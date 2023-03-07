Social Media
TikTok Security Officer Touts New Oversight Framework as Congress Pushes for Ban
The “Project Texas” initiative ensures that all of TikTok’s U.S. data security operations are overseen by independent parties.
WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 — As lawmakers grow increasingly wary of TikTok’s risks to national security, the company is developing a complex framework with significant government and third-party oversight in a bid to continue its United States operations.
“It’s going to be an unprecedented amount of transparency,” said Will Farrell, interim security officer at TikTok, in a keynote address at State of the Net on Monday.
TikTok’s efforts to win U.S. government approval come in the face of growing Congressional hostility toward the platform. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Thune, R-S.D., on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at giving President Joe Biden the ability to impose a complete ban of the app.
Farrell claimed the new framework would be a comprehensive answer to widespread concerns of unauthorized access to data and Chinese state influence over content. “I can’t explain how hard and complex this is… We’ve been working on this for close to two years,” he said.
TikTok’s U.S. data security initiative — internally named “Project Texas” — is largely a product of the company’s ongoing negotiations with the inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which first opened an investigation into TikTok’s national security risks in 2019.
‘Project Texas’ will emphasize third-party oversight
The initiative’s title references its partnership with Austin-based software company Oracle, which will house U.S. user data and review TikTok source code.
In June 2022, TikTok wrote in a letter to several senators that all U.S. user data was being being routed to Oracle by default and that the company would eventually “delete U.S. users’ protected data from our own systems and fully pivot to Oracle cloud servers located in the U.S.”
Another key component of Project Texas is a new subsidiary entity, TikTok U.S. Data Security, Inc., which will replicate many of TikTok’s existing processes for U.S. users with several additional layers of oversight. USDS will be governed by an independent board of directors, which in turn will report to CFIUS.
Including Oracle, USDS and CFIUS, Farrell said that “at least seven independent third parties” would be overseeing TikTok’s U.S. data security operations.
“We’re breaking new ground here — no one’s ever done anything like this before,” Farrell said. “Essentially what we’re doing is every single line of code… every single line of code has to be inspected by Oracle and another third-party source code inspector approved by the U.S. government.”
Oracle and the third-party inspector will also thoroughly check the moderation models and recommendation algorithms to ensure that they don’t have “a bias or political agenda,” Farrell said.
Many lawmakers still skeptical about TikTok’s data security practices
Despite TikTok’s efforts, the legislation proposed by Blumenthal and Thune sets the stage for a national ban of the platform — and several other members of Congress have previously indicated their potential support.
In February, Blumenthal and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., urged CFIUS to “swiftly conclude its investigation and impose strict structural restrictions between TikTok’s American operations and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.”
In a letter to Treasury Secretary and CFIUS Chair Janet Yellen, the senators expressed “profound concern” about TikTok’s future U.S. operations and warned that the committee “should not put its imprimatur on a deal with TikTok if it cannot fully ensure our personal data and access to information is free from spying and interference from the Chinese government.”
“Moreover, monitoring and hosting requirements will never address the distrust earned from ByteDance’s past conduct,” the senators added.
In December 2022, the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Armed Services Committee sent a letter to Yellen and other officials saying that the reported negotiations were “deeply concerning.”
“At present, it does not appear the draft agreement reportedly favored by Treasury would require ByteDance, and by extension [People’s Republic of China] authorities, to give up control of its algorithm,” wrote Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Mike Rogers, R-Ala.
Section 230
State of the Net Panelists Clash Over Section 230 Interpretations
Panelists discussed the recent oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google.
WASHINGTON, March 6, 2023 — Experts at the State of the Net conference on Monday expressed a wide range of viewpoints about how Section 230 should be interpreted in the context of Gonzalez v. Google, an intermediary liability case recently argued before the Supreme Court.
If the justices want to understand Section 230’s original intent, NetChoice CEO Steve DelBianco said, they should turn to the law’s original co-authors — Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and former Rep. Chris Cox, now on the NetChoice board of directors. In January, Wyden and Cox filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
But Mary Anne Franks, professor at the University of Miami School of Law, argued that a modern-day interpretation of the law should be based on several factors other than the author’s explanation, such as the statute’s actual wording and its legislative history. “The law does not have to be subject to revisionist or self-serving interests of interpretations after the fact,” she said.
Franks emphasized the “Good Samaritan” aspect of Section 230, claiming that the law is supposed to “provide incentives for platforms to actually do the right thing.”
Alex Abdo, litigation director at Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, said he was sympathetic to Franks’ concerns and agreed that tech companies are generally governed by financial motivations, rather than a dedication to free speech or the public interest. Not only can online platforms be exploited to cause harm, he said, they often amplify sensationalized and provocative speech by design.
However, Abdo maintained that Section 230 played a key role in protecting unpopular online speech — including content posted by human rights activists, government whistleblowers and dissidents — by making it less likely that social media platforms would feel the need to remove it.
DelBianco expressed measured optimism about the justices’ approach to Section 230, noting that Justice Clarence Thomas seemed to reject some of the algorithmic harm claims despite his previously expressed interest in altering Section 230. DelBianco also highlighted Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s line of questioning about whether an individual can be held liable for simply liking or retweeting content, calling it “one of the most surprising questions” of the oral arguments.
But despite their appreciation for certain aspects of the justices’ approach, multiple panelists agreed that changing Section 230 should be a careful and deliberate process, better suited to Congress than the courts. “I would much prefer a scalpel to a sledgehammer,” said Matt Wood, vice president of policy and general counsel at Free Press.
The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law will hold a hearing on Wednesday to examine platform liability, focusing on Gonzalez.
Social Media
Supreme Court Considers Liability for Twitter Not Removing Terrorist Content
Many of the arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh hinged on specific interpretations of the Anti-Terrorism Act.
WASHINGTON, February 22, 2023 — In the second of two back-to-back cases considering online intermediary liability, Supreme Court justices on Wednesday sought the precise definitions of two words — “substantial” and “knowingly” — in order to draw lines that could have major implications for the internet as a whole.
The oral arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh closely examined the text of the Anti-Terrorism Act, considering whether the social media platform contributed to a 2017 terrorist attack by hosting terrorist content and failing to remove ISIS-affiliated accounts — despite the absence of a direct link to the attack. The hearing followed Tuesday’s arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, a case stemming from similar facts but primarily focused on Section 230.
Many of Wednesday’s arguments hinged on specific interpretations of the ATA, which states that liability for injuries caused by international terrorism “may be asserted as to any person who aids and abets, by knowingly providing substantial assistance, or who conspires with the person who committed such an act of international terrorism.”
Seth Waxman, the attorney representing Twitter, argued that Twitter should not be held liable unless it knew that it was substantially assisting the act of terrorism that injured the plaintiff.
“But [it’s] not enough to know that you’re providing substantial assistance to a group that does this kind of thing?” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked.
“Of course not,” Waxman said.
Jackson was unconvinced, saying that she did not see a clear distinction.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned whether the means of communication to individuals planning a terrorist attack would be considered “substantial assistance.” Waxman replied that it would depend on how significant and explicit the communications were.
Clashing interpretations of Anti-Terrorism Act left unresolved
At one point, Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested that Waxman was misreading the law by taking the act of terrorism as the object of the “aiding and abetting” clause, rather than the person who committed the act.
The latter reading would help Twitter, the justice said, because the plaintiff would then have to prove that the company aided a specific person, rather than an abstract occurrence.
However, Waxman doubled down on his original reading.
“Are you sure you want to do that?” Gorsuch asked, drawing laughs from the gallery.
Waxman also pushed back against assertions that he claimed were “combining silence or inaction with affirmative assistance.” If Twitter said that its platform should not be used to support terrorist groups or acts, Waxman argued, the company should not be held liable for any potential terrorist content, even if it did nothing at all to enforce that rule.
Justice Elena Kagan disagreed. “You’re helping by providing your service to those people with the explicit knowledge that those people are using it to advance terrorism,” she said.
Justices expressed concern over broad scope of potential liability
Unlike in the Gonzalez arguments, where the government largely supported increasing platform liability, Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler defended Twitter, saying that holding the company liable could result in hindering “legitimate and important activities by businesses, charities and others.”
Several justices raised similar concerns about the decision’s potentially far-reaching impacts.
“If we’re not pinpointing cause and effect or proximate cause for specific things, and you’re focused on infrastructure or just the availability of these platforms, then it would seem that every terrorist act that uses this platform would also mean that Twitter is an aider and abettor in those instances,” Justice Clarence Thomas told Eric Schnapper, the attorney representing the plaintiffs.
Schnapper agreed that this would be the case, but proposed setting reasonable boundaries around liability by using a standard of “remoteness in time, weighed together with the volume of activity.”
Justice Samuel Alito proposed a scenario in which a police officer tells phone companies, gas stations, restaurants and other businesses to stop serving individuals who are broadly suspected of committing a crime. Would the businesses have to comply, Alito questioned, to avoid liability for aiding and abetting?
Schnapper did not answer directly. “That’s a difficult question,” he said. “But clearly, at one end of the spectrum… If you provide a gun to someone who you know is a murderer, I think you could be held liable for aiding and abetting.”
Expert Opinion
Bret Swanson: Censors Target Internet Talkers With AI Truth Scores
Conservative podcasters were 11 times more likely than liberal podcasters to share claims fact-checked as false.
Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter may have capped the opening chapter in the Information Wars, where free speech won a small but crucial battle. Full spectrum combat across the digital landscape, however, will only intensify, as a new report from the Brookings Institution, a key player in the censorship industrial complex, demonstrates.
First, a review.
Reams of internal documents, known as the Twitter Files, show that social media censorship in recent years was far broader and more systematic than even we critics suspected. Worse, the files exposed deep cooperation – even operational integration – among Twitter and dozens of government agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, DOD, CIA, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Health and Human Services, CDC, and, of course, the White House.
Government agencies also enlisted a host of academic and non-profit organizations to do their dirty work. The Global Engagement Center, housed in the State Department, for example, was originally launched to combat international terrorism but has now been repurposed to target Americans. The U.S. State Department also funded a UK outfit called the Global Disinformation Index, which blacklists American individuals and groups and convinces advertisers and potential vendors to avoid them. Homeland Security created the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) – including the Stanford Internet Observatory, the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, and the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab – which flagged for social suppression tens of millions of messages posted by American citizens.
Even former high government U.S. officials got in on the act – appealing directly (and successfully) to Twitter to ban mischief-making truth-tellers.
With the total credibility collapse of legacy media over the last 15 years, people around the world turned to social media for news and discussion. When social media then began censoring the most pressing topics, such as Covid-19, people increasingly turned to podcasts. Physicians and analysts who’d been suppressed on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, and who were of course nowhere to be found in legacy media, delivered via podcasts much of the very best analysis on the broad array of pandemic science and policy.
Which brings us to the new report from Brookings, which concludes that one of the most prolific sources of ‘misinformation’ is now – you guessed it – podcasts. And further, that the under-regulation of podcasts is a grave danger.
In “Audible reckoning: How top political podcasters spread unsubstantiated and false claims,” Valerie Wirtschafter writes:
- Due in large part to the say-whatever-you-want perceptions of the medium, podcasting offers a critical avenue through which unsubstantiated and false claims proliferate. As the terms are used in this report, the terms “false claims,” “misleading claims,” “unsubstantiated claims” or any combination thereof are evaluations by the research team of the underlying statements and assertions grounded in the methodology laid out below in the research design section and appendices. Such claims, evidence suggests, have played a vital role in shaping public opinion and political behavior. Despite these risks, the podcasting ecosystem and its role in political debates have received little attention for a variety of reasons, including the technical difficulties in analyzing multi-hour, audio-based content and misconceptions about the medium.
To analyze the millions of hours of audio content, Brookings used natural language processing to search for key words and phrases. It then relied on self-styled fact-checking sites Politifact and Snopes – pause for uproarious laughter…exhale – to determine the truth or falsity of these statements. Next, it deployed a ‘cosine similarity’ function to detect similar false statements in other podcasts.
The result: “conservative podcasters were 11 times more likely than liberal podcasters to share claims fact-checked as false or unsubstantiated.”
One show Brookings misclassified as “conservative” is the Dark Horse science podcast hosted by Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying. Over the past three years, they meticulously explored the complex world of Covid, delivering scintillating insights and humbly correcting their infrequent missteps. Brookings, however, determined 13.8 percent of their shows contained false information.
What would the Brookings methodology, using a different set of fact checkers, spit out if applied to CNN, the Washington Post, the FDA, CDC, or hundreds of blogs, podcasts, TV doctors, and “science communicators,” who got nearly everything wrong?
Speaking on journalist Matt Taibbi’s podcast, novelist Walter Kirn skewered the new A.I. fact-checking scheme. It pretends to turn censorship into a “mathematical, not Constitutional, concern” – or, as he calls it, “sciency, sciency, sciency bullshit.”
The daisy chain of presumptuous omniscience, selection bias, and false precision employed to arrive at these supposedly quantitative conclusions about the vast, diverse, sometimes raucous, and often enlightening world of online audio is preposterous.
And yet it is deadly serious.
The collapse of support for free speech among Western pseudo-elites is the foundation of so many other problems, from medicine to war. Misinformation is the natural state of the world. Open science and vigorous debate are the tools we deploy to become less wrong over time. Individual and collective decision-making depend on them.
Bret Swanson is an analyst of technology & the economy, president of Entropy Economics, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and chairman of the Indiana Public Retirement System. This article originally appeared on Infonomena by Bret Swanson on Substack on February 22, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
