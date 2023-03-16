TikTok U.S. Must Sell or Get Banned, T-Mobile’s New Buy, 5 More States Receive ECF Money

Broadband Roundup
March 16, 2023 – President Joe Biden and his administration said it wants the Bytedance, TikTok’s owner, to sell the U.S. version of the video sharing app or face a ban, according to the New York Times.
The demands were sent to ByteDance in recent weeks, said the Times, citing anonymous sources.
The threats come ahead of the first congressional committee appearance by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew next Thursday.
TikTok’s efforts to win U.S. government approval come in the face of growing Congressional hostility toward the platform. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Thune, R-S.D., on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at giving the Commerce Department the ability to impose a complete ban of the app.
The Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology Act (RESTRICT Act) requires the Commerce Department to examine critical infrastructure products, including those that go toward telecommunications networks, and to ensure “comprehensive actions to address risks of untrusted foreign information communications and technology products by requiring the Secretary to take up consideration of concerning activity identified by other government entities,” a White House release said.
Last month, the White House’s Office of Management and Budget required agencies to identify a banned application, such as TikTok, remove it and disallow installation on devices, and prohibit internet traffic within 30 days, as part of the governments’ efforts to rid security threats on government devices.
T-Mobile to acquire Mint Mobile for $1.35B
T-Mobile just announced Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Ka’ena Corporation and its subsidiaries and brands including Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile and wholesaler Plum, according to a press release.
T-Mobile is acquiring the brands’ sales, marketing, digital, and service operations, and plans to use its supplier relationships and distribution scale to help the brands to grow and offer competitive pricing and greater device inventory to more U.S. consumers seeking value offerings, it said in the release.
T-Mobile will pay up to a maximum of $1.35 billion, 39 percent in cash and 61 in stock to acquire Ka’ena, with the actual price based on the performance of Ka’ena during certain time period before and after the closing, the release said.
“Mint has built an incredibly successful digital direct-to-consumer business that continues to deliver for customers on the Un-carrier’s leading 5G network and now we are excited to use our scale and owners’ economics to help supercharge it – and Ultra Mobile – into the future,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, in the release.
“Over the long-term, we’ll also benefit from applying the marketing formula Mint has become famous for across more parts of T-Mobile. We think customers are really going to win with a more competitive and expansive Mint and Ultra,” Sievert added.
FCC commits $1.7M from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced on Wednesday it is committing $1.7 million through the Emergency Connectivity Program to help over 5000 students gain better access to internet.
Wednesday’s announcement will support approximately 15 schools and 2 libraries in California, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, and New York.
“Closing the Homework Gap means we need to connect all our students to digital tools for communicating with teachers and schools,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Today’s funding round is another important step toward reaching that goal.”
Since the launch of the $7.171 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund in 2021, the FCC has allocated a total of $6.6 billion in funding commitments. The program is set to end this year, with the service delivery deadline for the first two rounds approaching on June 30.
Some organizations have called on Congress to allocate additional funding for its extension.
March 15, 2023 — Multiple industry groups and other rural broadband stakeholders on Tuesday urged Congress to codify a minimum symmetrical speed standard of 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) in the upcoming reauthorization of the so-called Farm Bill, a multiyear package of legislation that governs a wide range of agricultural and food programs.
“Employing a lesser standard would represent an inefficient step backwards… failing the rural communities that need broadband capable of keeping pace with user demand for decades to come,” the stakeholders wrote in a letter to the Senate and House Agriculture Committees.
“Policies that encourage sustainable networks that meet the needs of consumers now and into the future will be most efficient in responding to consumer demand over the lives of those networks, particularly when compared to short-term solutions that are likely to be quickly outpaced by technological evolution and consumer demands and require substantial re-investment relatively soon thereafter.”
Among the groups signing the letter were the Fiber Broadband Association, NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
The organizations noted that robust connectivity is “especially important for rural Americans who, because of the long distances needed to travel, often rely even more than their urban counterparts on online access.”
The letter also emphasized the high demand for funding through the ReConnect Program, which supports rural broadband deployment, “notwithstanding high program expectations for service performance and network capability.”
This demand proves “that there is a surplus of providers interested and able to deliver better broadband services to rural America,” FBA President Gary Bolton said in a statement. “Our hope in raising the minimum standard is to ensure that every American to benefit from the Farm Bill will have access to high-quality, high-speed fiber broadband.”
NTIA requests comment on national spectrum strategy
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday requested public comment on identifying spectrum bands for new and additional private sector and federal uses, as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to develop a national spectrum strategy.
The initiative aims to “make the most efficient use of this critical resource, with the goal of identifying new spectrum bands for potential repurposing that will spur competition and innovation for years to come,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.
The NTIA’s proposed national strategy involves three pillars: developing a spectrum pipeline, long-term spectrum planning and expanding spectrum capacity through technology.
“Our airwaves are a valuable resource and we need a whole-of-government plan for managing them and using them,” Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “That is why this kind of long-term spectrum planning is so important. Combining it with short-term action to restore auction authority and provide a steady pipeline of spectrum for new commercial opportunities is the best way to ensure continued United States leadership in the wireless economy.”
Congress on Thursday failed to renew the FCC’s spectrum auction authority, sparking broad criticism.
FCC announces $7.5 million in funding for ACP outreach programs
The FCC on Wednesday announced nearly $7.5 million in funding for two new year-long pilot outreach grant programs aimed at promoting the Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidizes internet services and connected devices for low-income households.
The agency selected 23 applicants to receive almost $5 million in grant funding through the Your Home, Your Internet Program, in an attempt to encourage ACP awareness and participation for communities receiving federal housing assistance.
The agency awarded the remaining $2.5 million to nine applicants through the ACP Navigator Pilot Program, which aids entities such as school districts and Tribal governments in assisting consumers through the ACP application process.
“These outreach grants are a powerful tool to help us reach communities that could benefit from the Affordable Connectivity Program,” Rosenworcel said. “We want families that could use help with their internet bills to know about this largest-ever broadband affordability program, now supporting internet connections in nearly 17 million households.”
Yellowstone Fiber awarded $65 million for high-speed fiber network
Yellowstone Fiber was awarded a $65 million industrial bond deal to finance a high-speed fiber optic network in rural Montana, CEO Greg Metzger announced on Tuesday.
The project aims to bring connectivity to areas that are currently unserved or underserved by major internet service providers — without waiting for funding from the $42.5 million Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.
“All signs point to the BEAD money leading to incremental builds, with most of the money lining the pockets of large ISPs whose future depends on not ‘overbuilding’ their existing outdated infrastructure,” Metzger claimed. “Montana has some of the worst connectivity in the nation and Yellowstone Fiber didn’t want to wait for the possibility of a handout; we wanted to create a solution.”
The planned network will utilize an open access model, hoping to foster competition by enabling multiple private-sector service providers to use the infrastructure.
March 14, 2023 – The White House on Friday celebrated two years since the passing of the American Rescue Plan Act, which it said plowed $25 billion to universal broadband access and helped deliver connectivity to 16 million students under the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
The American Rescue Plan Act tasked the Treasury Department with writing the rules for some key programs, including the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. That program has been distributing $350 billion to local and state governments, who can use it for a variety of purposes including broadband infrastructure and digital inclusion efforts.
The FCC’s ECF is a $7.171 billion program that has helped students stay connected when they are off school or library grounds.
Last month, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it will commit another $30 million from the ECF, bringing it closer to exhausted the funds dedicated to the program.
Maryland needs more time to challenge the current FCC broadband map
Senators representing Maryland sent a letter last week to the FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel asking for more time to file challenges to the data underlying the commission’s broadband map.
“On the initial draft, Maryland’s broadband map dataset undercounts underserved and unserved households. The Office of Statewide Broadband found approximately 3,800 addresses incorrectly identified as serviceable by internet service providers compared to the state’s information on unserved locations” according to the letter,” according to the letter.
The broadband map will determine how much money each state will get from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and is expected to be allocated to the states by June 30.
“Inaccurate data will result in unfair funding allocations,” the letter added.
The letter comes after calls to extend the January 13 deadline for the initial challenge window were denied.
Meanwhile FCC has been investigating service providers who may have been overreporting data for its broadband map.
Ting providing gigabit internet for qualifying residents in Alexandria, VA
Internet Service Provider Ting Internet announced Tuesday that it is ready to deliver fiber internet in some Alexandria, Virginia, areas and will provide gigabit internet for free for those who qualify for the Federal Communications Commission Affordable Connectivity Program.
The fiber service rollout is happening gradually, Ting said in a press release, with full access to all residents expected by 2025.
Residents who qualify for the FCC’s ACP – which provides $30 and $75 per month subsidies to certain low-income and Americans living on tribal lands – will receive the symmetrical gigabit speeds for free. As part of an agreement with the city, the free internet will be provided to 4,000 affordable housing units, local nonprofit organizations, parks and farmers markets.
Residents who qualify for the ACP will also receive a router rental and can purchase a $100 Lenovo tablet for a one-time cost of $20 plus tax.
“We believe in making the Internet better, and that means improving Internet access and Internet choice for the communities in which we operate,” said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows and Ting Internet. “Offering symmetrical gigabit fiber to the home at no cost for those who qualify for the ACP can make a real tangible difference, and this is just the beginning.”
On Friday, the FCC announced a $66 million allocation for two of its four ACP outreach programs to help spread the word about the $14.2 billion program.
March 13, 2023 – Disappointing sentiments poured in after Congress for the first time failed to extend the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority on Thursday.
A bill, H.R. 1108, passed by the House last month that would extend the authority to May 19 stalled in the Senate over objections to the length of the extension to allow for the completion of a Department of Defense and National Telecommunications and Information Administration study on repurposing government spectrum for commercial use.
“We are disappointed that the Senate has not acted to do the same, because of the objections of one senator, and that the FCC’s authority to issue spectrum licenses will expire for the first time ever as a result,” said a joint statement from House Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, ranking member Frank Pallone Jr., and D-N.J., Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Doris Matsui, D-Calif.
“We will continue to work with our colleagues in the House and Senate to get our nation back on track to establish a strong, sustainable spectrum policy that benefits consumers and advances U.S. interests globally,” the statement added.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement on Friday that, “For three decades, the Federal Communications Commission’s authority to auction the nation’s airwaves has been an indispensable tool for harnessing the promise of new wireless technologies while also spurring economic growth, creating jobs, and strengthening our national security and global leadership.
“It is my hope that the FCC’s auction authority is restored quickly so that this important program is once again able to produce results for consumers and the economy,” she added.
Within the last six months, the FCC’s authority to auction the airwaves has been extended twice: first from September to December and then from December to March 9 through the larger congressional spending package. A bill introduced last year would have extended the authority to March 31, 2024.
The lapse comes just days after the FCC’s fifth commissioner nominee withdrew from contention over complaints Republican lawmakers tarnished her career.
Biden budget proposes $400M for USDA’s Reconnect program
President Joe Biden’s proposed budget for fiscal 2024, released Thursday, would allocate $400 million to the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect broadband loan and grant program.
“Installing high-speed internet creates high-paying union jobs and strengthens rural economies, which leads to higher property values, increased job and population growth, lower unemployment rates, and new business formation,” the budget document said.
The amount would build on the department’s more than $2 billion fund for broadband. Last year’s budget proposal, which must get through Congress, included $600 million for the fund.
If approved, the money would add to the billions going toward broadband from other programs to connect underserved and unserved areas of the country. That includes the $42.5 billion in the NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, slated for allocation to the states by June 30, and money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Biden’s budget proposal also includes more than $2.3 billion to the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development to “support an open, secure, and connected Indo-Pacific and implement the Indo-Pacific Strategy to strengthen and modernize America’s alliances” to effectively “out-compete China.”
The budget also puts $400 million for the Countering PRC Influence Fund, to “assert U.S. leadership in strategic competition” with the People’s Republic of China.
FCC announces $66M for Affordable Connectivity Program outreach
The FCC announced Friday that $66 million will go toward applicants in two of the four outreach programs intended to spread the word about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidizes connectivity for low-income Americans and those living on tribal lands.
The money will go toward applicants of the National Competitive Outreach Program and the Tribal Competition Outreach Program. The full $60 million allocated to the former is being allocated while $6 million of the $10 million allocated to the latter has been targeted. The programs were announced by the commission in November.
The commission selected 197 applicants representing 50 states and territories from 350 applications. The intent is to partner with “trusted messengers” about the program and “equipping them with funding to pursue innovative outreach strategies to reach historically underserved and unserved communities,” the FCC said in a statement Friday.
“Our partner organizations will now be able to use grant funds to conduct digital campaigns, door-to-door canvassing, operate phone banks, distribute direct mail, host ACP application enrollment and outreach events,” the FCC added.
The commission added that is planning to release “enhancements” to the online consumer application intended to make enrollment easier “in the next few weeks.”
The $14 billion program, which provides broadband subsidies of $30 per month and $75 per month for households on tribal lands, has had issues getting qualified people to subscribe. Currently about 16 million are on the program, according to the White House.
Calling the 16-million-person target “progress,” Rosenworcel added, “but we want to do more to get out the word about this powerful program and reach families that may not know about this benefit. These outreach grants will help us expand awareness in more communities, so we can continue the work to close the digital divide.”
