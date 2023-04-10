#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
How can broadband providers electrify their installation processes and support the push for green energy?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
As electric vehicle adoption continues to grow, spurred on by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act and the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the need for futureproof charging infrastructure will grow as well. Making this infrastructure futureproof will require smart grids that operate on broadband connection, increasing demand for internet service providers. Meanwhile, harmful carbon emissions are being generated by certain components of broadband infrastructure, as well as the equipment used to deploy it. How can broadband providers electrify their installation processes and otherwise support the U.S. in the push for green energy?
This FREE Broadband Breakfast Live Online event will feature insights from the exclusive Broadband Breakfast Club report for the month of April. Access the full report by registering here.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit on May 1–4.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
This special Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit on May 1–4, presenting an overview of the topics that will be focused on. Hear from summit organizers and participants about the key questions informing the event, and join the conversation to let them know what issues you’re most interested in learning about.
Panelists
- Barbara DeGarmo, CEO, Broadband Communities
- Scott Woods, VP for Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, Ready
- Kim McKinley, Chief Marketing Officer, UTOPIA Fiber
- Valerie Sargent, Multifamily News Correspondent, Broadband Communities
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Barbara DeGarmo became the CEO of Broadband Communities in 2015, following the death of her husband, Scott, who conceived and developed the company’s events and magazine. Our mission is to provide our audience of network builders and deployers, including service providers, municipal officials and property owners and developers with the news, analysis and practical know-how they need to design, finance, install, operate and monetize ultra-speed networks in their communities — and to network with others working to expand connectivity. Our thousands of readers and event attendees view the Broadband Communities Summit as THE place where the voices driving change, innovation and evolution in the broadband industry share their knowledge and expertise on how to create a more connected future for all Americans.
Scott D. Woods is the vice president for community engagement and strategic partnerships for Ready.net, where he facilitates and develops key public-private partnerships. He also focuses on providing a platform for local communities to express their needs for broadband access and digital equity investments, as well as developing industry partnerships, and fostering alliances with key stakeholders to advance and support community-based broadband education and advocacy initiatives. In addition, Scott currently hosts the Ready.net podcast, Ready or Not, where he shares his deep knowledge of the broadband industry while creating a platform that gives voice to local ISPs and communities.
Kim McKinley, UTOPIA Fiber’s chief marketing officer, joined the company in 2010. She has been a driving force in making UTOPIA Fiber the fastest growing and highest rated open access network in the country. In her role as the CMO, McKinley oversees the marketing, sales, order fulfillment and customer service departments. Before coming to UTOPIA Fiber, she worked in the hospitality marketing industry on the east coast. McKinley has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
Valerie M. Sargent is a multifamily speaker, trainer, and executive consultant and is the multifamily news correspondent for Broadband Communities, where she helps plan the Multifamily track for the Broadband Communities Summit. Valerie specializes in Leasing, Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Leadership and Broadband. As a Level 1 & 2 TalentSmart Emotional Intelligence Trainer, she thrives in taking companies’ teamwork and communication to new levels as an Emotional Intelligence Strategist, and she became one of NAA’s inaugural Mental Health First Aid instructors to help others focus on mental health needs after the pandemic.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Hear state broadband leaders talk about how they are approaching the digital equity planning process.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 12 Noon ET – State Digital Equity Plans
The Digital Equity Act, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, provides $2.75 billion for three grant programs aiming to promote digital equity. The $60 million State Planning Program, $1.44 billion State Capacity Program and $1.25 Competitive Program will fund a variety of digital equity projects across the country, from planning to implementation. In this session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, state broadband leaders will talk about how their states are approaching the digital equity planning process and what they hope to accomplish with the federal funding.
Panelists
- Angela Thi Bennett, Digital Equity Director, NTIA
- Susan Corbett, Executive Director, National Digital Equity Center
- Amy Huffman, Policy Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- David Keyes, Digital Equity Advisor, City of Seattle
- Deborah Lathen, President, Lathen Consulting LLC
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources
- Digital Equity Act Programs presentation
- Digital Equity Act Programs, BroadbandUSA
- Digital Equity Act Programs, Internet for All
- State Digital Equity Planning Toolkit, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
- BEAD-DE Alignment Guide
Angela Thi Bennett serves as the first-ever digital equity director at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration within the U.S. Department of Commerce, where she directs the allocation of $2.75 billion from the Digital Equity Act and helps develop guidelines for states to equitably use these funds. Her vast community and public sector experience include leading East Cleveland’s department of community and economic development, serving as superintendent of a community school in Cleveland and serving on the Ohio State Board of Education. In her previous work at a community-based internet service provider, she was instrumental in growing the customer base and helping over 1,500 individuals benefit from affordable digital access during the height of the pandemic.
Susan Corbett founded the National Digital Equity Center in 2017, collaborating with local and global change makers, relentlessly driving disruptive strategies to close the digital divide in Maine and across the United States. She serves as the Executive Director, and is a preeminent authority and advocate for digital equity and digital inclusion. She is currently collaborating with the State of Maine to create their statewide Digital Equity and Digital Inclusion Plan.
Amy Huffman serves as policy director at National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA). She is a public servant, systems thinker, innovative policy expert, and a storyteller with a passion for digital equity that spans more than 10 years. Amy was the first digital inclusion and policy manager in the State of North Carolina, and she has since grown as a leader with a national portfolio, including advocating for, influencing, and educating stakeholders about the $2.75-billion Digital Equity Act.
David Keyes works at the intersection of information and communications technologies, race and social justice, and community capacity building. He has over 25 years experience guiding the City of Seattle’s digital equity strategic planning, advocacy, programs and evaluation. He was the first community technology planner in the country and developed the City’s Technology Access and Adoption Indicators research. In 2016, he received the inaugural Charles Benton Digital Equity Champion Award from the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and the Benton Foundation.
Deborah Lathen is an attorney and policymaker who has been working on digital equity issues for over three decades. She was appointed to a Senior Executive position in the Clinton Administration as Chief of the Cable Services Bureau, Federal Communications Commission, where she led a bureau of 112 lawyers, economists, accountants, engineers and economists in setting policies and crafting regulations covering cable, satellite TV, internet and equipment providers. In 2001, she founded Lathen Consulting, LLC where she advises clients on telecommunications regulatory and policy matters.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
How should state broadband offices approach cost-sharing and other BEAD compliance requirements?
See Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants, Broadband Breakfast, March 31, 2023
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
One key factor in the $42.5 Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is the matching requirement: Subgrantees must find matching funds of at least 25 percent of the total project cost. Matching funds can be provided by local governments, utility companies, nonprofit organizations and other entities. In addition, states are required to incentivize higher matches whenever possible. How should state broadband offices approach cost-sharing and other compliance requirements as they prepare for broadband deployment?
Panelists
- Carol Mattey, Principal, Mattey Consulting LLC
- Brooke Coleman, Senior Manager of Business Development, Widelity
- Jorge Fuenzalida, Managing Partner, JLA Advisors
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Carol Mattey, founder of Mattey Consulting LLC, has over 30 years of experience as a senior executive in the U.S. government, consultant and lawyer focusing on communications public policy. From 2010 to 2017, Carol was Deputy Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission, focusing on the FCC’s ongoing initiatives to reform over $9 billion in annual federal spending known as the Universal Service Fund, which supports broadband connectivity for rural areas, schools, libraries, healthcare providers and low-income consumers. She led the development and implementation of the Connect America Fund to extend broadband to unserved areas in the United States. After leaving the FCC in 2017, Ms. Mattey formed a consulting practice that focuses on government funding strategy and execution, public policy advocacy, and regulatory compliance
Brooke Coleman is the Senior Manager of the Business Development division of Widelity’s Compliance Team. Her expertise lies in federal and state grant programs, specializing in broadband programs created by multiple government acts, such as the American Rescue Plan, IIJA, and more. With a background and Master’s Degree in Instructional Practice, her unique perspective aids clients in accessing the money that they need for underserved and unserved communities in need of broadband assistance.
Jorge Fuenzalida is a Managing Partner of JLA Advisors and has more than 25 years of telecommunications experience directing projects for wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers, equipment manufacturers, cable MSOs, and private equity companies in areas of wireless technology, corporate strategy, and wireless solutions. Prior to joining JLA, Jorge was Head of Strategy & Planning for Ericsson’s Digital Services unit in North America, and previously vice president and general manager of inCode Consulting (division of Ericsson Inc.).
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Bryan Darr: Senators Move to Fix the Broadband Map; Here’s How You Can Submit Crowdsource Data
Senate Bill on Broadband Map, Pew on MDU Internet, $90M for New Hampshire
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Anchor Associations Asking for Deadline Extension on Emergency Connectivity Fund Deployment
$92 Million For Broadband Through Connect Maryland’s State Funding
Texas Opens Broadband Program, Montana Fiber Build, Affordable Connectivity Program Must Be Extended
Charter Suggests Network Authentication Layer for Equipment Certification
Narrowing Section 230 Could Destroy Smaller Platforms, Warns Nextdoor
One Eye Warned, Agriculture Plows $40M into New Mexico, Verizon’s FAA Contract
ACP Reaches 17 Million, Anchor Association’s Policy Roadmap, New Mexico’s $17M in Broadband Funding
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
‘The Sound of Made in America’: Fiber Makers Increase Production Ahead of Delivery of Billions in Federal Funds
Lindsay Mark Lewis: As Inflation Spiked, Broadband is ‘The Dog That Didn’t Bark’
License Authorization Proposal, White House Cybersecurity Initiatives, Georgia Adds Fiber Provider to Committee
Digital Learning is Here to Stay, Necessitating Multi-Sector Collaboration: Connected America Conference
Biden Administration Tour, NTIA Funding Internet for Two Tribal Nations, Ting Partnership in California
Barriers to Last-Mile Fiber Include Affordability: Connected America Conference
State Broadband Leaders Emphasize Planning, Community Involvement: Connected America Conference
Altice Disputing Locations New York Claims is Underserved in FCC Broadband Map
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Sen. Mark Warner Says He’ll Push to Make ‘Rip and Replace’ Funding a Priority
John Cinicolo: The Benefits of Deploying Small Cells in the Next Phase of 5G
Generative AI Concerns, New York Gets $100M for Broadband, FCC Funding Students
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
New Congress Faces Key Decisions About Broadband Funding, Infrastructure Priorities and Privacy Law
Broadband Breakfast Preview Session for Big Tech & Speech Summit on March 9
Trending
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
BEAD Build Timelines in Jeopardy if ‘Buy America’ Waivers Not Granted, White House Budget Office Told
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
David Strauss: How Will State Broadband Offices Score BEAD Applications?
-
Spectrum3 weeks ago
Experts Call for Spectrum Allocation Reform, Pointing to C-Band Clash Between Airlines and 5G
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
FCC Added Just Over 1 Million Net New Locations in Broadband Map Fabric Slated For Spring Release: Chairwoman
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Stakeholders Urge Higher Speed Standard, NTIA’s Spectrum Strategy, ACP Outreach Funding, Yellowstone Awarded $65 Million
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
-
Robocall4 weeks ago
FCC Expands Robocall Regime to Intermediaries, Establishes Robotext Protections