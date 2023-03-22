Artificial Intelligence
Sen. Bennet Urges Companies to Consider ‘Alarming’ Child Safety Risks in AI Chatbot Race
Several leading tech companies have rushed to integrate their own AI-powered applications
WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 — Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., on Tuesday urged the companies behind generative artificial intelligence products to anticipate and mitigate the potential harms that AI-powered chatbots pose to underage users.
“The race to deploy generative AI cannot come at the expense of our children,” Bennet wrote in a letter to the heads of Google, OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft and Snap. “Responsible deployment requires clear policies and frameworks to promote safety, anticipate risk and mitigate harm.”
In response to the explosive popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, several leading tech companies have rushed to integrate their own AI-powered applications. Microsoft recently released an AI-powered version of its Bing search engine, and Google has announced plans to make a conversational AI service “widely available to the public in the coming weeks.”
Social media platforms have followed suit, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the company plans to “turbocharge” its AI development the same day Snapchat launched a GPT-powered chatbot called My AI.
These chatbots have already demonstrated “alarming” interactions, Bennet wrote. In response to a researcher posing as a child, My AI gave instructions for lying to parents about an upcoming trip with a 31-year-old man and for covering up a bruise ahead of a visit from Child Protective Services.
A Snap Newsroom post announcing the chatbot acknowledged that “as with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything.”
Bennet criticized the company for deploying My AI despite knowledge of its shortcomings, noting that 59 percent of teens aged 13 to 17 use Snapchat. “Younger users are at an earlier stage of cognitive, emotional, and intellectual development, making them more impressionable, impulsive, and less equipped to distinguish fact from fiction,” he wrote.
These concerns are compounded by an escalating youth mental health crisis, Bennet added. In 2021, more than half of teen girls reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless and one in three seriously contemplated suicide, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Against this backdrop, it is not difficult to see the risk of exposing young people to chatbots that have at times engaged in verbal abuse, encouraged deception and suggested self-harm,” the senator wrote.
Bennet’s letter comes as lawmakers from both parties are expressing growing concerns about technology’s impact on young users. Legislation aimed at safeguarding children’s online privacy has gained broad bipartisan support, and several other measures — ranging from a minimum age requirement for social media usage to a slew of regulations for tech companies — have been proposed.
Many industry experts have also called for increased AI regulation, noting that very little legislation currently governs the powerful technology.
Artificial Intelligence
Oversight Committee Members Concerned About New AI, As Witnesses Propose Some Solutions
Federal government can examine algorithms for generative AI, and coordinate with states on AI labor training.
WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 – In response to lawmakers’ concerns over the impacts on certain artificial intelligence technologies, experts said at an oversight subcommittee hearing on Wednesday that more government regulation would be necessary to stem their negative impacts.
Relatively new machine learning technology known as generative AI, which is designed to create content on its own, has taken the world by storm. Specific applications such as the recently surfaced ChatGPT, which can write out entire novels from basic user inputs, has drawn both marvel and concern.
Such AI technology can be used to encourage cheating behaviors in academia as well as harm people through the use of deep fakes, which uses AI to superimpose a user in a video. Such AI can be used to produce “revenge pornography” to harass, silence and blackmail victims.
Aleksander Mądry, professor of Cadence Design Systems of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told the subcommittee that AI is a very fast moving technology, meaning the government needs to step in to confirm the objectives of the companies and whether the algorithms match the societal benefits and values. These generative AI technologies are often limited to their human programming and can also display biases.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, raised concerns about this type of AI replacing human jobs. Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO and now chair of the AI development initiative known as the Special Competitive Studies Project, said that if this AI can be well-directed, it can aid people in obtaining higher incomes and actually creating more jobs.
To that point, Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Massachusetts., raised the question of how much progress the government has made or still needs in AI development.
Schmidt said governments across the country need to look at bolstering the labor force to keep up.
“I just don’t see the progress in government to reform the way of hiring and promoting technical people,” he said. “This technology is too new. You need new students, new ideas, new invention – I think that’s the fastest way.
“On the federal level, the easiest thing to do is to come up with some program that’s ministered by the state or by leading universities and getting them money so that they can build these programs.”
Schmidt urged lawmakers last year to create a digital service academy to train more young American students on AI, cybersecurity and cryptocurrency, reported Axios.
Artificial Intelligence
Congress Should Focus on Tech Regulation, Said Former Tech Industry Lobbyist
Congress should shift focus from speech debates to regulation on emerging technologies, says expert.
WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 – Congress should focus on technology regulation, particularly for emerging technology, rather than speech debates, said Adam Conner, vice president of technology policy at American Progress at Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech and Speech Summit Thursday.
Conner challenged the view of many in industry who assume that any change to current laws, including section 230, would only make the internet worse.
Conner, who aims to build a progressive technology policy platform and agenda, spent the past 15 years working as a Washington employee for several Silicon Valley companies, including Slack Technologies and Brigade. In 2007, Conner founded Facebook’s Washington office.
Instead, Conner argues that this mindset traps industry leaders in the assumption that the internet is currently the best it could ever be. This is a fallacy, he claims. To avoid this mindset, Conner suggests that the industry focus on regulation for new and emerging technology like artificial intelligence.
Recent AI innovations, like ChatGPT, create the most human readable AI experience ever made through text, images, and videos, Conner said. The penetration of AI will completely change the discussion about protecting free speech, he said, urging Congress to draft laws now to ensure its safe use in the United States.
Congress should start its AI regulation with privacy, anti-trust, and child safety laws, he said. Doing so will prove to American citizens that the internet can, in fact, be better than it is now and will promote future policy amendments, he said.
To watch the full videos join the Broadband Breakfast Club below. We are currently offering a Free 30-Day Trial: No credit card required!
Artificial Intelligence
As ChatGPT’s Popularity Skyrockets, Some Experts Call for AI Regulation
As generative AI models grow more sophisticated, they present increasing risks.
WASHINGTON, February 3, 2023 — Just two months after its viral launch, ChatGPT reached 100 million monthly users in January, reportedly making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history — and raising concerns, both internal and external, about the lack of regulation for generative artificial intelligence.
Many of the potential problems with generative AI models stem from the datasets used to train them. The models will reflect whatever biases, inaccuracies and otherwise harmful content was present in their training data, but too much dataset filtering can detract from performance.
OpenAI has grappled with these concerns for years while developing powerful, publicly available tools such as DALL·E — an AI system that generates realistic images and original art from text descriptions, said Anna Makanju, OpenAI’s head of public policy, a Federal Communications Bar Association event on Friday.
“We knew right off the bat that nonconsensual sexual imagery was going to be a problem, so we thought, ‘Why don’t we just try to go through the dataset and remove any sexual imagery so people can’t generate it,’” Makanju said. “And when we did that, the model could no longer generate women, because it turns out most of the visual images that are available to train a dataset on women are sexual in nature.”
Despite rigorous testing before ChatGPT’s release, early users quickly discovered ways to evade some of the guardrails intended to prevent harmful uses.
The model would not generate offensive content in response to direct requests, but one user found a loophole by asking it to write from the perspective of someone holding racist views — resulting in several paragraphs of explicitly racist text. When some users asked ChatGPT to write code using race and gender to determine whether someone would be a good scientist, the bot replied with a function that only selected white men. Still others were able to use the tool to generate phishing emails and malicious code.
OpenAI quickly responded with adjustments to the model’s filtering algorithms, as well as increased monitoring.
“So far, the approach we’ve taken is we just try to stay away from areas that can be controversial, and we ask the model not to speak to those areas,” Makanju said.
The company has also attempted to limit certain high-impact uses, such as automated hiring. “We don’t feel like at this point we know enough about how our systems function and biases that may impact employment, or if there’s enough accuracy for there to be an automated decision about hiring without a human in the loop,” Makanju explained.
However, Makanju noted that future generative language models will likely reach a point where users can significantly customize them based on personal worldviews. At that point, strong guardrails will need to be in place to prevent the model from behaving in certain harmful ways — for example, encouraging self-harm or giving incorrect medical advice.
Those guardrails should probably be established by external bodies or government agencies, Makanju said. “We recognize that we — a pretty small company in Silicon Valley — are not the best place to make a decision of how this will be used in every single domain, as hard as we try to think about it.”
Little AI regulation currently exists
So far, the U.S. has very little legislation governing the use of AI, although some states regulate automated hiring tools. On Jan. 26, the National Institute of Standards and Technology released the first version of its voluntary AI risk management framework, developed at the direction of Congress.
This regulatory crawl is being rapidly outpaced by the speed of generative AI research. Google reportedly declared a “code red” in response to ChatGPT’s release, speeding the development of multiple AI tools. Chinese tech company Baidu is planning to launch its own AI chatbot in March.
Not every company will respond to harmful uses as quickly as OpenAI, and some may not even attempt to stop them, said Claire Leibowicz, head of AI and media integrity at the Partnership on AI. PAI is a nonprofit coalition that develops tools recommendations for AI governance.
Various private organizations, including PAI, have laid out their own ethical frameworks and policy recommendations. There is ongoing discussion about the extent to which these organizations, government agencies and tech companies should be determining AI regulation, Leibowicz said.
“What I’m interested in is, who’s involved in that risk calculus?” she asked. “How are we making those decisions? What types of actual affected communities are we talking to in order to make that calculus? Or is it a group of engineers sitting in a room trying to forecast for the whole world?”
Leibowicz advocated for transparency measures such as requiring standardized “nutrition labels” that would disclose the training dataset for any given AI model — a proposal similar to the label mandate announced in November for internet service providers.
A regulatory framework should be implemented while these technologies are still being created, rather than in response to a future crisis, Makanju said. “It’s very clear that this technology is going to be incorporated into every industry in some way in the coming years, and I worry a little bit about where we are right now in getting there.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Sen. Bennet Urges Companies to Consider ‘Alarming’ Child Safety Risks in AI Chatbot Race
VON Evolution Conference Will Address Intersection of Telecom, AI, 5G and Blockchain
DOJ Investigates TikTok, Google’s Generative AI Tool, Charter Counsel Retiring
David Strauss: How State Broadband Offices Will Score BEAD Applications
Carrier Association Requests Reconsideration of FCC Decision on 911 Outage Notification
Sohn Speaks After Withdrawal, MasterCard Back Indigenous Connectivity, Liberty-CityFibre in Buy Talks
Experts Call for Spectrum Allocation Reform, Pointing to C-Band Clash Between Airlines and 5G
BEAD Build Timelines in Jeopardy if ‘Buy America’ Waivers Not Granted, White House Budget Office Told
Children’s Online Safety Bills Criticized for Compliance Burden, Plus Speech and Privacy Risks
TikTok U.S. Must Sell or Get Banned, T-Mobile’s New Buy, 5 More States Receive ECF Money
FCC Expands Robocall Regime to Intermediaries, Establishes Robotext Protections
Treasury Feels Obligated to Inform Federal Agencies about Capital Projects Fund Projects Locations
Watch the Webinar of Big Tech & Speech Summit for $9 and Receive Our Breakfast Club Report
Preview the Start of Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Content Moderation, Section 230 and the Future of Online Speech
BEAD Build Timelines in Jeopardy if ‘Buy America’ Waivers Not Granted, White House Budget Office Told
Bill to Address National Security Threats, Reactions to Sohn Withdrawal, Need for 5G Spectrum
Section 230 Shuts Down Conversation on First Amendment, Panel Hears
Panelists Recommend More Concentrated Focus on Federal Privacy Legislation
Experts Clash Over Federal Preemption and State Laws on Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Kate Forscey: For the FTC to Rein in Big Tech, Slow and Steady Wins the Race
‘Buy America’ Waivers Possible, But Very Difficult to Obtain, Says NTIA Chief
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Trending
-
Fiber3 weeks ago
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Floats BEAD in USF Areas, Counties Concerned About FCC Map, Alabama’s $25M for Broadband
-
Big Tech3 weeks ago
House Innovation, Data, and Commerce Chairman Gus Bilirakis to Keynote Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Big Tech2 weeks ago
Watch the Webinar of Big Tech & Speech Summit for $9 and Receive Our Breakfast Club Report
-
Big Tech2 weeks ago
Preview the Start of Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
#broadbandlive2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
-
WISP4 weeks ago
Starry Group Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Community Engagement is Key to BEAD Grant Planning Process, Experts Say