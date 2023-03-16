Funding
Treasury Feels Obligated to Inform Federal Agencies about Capital Projects Fund Projects Locations
Department of Treasury is working to provide guidance for providers on how to grow their business.
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 – The Treasury Department is focusing on keeping afloat other federal agencies about completed broadband builds using its Capital Projects Fund to ensure federal money is not wasted, according to the program’s director on Wednesday.
Joseph Wender said on a Fiber for Breakfast web event that the department requires recipients of money from the fund to provide the coordinates of “every location that’s been served.
“Because we do feel an obligation to our federal partners, particularly the [Federal Communications Commission] and the [National Telecommunications and Information Administration] to ensure that our federally funded locations are fit into the larger map,” Wender added.
“We need to have a global awareness of where all of our funds are,” he added. “That is a reporting requirement that we take very seriously.”
The FCC released its first version of the broadband map in November and subsequently opened up a second round of data collection on January 3.
Since then there have been challenges sent to the agency on the accuracy of the map, including where areas are reported to have builds but don’t.
The map will be used by the NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program to deliver $42.5 billion to the states by June 30.
Industry associations and experts have requested that the FCC map add more information, including up-to-date information on where other federal and state funds are being allocated.
In January, experts agreed at an event that the federal funds should be better tracked in order to maximize its benefits.
“Money goes out from the government in broadband stimulus, but we don’t track where it’s going very well,” said Sarah Oh Lam, senior fellow at the Technology Policy Institute, a federal funded research and development center. “We really don’t know outcomes…and I don’t see many efforts in mandating that we collect data from this [stimulus] round from the grantees that receive money.
Funding
‘Buy America’ Waivers Possible, But Very Difficult to Obtain, Says NTIA Chief
The bar ‘is not impossibly high, but it is high,’ Alan Davidson said.
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 – The bipartisan infrastructure law is a broadband connectivity program as well as “an opportunity for us to be promoting U.S. jobs and promoting manufacturing capability,” said the head of the federal agency charged with implementation.
Although “there will be instances” where “Buy America” rules will be waived, “we will be looking very carefully for where” such waivers are allowed, said Alan Davidson, head of the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Speaking at a Verizon-hosted event here on Wednesday, Davidson cited President Biden’s inclusion of reference to the Buy America regulations in the State of the Union Address on February 7, a marquee forum signaling the importance of the rules to the administration.
“The bar has been set high: Not impossibly high, but it is high,” Davidson said.
Read the Broadband Breakfast special report: What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The report is available for Breakfast Club members.
In a statement by NTIA on February 9, two days after the State of the Union, the agency said that broadband projects funded from its $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will “have time” to get “made in America” products
There is widespread concern, raised during in a Broadband Breakfast event on February 8 and in other forums, that the electronic components in fiber-optic equipment are simply not available from American-made manufacturers. The fiber cables themselves, by contrast, are increasingly being manufactured in America.
President Biden, Davidson continued, “fully expects that we will source all of our materials and all of our work in the U.S. Fiber-optic cables are a good example of this.” He cited fiber manufacturer Corning as an example of announcing a new manufacturing facility in Arizona.
“We are hoping and expecting other announcements like that in the near future,” he said.
‘A startup in government’
In a conversation with Kathleen Grillo, Verizon’s senior vice president of public policy, Davidson said that $1.7 billion had already been awarded to state broadband offices, who are working to prepare broadband plans as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s $42.5 billion BEAD program.
He highlighted the significance of the June 30, 2023, deadline by which the agency will announce funding awards to states.
“Some states are very sophisticated; others are just standing up their broadband offices now,” he said.
Asked to define the missions and values that NTIA is bringing to its broadband implementation, Davidson cited excellence, integrity and kindness.
The program, he said, “is like a startup in government.”
Funding
Moneyless ACP Could Mean Small Providers Not Building Out in Remote Areas: Treasury Official
The Affordable Connectivity Program running out of money could potentially put smaller providers in a difficult spot.
WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 – The director of the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund said an Affordable Connectivity Program that runs out of money means smaller internet service providers lose a revenue source that could put toward building out networks in rural and remote communities.
Joseph Wender, director of the broadband infrastructure fund, said at an America’s Communications Association Connects event last week that the $14.2 billion fund provides subscribers to ISPs with an opportunity to subscribe with a $30 per month discount and $75 per month discount on tribal lands.
That extra revenue, which may otherwise not be obtained without the discounts provided by the ACP, could be used to build networks in areas that are financially difficult to do so, Wender said.
“Obviously the first concern is that low-income families will lose their connections,” said Wender. “The subsequent results is that it will dry up a revenue stream that you are counting on as you’re going to these areas that you previously thought were not profitable.”
While there have been calls for Congress to extend the ACP, the Federal Communications Commission, which administers the program, has had a bit of an issue getting the money out. That’s because many millions of eligible Americans are not subscribing. The result of that is the commission has launched four outreach programs to help get the word out.
Last week, vice president Kamala Harris announced that more than 16 million households are now saving $500 million per month on broadband from the program.
Funding
Third-Party Consultants Can Coordinate Broadband Deployment, Say Panelists
Awardees of NTIA’s BIP recommend hiring third-party technical consultants.
WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 – Third-party technical consultants can help coordinate between state entities and providers in implementing federal grant funds, say awardees of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Infrastructure Program.
In February 2022, the NTIA awarded 13 grants totaling over $277 million as per its Broadband Infrastructure Program. The program is funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which was designed to support broadband deployment in unserved areas, particularly in rural areas.
Awardees shared advice to states applying for future Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funds at an Internet for All webinar celebrating the one-year anniversary of the program on Wednesday.
“Hire a third-party consultant early in the process,” advised Rebecca Mincey, executive director of development authority in Lumpkin County, Georgia. A third-party technical consultant can help verify engineering plans to make sure the plans meet grant and construction requirements and will provide additional accountability with providers, she said.
Having a consultant as a technical advisor right alongside the state and the provider has ensured that the deployment is a team effort, agreed Judge Joe Pat Covington of Scott County, Kentucky.
For these county governments, grant funds have “opened up the floodgates” for partnering with providers, continued Covington. Previously reluctant providers are now willing to partner with Scott County, he said.
Relationships are the key to success in all areas of broadband development, agreed the panelists.
Pole attachments are a common area of conflict and delay in broadband development. States can reduce delays by establishing a direct line of communication with utility partners and ensuring that utilities have what they need to process requests quickly, said Mincey.
Share specifics about the grant program and project requirements with pole owners, urged Covington. States should consider how they can streamline the process for utilities, he added.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Treasury Feels Obligated to Inform Federal Agencies about Capital Projects Fund Projects Locations
Raul Katz: Can Investments in Robust Broadband Help States Limit the Downside of Recession?
‘Buy America’ Waivers Possible, But Very Difficult to Obtain, Says NTIA Chief
Lewis County Public Utility District Pushes Forward with Open Access Fiber Plan
Stakeholders Urge Higher Speed Standard, NTIA’s Spectrum Strategy, ACP Outreach Funding, Yellowstone Awarded $65 Million
Oversight Committee Members Concerned About New AI, As Witnesses Propose Some Solutions
Broadband Progress Report, Reps Want More FCC Map Challenge Time, Ting’s Free Gigabit for ACP
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Additional Content Moderation for Section 230 Protection Risks Reducing Speech on Platforms: Judge
House Innovation, Data, and Commerce Chairman Gus Bilirakis to Keynote Big Tech & Speech Summit
AT&T Floats BEAD in USF Areas, Counties Concerned About FCC Map, Alabama’s $25M for Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
Watch the Webinar of Big Tech & Speech Summit for $9 and Receive Our Breakfast Club Report
Preview the Start of Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit
A Foundation for Digital Equity, Biden on Cybersecurity, $750 Million Proposal in Wisconsin
Next Century Cities Presses FCC for ‘Average’ Speed on Broadband Label
Josephine Bernson: The Customer Experience is About More Than Fiber
Sean Gonsalves: National Digital Inclusion Alliance Hosts Largest Net Inclusion Gathering
Alex Kerai: The Rise of Digital Nomads Highlights Fast Broadband Needs
State of the Net Panelists Clash Over Section 230 Interpretations
Moneyless ACP Could Mean Small Providers Not Building Out in Remote Areas: Treasury Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Trending
-
Big Tech4 weeks ago
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Fiber2 weeks ago
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
For Sake of Accurate Broadband Map, Gigi Sohn Urges Senators Not to Delay Her Vote as FCC Commissioner
-
Big Tech2 weeks ago
House Innovation, Data, and Commerce Chairman Gus Bilirakis to Keynote Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
AT&T Floats BEAD in USF Areas, Counties Concerned About FCC Map, Alabama’s $25M for Broadband
-
Cybersecurity4 weeks ago
Smaller Companies Facing Cybersecurity Insurance Headwinds: Equifax Executive
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Sole FTC Republican to Resign, Faster Decisions from Meta Oversight Board, High Variance in 5G Performance
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
General Agreement on Broadband Label, But Not on Additional Disclosure Requirements