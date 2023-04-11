Broadband Breakfast on May 3, 2023 – Broadband in Multi-Dwelling Units at Broadband Communities Summit

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12 Noon ET – Preview of Broadband Communities Summit

This special Broadband Breakfast Live Online session will preview the upcoming Broadband Communities Summit on May 1–4, presenting an overview of the topics that will be focused on. Hear from summit organizers and participants about the key questions informing the event, and join the conversation to let them know what issues you’re most interested in learning about.

Panelists

Barbara DeGarmo became the CEO of Broadband Communities in 2015, following the death of her husband, Scott, who conceived and developed the company’s events and magazine. Our mission is to provide our audience of network builders and deployers, including service providers, municipal officials and property owners and developers with the news, analysis and practical know-how they need to design, finance, install, operate and monetize ultra-speed networks in their communities — and to network with others working to expand connectivity. Our thousands of readers and event attendees view the Broadband Communities Summit as THE place where the voices driving change, innovation and evolution in the broadband industry share their knowledge and expertise on how to create a more connected future for all Americans.

Scott D. Woods is the vice president for community engagement and strategic partnerships for Ready.net, where he facilitates and develops key public-private partnerships. He also focuses on providing a platform for local communities to express their needs for broadband access and digital equity investments, as well as developing industry partnerships, and fostering alliances with key stakeholders to advance and support community-based broadband education and advocacy initiatives. In addition, Scott currently hosts the Ready.net podcast, Ready or Not, where he shares his deep knowledge of the broadband industry while creating a platform that gives voice to local ISPs and communities.

Kim McKinley, UTOPIA Fiber’s chief marketing officer, joined the company in 2010. She has been a driving force in making UTOPIA Fiber the fastest growing and highest rated open access network in the country. In her role as the CMO, McKinley oversees the marketing, sales, order fulfillment and customer service departments. Before coming to UTOPIA Fiber, she worked in the hospitality marketing industry on the east coast. McKinley has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

Valerie M. Sargent is a multifamily speaker, trainer, and executive consultant and is the multifamily news correspondent for Broadband Communities, where she helps plan the Multifamily track for the Broadband Communities Summit. Valerie specializes in Leasing, Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Leadership and Broadband. As a Level 1 & 2 TalentSmart Emotional Intelligence Trainer, she thrives in taking companies’ teamwork and communication to new levels as an Emotional Intelligence Strategist, and she became one of NAA’s inaugural Mental Health First Aid instructors to help others focus on mental health needs after the pandemic.

Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

