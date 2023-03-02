Digital Inclusion
NTIA Seeks Comment on How to Spend $2.5 Billion in Digital Equity Act
National Telecommunications and Information Administration is seeking comment on how to structure the programs.
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Wednesday that it is seeking comment on how to structure the $2.5 billion that the Digital Equity Act provides to promote digital equity and inclusion.
As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Digital Equity Act consists of two sub-programs, the State Digital Equity Capacity grant and the Digital Equity Competitive grant. Comments will guide how the NTIA will design, regulate, and evaluate criteria for both programs.
“We need to hear directly from those who are most impacted by the systemic barriers that prevent some from fully utilizing the Internet,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Wednesday at the National Digital Inclusion Alliance’s Net Inclusion event in San Antonio.
See Commerce Secretary Raimondo’s remarks at Net Inclusion
The request for comment is part of NTIA’s strategy to hear diverse perspectives in implementing its goal to ensure every American has the skills and capacity needed to reap the benefits of the digital economy, stated a press release.
The $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity grant will fund implementation of state digital equity plans which will strategically plan how to overcome barriers faced by communities seeking to achieve digital equity.
Simply making investments in broadband builds is not enough, said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA, speaking at a Brookings Insitution event in December. Bringing digital equity means “driving adoption, digital skills, and doing the kinds of things that we need to do to tackle the digital divide.”
The $1.25 billion Digital Equity Competitive grant program will fund anchor institutions, such as schools, libraries, and nonprofits, in offering digital inclusion activities that promote internet adoption.
“Community-anchor institutions have been and are the connective tissue that make delivering high-speed internet access possible,” said Alan Davidson, head of the NTIA at AnchorNets 2022 conference.
This announcement follows dissent on the definition of digital discrimination. Commenters to the Federal Communications Commission disagree on whether the intent of a provider should be considered when determining if the provider participated in digital discrimination. There has been no response from the FCC.
Digital Inclusion
Does Digital Discrimination Require Intent? In FCC Proceeding, Commenters Disagree
FCC laws should not include unintentional acts of discrimination, say industry voices.
WASHINGTON, February 23, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission should adopt an intent-based definition of digital discrimination, say internet service providers in comments to the FCC.
In December, the FCC issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to implement provisions of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to prevent and eliminate digital discrimination. The Infrastructure Act of 2021 requires the agency to enable “equal access” for all Americans, which is defined as the “equal opportunity to subscribe to an offered service that provides comparable speeds.”
As part of its Notice, the FCC requested comment on adopting a definition of digital discrimination that includes actions by a provider that intentionally or non-intentionally impact consumers’ access to broadband interest access without justification on grounds of technical or economic infeasibility.
Intentional discrimination
Imposing liability on broadband internet service providers by including non-intentional discrimination would harm investment and deployment in hard-to-reach areas of the country, said the Free State Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank, in its comment.
“Rules imposing unintentional disparate impact liability would result in penalizing a broadband ISP that made good faith efforts to ensure equal access for all subscribers in a given area, but came up short,” read the Free State Foundation’s comment.
Service provider AT&T added that “because no broadband provider can deploy everywhere at once, any broadband provider would inevitably engage in ‘discrimination’ under this standard.” Employing this definition would impose massive unfunded deployment mandates and regulation of broadband rates and terms, said the company.
Furthermore, new regulatory burdens would undermine incentives for broadband deployment, said AT&T. No provider would sink money to overbuild existing networks if doing so would expose it to liability for failing to do so everywhere at the same time, continued its comments.
Careful reading through the IIJA would suggest that Congress intended for the Commission to ban intentional discrimination, argued comment from service provider T-Mobile.
In fact, said T-Mobile, a disparate impact framework would put the Commission on a “collision course” with the overall structure of the IIJA which allocates billions of dollars to connect unserved and underserved locations through a competitive bidding process. The process limits a provider’s ability to control its deployment ratio, which would prove to be a liability and may deter the company from participating, said T-Mobile.
“Deployment is an incremental process that varies in pace based on a wide range of variables, none of which are related to discriminatory animus,” argued trade association USTelecom in its comment.
Internet advocacy group Public Knowledge disagrees. Service providers “urge the Commission to adopt the most toothless, least effective regulations possible,” read its comment.
“Congress does not care about motives or accept excuses,” said Public Knowledge, arguing that providers should be held accountable for discriminatory actions regardless of intent.
Adopting a definition of digital discrimination that included non-intentional grievances is appropriate, agreed advocacy group Free Press, as it fulfills Congress’ requirement to adopt rules that would facilitate equal access by preventing and identifying discriminatory actions.
Carriers who profess certainty that they do not discriminate should have nothing to fear, read Free Press’ comments.
Service providers argue that the agency should instead target its rules on digital discrimination only where it can be unmistakably proven to exist and cannot be excused by financial, geographical, technological, or other limitations.
Safe harbors and feasibility
Indeed, the Infrastructure Act urges the FCC to consider the issues of technical and economic feasibility facing providers. However, there is considerable debate regarding what constitutes an economic or technical limitation.
In its notice, the FCC asked for comment on whether technical infeasibility should “require a showing that providing service was technically impossible.”
T-Mobile in its comment answered that the FCC should not require proof of impossibility but should consider a “totality of circumstances” according for regulatory and other barriers to deployment.
Instead, service providers urged the FCC to adopt safe harbors to ensure that discrimination complaints recognize Congress’s technical and economic feasibility limitation. The safe harbors outlined in T-Mobiles’ comments would provide liability protection for providers that: met or exceeded any applicable build-out requirements in the terms of its wireless license; or is otherwise subject to an enforceable commitment to deploy service to a given population.
These suggested safe harbors, however, would be “inconsistent” with the purpose of the IIJA, read comments by Public Knowledge. The Act directs the FCC to counter digital discrimination and safe harbors could allow “broadband providers who engaged in digital discrimination to avoid having to take remedial steps,” it argued.
Furthermore, Public Knowledge continued, projects that are technologically possible should be considered both economically and technically feasible unless a provider can present evidence to the contrary.
Efforts to diminish discrimination
The FCC’s tool for eliminating digital discrimination include its Universal Service Fund programs, including the Affordable Connectivity Program established in 2021, which provides $35 per monthly discounts for broadband services to most qualifying homes.
Also, in June 2021, the commission chartered the Communications Equity and Diversity Council to present recommendations to the FCC on advancing digital equity for all Americans.
Digital Inclusion
Partnering With Existing Structures Will Support State Broadband Offices, Expert Says
By working with existing entities like utilities, states can establish more effective state offices.
WASHINGTON, February 9, 2023 – Working with existing structures in the community for data collection and planning will help establish effective state broadband offices, said Kathryn de Wit, project director for broadband access initiatives with the Pew Charitable Trusts, during an “Ask Me Anything!” event in the Broadband.money community on Friday.
The broadband world is moving from the mindset of building the cheapest solution that meets the minimum speed requirements and toward a mindset that considers long-term sustainability, said de Wit, speaking in an event hosted by Scott Woods, vice president of community engagement and strategic partnerships at Ready.net. It is important that communities work with those existing structures in local communities that can support their efforts to expand.
In particular, de Wit said, partnering with utility companies combines the intellectual capital from utilities and the expertise from broadband offices. This type of partnership blends the enforcement and rigor of utilities with programmatic strategy, she added.
Federal funding has traditionally been allocated through federal agencies, but new funding rounds are being allocated to states. Pew found that the digital divide is heavily influenced by state policy in its broadband research, said de Wit. Funds coming to states directly will have a positive impact on coordination efforts at the state offices, she said.
Effective state broadband offices balance state programs and requirements, current federal funds, and future federal funds coming down the pipeline, said de Wit. Because offices are working to simply keep their heads above water, it is important that they think “smart and strategically” when planning for funding allocations, she continued.
For these reasons, she said, states should actively work to include local stakeholders in broadband meetings by ensuring that meetings are held at convenient times for all interested parties, that the agenda is clear and easily accessible, and that the location is convenient.
In addition to coordinating with stakeholders and existing structures on planning efforts, states should work together with these entities to fill in the “missing gaps” in research and policy. Get down to the local level to measure change in economic and social impact over time, de Wit encouraged states. Research is about understanding the drivers that get people online, she said, and it’s essential that all perspectives are presented.
Furthermore, “we encourage states to set higher standards than program requirements,” said de Wit. By setting higher thresholds for service, states will naturally invest in technology with better lifespans and returns on investment for the public.
Pew’s broadband access initiative began as a research effort to determine what was effective for states in implementing broadband policy, and why. De Wit joined the program in early 2018 and has since researched how states interact with federal broadband funds.
Digital Inclusion
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Digital Equity provisions are central to state broadband offices’ plans to implement the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Digital Equity provisions are central to state broadband offices’ plans to implement the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program under the bipartisan infrastructure law.
In this interview with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, Michael Baker International Broadband Planning Consultants Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel go into detail about the role of Digital Equity Act plans in state broadband programs.
Michael Baker International, a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including geospatial, design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management, has been solving the world’s most complex challenges for over 80 years.
Its legacy of expertise, experience, innovation and integrity is proving essential in helping numerous federal, state and local navigate their broadband programs with the goal of solving the Digital Divide.
The broadband team at Michael Baker is filling a need that has existed since the internet became publicly available. Essentially, Internet Service Providers have historically made expansions to new areas based on profitability, not actual need. And pricing has been determined by market competition without real concern for those who cannot afford service.
In the video interview, Snerling and Garfinkel discuss how, with Michael Baker’s help, the federal government is encourage more equitable internet expansion through specific programs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The company guides clients to incorporate all considerations, not just profitability, into the project: Compliance with new policies, societal impact metrics and sustainability plans are baked into the Michael Baker consultant solution so that, over time, these projects will have a tremendous positive impact.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Third-Party Consultants Can Coordinate Broadband Deployment, Say Panelists
NTIA Seeks Comment on How to Spend $2.5 Billion in Digital Equity Act
Congress Prepares to Reintroduce Privacy Law, GOP Introduces Hatch Act Expansion, $20 Million ECF Round
Nearly 80 Service Providers Engaged Equipment in Secure Networks Blacklist: FCC Report
FCC Auction Authority, Calls for Tax-Free Broadband Grants, TikTok Ban Details
In Call for Chips Incentives, U.S. Sets Sights on Taking Back Manufacturing Share of Key Technologies
China Not Retaliating on U.S. Export Policy Out of Fear of Further Restrictions: Experts
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
Ending Mobile Dead Zones, 16 Million on Affordable Connectivity Program, NTIA Closes Minority Program
Garland McCoy: On Maps, States Need a Digital Sheriff to Fend for Themselves
Anton Shmakov: The Problem With Internet Connectivity Today, and Where to Go From Here
Does Digital Discrimination Require Intent? In FCC Proceeding, Commenters Disagree
Not Enough Attention on Locations Not in Need of Broadband in FCC Map, Conference Hears
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
FCC Seeks Comment on Carriers Forced to Separate Domestic Violence Victim Phone Line
FCC Seeks Comment on Simplifying, Expanding Tribal E-Rate Eligibility
Todd Rigby: How to Troubleshoot Digital Infrastructure Networks Across Industries
Bipartisan Alarm Over Social Media’s Harms to Children Prompts Slew of Proposed Legislation
Community Engagement is Key to BEAD Grant Planning Process, Experts Say
FCC Investigating Map Reporting, Google Launches 5 Gigabit, FCC Targets Another Robocaller
Starry Group Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
Supreme Court Justices Express Caution About Entering Section 230 Debate
Three More States Receive $350 Million from Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Broadband Breakfast on January 18, 2023 – Welcoming the Chinese New Year, Navigating a High Tech Cold War
Trending
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 1, 2023 – Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
AT&T Goes to Court over FCC Decision on Pole Attachment Rates
-
Big Tech2 weeks ago
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
-
Funding4 weeks ago
NTIA Officials Urge Use of Agency Resources for Digital Equity Planning
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
-
Europe4 weeks ago
Helge Tiainen: Fiber Access Extension Eases Connectivity Worries for Operators, Landlords and Tenants
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Apple and Google Called ‘Gatekeepers,’ Huawei Trade Restrictions, Meta’s Antitrust Win