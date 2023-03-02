Funding
Third-Party Consultants Can Coordinate Broadband Deployment, Say Panelists
Awardees of NTIA’s BIP recommend hiring third-party technical consultants.
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 – Third-party technical consultants can help coordinate between state entities and providers in implementing federal grant funds, say awardees of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Infrastructure Program.
In February 2022, the NTIA awarded 13 grants totaling over $277 million as per its Broadband Infrastructure Program. The program is funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which was designed to support broadband deployment in unserved areas, particularly in rural areas.
Awardees shared advice to states applying for future Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funds at an Internet for All webinar celebrating the one-year anniversary of the program on Wednesday.
“Hire a third-party consultant early in the process,” advised Rebecca Mincey, executive director of development authority in Lumpkin County, Georgia. A third-party technical consultant can help verify engineering plans to make sure the plans meet grant and construction requirements and will provide additional accountability with providers, she said.
Having a consultant as a technical advisor right alongside the state and the provider has ensured that the deployment is a team effort, agreed Judge Joe Pat Covington of Scott County, Kentucky.
For these county governments, grant funds have “opened up the floodgates” for partnering with providers, continued Covington. Previously reluctant providers are now willing to partner with Scott County, he said.
Relationships are the key to success in all areas of broadband development, agreed the panelists.
Pole attachments are a common area of conflict and delay in broadband development. States can reduce delays by establishing a direct line of communication with utility partners and ensuring that utilities have what they need to process requests quickly, said Mincey.
Share specifics about the grant program and project requirements with pole owners, urged Covington. States should consider how they can streamline the process for utilities, he added.
Three More States Receive $350 Million from Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema praised the program for ‘delivering real solutions to Arizonans.’
WASHINGTON, February 21, 2023 – The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced $350 million in broadband funding to the states of Arizona, Wyoming and Tennessee under America Rescue Plan’s Capital Project Fund.
Tennessee is approved to receive $185 million through the state’s Last Mile Connection program and its Middle Mile Buildout Program, both of which will participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program. The state anticipates it will connect 50,000 households and businesses.
Arizona is approved to receive $99.4 million for the internet infrastructure through two state-wide programs, the Arizona Broadband Development Rural Infrastructure Grant program and the Arizona Broadband Development Urban Infrastructure Grant program. Through these programs, the state plans to connect 127,807 households and businesses to high-speed internet.
“Today’s investment in Arizona increases connectivity across our state, ensuring everyday Arizonans have access to high-speed internet no matter where they live,” said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. “By closing the digital divide, we’re delivering real solutions to Arizonans as they gain meaningful careers, access needed health care services, continue their educations, and connect with loved ones they hold dear.”
Wyoming is approved to receive $70.5 million to fund the Connect Wyoming grant program for last-mile infrastructure projects in areas that lack access to 100 Megabit per second (Mbps) * 20 Mbps. It is expected that it will serve 11,700 households and businesses.
Many other states have received funds from Capital Projects Fund, including Arkansas, Connecticiut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota.
Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund provides $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and Tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency. In addition to the $10 billion provided by the Treasury Department, many governments are using a portion of their State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds toward connecting to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.
FCC Seeks Comment on Simplifying, Expanding Tribal E-Rate Eligibility
The FCC is proposing to include in E-Rate tribal colleges that separately function as public libraries.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted at its open meeting Thursday to initiate a proceeding to expand tribal eligibility for the E-Rate program, including allowing certain tribal college libraries to partake in the fund that extends connectivity to libraries that are separate from schools.
The current version of the schools and libraries fund requires that eligible entities be libraries “whose budgets are completely separate from any schools.” The initial intention was to ensure that the limited funds would not be diverted to higher education institutions.
But in identifying a lack of program participation in the tribal community, the commission is proposing to modify the definition to include tribal college libraries that “serve a dual role by servicing the Tribal community as a public library.”
“Many of these Tribal college libraries may be the only library in the community and take on the public library role in addition to being academic libraries,” the commission said in its proposal, noting that it is not proposal to expand the eligibility to tribal colleges or universities that don’t serve as public libraries.
As such, the commission is requesting comment on how to ensure that the funds will not be diverted to other higher education purposes. “Here, would limits on branches make sense or could we rely on other measures, like a requirement that the building be open and accessible to the public?” the commission asks.
Last year, the commission amended language in the program to explicitly include “tribal libraries” in its definition of “libraries” to ensure the participation of those institutions.
The change in definition came after indigenous community leaders said the E-Rate program is not effectively aiding tribal libraries, with some having said that nearly 40 percent of indigenous respondents saying they have not heard of the program. The FCC at that time held virtual listening sessions to hear about the lack of program funding requests from tribal libraries.
Another complaint the FCC heard from those participants was the program was too complicated to apply for.
Simplifying application process
As such, the commission has also proposed Thursday to simplify the application process for E-Rate funding, including potentially simplifying language, reducing the number of forms, and exempting competitive bidding for certain low-cost services. It is also considering extending or having a separate application filing window for tribal libraries.
There are two types of services for the E-Rate program: the first provides connectivity to the institutions while the second provides connectivity within them. The commission did not set a budget for the first type of service, but did set a pre-discount funding floor of $25,000 for the second type of service, with a discount opportunity of up to 85 percent – five percent lower than the 90 percent maximum allowed for the first service.
The commission is now asking if it should increase the funding floor and up the discount maximum to 90 percent for the second service.
Because the initial restrictions on the program were done partly to avoid waste, abuse and fraud, the commission is asking how it can avoid those problems with these new proposals.
The commission also asks commenters to suggest other ways it can improve tribal access to the E-Rate program and to let it know what the largest barriers for tribal libraries and other non-tribal entities are to participate in the program.
Finally, it’s also proposing that a tribal representative sit on the board of directors of the Universal Service Administrative Company, which administers the Universal Service Fund that includes the E-Rate program.
Comments on the proposals are due 45 days after its publication in the federal register.
In October, the FCC launched a pilot program targeting 20 tribal libraries intended to assist them with the E-Rate program. That included in-person training and assistance with planning, applying and invoicing.
WISPA Says BEAD Fiber Prioritization to Increase Cost and Deployment
Prioritizing fiber builds will increase cost and deployment time, says WISPA report.
WASHINGTON, February 10, 2023 – By unjustifiably prioritizing fiber deployments, the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment notice of funding opportunity unnecessarily increases the total cost of achieving broadband goals and delays its deployment across the country, claimed a report commissioned by the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association.
Congress delegated the implementation of the $42 billion BEAD program to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. The Act, however, “does not require NTIA to prioritize BEAD funds for deployment of Fiber to the Premises projects,” read the report by Bill Lehr, a telecommunications economist and consultant.
The Administration has prioritized fiber regardless of Congressional direction, said Lehr, saying that the NTIA disregarded “sound economic and policy principles” in its notice of funding.
As framed, the BEAD notice establishes “priority” broadband projects as those that will “provision service via end-to-end fiber-optic facilities to each end-user premises.” States are directed to award BEAD funds to priority projects unless the cost exceeds the cost per location threshold or for other valid reasons approved by the NTIA.
Increase in cost
Not only are these rules “inconsistent with optimal planning for U.S. essential and critical digital infrastructure,” but they will “increase the total cost of achieving broadband universal service goals,” read the report.
According to Lehr, a “number of studies” point to fixed wireless alternatives that offer high-quality connection at a fraction of the cost of fiber optic. “This is ever truer given recent and continuing advances in next-generation fixed wireless technology,” read the report.
Furthermore, the notice directs states to overbuild in locations that already offer 25 Mbps download by 3 Mbps upload or better services. This, in combination with preferential subsidization of fiber projects, could “plausibly increase the costs of addressing U.S. broadband needs by tens of billions of dollars in lost benefits.”
Costs drastically increase in rural locations where deploying fiber is much more costly than fixed wireless alternatives, said Lehr. More competition in broadband is likely to reduce prices, which contributes to the realization of consumer surplus and economic growth, he continued.
Delay of deployment
By prioritizing fiber builds and excluding broadband technologies that use unlicensed spectrum, the NTIA forces a delay on connecting the unconnected, said the report, thus harming the consumers forced to wait as well as all U.S. citizens as the economic benefits of achieving universal broadband are delayed.
It takes time to build out wired infrastructure which requires a wired distribution plant at every potential broadband service location whereas wireless technology can be deployed more quickly and scale with the growth in subscriber base, thus reducing time and money required for deployment, said Lehr.
“Because the digital economy transformation is a continuing process, delaying U.S. progress poses compounding risks for sustaining U.S. global competitiveness,” read the report. A large share of U.S. economic growth and performance is attributed to the nation’s lead in adopting digital technologies, said Lehr.
The report urged the NTIA to eliminate the fiber-first bias in the BEAD notice of funding and include fixed wireless providers for consideration. Doing so, it claimed, would restore the technological neutrality principle intended by Congress, enable the forces of competition to determine the best strategies for providing broadband services in different locations, and reduce overall deployment costs and delays.
