Big Tech
Watch the Webinar of Big Tech & Speech Summit for $9 and Receive Our Breakfast Club Report
Those who take advantage of this offer can watch the entire day’s program, follow along on Twitter with #BTSS.
WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 – The Big Tech & Speech Summit is Thursday, March 9. Broadband Breakfast is making the live webinar of the summit available for ONLY $9. Follow the discussion and tweet at #BTSS.
The Big Tech & Speech Summit is an exclusive forum addressing the red-hot controversies impacting Big Tech in Washington. In-person registration for the event at Clyde’s of Gallery Place is still available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The full-day program is available for $299, with breakfast and lunch included in the price. In person registrants will receive unlimited access to the event videos and two months’ complimentary membership in the Breakfast Club.
For those who can’t make it to Washington, Broadband Breakfast is making a webinar of the summit available for ONLY $9. Webinar registrants will also receive access to the Breakfast Club’s March report on Content Moderation, Section 230 and the Future of Online Speech.
This comprehensive report examines the extremely timely issue of content moderation and Section 230 from multiple angles.
Conference sessions include four panels, a keynote by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair, and three special addresses
Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis, R-Florida, will offer the keynote address, soon after the conference begins at 8:30 a.m. ET. Bilirakis, who represents the 12th Congressional District. serves as a aenior Member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and chairman of the Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee. He will be followed by Eli Noam, director of the Columbia Institute for Tele-Information, at 9 a.m.
Panel 1, The Big Picture for Big Tech, will be moderated by Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, and includes a diversity of panelists including Steve DelBianco, President and CEO, NetChoice, Willmary Escoto, U.S. Policy Analyst, Access Now, Amy Peikoff, Head of Policy and Legal, Parler, and Dane Snowden, Senior Advisor, Wilkinson Barker Knauer.
Next up will be a special address by John Samples, vice president of the Cato Institute and a member of Facebook’s independent Oversight Board, which provides final and binding decisions on whether specific content should be allowed or removed from Facebook and Instagram.
The next session, panel 2 at 10:45 a.m., will feature The Fragility of Section 230, and be moderated by Attorney Cathy Gellis. Her panel is certain to feature disagreements among Matthew Bergman, Founding Attorney, Social Media Victims Law Center; Ashley Johnson, Senior Policy Analyst, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, Emma Llansó, Director, Free Expression Project, Center for Democracy & Technology, Chris Marchese, Counsel, NetChoice, and Ron Yokubaitis, Founder, Texas.net, Inc.
Following lunch, we’ll hear our third special address, by Adam Conner, vice president for technology policy at American Progress. Conner founded Facebook’s Washington office and spent several years on the public policy team, and will speak on a progressive technology policy platform.
The afternoon features back-to-back panels on data privacy and competition. Panel 3, Regulating Data Privacy at 1 p.m., will be moderated by John Verdi, Senior Vice President of Policy, Future of Privacy Forum, with panelists Alan Butler, Executive Director and President, Electronic Privacy Information Center, Sara Collins, Senior Policy Counsel, Public Knowledge, India McKinney, Director of Federal Affairs, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Carl Szabo, Vice President & General Counsel, NetChoice, and Shane Tews, Nonresident Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute.
Innovation, Competition and Future Tech, Panel 4 at 2:15 p.m., will be moderated by Sara Morrison, Senior Reporter, Recode by Vox, and feature Christine Bannan, U.S. Public Policy Manager, Proton, Sacha Haworth, Executive Director, Tech Oversight Project, Cheyenne Hunt-Majer, Big Tech Accountability Advocate, Public Citizen, Adam Kovacevich, CEO, Chamber of Progress, and Berin Szóka, President, TechFreedom Foundation.
See the web page for the event.
Register in person, on online for $9
The registration page for the summit permits you to purchase a ticket to attend in person at Clyde’s of Gallery Place at 707 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006.
It will also allow you to purchase a livestream ticket for $9.
Alternatively, the registration page for the summit now has a button: “Join Webinar for $9.” This takes you to a Zoom registration page, allowing you to pay $9 and join the webinar at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.
We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to learn about the red-hot controversies impacting Big Tech in Washington from the experts.
Section 230
Congress Should Amend Section 230, Senate Subcommittee Hears
Experts urged Congress to amend tech protection law to limit protection for the promotion of harmful information.
WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 – Law professionals at a Senate Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law hearing on Wednesday urged Congress to amend Section 230 to specify that it applies only to free speech, rather than the promotion of misinformation.
Section 230 protects platforms from being treated as a publisher or speaker of information originating from a third party, thus shielding it from liability for the posts of the latter. Mary Anne Franks, professor of law at the University of Miami School of Law, argued that there is a difference between protecting free speech and protecting information and the harmful dissemination of that information.
Hany Farid, professor at University of California, Berkley, argued that there should be a distinction between a negligently designed product feature and a core component to the platform’s business. For example, YouTube’s video recommendations is a product feature rather than an essential function as it is designed solely to maximize advertising revenue by keeping users on the platform, he said.
YouTube claims that the algorithm to recommend videos is unable to distinguish between two different videos. This, argued Farid, should be considered a negligently designed feature as YouTube knew or should have reasonably known that the feature could lead to harm.
Section 230, said Farid, was written to immunize tech companies from defamation litigation, not to immunize tech companies from any wrongdoing, including negligible design of its features.
“At a minimum,” said Franks, returning the statue to its original intention “would require amending the statute to make clear that the law’s protections only apply to speech and to make clear that platforms that knowingly promote harmful content are ineligible for immunity.”
In an State of the Net conference earlier this month, Frank emphasized the “good Samaritan” aspect of the law, claiming that it is supposed to “provide incentives at platforms to actually do the right thing.” Instead, the law does not incentivize platforms to moderate its content, she argued.
Jennifer Bennett of national litigation boutique Gupta Wessler suggested that Congress uphold what is known as the Henderson framework, which would hold a company liable if it materially contributes to what makes content unlawful, including the recommendation and dissemination of the content.
Unfortunately, lamented Eric Schnapper, professor of law at University of Washington School of Law, Section 230 has barred the right of Americans to get redress if they’ve been harmed by big tech. “Absolute immunity breeds absolute irresponsibility,” he said.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, R-Connecticut, warned tech companies that “reform is coming” at the onset of the hearing.
This comes weeks after the Supreme Court decision to provide immunity to Google for recommending terrorist videos on its video platform YouTube. The case saw industry dissention on whether section 230 protects algorithmic recommendations. Justice Brett Kavanaugh claimed that YouTube forfeited its protection by using recommendation algorithms but was overturned in the court ruling.
Premium
Content Moderation, Section 230 and the Future of Online Speech
Our comprehensive report examines the extremely timely issue of content moderation and Section 230 from multiple angles.
Section 230
Industry Experts Caution Against Extreme Politicization in Section 230 Debate
Reforming Section 230 may not ‘break the internet,’ but experts recommended that changes be targeted and incremental.
WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 — Congress should reject the heavily politicized rhetoric surrounding Section 230 and instead consider incremental reforms that are narrowly targeted at specific problems, according to industry experts at State of the Net on Monday.
“What I really wish Congress would do, since 230 has become this political football, is put the football down for a second,” said Billy Easley, senior public policy lead at Reddit.
Don’t miss the Big Tech & Speech Summit on Thursday, March 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Broadband Breakfast is making a webinar of the summit available. Registrants and webinar participants receive two months’ complimentary membership in the Broadband Breakfast Club.
Instead of starting from Section 230, Easley suggested that Congress methodically identify specific problems and consider how each could best be addressed. With many issues, he claimed that there are “a slew of policy options” more effective than changing Section 230.
Much of the discussion about Section 230 is “intentionally being pitted into binaries,” said Yaël Eisenstat, head of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Technology and Society. In reality, she continued, many proposals exist somewhere between keeping Section 230 exactly as it is and throwing it out altogether.
Eisenstat expressed skepticism about the often-repeated claim that changing Section 230 will “break the internet.”
“Let’s be frank — the tobacco industry, the automobile industry, the oil and gas industry, the food industry also did not want to be regulated and claimed it would completely destroy them,” she said. “And guess what? They all still exist.”
Joel Thayer, president of the Digital Progress Institute, claimed that many arguments against Section 230 reform are “harkening back to a more libertarian view, which is ‘let’s not touch it because bad things can happen.”
“I think that’s absurd,” he said. “I think even from a political standpoint, that’s just not the reality.”
Potential reforms should be targeted and consider unintended consequences
While Section 230 has performed “unbelievably well” for a law dating back to 1996, it should at least be “tweaked” to better reflect the present day, said Matt Perault, director of the Center on Technology Policy at the University of North Carolina.
But Perault acknowledged that certain proposed changes would create a significant compliance burden for smaller platforms, unlike large companies with “huge legal teams, huge policy teams, huge communications teams.”
Concerns about the impact of Section 230 reform on small businesses can be addressed by drawing distinct guidelines about which types of companies are included in any given measure, Thayer said.
Easley warned that certain proposals could lead to major unintended consequences. While acknowledging Republican concerns about “censorship” of conservative content on social media platforms, he argued that removing Section 230 protections was not the best way to address the issue — and might completely backfire.
“There’s going to be less speech in other areas,” Easley said. “We saw this with SESTA/FOSTA, we’ve seen this in other sorts of proposals as well, and I just really wish that Congress would keep that in mind.”
Thayer suggested that future legislative efforts start with increasing tech companies’ transparency, building off of the bipartisan momentum from the previous session of Congress.
Easley agreed, adding that increased access to data will allow lawmakers to more effectively target other areas of concern.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Watch the Webinar of Big Tech & Speech Summit for $9 and Receive Our Breakfast Club Report
Congress Should Amend Section 230, Senate Subcommittee Hears
Content Moderation, Section 230 and the Future of Online Speech
Bill to Address National Security Threats, Reactions to Sohn Withdrawal, Need for 5G Spectrum
Industry Experts Caution Against Extreme Politicization in Section 230 Debate
App and Semiconductor Bills to Be Studied, Think Tank Wants Republicans on FTC, WISPAMERICA Opens
FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn Withdraws from Consideration
TikTok Security Officer Touts New Oversight Framework as Congress Pushes for Ban
Moneyless ACP Could Mean Small Providers Not Building Out in Remote Areas: Treasury Official
State of the Net Panelists Clash Over Section 230 Interpretations
AT&T Floats BEAD in USF Areas, Counties Concerned About FCC Map, Alabama’s $25M for Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
House Innovation, Data, and Commerce Chairman Gus Bilirakis to Keynote Big Tech & Speech Summit
Tribal Ready Wants Better Broadband Data to Benefit Indian Country
Rosenworcel New Prison Proposal, Lawsuit Against Robocalls, FTC’s Office
Does Digital Discrimination Require Intent? In FCC Proceeding, Commenters Disagree
Anton Shmakov: The Problem With Internet Connectivity Today, and Where to Go From Here
Large Telecoms Pitch Strike Force for Internet Traffic Security Over Global Gateway
Supreme Court Considers Liability for Twitter Not Removing Terrorist Content
Bret Swanson: Censors Target Internet Talkers With AI Truth Scores
Garland McCoy: On Maps, States Need a Digital Sheriff to Fend for Themselves
Ending Mobile Dead Zones, 16 Million on Affordable Connectivity Program, NTIA Closes Minority Program
FCC Auction Authority, Calls for Tax-Free Broadband Grants, TikTok Ban Details
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Broadband Breakfast Interview With Michael Baker’s Teraira Snerling and Samantha Garfinkel
Unrealistic Fears About Chinese Tech Distract From Real Privacy Concerns, Panelists Say
Broadband Breakfast on January 25, 2023 – Section 230, Google, Twitter and the Supreme Court
Efficacy and Timeline of FCC’s Challenge Process Questioned by State Officials, Industry Experts
Broadband Breakfast on February 8, 2023 – The Build America, Buy America Law’s Impact on Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast on February 1, 2023 – What Will the 118th Congress Do on Broadband and Big Tech?
Trending
-
Big Tech3 weeks ago
Growing Lineup of Divergent Speakers, Panelists and Sponsors at Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Fiber1 week ago
‘Not a Great Product’: AT&T Not Looking to Invest Heavily in Fixed Wireless
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
-
Congress4 weeks ago
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
-
Funding4 weeks ago
NTIA Stands Firm on Buy America Rules, Says BEAD Projects Must Be American
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
For Sake of Accurate Broadband Map, Gigi Sohn Urges Senators Not to Delay Her Vote as FCC Commissioner
-
Funding4 weeks ago
WISPA Says BEAD Fiber Prioritization to Increase Cost and Deployment
-
Digital Inclusion4 weeks ago
Partnering With Existing Structures Will Support State Broadband Offices, Expert Says