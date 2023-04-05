Charter Suggests Network Authentication Layer for Equipment Certification

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2023 – Charter Communications is recommending the Federal Communications Commission require device manufacturers seeking equipment authorization to add a layer of authentication security to protect against cyberthreats.

In a letter to the commission on Friday, the telecommunications company suggested the commission require, as a condition of certification, devices pass a security authentication step to connect to the user’s network. When an internet-connected device connects to a network, it can also access sensitive information being shared on it – leaving the door open to malicious activity.

This “baseline” security “would erect a new barrier to prevent malicious actors from exploiting unauthorized or unidentified devices connected to consumer broadband networks without consumers’ knowledge or consent,” Charter said in its letter, following a meeting with FCC officials. “It would also be a simple and efficient way to address major cybersecurity vulnerabilities without the Commission needing to prescribe detailed cybersecurity requirements.”

“The most vulnerable devices often lack strong passwords and other basic security measures, which make them susceptible to malicious actors and frequent sources of harmful traffic across networks,” Charter added. “Devices that can connect to home networks without first being authenticated are also a significant source of cyber threats. And, despite various educational efforts, many consumers still never change the default passwords that come printed on their devices.”

The company noted that this practice is accepted by industry standards bodies and the broader security community and would relieve consumers of an additional burden when they come to connect their devices.

In conjunction with a November order that halted equipment authorizations from companies on a national security blacklist, the FCC is currently contemplating a proposal that would revamp the equipment authorization program to minimize cybersecurity threats and other malicious activity of foreign agents. The proposal asks whether it should ban component parts of a problematic device, and not just the manufactured product, and if it should require certification applicants to have a U.S.-based representative to ensure compliance.

As ubiquitous 5G connectivity takes hold in the country, more and more internet-connected devices are flooding the market.

“The proliferation of cybersecurity incidents in recent years and, particularly, the growing number of cyber threats that exploit unsecured IoT devices, underscores the need for more proactive efforts to deter and combat vulnerabilities before they reach consumers,” Charter noted in the letter, adding device manufacturers are in the “best position” to address these common security vulnerabilities.

Charter added that a combination of device manufacturer action on the authentication front and user action to additional security layers – through stronger passwords, for example – “will better protect Americans and US networks from the growing harm of cyber threats.”

The company said it actively strives to enhance security measures for its devices, including some of its newer routers requiring users to provide a unique credential to manage their home network instead of a default password. It said its routers also have pre-set security settings and undergo regular software updates.

FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington had previously advocated for mandating ongoing, as-needed cybersecurity updates to mitigate risks on wireless devices already in the hands of consumers.