Social Media
TikTok Security Officer Touts New Oversight Framework as Congress Pushes for Ban
The “Project Texas” initiative ensures that all of TikTok’s U.S. data security operations are overseen by independent parties.
WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 — As lawmakers grow increasingly wary of TikTok’s risks to national security, the company is developing a complex framework with significant government and third-party oversight in a bid to continue its United States operations.
“It’s going to be an unprecedented amount of transparency,” said Will Farrell, interim security officer at TikTok, in a keynote address at State of the Net on Monday.
TikTok’s efforts to win U.S. government approval come in the face of growing Congressional hostility toward the platform. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Thune, R-S.D., on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at giving President Joe Biden the ability to impose a complete ban of the app.
Farrell claimed the new framework would be a comprehensive answer to widespread concerns of unauthorized access to data and Chinese state influence over content. “I can’t explain how hard and complex this is… We’ve been working on this for close to two years,” he said.
TikTok’s U.S. data security initiative — internally named “Project Texas” — is largely a product of the company’s ongoing negotiations with the inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which first opened an investigation into TikTok’s national security risks in 2019.
‘Project Texas’ will emphasize third-party oversight
The initiative’s title references its partnership with Austin-based software company Oracle, which will house U.S. user data and review TikTok source code.
In June 2022, TikTok wrote in a letter to several senators that all U.S. user data was being being routed to Oracle by default and that the company would eventually “delete U.S. users’ protected data from our own systems and fully pivot to Oracle cloud servers located in the U.S.”
Another key component of Project Texas is a new subsidiary entity, TikTok U.S. Data Security, Inc., which will replicate many of TikTok’s existing processes for U.S. users with several additional layers of oversight. USDS will be governed by an independent board of directors, which in turn will report to CFIUS.
Including Oracle, USDS and CFIUS, Farrell said that “at least seven independent third parties” would be overseeing TikTok’s U.S. data security operations.
“We’re breaking new ground here — no one’s ever done anything like this before,” Farrell said. “Essentially what we’re doing is every single line of code… every single line of code has to be inspected by Oracle and another third-party source code inspector approved by the U.S. government.”
Oracle and the third-party inspector will also thoroughly check the moderation models and recommendation algorithms to ensure that they don’t have “a bias or political agenda,” Farrell said.
Many lawmakers still skeptical about TikTok’s data security practices
Despite TikTok’s efforts, the legislation proposed by Warner and Thune sets the stage for a national ban of the platform — and several other members of Congress have previously indicated their potential support.
In February, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., urged CFIUS to “swiftly conclude its investigation and impose strict structural restrictions between TikTok’s American operations and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.”
In a letter to Treasury Secretary and CFIUS Chair Janet Yellen, the senators expressed “profound concern” about TikTok’s future U.S. operations and warned that the committee “should not put its imprimatur on a deal with TikTok if it cannot fully ensure our personal data and access to information is free from spying and interference from the Chinese government.”
“Moreover, monitoring and hosting requirements will never address the distrust earned from ByteDance’s past conduct,” the senators added.
In December 2022, the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Armed Services Committee sent a letter to Yellen and other officials saying that the reported negotiations were “deeply concerning.”
“At present, it does not appear the draft agreement reportedly favored by Treasury would require ByteDance, and by extension [People’s Republic of China] authorities, to give up control of its algorithm,” wrote Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Mike Rogers, R-Ala.
Section 230
Industry Experts Caution Against Extreme Politicization in Section 230 Debate
Reforming Section 230 may not ‘break the internet,’ but experts recommended that changes be targeted and incremental.
WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 — Congress should reject the heavily politicized rhetoric surrounding Section 230 and instead consider incremental reforms that are narrowly targeted at specific problems, according to industry experts at State of the Net on Monday.
“What I really wish Congress would do, since 230 has become this political football, is put the football down for a second,” said Billy Easley, senior public policy lead at Reddit.
Instead of starting from Section 230, Easley suggested that Congress methodically identify specific problems and consider how each could best be addressed. With many issues, he claimed that there are “a slew of policy options” more effective than changing Section 230.
Much of the discussion about Section 230 is “intentionally being pitted into binaries,” said Yaël Eisenstat, head of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Technology and Society. In reality, she continued, many proposals exist somewhere between keeping Section 230 exactly as it is and throwing it out altogether.
Eisenstat expressed skepticism about the often-repeated claim that changing Section 230 will “break the internet.”
“Let’s be frank — the tobacco industry, the automobile industry, the oil and gas industry, the food industry also did not want to be regulated and claimed it would completely destroy them,” she said. “And guess what? They all still exist.”
Joel Thayer, president of the Digital Progress Institute, claimed that many arguments against Section 230 reform are “harkening back to a more libertarian view, which is ‘let’s not touch it because bad things can happen.”
“I think that’s absurd,” he said. “I think even from a political standpoint, that’s just not the reality.”
Potential reforms should be targeted and consider unintended consequences
While Section 230 has performed “unbelievably well” for a law dating back to 1996, it should at least be “tweaked” to better reflect the present day, said Matt Perault, director of the Center on Technology Policy at the University of North Carolina.
But Perault acknowledged that certain proposed changes would create a significant compliance burden for smaller platforms, unlike large companies with “huge legal teams, huge policy teams, huge communications teams.”
Concerns about the impact of Section 230 reform on small businesses can be addressed by drawing distinct guidelines about which types of companies are included in any given measure, Thayer said.
Easley warned that certain proposals could lead to major unintended consequences. While acknowledging Republican concerns about “censorship” of conservative content on social media platforms, he argued that removing Section 230 protections was not the best way to address the issue — and might completely backfire.
“There’s going to be less speech in other areas,” Easley said. “We saw this with SESTA/FOSTA, we’ve seen this in other sorts of proposals as well, and I just really wish that Congress would keep that in mind.”
Thayer suggested that future legislative efforts start with increasing tech companies’ transparency, building off of the bipartisan momentum from the previous session of Congress.
Easley agreed, adding that increased access to data will allow lawmakers to more effectively target other areas of concern.
Section 230
State of the Net Panelists Clash Over Section 230 Interpretations
Panelists discussed the recent oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google.
WASHINGTON, March 6, 2023 — Experts at the State of the Net conference on Monday expressed a wide range of viewpoints about how Section 230 should be interpreted in the context of Gonzalez v. Google, an intermediary liability case recently argued before the Supreme Court.
If the justices want to understand Section 230’s original intent, NetChoice CEO Steve DelBianco said, they should turn to the law’s original co-authors — Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and former Rep. Chris Cox, now on the NetChoice board of directors. In January, Wyden and Cox filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
But Mary Anne Franks, professor at the University of Miami School of Law, argued that a modern-day interpretation of the law should be based on several factors other than the author’s explanation, such as the statute’s actual wording and its legislative history. “The law does not have to be subject to revisionist or self-serving interests of interpretations after the fact,” she said.
Franks emphasized the “Good Samaritan” aspect of Section 230, claiming that the law is supposed to “provide incentives for platforms to actually do the right thing.”
Alex Abdo, litigation director at Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, said he was sympathetic to Franks’ concerns and agreed that tech companies are generally governed by financial motivations, rather than a dedication to free speech or the public interest. Not only can online platforms be exploited to cause harm, he said, they often amplify sensationalized and provocative speech by design.
However, Abdo maintained that Section 230 played a key role in protecting unpopular online speech — including content posted by human rights activists, government whistleblowers and dissidents — by making it less likely that social media platforms would feel the need to remove it.
DelBianco expressed measured optimism about the justices’ approach to Section 230, noting that Justice Clarence Thomas seemed to reject some of the algorithmic harm claims despite his previously expressed interest in altering Section 230. DelBianco also highlighted Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s line of questioning about whether an individual can be held liable for simply liking or retweeting content, calling it “one of the most surprising questions” of the oral arguments.
But despite their appreciation for certain aspects of the justices’ approach, multiple panelists agreed that changing Section 230 should be a careful and deliberate process, better suited to Congress than the courts. “I would much prefer a scalpel to a sledgehammer,” said Matt Wood, vice president of policy and general counsel at Free Press.
The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law will hold a hearing on Wednesday to examine platform liability, focusing on Gonzalez.
Social Media
Supreme Court Considers Liability for Twitter Not Removing Terrorist Content
Many of the arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh hinged on specific interpretations of the Anti-Terrorism Act.
WASHINGTON, February 22, 2023 — In the second of two back-to-back cases considering online intermediary liability, Supreme Court justices on Wednesday sought the precise definitions of two words — “substantial” and “knowingly” — in order to draw lines that could have major implications for the internet as a whole.
The oral arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh closely examined the text of the Anti-Terrorism Act, considering whether the social media platform contributed to a 2017 terrorist attack by hosting terrorist content and failing to remove ISIS-affiliated accounts — despite the absence of a direct link to the attack. The hearing followed Tuesday’s arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, a case stemming from similar facts but primarily focused on Section 230.
Many of Wednesday’s arguments hinged on specific interpretations of the ATA, which states that liability for injuries caused by international terrorism “may be asserted as to any person who aids and abets, by knowingly providing substantial assistance, or who conspires with the person who committed such an act of international terrorism.”
Seth Waxman, the attorney representing Twitter, argued that Twitter should not be held liable unless it knew that it was substantially assisting the act of terrorism that injured the plaintiff.
“But [it’s] not enough to know that you’re providing substantial assistance to a group that does this kind of thing?” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked.
“Of course not,” Waxman said.
Jackson was unconvinced, saying that she did not see a clear distinction.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned whether the means of communication to individuals planning a terrorist attack would be considered “substantial assistance.” Waxman replied that it would depend on how significant and explicit the communications were.
Clashing interpretations of Anti-Terrorism Act left unresolved
At one point, Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested that Waxman was misreading the law by taking the act of terrorism as the object of the “aiding and abetting” clause, rather than the person who committed the act.
The latter reading would help Twitter, the justice said, because the plaintiff would then have to prove that the company aided a specific person, rather than an abstract occurrence.
However, Waxman doubled down on his original reading.
“Are you sure you want to do that?” Gorsuch asked, drawing laughs from the gallery.
Waxman also pushed back against assertions that he claimed were “combining silence or inaction with affirmative assistance.” If Twitter said that its platform should not be used to support terrorist groups or acts, Waxman argued, the company should not be held liable for any potential terrorist content, even if it did nothing at all to enforce that rule.
Justice Elena Kagan disagreed. “You’re helping by providing your service to those people with the explicit knowledge that those people are using it to advance terrorism,” she said.
Justices expressed concern over broad scope of potential liability
Unlike in the Gonzalez arguments, where the government largely supported increasing platform liability, Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler defended Twitter, saying that holding the company liable could result in hindering “legitimate and important activities by businesses, charities and others.”
Several justices raised similar concerns about the decision’s potentially far-reaching impacts.
“If we’re not pinpointing cause and effect or proximate cause for specific things, and you’re focused on infrastructure or just the availability of these platforms, then it would seem that every terrorist act that uses this platform would also mean that Twitter is an aider and abettor in those instances,” Justice Clarence Thomas told Eric Schnapper, the attorney representing the plaintiffs.
Schnapper agreed that this would be the case, but proposed setting reasonable boundaries around liability by using a standard of “remoteness in time, weighed together with the volume of activity.”
Justice Samuel Alito proposed a scenario in which a police officer tells phone companies, gas stations, restaurants and other businesses to stop serving individuals who are broadly suspected of committing a crime. Would the businesses have to comply, Alito questioned, to avoid liability for aiding and abetting?
Schnapper did not answer directly. “That’s a difficult question,” he said. “But clearly, at one end of the spectrum… If you provide a gun to someone who you know is a murderer, I think you could be held liable for aiding and abetting.”
