Watch the Webinar of Big Tech & Speech Summit for $9 and Receive Our Breakfast Club Report

Conference sessions include four panels, a keynote by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair, and three special addresses

Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis, R-Florida, will offer the keynote address, soon after the conference begins at 8:30 a.m. ET. Bilirakis, who represents the 12th Congressional District. serves as a aenior Member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and chairman of the Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee. He will be followed by Eli Noam, director of the Columbia Institute for Tele-Information, at 9 a.m.

Panel 1, The Big Picture for Big Tech, will be moderated by Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark, and includes a diversity of panelists including Steve DelBianco, President and CEO, NetChoice, Willmary Escoto, U.S. Policy Analyst, Access Now, Amy Peikoff, Head of Policy and Legal, Parler, and Dane Snowden, Senior Advisor, Wilkinson Barker Knauer.

Next up will be a special address by John Samples, vice president of the Cato Institute and a member of Facebook’s independent Oversight Board, which provides final and binding decisions on whether specific content should be allowed or removed from Facebook and Instagram.

The next session, panel 2 at 10:45 a.m., will feature The Fragility of Section 230, and be moderated by Attorney Cathy Gellis. Her panel is certain to feature disagreements among Matthew Bergman, Founding Attorney, Social Media Victims Law Center; Ashley Johnson, Senior Policy Analyst, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, Emma Llansó, Director, Free Expression Project, Center for Democracy & Technology, Chris Marchese, Counsel, NetChoice, and Ron Yokubaitis, Founder, Texas.net, Inc.

Following lunch, we’ll hear our third special address, by Adam Conner, vice president for technology policy at American Progress. Conner founded Facebook’s Washington office and spent several years on the public policy team, and will speak on a progressive technology policy platform.

The afternoon features back-to-back panels on data privacy and competition. Panel 3, Regulating Data Privacy at 1 p.m., will be moderated by John Verdi, Senior Vice President of Policy, Future of Privacy Forum, with panelists Alan Butler, Executive Director and President, Electronic Privacy Information Center, Sara Collins, Senior Policy Counsel, Public Knowledge, India McKinney, Director of Federal Affairs, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Carl Szabo, Vice President & General Counsel, NetChoice, and Shane Tews, Nonresident Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute.

Innovation, Competition and Future Tech, Panel 4 at 2:15 p.m., will be moderated by Sara Morrison, Senior Reporter, Recode by Vox, and feature Christine Bannan, U.S. Public Policy Manager, Proton, Sacha Haworth, Executive Director, Tech Oversight Project, Cheyenne Hunt-Majer, Big Tech Accountability Advocate, Public Citizen, Adam Kovacevich, CEO, Chamber of Progress, and Berin Szóka, President, TechFreedom Foundation.

