer ultimately is going to reject it,” he said. “That is our belief. When you look at the amount of bandwidth that is consumed in the home, over time the customer’s experience is going to degrade and we don’t think it’s a product that we want to spend a lot of resources on.”
AT&T CEO John Stankey said early last year that fixed wireless still plays an important role for rural Americans.
Fixed wireless products use cellular airwaves to deliver internet to the home. It is a product that AT&T delivers to customers in rural and remote areas, which are regions that are otherwise financially difficult to connect with fiber.
It also has been the subject of reports and at the center of heated debates over whether governments should plow federal funds into such builds in an effort to connect the entire nation to high-speed internet. When the Federal Communications Commission, for example, announced its initial awards from its $9.2 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, critics panned its decision to award large amounts to fixed wireless technologies because of alleged unproven high-speed promises.
On review, the commission even revoked the RDOF money initially awarded to LTD Broadband – one of the largest initial recipients of the fund – because it didn’t think it was “reasonably capable of deploying a network of the scope, scale, and size” required by its bids.
Last week, fixed wireless service provider Starry filed for bankruptcy.
Fiber favored by federal government’s broadband build
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is the administrator of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, has already said that it favors fiber builds, but state recipients of the funds must consider all types of builds. The NTIA is expected to deliver the funds to the states by June 30.
“Candidly, we’d much rather take our resources, focus on deploying more fiber,” Desroches said, adding the company is exploring using spectrum to experiment and deliver new services.
“Let’s not get distracted by chasing empty calories in the near term,” he said.
On that front, Desroches said the company has exceeded its own expectations on how far it can drive fiber in its own footprint, saying that it is penetrating at twice the level compared to the first year of its plan. The company said it expects to bring 30 million or more households inside its footprint fiber over the “next several years.”
“This is a product that is durable, the maintenance associated with it is much more attractive than our copper footprint,” Desroches said.
Desroches also said the company’s joint venture with investment firm BlackRock to build fiber outside of its footprint could be expanded if things prove out as the company expects. The two companies are splitting the equity investment equally.
And the plan to plow fiber inside and outside of its footprint is expected to be accelerated, he said, with the money coming from the NTIA’s BEAD program.
“We are going to be able to capitalize on that money coming to the marketplace over the next several years at an accelerated pace versus if we had just done it ourselves,” he said.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Garland McCoy: On Maps, States Need a Digital Sheriff to Fend for Themselves
The day the music stopped for rural America with the release of FCC’s “new” map.
State Broadband Officials are justifiably bewildered over how Washington, DC operates. In just the last week, NTIA’s BEAD program director signaled that the “new” FCC Map released in November of 2022 will not be the only map — nor the primary map — consulted when determining the distribution of BEAD funding to a state. Not surprisingly, he had to immediately walk the statement back.
At the same time, we’ve seen FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel plead with the states to help fix the “new” FCC map. She also recently announced that the FCC is launching a campaign to identify and hold ISPs accountable if they have provided inflated network service speeds for the “new” FCC map.
One could conclude that officials in Washington view citizens outside of D.C. as intellectually challenged. Why? It’s been well known for many years that the FCC allows — and indeed encourages — ISPs to post their advertised networks speeds (not their real network service speeds) on the FCC maps, which is why the “new” FCC map continues to be flawed and mostly indistinguishable from the old FCC maps (hence my use of quotation marks).
None of this frankly surprises me given we’ve seen this movie before with each update of the FCC maps. Yet, I held out a glimmer of hope that this time would be different. This time the FCC received clear directions as part of the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act of 2020 – legislation that specifically instructed the FCC to produce more accurate maps once and for all.
Notably, the Broadband DATA Act drew deep and broad bipartisan support in the otherwise hyper-partisan nation’s capital. In the Senate, the DATA Act boasted 70 Senate cosponsors, which made it one of the most bipartisan pieces of legislation enacted in the 116th Congress. It became Public Law 116-130 in March 2020 and called on the FCC to set up a process to collect “crowdsourced” data directly from citizens “on an ongoing basis” to “ensure that the Broadband Map is granular and accurate.”
These new and improved maps would then guide federal broadband deployment dollars to those areas of the country with no or subpar connectivity. That was music to the ears of tens of millions of rural Americans who still lack broadband. However, that music stopped on November 18, 2022 when the FCC released its “new” and inaccurate maps.
States must now look to the future and look to themselves to ensure they are well-positioned for additional broadband infrastructure funding that will be forthcoming from a variety of Federal agencies, untethered to the FCC Broadband Map. It’s time for states to get their own houses in order by ensuring that their respective broadband maps are supported by a statewide device-driven network metering program. A network metering program would allow states to validate their broadband data in a secure way and keep it up-to-date. It would also give states the ironclad data needed to support audits of ISP self-reported data, the FCC-mandated ISP broadband labels, and compliance with publicly funded broadband infrastructure contracts.
States need someone armed with security, industry-standard network monitoring
States need in effect, a “Digital Sheriff” who is armed with secure, industry-standard network monitoring/metering devices to do for broadband what is already done for other important essential services and commodities, e.g., the metering of electricity, natural gas, water to the home, and the gasoline you pump into your car. All are independently metered for the consumer’s protection. Somehow, as important as it is, broadband has escaped this same level of accountability. States should now step up and add this much needed accountability for broadband.
I do see a silver lining in all of this. The “new” FCC map and controversies around the CostQuest Fabric rollout have opened the eyes of many in the broadband stakeholder community. For example, it is spurring efforts to build an opensource Fabric data site that would provide this valuable information to the general public.
It reminds me of Craigslist and its genesis in 1996 as a free, unencumbered classified advertising website, while newspapers had charged for this service for the last century. Likewise, the latest FCC map episode has also focused attention on the need to meter broadband, as an essential service, the same way other essential services are metered for a customer’s protection and the public good.
We may very well be witnessing the final gasps of the FCC’s attempt to build a credible National Broadband Map. But from its ashes, states now have the opportunity to rise up and take on the responsibility of providing an accurate accounting – and in doing so, truly close the nation’s broadband gap.
If you want a citizen-centric partner in these validation and network metering initiatives, please reach out to us. PAgCASA (pagcasa.org) is a non-profit organization focused on promoting rural prosperity, utilizing industry standard network monitoring/metering devices, litigation-ready methodologies, and an expert team and partnerships to accomplish our goals.
Garland T. McCoy, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Precision Ag Connectivity and Accuracy Stakeholder Alliance, is a long-time non-profit veteran in the fields of technology and telecommunication policy having served as Founder and CEO of the Technology Education Institute. Garland was recently an adjunct professor at Syracuse University’s iSchool, teaching information policy and decision making, and can be reached at garland.mccoy@pagcasa.org. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Tribal Ready Wants Better Broadband Data to Benefit Indian County
Tribal leaders and citizens must gather data ‘on a scale large enough to ensure that Tribal nations receive’ funding.
WASHINGTON, February 23, 2023 – Tribal Ready, a Native American-owned company, on Tuesday announced its launch – together with a new effort to encourage Indian county to be accurately mapped for broadband access and deployment through a “Virtual Tribal Broadband Office.”
“It is incumbent on Tribal leaders, citizens and allies to gather data on a scale large enough to ensure that Tribal nations receive the billions of dollars that are available and necessary to complete broadband expansion projects,” said Joe Valandra, CEO of the new entity.
Valandra, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota, said that Tribal entities should receive at least $5 billion of the $42.5 billion of federal funds available under the bipartisan infrastructure law’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
The $5 billion number, he said in an interview, is “a very rough calculation that I did based upon the priority being unserved” individuals, and based open the gaping lack of available broadband in Indian County.
Valandra has more than 25 years of experience in executive-level leadership roles in the public, private, government, and non-profit sectors, including an extensive background in Tribal economic development.
Virtual broadband office aims to speak for Tribes
Valandra was highly critical of the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband serviceable location fabric, which he said dramatically undercounted locations and availability for broadband in rural and Tribal areas.
“If the FCC’s fabric were the only tool that were used to allocate these funds, Indian country would be left out,” he said. He cited the broadband map’s representation that the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota was served, which he said wasn’t accurate.
In the view of Tribal Ready, the solution is for Tribal Nations to sign up for the Virtual Tribal Broadband Office at TribalReady.com. The new entity works in close partnership with Ready.net, he said, which gives Tribal Ready access to data and other broadband tools.
Just as every state and territory has a state-wide broadband office, Tribes need to be represented through a voice in Washington focused on their needs, said Valandra.
“We hope to become or to acquire a number of ISPs so that we can partner with Tribes to give them the type of knowledge and expertise and regulatory framework to really run those networks and to preserve ownership and control for Tribes,” he said.
Others on the team emphasize the crucial role of broadband data, and other broadband resources, to ensuring maximum funds for Indian country.
“High-speed broadband is a resource – a means to an end,” said Scott Dinsmore, vice president of external affairs at Tribal Ready. “It takes resources to achieve sustainable high-speed networks and the world-class access to economic, education, healthcare and other benefits that come with it.”
Tribal Ready said that it believes the best way to achieve this is to create data and guidelines that help states design fair and inclusive challenge processes. Tribal Ready also emphasized ensuring that Tribal data sovereignty is secure and protected.
Before launching Tribal Ready, Valandra worked in the Indian gaming industry for more than the decade of the 1990s, before coming to Washington. In 2005, he became chief of staff for the National Indian Gaming Commission, a position he occupied until 2007. He subsequently worked extensively in the field of in the Tribal communications.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Congress Prepares to Reintroduce Privacy Law, GOP Introduces Hatch Act Expansion, $20 Million ECF Round
Nearly 80 Service Providers Engaged Equipment in Secure Networks Blacklist: FCC Report
FCC Auction Authority, Calls for Tax-Free Broadband Grants, TikTok Ban Details
In Call for Chips Incentives, U.S. Sets Sights on Taking Back Manufacturing Share of Key Technologies
China Not Retaliating on U.S. Export Policy Out of Fear of Further Restrictions: Experts
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
Ending Mobile Dead Zones, 16 Million on Affordable Connectivity Program, NTIA Closes Minority Program
Garland McCoy: On Maps, States Need a Digital Sheriff to Fend for Themselves
Anton Shmakov: The Problem With Internet Connectivity Today, and Where to Go From Here
Does Digital Discrimination Require Intent? In FCC Proceeding, Commenters Disagree
Supreme Court Considers Liability for Twitter Not Removing Terrorist Content
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
Not Enough Attention on Locations Not in Need of Broadband in FCC Map, Conference Hears
FCC Seeks Comment on Carriers Forced to Separate Domestic Violence Victim Phone Line
FCC Seeks Comment on Simplifying, Expanding Tribal E-Rate Eligibility
Todd Rigby: How to Troubleshoot Digital Infrastructure Networks Across Industries
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
Community Engagement is Key to BEAD Grant Planning Process, Experts Say
Bipartisan Alarm Over Social Media’s Harms to Children Prompts Slew of Proposed Legislation
FCC Investigating Map Reporting, Google Launches 5 Gigabit, FCC Targets Another Robocaller
Starry Group Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
Supreme Court Justices Express Caution About Entering Section 230 Debate
Three More States Receive $350 Million from Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
-
Big Tech2 weeks ago
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
-
Funding4 weeks ago
NTIA Officials Urge Use of Agency Resources for Digital Equity Planning
-
Europe4 weeks ago
Helge Tiainen: Fiber Access Extension Eases Connectivity Worries for Operators, Landlords and Tenants
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Apple and Google Called ‘Gatekeepers,’ Huawei Trade Restrictions, Meta’s Antitrust Win