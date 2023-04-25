Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12 Noon ET – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules

The Biden administration’s historic investments in semiconductor manufacturing, green energy and broadband infrastructure have the potential to dramatically restructure the American industrial base in the coming years. But some industry leaders have warned that the domestic content procurement preferences for all federally subsidized infrastructure projects — as required by the Build America Buy America Act of 2021 — could lead to higher prices and significant supply chain problems. What impact have Buy America rules had so far, and how will they shape the future of U.S. infrastructure development?

This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Made in America Summit, taking place on Thursday, June 22 in Washington.

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

