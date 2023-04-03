#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit on May 1–4.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
This special Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit on May 1–4, presenting an overview of the topics that will be focused on. Hear from summit organizers and participants about the key questions informing the event, and join the conversation to let them know what issues you’re most interested in learning about.
Panelists
- Barbara DeGarmo, CEO, Broadband Communities
- Scott Woods, VP for Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, Ready
- Kim McKinley, Chief Marketing Officer, UTOPIA Fiber
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Barbara DeGarmo became the CEO of Broadband Communities in 2015, following the death of her husband, Scott, who conceived and developed the company’s events and magazine. Our mission is to provide our audience of network builders and deployers, including service providers, municipal officials and property owners and developers with the news, analysis and practical know-how they need to design, finance, install, operate and monetize ultra-speed networks in their communities — and to network with others working to expand connectivity. Our thousands of readers and event attendees view the Broadband Communities Summit as THE place where the voices driving change, innovation and evolution in the broadband industry share their knowledge and expertise on how to create a more connected future for all Americans.
Scott D. Woods is the vice president for community engagement and strategic partnerships for Ready.net, where he facilitates and develops key public-private partnerships. He also focuses on providing a platform for local communities to express their needs for broadband access and digital equity investments, as well as developing industry partnerships, and fostering alliances with key stakeholders to advance and support community-based broadband education and advocacy initiatives. In addition, Scott currently hosts the Ready.net podcast, Ready or Not, where he shares his deep knowledge of the broadband industry while creating a platform that gives voice to local ISPs and communities.
Kim McKinley, UTOPIA Fiber’s chief marketing officer, joined the company in 2010. She has been a driving force in making UTOPIA Fiber the fastest growing and highest rated open access network in the country. In her role as the CMO, McKinley oversees the marketing, sales, order fulfillment and customer service departments. Before coming to UTOPIA Fiber, she worked in the hospitality marketing industry on the east coast. McKinley has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Hear state broadband leaders talk about how they are approaching the digital equity planning process.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 12 Noon ET – State Digital Equity Plans
The Digital Equity Act, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, provides $2.75 billion for three grant programs aiming to promote digital equity. The $60 million State Planning Program, $1.44 billion State Capacity Program and $1.25 Competitive Program will fund a variety of digital equity projects across the country, from planning to implementation. In this session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, state broadband leaders will talk about how their states are approaching the digital equity planning process and what they hope to accomplish with the federal funding.
Panelists
- Susan Corbett, Executive Director, National Digital Equity Center
- Amy Huffman, Policy Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- David Keyes, Digital Equity Manager, City of Seattle
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Susan Corbett founded the National Digital Equity Center in 2017, collaborating with local and global change makers, relentlessly driving disruptive strategies to close the digital divide in Maine and across the United States. She serves as the Executive Director, and is a preeminent authority and advocate for digital equity and digital inclusion. She is currently collaborating with the State of Maine to create their statewide Digital Equity and Digital Inclusion Plan.
Amy Huffman serves as policy director at National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA). She is a public servant, systems thinker, innovative policy expert, and a storyteller with a passion for digital equity that spans more than 10 years. Amy was the first digital inclusion and policy manager in the State of North Carolina, and she has since grown as a leader with a national portfolio, including advocating for, influencing, and educating stakeholders about the $2.75-billion Digital Equity Act.
David Keyes works at the intersection of information and communications technologies, race and social justice, and community capacity building. He has over 25 years experience guiding the City of Seattle’s digital equity strategic planning, advocacy, programs and evaluation. He was the first community technology planner in the country and developed the City’s Technology Access and Adoption Indicators research. In 2016, he received the inaugural Charles Benton Digital Equity Champion Award from the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and the Benton Foundation.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
How should state broadband offices approach cost-sharing and other BEAD compliance requirements?
See Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants, Broadband Breakfast, March 31, 2023
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
One key factor in the $42.5 Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is the matching requirement: Subgrantees must find matching funds of at least 25 percent of the total project cost. Matching funds can be provided by local governments, utility companies, nonprofit organizations and other entities. In addition, states are required to incentivize higher matches whenever possible. How should state broadband offices approach cost-sharing and other compliance requirements as they prepare for broadband deployment?
Panelists
- Carol Mattey, Principal, Mattey Consulting LLC
- Brooke Coleman, Senior Manager of Business Development, Widelity
- Jorge Fuenzalida, Managing Partner, JLA Advisors
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Carol Mattey, founder of Mattey Consulting LLC, has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive in the U.S. government, consultant and lawyer focusing on communications public policy. From 2010 to 2017, Carol was Deputy Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission, focusing on the FCC’s ongoing initiatives to reform over $9 billion in annual federal spending known as the Universal Service Fund, which supports broadband connectivity for rural areas, schools, libraries, healthcare providers and low-income consumers. She led the development and implementation of the Connect America Fund to extend broadband to unserved areas in the United States. After leaving the FCC in 2017, Ms. Mattey formed a consulting practice that focuses on government funding strategy and execution, public policy advocacy, and regulatory compliance
Brooke Coleman is the Senior Manager of the Business Development division of Widelity’s Compliance Team. Her expertise lies in federal and state grant programs, specializing in broadband programs created by multiple government acts, such as the American Rescue Plan, IIJA, and more. With a background and Master’s Degree in Instructional Practice, her unique perspective aids clients in accessing the money that they need for underserved and unserved communities in need of broadband assistance.
Jorge Fuenzalida is a Managing Partner of JLA Advisors and has more than 25 years of telecommunications experience directing projects for wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers, equipment manufacturers, cable MSOs, and private equity companies in areas of wireless technology, corporate strategy, and wireless solutions. Prior to joining JLA, Jorge was Head of Strategy & Planning for Ericsson’s Digital Services unit in North America, and previously vice president and general manager of inCode Consulting (division of Ericsson Inc.).
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Has the FCC succeeded in making the STIR/SHAKEN framework work?
See Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility, Broadband Breakfast, March 22, 2023
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
The Federal Communications Commission calls the fight against illegal robocall traffic its “top consumer protection priority.” The agency’s March 16 meeting heard discussion of several proposed rules to strengthen STIR/SHAKEN, from requiring intermediate providers to authenticate certain calls to adopting more robust enforcement tools. Required by the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act of 2019, has the FCC succeeded in making the STIR/SHAKEN framework work? Or is voice telephony still at the mercy of robocallers?
- Margot Saunders, Senior Attorney, National Consumer Law Center
- Jeff Pulver, Founder, Vonage
- Glenn Richards, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Jonathan Marashlian, Managing Partner, The CommLaw Group
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources
- Legislating to Stop the Onslaught of Annoying Robocalls, Margot Saunders, April 30, 2019
- Illegal Robocalls: Calling All to Stop the Scourge, Margot Saunders, April 11, 2019
- FCC Expands Robocall Regime to Intermediaries, Establishes Robotext Protections, Broadband Breakfast, March 16, 2023
- VON Evolution Conference Will Address Intersection of Telecom, AI, 5G and Blockchain, Broadband Breakfast, March 21, 2023
- U.S. Robocall Mitigation Ecosystem Demands All Telecommunications Companies Pay Attention as New Threats Emerge and Compliance Balloons Well Beyond Mere FCC Compliance, The CommLaw Group
- CommLaw Group Robocall Mitigation Response Team
- Introduction to CommLaw Commpliance Group
Margot Saunders is currently a senior staff attorney with the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) after serving as managing attorney of NCLC’s Washington, D.C. office from 1991 to 2005. Margot has testified before Congress more than two dozen times regarding a wide range of consumer law issues, including predatory mortgage lending, high cost small loans, payments law, electronic commerce, protecting benefits in bank accounts, privacy issues, and robocalls. She was the lead advocate on the passage of the Home Ownership and Equity Protection Act, the development of the Treasury Rule protecting exempt benefits, and many other initiatives.
Jeff Pulver is a tech industry icon, a pioneer in the field of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and a leading advocate for internet freedom. In the late 1990s, Pulver saw the potential for VoIP to revolutionize the way we communicate and founded the company Vonage, one of the first VoIP service providers. As VoIP began to gain traction, Pulver faced resistance from traditional telephone companies and regulators. In 2003, he took on the establishment and petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In 2004 the FCC issued the “Pulver Order” which ensured that VoIP services would not be subject to traditional telephone regulation. This decision paved the way for the widespread adoption of VoIP and transformed the way we communicate.
Glenn Richards is Pillsbury’s Communications Practice Group Leader. Based in Washington, DC, he is a recognized authority on IP communications regulations and telecommunications policies and issues. Glenn represents VoIP and cloud communications service providers; satellite, wireless, long-distance and competitive local exchange carriers; broadcasters; equipment manufacturers; trade associations and others in transactional matters and before the FCC and state public utilities commissions. A partner in the firm’s Global Sourcing practice, Glenn also negotiates global telecommunications service contracts for large corporations.
Jonathan Marashlian is experienced in nearly all aspects of federal and state communications law and regulation. He has represented clients of all shapes and sizes and from all corners of the Communications/VoIP, Broadband, IoT and Information Technology industries for over 25 years. As Managing Partner of The CommLaw Group, Mr. Marashlian is responsible for coordinating and managing attorneys and professional staff and guiding the firm’s clients through the maze of federal, state and international regulatory, communications tax, and other compliance requirements.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Narrowing Section 230 Could Destroy Smaller Platforms, Warns Nextdoor
One Eye Warned, Agriculture Plows $40M into New Mexico, Verizon’s FAA Contract
ACP Reaches 17 Million, Anchor Association’s Policy Roadmap, New Mexico’s $17M in Broadband Funding
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Tribal Nations Face Challenges in Accessing and Maximizing Funding: Connected America Conference
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Dmitry Sumin: How Can Operators Minimize Blocking Legitimate Traffic While Preventing Fraud?
Growing Investment in Digital Infrastructure, Especially Fiber: Connected America Conference
Generative AI Concerns, New York Gets $100M for Broadband, FCC Funding Students
Altice Disputing Locations New York Claims is Underserved in FCC Broadband Map
State Broadband Leaders Emphasize Planning, Community Involvement: Connected America Conference
License Authorization Proposal, White House Cybersecurity Initiatives, Georgia Adds Fiber Provider to Committee
FCC Added Just Over 1 Million Net New Locations in Broadband Map Fabric Slated For Spring Release: Chairwoman
Association Says FCC Not Budging on Identifying Anchor Institutions on Broadband Map
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Industry Dissent on Whether Spectrum Sharing is Sustainable
Space Bills Get Markup, Cybersecurity Reserve Bills Introduced, Gigabit Center Opens in Crown Heights, NY
Sen. Bennet Urges Companies to Consider ‘Alarming’ Child Safety Risks in AI Chatbot Race
Treasury Department and Local Officials Tout American Rescue Plan Funds
CHIPS Act Rules Against China, Idaho State Broadband Funds, FCC Combats Hidden Fees
Congress Grills TikTok CEO Over Risks to Youth Safety and China
Lindsay Mark Lewis: As Inflation Spiked, Broadband is ‘The Dog That Didn’t Bark’
‘The Sound of Made in America’: Fiber Makers Increase Production Ahead of Delivery of Billions in Federal Funds
Biden Administration Tour, NTIA Funding Internet for Two Tribal Nations, Ting Partnership in California
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
Broadband Breakfast on February 22, 2023 – Workforce Development Issues
Broadband Breakfast on February 15, 2023 – How State Broadband Offices Are Approaching the Next Phase of IIJA
Must Internet Platforms Host Objectionable Content? Appeals Courts Consider ‘Must Carry’ Rules
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
AT&T Floats BEAD in USF Areas, Counties Concerned About FCC Map, Alabama’s $25M for Broadband
-
Big Tech4 weeks ago
Preview the Start of Broadband Breakfast’s Big Tech & Speech Summit
-
Big Tech4 weeks ago
Watch the Webinar of Big Tech & Speech Summit for $9 and Receive Our Breakfast Club Report
-
Infrastructure2 weeks ago
BEAD Build Timelines in Jeopardy if ‘Buy America’ Waivers Not Granted, White House Budget Office Told
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
-
Expert Opinion2 weeks ago
David Strauss: How Will State Broadband Offices Score BEAD Applications?
-
Spectrum2 weeks ago
Experts Call for Spectrum Allocation Reform, Pointing to C-Band Clash Between Airlines and 5G