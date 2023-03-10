Big Tech
Preview the Start of Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit
Watch the start of the Big Tech & Speech Summit from March 9. Sign up for full webcast.
WASHINGTON, March 10, 2023 – Watch the beginning of the Big Tech & Speech Summit from Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Section 230
Section 230 Shuts Down Conversation on First Amendment, Panel Hears
The law prevents discussion on how the first amendment should be applied in a new age of technology, says expert.
WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 – Section 230 as it is written shuts down the conversation about the first amendment, claimed experts in a debate at Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit Thursday.
Matthew Bergman, founder of the Social Media Victims Law Center, suggested that section 230 avoids discussion on the appropriate weighing of costs and benefits that exist in allowing big tech companies litigation immunity in moderation decisions on their platforms.
We need to talk about what level of the first amendment is necessary in a new world of technology, said Bergman. This discussion happens primarily in an open litigation process, he said, which is not now available for those that are caused harm by these products.
All companies must have reasonable care, Bergman argued. Opening litigation doesn’t mean that all claims are necessarily viable, only that the process should work itself out in the courts of law, he said.
Eliminating section 230 could lead to online services being “over correct” in moderating speech which could lead to suffocating social reform movements organized on those platforms, argued Ashley Johnson of research institution, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.
Furthermore, the burden of litigation would fall disproportionally on the companies that have fewer resources to defend themselves, she continued.
Bergman responded, “if a social media platform is facing a lot of lawsuits because there are a lot of kids who have been hurt through the negligent design of that platform, why is that a bad thing?” People who are injured have the right by law to seek redress against the entity that caused that injury, Bergman said.
Emma Llanso of the Center for Democracy and Technology suggested that platforms would change the way they fundamentally operate to avoid threat of litigation if section 230 were reformed or abolished, which could threaten freedom of speech for its users.
It is necessary for the protection of the first amendment that the internet consists of many platforms with different content moderation policies to ensure that all people have a voice, she said.
To this, Bergman argued that there is a distinction between algorithms that suggest content that users do not want to see – even that content that exists unbeknownst to the seeker of that information – and ensuring speech is not censored.
It is a question concerning the faulty design of a product and protecting speech, and courts are where this balancing act should take place, said Bergman.
This comes days after law professionals urged Congress to amend the statue to specify that it applies only to free speech, rather than the negligible design of product features that promote harmful speech. The discussion followed a Supreme Court decision to provide immunity to Google for recommending terrorist videos on its video platform YouTube.
Free Speech
Creating Institutions for Resolving Content Moderation Disputes Out-of-Court
Private institutions may become primary method for content moderation disputes, says expert.
WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 – A member of Meta’s oversight board, John Samples, suggested that out-of-court dispute institutions for content moderation may become the preferred method of settlement in Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit Thursday.
Meta’s oversight board was created by the company to support free speech by upholding or reversing Facebook’s content moderation decisions. It works independently of the company and hosts 40 members around the world.
The European Union’s Digital Services Act, which came into force in November of 2022, requires platforms to remove illegal content and ensure that users can contest removal of their content. It clarifies that platforms are only liable for users’ unlawful behavior if they are aware of it and fail to remove it.
The Act specifies illegal speech to include speech that does harm to the electoral system, hate speech, and speech that harms fundamental rights. The appeals process allows citizens to go directly to the company, the national courts, or out-of-court dispute resolution institutions, none of which currently exist in Europe.
According to Samples, the Act opens the way for private organizations like the oversight board to play a part in moderation disputes. “Meta has a tremendous advantage here as a first mover,” said Samples, “and the model of the oversight board may well spread to Europe and perhaps other places.”
The United States may adopt European processes in the future as it takes the lead in moderating big tech, claimed Samples. “It would largely be a private system,” he said, and could unify and centralize social media moderation across platforms and around the world.
The private option of self-regulation has worked well, said Samples. “It may well be expanding throughout much of the world. If it goes to Europe, it could go throughout.”
Currently, of the media that Meta reviews for moderation, only one percent is restricted, either by taking down the content or reducing the size of the audience exposed to it, said Samples. The oversight board primarily rules against Meta’s decisions and accepts comments from independent interests.
Big Tech
Panelists Recommend More Concentrated Focus on Federal Privacy Legislation
The federal parties have opposite aims as to what to do about Section 230.
WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 – The party stalemate on addressing Section 230 concerns in Washington gives lawmakers an opportunity to focus on crafting federal privacy legislation, according to panelists at Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech and Speech Summit on Thursday.
The Democrats and the Republicans have taken opposite positions on what to do with the liability provision under the Communications Decency Act, which shields technology platforms from the legal consequences of what their users post. That division – to allow more or less content moderation on platforms – coupled with the Republicans taking back the House, means the issue may not be resolved in a timely manner – if ever.
That’s why a focus on federal privacy legislation should grip lawmakers to avoid the negative effects of a patchwork of different state laws with different interpretations of privacy, according to panelists at the event Thursday.
“You cannot have 50 different regimes to manage the privacy and data breach regulations of the companies,” said Steve DelBianco, president and CEO of NetChoice, a trade association for free speech and enterprise. “I am not so worried about Section 230 because the two parties that run this country have completely opposite aims in mind for 230.” NetChoice has been one of the main opponents to social media laws in Florida and Texas that would restrict certain moderation practices by tech platforms.
Dane Snowden, senior advisor at telecom law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer, also noted that there’s no common definition of the Section 230 problem. “The challenge that we have right now is there’s not a common definition of the problem that you’re trying to fix…until you have that, you’re going to have both parties going in opposite directions on 230.
“I think privacy is the number one thing we should focus on – we need to have a national privacy framework.” Snowden illustrated the problem by using the example of a product that must go through multiple jurisdictions to get to its destination. He said this is unfeasible when those jurisdictions have different laws.
But Eli Noam, the director of Columbia University’s Institute for Tele-Information – who gave a keynote speech on the use of artificial intelligence for the metaverse – said there may be some upside with state privacy laws because it would allow them to explore and experiment on privacy rules.
On Section 230, Amy Peikoff, head of policy and legal of social media company Parler, noted she’s glad there’s a stalemate because she said “any amendment that would come forth right now would make it worse.”
Earlier this month, members of the House Innovation, Data and Commerce subcommittee reiterated their support for a federal privacy legislation and discussed how to build on the previously introduced American Data Privacy and Protection Act before the midterm-induced turnover in Congress.
The ADPPA addressed algorithmic bias testing, limits on targeted advertising to kids and a pre-emption provision that would allow the federal law to usurp state law.
Subcommittee Chair Gus Bilirakis opened the summit with remarks about the need to amend Section 230 to address problems associated with kids’ use of social media, including suicidal ideations.
