#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
What opportunities and challenges do MDUs present for service providers?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Nearly one third of U.S. housing consists of multifamily residences, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and many of the inhabitants still lack access to consistent, high-speed connectivity. What are the unique challenges of deploying broadband to multi-dwelling units? What opportunities do MDUs — including apartment buildings, hotels, student housing and affordable housing communities — present for service providers? Listen to industry experts discuss these problems and potential solutions at this special session streamed live from the Broadband Communities Summit.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
What are the risks associated with artificial intelligence deployment, and which concerns are just fearmongering?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Should AI Be Regulated?
The recent explosion in artificial intelligence has generated significant excitement, but it has also amplified concerns about how the powerful technology should be regulated — and highlighted the lack of safeguards currently in place. What are the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence deployment? Which concerns are likely just fearmongering? And what are the respective roles of government and industry players in determining future regulatory structures?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
How can broadband providers electrify their installation processes and support the push for green energy?
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
As electric vehicle adoption continues to grow, spurred on by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act and the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the need for futureproof charging infrastructure will grow as well. Making this infrastructure futureproof will require smart grids that operate on broadband connection, increasing demand for internet service providers. Meanwhile, harmful carbon emissions are being generated by certain components of broadband infrastructure, as well as the equipment used to deploy it. How can broadband providers electrify their installation processes and otherwise support the U.S. in the push for green energy?
This FREE Broadband Breakfast Live Online event will feature insights from the exclusive Broadband Breakfast Club report for the month of April. Access the full report by registering here.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
This Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit on May 1–4.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
This special Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit on May 1–4, presenting an overview of the topics that will be focused on. Hear from summit organizers and participants about the key questions informing the event, and join the conversation to let them know what issues you’re most interested in learning about.
Panelists
- Barbara DeGarmo, CEO, Broadband Communities
- Scott Woods, VP for Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, Ready
- Kim McKinley, Chief Marketing Officer, UTOPIA Fiber
- Valerie Sargent, Multifamily News Correspondent, Broadband Communities
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Barbara DeGarmo became the CEO of Broadband Communities in 2015, following the death of her husband, Scott, who conceived and developed the company’s events and magazine. Our mission is to provide our audience of network builders and deployers, including service providers, municipal officials and property owners and developers with the news, analysis and practical know-how they need to design, finance, install, operate and monetize ultra-speed networks in their communities — and to network with others working to expand connectivity. Our thousands of readers and event attendees view the Broadband Communities Summit as THE place where the voices driving change, innovation and evolution in the broadband industry share their knowledge and expertise on how to create a more connected future for all Americans.
Scott D. Woods is the vice president for community engagement and strategic partnerships for Ready.net, where he facilitates and develops key public-private partnerships. He also focuses on providing a platform for local communities to express their needs for broadband access and digital equity investments, as well as developing industry partnerships, and fostering alliances with key stakeholders to advance and support community-based broadband education and advocacy initiatives. In addition, Scott currently hosts the Ready.net podcast, Ready or Not, where he shares his deep knowledge of the broadband industry while creating a platform that gives voice to local ISPs and communities.
Kim McKinley, UTOPIA Fiber’s chief marketing officer, joined the company in 2010. She has been a driving force in making UTOPIA Fiber the fastest growing and highest rated open access network in the country. In her role as the CMO, McKinley oversees the marketing, sales, order fulfillment and customer service departments. Before coming to UTOPIA Fiber, she worked in the hospitality marketing industry on the east coast. McKinley has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
Valerie M. Sargent is a multifamily speaker, trainer, and executive consultant and is the multifamily news correspondent for Broadband Communities, where she helps plan the Multifamily track for the Broadband Communities Summit. Valerie specializes in Leasing, Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Leadership and Broadband. As a Level 1 & 2 TalentSmart Emotional Intelligence Trainer, she thrives in taking companies’ teamwork and communication to new levels as an Emotional Intelligence Strategist, and she became one of NAA’s inaugural Mental Health First Aid instructors to help others focus on mental health needs after the pandemic.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Launch of New FCC Bureau, ACP Signups on Tribal Lands, Breezeline’s Fiber Expansion
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Bryan Darr: Senators Move to Fix the Broadband Map; Here’s How You Can Submit Crowdsource Data
Senate Bill on Broadband Map, Pew on MDU Internet, $90M for New Hampshire
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Anchor Associations Asking for Deadline Extension on Emergency Connectivity Fund Deployment
$92 Million For Broadband Through Connect Maryland’s State Funding
Texas Opens Broadband Program, Montana Fiber Build, Affordable Connectivity Program Must Be Extended
Charter Suggests Network Authentication Layer for Equipment Certification
Narrowing Section 230 Could Destroy Smaller Platforms, Warns Nextdoor
‘The Sound of Made in America’: Fiber Makers Increase Production Ahead of Delivery of Billions in Federal Funds
License Authorization Proposal, White House Cybersecurity Initiatives, Georgia Adds Fiber Provider to Committee
Digital Learning is Here to Stay, Necessitating Multi-Sector Collaboration: Connected America Conference
Barriers to Last-Mile Fiber Include Affordability: Connected America Conference
State Broadband Leaders Emphasize Planning, Community Involvement: Connected America Conference
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Altice Disputing Locations New York Claims is Underserved in FCC Broadband Map
Sen. Mark Warner Says He’ll Push to Make ‘Rip and Replace’ Funding a Priority
Generative AI Concerns, New York Gets $100M for Broadband, FCC Funding Students
John Cinicolo: The Benefits of Deploying Small Cells in the Next Phase of 5G
Fiber Deployment Should Consider Equity and Sustainability: Connected America Conference
Order on Spyware, WISPA Adds VP of Government Affairs, Michael Baker Hosts Webinars
Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit
Broadband Breakfast on April 26, 2023 – Should AI Be Regulated?
Broadband Breakfast on April 19, 2023 – Green Broadband: Internet and Energy Infrastructure
Digital Equity Planning Process Should Include Local Communities, Says NTIA Official
Broadband Breakfast on April 12, 2023 – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit
Treasury Announces New Compliance Obligations for Broadband Grants
Experts Debate Whether Originating or Terminating Providers Hold Robocall Responsibility
Broadband Breakfast on April 5, 2023 – State Digital Equity Plans
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
Broadband Breakfast on March 15, 2023 – Reflecting on Three Years of the Pandemic
Broadband Breakfast on March 8: A Status Update on Tribal Broadband
Trending
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
BEAD Build Timelines in Jeopardy if ‘Buy America’ Waivers Not Granted, White House Budget Office Told
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 22, 2023 – Robocalls, STIR/SHAKEN and the Future of Voice Telephony
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
David Strauss: How Will State Broadband Offices Score BEAD Applications?
-
Spectrum3 weeks ago
Experts Call for Spectrum Allocation Reform, Pointing to C-Band Clash Between Airlines and 5G
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
FCC Added Just Over 1 Million Net New Locations in Broadband Map Fabric Slated For Spring Release: Chairwoman
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Stakeholders Urge Higher Speed Standard, NTIA’s Spectrum Strategy, ACP Outreach Funding, Yellowstone Awarded $65 Million
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on March 29, 2023 – Cost-Sharing and Other Compliance Requirements for Broadband Deployment
-
Robocall4 weeks ago
FCC Expands Robocall Regime to Intermediaries, Establishes Robotext Protections