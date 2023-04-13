FCC
Ajit Pai Investment Firm Concerned About FCC’s Foreign Reporting Threshold Proposal
The FCC is proposed reducing the threshold for disclosing ownership stake in companies.
WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 – Former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has expressed concern with agency commissioners about a proposed rule to be voted on by the commission next week that would lower the threshold for which companies would need to report investors in telecoms operating in the country.
To reduce national security risks, commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed last month periodic national security reviews of companies that seek to offer international services originating and terminating in the country – known as a section 214 authorization – and to reduce the ownership reporting threshold from investors with a 10 percent to a 5 percent stake. Under the current rules, after it is granted authorization, a company is only required to update the commission with ownership information when there has been a modification, transfer of control or discontinuance of service.
But two investment firms that submitted a letter to the FCC Wednesday recapping a previous meeting said they spoke with commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr warning that lowering the threshold risks deterring investments from those minority owners in part because their investments are conditional on being confidential.
“For example, some investors’ bylaws prohibit public disclosure of their investments and confidentiality has been negotiated between the funds and the investors ahead of any investments being made or even identified as a prospect,” said the letter, which came after the meeting that included Pai’s private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners and representatives from investment firm DigitalBridge Group. The firms said they already “perform appropriate due diligence” on investors, who contribute money that the firms then invest in companies, such as telecoms.
“A significantly larger number of investors – foreign and domestic – would be reportable under a 5 percent threshold than is reportable under the current 10 percent regime,” the letter said. “In the vast majority of cases, these minority limited partners are passive investors, and it is extremely rare for any investors holding an equity interest of less than 10% to have any indicia of control (such as governance rights or board or observer seats).”
The firms said these minority investors “lack substantive rights and receive only high-level financial information regarding the overall performance of an investment.” Reporting that information would “not promote any legitimate national security interest” to require disclosure of such investors who have “insignificant equity interest and lack any control of day-to-day operations,” the letter said.
Concerns about retroactive effect for existing investors and a negative impacts on future investors
The firms added that the new rules would have a “retroactive effect” for existing investors and a “negative prospective impact on future capital formation and fundraising efforts.”
“The practical effect, therefore, would be to discourage critical investments by institutional investors of capital into the U.S. telecommunications sector without any corresponding national security benefits,” the letter noted, adding the rules could trigger other countries to lower their thresholds and expose minority U.S. investors overseas.
The firms requested that the commission delete the threshold reduction. If it does not, they proposed a possible exemption to these minority investors that they say already exists in broadcast ownership rules.
The FCC will vote on whether to adopt the proposed rulemaking at next week’s open meeting. If adopted, it will go through a consultation process where the public can comment on it.
The FCC says it works with the Department of Justice’s Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector to assess national security risks.
The commission has offered the executive branch with help in dealing with these threats, such as from Chinese companies. Rosenworcel’s proposal is based in part on recommendations from a 2020 report from a Senate subcommittee on Homeland Security that suggested periodic section 214 reviews. Rosenworcel reintroduced the idea after the commission first introduced proceedings to revoke the operating authorities of China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and subsidiary ComNet.
The proposed rules come as Washington seeks to remove national security threats from the country’s critical infrastructure. The commission has already halted authorizations to certain companies to operate in the country until it reviews the certification rules.
FCC Commits $2.5 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The FCC inches closer to exhausting the $7.17 billion fund.
WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced on Wednesday it’s committing another $2.5 million from the Emergency Connectivity Program, which helps students stay connected when away from school.
The latest round of funding is intended to help approximately 8,000 students in Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Dakota, and Texas, the commission said.
“Today’s funding round is another step in providing students the online access they need to connect with their teachers and keep up with schoolwork,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “This program is an important tool in our ongoing work to close the Homework Gap.”
The commission announced in February that it would commit more than $30 million through the ECF, as it inches its way closer to exhausting the funds from the $7.17 billion program.
Thus far, the program has provided support to approximately 10,000 schools, 10,000 libraries, and 100 consortia, plus more than $12 million in connected devices. Around $6.5 billion in funding commitments have been approved to date, approximately $4.1 billion is supporting applications from the first funding window, $833 million from the second window and $1.6 billion from the third window.
But the program is not without issues, according to anchor institutions. The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition and the Consortium for School Networking have requested last Wednesday that the FCC extend the deadlines to implement funding from the ECF, in part citing delays in getting and deploying equipment and services.
Carrier Association Requests Reconsideration of FCC Decision on 911 Outage Notification
The CCA says the FCC order creates burdens on call providers and 911 special facilities.
WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 – The Competitive Carriers Association is asking the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider a November decision requiring carriers to provide certain network outage notifications within 30 minutes.
The FCC order mandates that originating call providers notify 911 special facilities – such as emergency call centers called public safety answering points – of outages “no later than within 30 minutes of when the outage that potentially affects 911 service is discovered.” The order also required those providers to keep up-to-date contact information for those special facilities in areas they serve.
In a petition on Friday, the CCA is asking for the FCC to review and implement flexibility in that timing. “The significant new requirements that the Commission has imposed on carriers…are likely to be burdensome and counter-productive not only for carriers, but also 911 special facilities,” the CCA said in its application, though it continues to encourage the commission to retain the “as soon as possible” requirement.
“At a minimum, however, the Commission should start the 30-minute timer (and subsequent timers) when actual originating service provider…notification occurs from its vendor or other underlying provider,” the CCA said, adding even then carriers “would face significant difficulty assessing the outage, identifying the appropriate” public safety answering points to notify, and making the required notifications within 30 minutes.
“Therefore, it would be appropriate to deem [originating call providers] compliant if they begin notifying affected PSAPs that an outage exists within the 30- minute timeframe, and continue to notify any PSAPs that the OSPs could not reach before the expiration of the 30-minutes,” the industry association added.
The association said the problem with the decision is it doesn’t account for the “practical difficulty (if not impossibility)” of getting a vendor notification, determining which of the thousands of answering points may be affected by the outage, and making the required notification in that timeframe. It said carriers frequently don’t get outage notifications from 911 solution vendors within 30 minutes.
“The unnecessarily rigid approach in the [order] will often make compliance an impossibility, and otherwise will require carriers to spend critical time and resources on notifications to PSAPs that are not affected by outages, and will subject PSAPs to frequent notifications regarding outages that do not affect them, with limited actionable information given the short deadline,” the CCA added.
The CCA is also requesting that the commission create and maintain a centralized database with information provided by the 911 special facilities. It notes that the FCC order fails to fully take into consideration the burden its approach will place on carriers, especially smaller ones with limited resources, and PSAPs, who are “likely to experience a recurring deluge of requests for updated contact information from numerous carriers subject to this amorphous standard.”
FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn Withdraws from Consideration
Sohn was first nominated in October 2021.
WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 – The nominee for the fifth commissioner to the Federal Communications Commission withdrew her candidacy in a statement Tuesday, blaming “dark money political groups” for tainting her career.
“Unfortunately, the American people are the real losers here,” Gigi Sohn said in the statement. “The FCC deadlock, now over two years long, will remain so for a long time. As someone who has advocated for my entire career for affordable, accessible broadband for every American, it is ironic that the 2-2 FCC will remain sidelined at the most consequential opportunity for broadband in our lifetimes.”
Just last month, Sohn appeared before the Senate commerce committee for a third time and was lambasted by Republican members as an impartial nominee who has made controversial public statements on race and policing and who alleged gave money to members of the committee while being a nominee.
“When I accepted his nomination over sixteen months ago, I could not have imagined that legions of cable and media industry lobbyists, their bought-and-paid-for surrogates, and dark money political groups with bottomless pockets would distort my over 30-year history as a consumer advocate into an absurd caricature of blatant lies,” Sohn’s statement said. “The unrelenting, dishonest and cruel attacks on my character and my career as an advocate for the public interest have taken an enormous toll on me and my family.”
She appealed to the committee to hurry her to the Senate floor for votes so she can get to work on the FCC’s broadband availability map. She said in her statement that her withdrawal also means the commission won’t have the majority to adopt rules on nondiscriminatory access to broadband and to fix the Universal Service Fund programs.
Sohn was nominated for a second time by President Joe Biden in January.
“I hope the President swiftly nominates an individual who puts the American people first over all other interests,” she added in the statement. “The country deserves nothing less.”
