Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast Announces Made in America Summit on June 22
The event will examine how domestic procurement requirements will impact a historic wave of federal funding for infrastructure.
WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 – Broadband Breakfast on Thursday announced its upcoming Made in America Summit, taking place on Thursday, June 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This timely event will examine the historic wave of federal funding for semiconductor manufacturing, green energy and broadband through the lens of the Biden Administration’s Made in America approach.
The event will consider the challenges and benefits that accompany this pivotal moment in U.S. technological development.
In his State of the Union address on Feb. 7, President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of “Made in America” rules in these monumental federal investments in infrastructure.
“When we do these projects, we’re going to buy American,” he said. “Tonight, I’m also announcing new standards to require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America: American-made lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cables.”
Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit will start by looking at the big picture of these domestic procurement requirements, and then examine them more closely in the context of three major pieces of legislation: the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Panel 1: The Future of Made in America
The Build America Buy America Act, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, established a domestic content procurement preference for all federally subsidized infrastructure projects. What impact will Made in America rules have on future technological development — as well as the deployment of energy and internet infrastructure — in the United States?
Panel 2: Domestic Manufacturing and the Chips Race
The 2022 CHIPS and Science Act provides $280 billion in funding to spur semiconductor research and manufacturing in the United States. Semiconductors are key components of consumer electronics, military systems and countless other applications, making a domestic supply chain critically important — particularly amid an increasingly hostile technological race with China. What role will Made in America requirements have in this effort, and how successful will it likely be?
Panel 3: Green Energy and the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 invests billions of dollars in clean energy projects that work to limit carbon emissions and other pollutants, including solar, wind, nuclear, clean hydrogen and more. It also establishes requirements for the use of American-made equipment in this clean energy production. How will those requirements impact green energy development, and how will the resulting projects interact with other ongoing infrastructure initiatives?
Panel 4: Broadband Infrastructure Deployment
The historic wave of infrastructure funding from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act comes with certain domestic procurement requirements. Although waivers have been proposed for certain projects — such as Middle Mile Grant Program recipients — it appears unlikely that these will be extended to initiatives such as the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, despite requests and warnings from industry leaders. What benefits and costs will these requirements ultimately have for BEAD and other infrastructure projects?
Funding
SI Wireless Complains of Rip and Replace Payment Delay
The company said it has received just $360,000 out of the $16 million requested.
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 – Wireless service provider SI Wireless has complained to the Federal Communications Commission that payments to it for replacing equipment deemed a national security risk are coming too slow for it to complete work mandated by Congress.
In a Thursday letter recapping an earlier meeting, the company said of the 118 invoices filed to the Reimbursement Program Fund Administrator, only 11 – representing $360,000 – have been paid. It said the total amount requested is over $16 million, with 65 invoices totaling roughly $11 million having been outstanding for over 170 days and the oldest being more than 215 days.
Because the company’s first payment was released on November 23, 2022, it is on a timer to get the work done by the exact same date this year.
“SI Wireless warned that a slew of initial reimbursement requests will be coming from Reimbursement Program participants in July and that the delays being experienced now by participants, up to 6 months, will be increased significantly if changes are not made to improve the processing of modifications and reimbursement requests,” the company said in the letter.
The company urged the commission to press the administrator to separate the processing of the funds unrelated to modified applications made due to shortfalls in program funding.
“This has made it impossible for SI Wireless to pay its vendors – many of whom have been waiting to receive payments for over 200 days,” the letter said.
“SI Wireless needs to pay its vendors who have worked diligently to remove and destroy its Huawei equipment,” it added. “It would also like to place orders for new equipment for the new network as soon as possible so that it can attempt to complete the work by its November 2023 completion deadline.”
The commission’s Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program has about $1.9 billion to scatter to dozens of providers to “rip and replace” equipment from problematic companies. Earlier this year, the commission reported that nearly half of firms applying for program funds are struggling with funding. Companies have also complained about not even being able to get loans to finance the replacements.
The commission and industry groups have complained about a lack of funding for a program that is said to be roughly $3 billion short of requested funds. Senator Mark Warner, D-VA, said last month that he will push to make rip and replace funding a priority in Congress.
Early last month, the FCC reported that 79 communications providers last year reported purchasing, renting, leasing or getting equipment from a blacklist of companies on the national security risk list.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Bryan Darr: Senators Move to Fix the Broadband Map; Here’s How You Can Submit Crowdsource Data
Newly proposed legislation would add 7 months to the challenge process for states and other parties.
A lot of energy has been expended in the last several months to dispute the FCC National Broadband Map. The focus has been on two primary issues:
- The first is a disagreement about the number of broadband service locations (BSLs) that exist in each state. Only residential buildings are eligible and many multi-dwelling units (MDUs) are considered a single location.
- The second issue regards how many of those locations do not have access to broadband service. Those with throughput speeds less than 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload are considered unserved. Locations served with speeds less than 100 down and 20 up are considered underserved.
These counts are important because the number of total locations and unserved locations in each state will define how much funding each state receives of the over $42 billion available through the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment Program (BEAD).
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that established this program was bipartisan, and so is the concern over the current state of the map. The deadline to challenge the accuracy of these location counts passed in January, but many state broadband offices and the legislators that represent them have made it clear they were unhappy with the process. Some of them felt that there was simply not enough time to analyze the data after gaining access to it.
New legislation proposed to “fix” the map
The demand to fix the map became increasingly serious on Friday, March 31, 2023, as Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and John Thune (R-SD) introduced the “Accurate Map for Broadband Investment Act.” Calling the current map “deeply flawed,” the bill aims to provide additional time to challenge the number of BSLs as well as which ones are considered unserved or underserved.
Everyone expects the FCC map to forever be a work in progress as communities grow and networks expand. It has already improved from its first release and it will continue to get better. As we approach a moment in time that will divide up a finite funding pool, accuracy on the metrics has real monetary consequences. Once allocations are made, it will be up to NTIA to work with each state to fund broadband infrastructure projects and connect communities. However, the dollars each state has to work with won’t change.
The newly proposed legislation would add seven more months to the challenge process for states and other interested parties to dispute the map’s accuracy. To ensure that broadband projects aren’t brought to a complete halt, 20% of the funding would be made available on the original timetable, delaying assignment to states of the remaining funds while more scrutiny is applied to the underlying data.
Multiple bites at the apple
There are two agencies, not just one, that will impact which communities get broadband infrastructure assistance and how soon they get it. Up until now, providing input to the FCC for corrections to the map has been the primary focus. But NTIA will be responsible for working with each state broadband office to identify areas of need and approve project awards. These plans will certainly evolve as new evidence is presented.
During the first phase of their mapping effort, the only significant challenges to the map the FCC accepted were for the number of broadband service locations and individual reports of availability not matching those reported by ISPs. There were certainly some individual challenges submitted, but many states were frustrated at the lack of public awareness and participation. Through NTIA, state offices were always going to get a second bite at the apple as far as getting funding to the right communities. Depending upon the outcome of the Rosen/Thune legislation, states may get an extra bite from the FCC apple as well.
Confusion over crowdsource data
The Commission defined a process for crowdsource data to be presented as evidence to support that reported service availability and performance was less than claimed. However, many filers have found this process unclear or difficult, notably in regard to the requirement that all submissions include Broadband Serviceable Location (BSL) identification numbers. To make this process even more difficult, the only file types accepted as additional evidence were formats that lacked geospatial awareness. In other words, they could not easily be imported into a mapping system.
As of late February, the FCC now accepts JSON files in addition to those formats already approved (PDF, DOC, DOCX, JPG and PNG). This new format can include columns for longitude and latitude, making it easier to include crowdsource data evidence, and has the added benefit of making analysis by the FCC significantly more efficient.
Multipurpose research
Crowdsource data evidence has multiple target audiences. The very same evidence developed to submit to the FCC can be used to work with NTIA during the next phase. NTIA is very familiar with how crowdsource data is employed to define “indicators of need,” and used data from Ookla®, M-Lab, and Microsoft extensively to build their National Broadband Availability Map a couple of years ago.
These federal agencies have been the primary concern, but local interests will become very vocal as projects are chosen. Which communities receive grants and in what priority may be vigorously debated. ISPs that compete for expansion areas will need to prove a track record, and the states will need independent evidence on how well they are serving their existing customers. And those providers that stretched the truth on the level of service they actually provide will fight being overbuilt. States should be preparing for local challenges to their own decisions.
Crowdsource data provides the largest pool of evidence to understand the quality of service being delivered to a community. Hundreds of millions of tests across the country means that even less populated states have hundreds of thousands of points to analyze and better understand the availability and performance of each serving network.
How to support your claim with crowdsource data
Crowdsource data from Ookla Speedtest® measurements can easily be overlaid with FCC maps to produce the needed evidence that indicates where services don’t meet minimum broadband standards. Through crowdsource data submissions, broadband offices can dispute existing maps, advocate for federal funding eligibility, and assist federal officials in their mission to improve broadband availability and performance.
Below are some helpful tips for submitting crowdsource data for disputed areas in a format that can meet FCC requirements.
Step 1: Identify Broadband Serviceable Locations (BSLs)
As an example, we are going to focus on an area near Durango, Colorado — a mountainous area that is both difficult and expensive to cover. We start by looking at all of the BSLs represented in the FCC’s map within the area of interest for early 2023.
Step 2: Overlay FCC hexagon system with BSLs
Next, we overlay the BSLs with hexagons where the FCC defines broadband service as being available. The darker the hexagon, the more ISPs claiming to provide service in that area.
Step 3: Layer Speedtest data with FCC hexagon system and BSLs
By layering Speedtest data from fixed terrestrial operators on top of the hexagons, we can see that Durango and Durango West have high test densities. There are many households packed closely together, making those areas more viable to justify the cost of building high-speed services to them from a purely economic standpoint. Location accuracy for most tests is under 100 meters, so tests will grid into bins measuring approximately 1002 meters (this varies based upon latitude). If there are multiple tests within each bin, they will stack, and we are showing the fastest recorded speed on the top in this view. Speedtest measurements shown are for the four quarters (Q1-Q4, 2022) immediately previous to the published FCC data.
Step 4: Create clusters to see Speedtest data at scale within the FCC hexagon system
To get an idea of the actual volume of Speedtest data we’re looking at, we created a clustered version demonstrating where the number of tests are much greater. Some hexagons have 100+ tests, and a few hexagons have no tests, usually because there are fewer households.
Step 5: View Speedtest performance within the FCC hexagon system
Using that methodology, we can show how the aggregated test results appear within the hexagons defined by the FCC. The red hexagons (levels 8 and 9) demonstrate where the median speed is not meeting FCC minimum standards for broadband. This helps you get an idea of the overall experiences people are having, as well as the maximum speeds experienced in an area referencing the stacked tests previously shown.
Step 6: Create a polygon of Speedtest data with BSLs
Next, create a polygon that surrounds the community or specific area of interest. Many ISPs have created polygons to capture all of the BSLs that fall within their territories for their service area and technology submissions. In our discussions with the FCC, staffers have suggested following a similar approach for crowdsource submissions.
Step 7: Export the polygon of BSLs as a CSV file
Next, export a CSV file of the locations that are within the polygon, including the Location ID, as directed in the instructions defined by the Broadband Data Task Force (BDTF). The entire FCC submission process has been built around identifying these location IDs for each BSL.
Step 8: Export the polygon of Speedtest data as a JSON file
Using the same polygon, select and export the Speedtest results as a JSON file, including speed and latency measurements, ISP names, timestamps, anonymized user ID, and source test ID.
Step 9: Submit the files to the FCC
Submit the CSV file as well as the JSON file as additional evidence to the FCC along with any other documents supporting your dispute of the service availability, using one of the accepted file formats. This may include maps defining the area being disputed, documents from residents claiming inadequate or no service, and any other pertinent information.
Step 10: Be prepared to use the evidence to partner with NTIA
The FCC maps will ultimately define how many dollars go to NTIA to determine state funding. NTIA is preparing to use the same map fabric and BSL data as that used by the FCC. This will allow collaboration with all the above parties and will assist with reconciling the differences between the federal stakeholders. You can utilize this same data as you work with NTIA to demonstrate where you would like to focus funding as well as resolving local disputes on broadband availability.
Want to learn more? Watch our recent webinar
We hosted a webinar on March 30, 2023 titled “Using Crowdsource Broadband Data to Dispute FCC Maps”. In this webinar, a panel of experts came together to discuss common challenges in the mapping process and successful broadband mapping projects. Panelists included Jamie Hoffman, Program Manager at the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Patrick Ryan, Senior Solution Engineer, Telecommunications at Esri, Tom Reid, President at Reid Consulting Group and me, Bryan Darr, VP of Government Affairs at Ookla.
You can watch the recording of the recent webinar here.
Bryan Darr is Vice President of Government Affairs at Ookla. He coordinates Ookla’s outreach to local, state and federal governments and serves on CTIA’s Smart Cities Business & Technology Working Group. This article was originally published on Ookla’s website on April 10, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Ookla retains ownership of this article including all of the intellectual property rights, data, content graphs and analysis. This article may not be quoted, reproduced, distributed or published for any commercial purpose without prior consent. Members of the press and others using the findings in this article for non-commercial purposes are welcome to publicly share and link to report information with attribution to Ookla.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Funding
$92 Million For Broadband Through Connect Maryland’s State Funding
The funding is through Connect Maryland, part of the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
On Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a $92 million in state funding awards through Connect Maryland, the state initiative that aims to close the digital divide, according to the state government press release.
The grants will help provide high-speed internet to 14,500 households and businesses across the state.
The state’s Connect Maryland network infrastructure grant programs made 35 awards to internet service providers and local jurisdictions to construct new broadband networks.
The press release also includes a full list of awards, and they include funding for providers from Bay Country Communications, Comcast, Quantum, Shentel, and Verizon.
“These awards help ensure that the infrastructure exists to make Maryland more equitable,” said Moore.
The Office of Statewide Broadband was created in 2017, and since then it has spent more than $270 million on broadband infrastructure and programs.
“Broadband is the utility that will determine economic outcomes in much the same way water and sewer systems have been for the past 150 years,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “Full participation in the digital economy is essential for resolving inequities for countless Marylanders and the Office of Statewide Broadband is committed to closing the digital divide.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
House Democrats Interrogate TikTok as Montana Moves Toward Complete Ban
Innovation Fund Opens, USCellular Social Media Limit Mode, UTOPIA Fiber’s Yearly Report
Ajit Pai Investment Firm Concerned About FCC’s Foreign Reporting Threshold Proposal
Broadband Breakfast Announces Made in America Summit on June 22
Kelly Wert: States Seek to Fund Broadband Upgrades in Affordable Rental Housing
FCC Commits $2.5 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
NTIA Seeks AI Insight, Legislative Tracking Maps, Florida’s $22M for Broadband
Craig Settles: The Role of Telehealth in States’ Broadband Plans
Final ACP Outreach Partners, Pennsylvania’s Broadband Program,10 Gigabit Internet In Northwest
SI Wireless Complains of Rip and Replace Payment Delay
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Launch of New FCC Bureau, ACP Signups on Tribal Lands, Breezeline’s Fiber Expansion
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Tribal Nations Face Challenges in Accessing and Maximizing Funding: Connected America Conference
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Growing Investment in Digital Infrastructure, Especially Fiber: Connected America Conference
One Eye Warned, Agriculture Plows $40M into New Mexico, Verizon’s FAA Contract
Narrowing Section 230 Could Destroy Smaller Platforms, Warns Nextdoor
ACP Reaches 17 Million, Anchor Association’s Policy Roadmap, New Mexico’s $17M in Broadband Funding
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Dmitry Sumin: How Can Operators Minimize Blocking Legitimate Traffic While Preventing Fraud?
$92 Million For Broadband Through Connect Maryland’s State Funding
Texas Opens Broadband Program, Montana Fiber Build, Affordable Connectivity Program Must Be Extended
Charter Suggests Network Authentication Layer for Equipment Certification
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
Trending
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
BEAD Build Timelines in Jeopardy if ‘Buy America’ Waivers Not Granted, White House Budget Office Told
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
David Strauss: How Will State Broadband Offices Score BEAD Applications?
-
Spectrum3 weeks ago
Experts Call for Spectrum Allocation Reform, Pointing to C-Band Clash Between Airlines and 5G
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
FCC Added Just Over 1 Million Net New Locations in Broadband Map Fabric Slated For Spring Release: Chairwoman
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Stakeholders Urge Higher Speed Standard, NTIA’s Spectrum Strategy, ACP Outreach Funding, Yellowstone Awarded $65 Million
-
Robocall4 weeks ago
FCC Expands Robocall Regime to Intermediaries, Establishes Robotext Protections
-
Funding4 weeks ago
‘Buy America’ Waivers Possible, But Very Difficult to Obtain, Says NTIA Chief
-
Privacy4 weeks ago
Children’s Online Safety Bills Criticized for Compliance Burden, Plus Speech and Privacy Risks