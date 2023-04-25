#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
How will domestic procurement requirements shape the future of U.S. infrastructure development?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12 Noon ET – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
The Biden administration’s historic investments in semiconductor manufacturing, green energy and broadband infrastructure have the potential to dramatically restructure the American industrial base in the coming years. But some industry leaders have warned that the domestic content procurement preferences for all federally subsidized infrastructure projects — as required by the Build America Buy America Act of 2021 — could lead to higher prices and significant supply chain problems. What impact have Buy America rules had so far, and how will they shape the future of U.S. infrastructure development?
This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Made in America Summit, taking place on Thursday, June 22 in Washington.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
What opportunities and challenges do MDUs present for service providers?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Nearly one third of U.S. housing consists of multifamily residences, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and many of the inhabitants still lack access to consistent, high-speed connectivity. What are the unique challenges of deploying broadband to multi-dwelling units? What opportunities do MDUs — including apartment buildings, hotels, student housing and affordable housing communities — present for service providers? Listen to industry experts discuss these problems and potential solutions at this special session streamed live from the Broadband Communities Summit.
Panelists
- Pierre Trudeau, President and CTO, Positron Access Solutions
- Richard Sherwin, CEO, Spot On Networks
- Brandon Gibson, Co-Founder, Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Flume Internet
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
What are the risks associated with artificial intelligence deployment, and which concerns are just fearmongering?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Should AI Be Regulated?
The recent explosion in artificial intelligence has generated significant excitement, but it has also amplified concerns about how the powerful technology should be regulated — and highlighted the lack of safeguards currently in place. What are the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence deployment? Which concerns are likely just fearmongering? And what are the respective roles of government and industry players in determining future regulatory structures?
Panelists
- Daniel Castro, Vice President, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation and Director, Center for Data Innovation.
- Other panelists have been invited
- Rebecca Klar (moderator), Technology Policy Reporter, The Hill
Daniel Castro is vice president at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation and director of ITIF’s Center for Data Innovation. Castro writes and speaks on a variety of issues related to information technology and internet policy, including privacy, security, intellectual property, Internet governance, e-government and accessibility for people with disabilities. In 2013, Castro was named to FedScoop’s list of the “top 25 most influential people under 40 in government and tech.”
Rebecca Klar is a technology policy reporter at The Hill, covering data privacy, antitrust law, online disinformation and other issues facing the evolving tech world. She is a native New Yorker and graduated from Binghamton University. She previously covered local news at The York Dispatch in York, Pa. and The Island Now in Nassau County, N.Y.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
How can broadband providers electrify their installation processes and support the push for green energy?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
As electric vehicle adoption continues to grow, spurred on by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act and the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the need for futureproof charging infrastructure will grow as well. Making this infrastructure futureproof will require smart grids that operate on broadband connection, increasing demand for internet service providers. Meanwhile, harmful carbon emissions are being generated by certain components of broadband infrastructure, as well as the equipment used to deploy it. How can broadband providers electrify their installation processes and otherwise support the U.S. in the push for green energy?
This FREE Broadband Breakfast Live Online event will feature insights from the exclusive Broadband Breakfast Club report for the month of April. Access the full report by registering here.
Panelists
- Martha Galley, Executive Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility, Calix
- Adie Tomer, Senior Fellow, Brookings Metro
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Martha Galley is the Executive Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility at Calix, leading the creation and expansion of the new office. Her focus is on environmental and ethical responsibility, expanding on the product, supply chain, and talent and culture programs already in progress. Over the past 5 years, Martha has built the award-winning Calix Customer Success Services organization that enables hundreds of broadband service providers (BSPs) to transform their businesses and grow value for their communities.
Adie Tomer is a Senior Fellow at Brookings Metro, where he leads the Metropolitan Infrastructure Initiative and primarily works on issues related to infrastructure policy, urban economics, and digital technology issues. Tomer’s work has received coverage and citations in international print publications and other media outlets, including The Economist, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, National Public Radio, and the BBC. Tomer has testified in front of the U.S. Congress about the future of American infrastructure and has advised staffs of presidential candidates.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
Verizon Awaiting Next C-Band Influx for Further Fixed-Wireless Expansion: Vestberg
Keller & Heckman Legal Workshop at Broadband Communities Summit on Monday at 3 p.m.
Jack Roberts: Ensuring Adequate Broadband Connections to Run Cloud-Based Services
Joel Thayer and Diane Holland: We Need the Affordable Connectivity Program!
Rip and Replace Bill, NTIA Head on 6G, Charter’s New Promotion
EARN IT Act Reintroduced, Standard General’s Acquisition Setback, New FiberLight CEO
Telecom Leaders Ask Congress to Streamline Permitting Ahead of BEAD Project Deployment
FCC Votes for Foreign Telecom Ownership Reporting, Emergency Alert Flexibility
Green Energy Provisions Meet Smart Grid and Broadband Infrastructure
Future Broadband Waiver of Buy America Must Be Product-Specific, Says Commerce
FTC Funding Request Harshly Criticized by Republican Lawmakers
Craig Settles: The Role of Telehealth in States’ Broadband Plans
States Must Be the Truth Arbiters of Broadband Coverage, Say Experts
Innovation Fund Opens, USCellular Social Media Limit Mode, UTOPIA Fiber’s Yearly Report
FCC Commits $2.5 Million from Emergency Connectivity Fund
SI Wireless Complains of Rip and Replace Payment Delay
Ajit Pai Investment Firm Concerned About FCC’s Foreign Reporting Threshold Proposal
Brieana Reed-Harmel: Capital Construction of a Municipal Broadband Utility 101
Final ACP Outreach Partners, Pennsylvania’s Broadband Program,10 Gigabit Internet In Northwest
NTIA Seeks AI Insight, Legislative Tracking Maps, Florida’s $22M for Broadband
House Democrats Interrogate TikTok as Montana Moves Toward Complete Ban
Broadband Breakfast Announces Made in America Summit on June 22
Telecoms Urge FCC to Address Pole Replacement Costs Before BEAD Funding Delivered
Broadband Breakfast on May 17, 2023 – The Ongoing Impact of Buy America Rules
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Trending
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
‘The Sound of Made in America’: Fiber Makers Increase Production Ahead of Delivery of Billions in Federal Funds
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
License Authorization Proposal, White House Cybersecurity Initiatives, Georgia Adds Fiber Provider to Committee
-
Digital Inclusion3 weeks ago
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
-
Funding4 weeks ago
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
-
Education4 weeks ago
Digital Learning is Here to Stay, Necessitating Multi-Sector Collaboration: Connected America Conference
-
Tribal Broadband4 weeks ago
Tribal Nations Face Challenges in Accessing and Maximizing Funding: Connected America Conference
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Lindsay Mark Lewis: As Inflation Spiked, Broadband is ‘The Dog That Didn’t Bark’
-
Funding4 weeks ago
State Broadband Leaders Emphasize Planning, Community Involvement: Connected America Conference